Does Brad Pitt’s estrangement from his kids hurt his celebrity brand?

With Vivienne Jolie, we now have four out of six Jolie-Pitt kids going the official route to formally drop Brad Pitt’s surname from their legal names. Vivienne’s legal filing to change her name came not even two weeks after her 18th birthday. Shiloh Jolie also changed her name around her 18th, while Maddox and Zahara, both in their 20s, only filed name-change petitions this year. It’s clear that the kids want nothing to do with Brad Pitt. People are starting to wonder if this slow-motion trainwreck around Brad will hurt his career. I mean… voters gave him an Oscar after he terrorized his wife and children on a plane and hired a crisis management team to smear Angelina Jolie. Overall, Brad will be fine. Still, it’s interesting that this is a conversation:
“For those that followed the Pitt/Jolie divorce since 2016, it should be no surprise that Angelina Jolie is finally able to achieve what she attempted to get in the 2016 divorce — a complete cutting of ties between the children and Brad Pitt,” Holly Davis, cofounder of Kirker Davis LLP, told Fox News Digital.
What ultimately drove the children’s estrangement from their father remains impossible to know from the outside, according to Davis. “Whether or not she influenced them in hating their father based on the legitimate problems in her romantic relationship with Brad, or whether they all suffered similar difficult moments as a family which lead to their decision to no longer see him, will be anyone’s guess,” the family attorney said.
Jolie may have effectively severed the remaining legal family ties, but experts say the public fallout might not significantly damage Pitt’s Hollywood standing.
“Brandwise, it’s not that big of a hit to Brad Pitt’s name or brand,” entertainment attorney Tre Lovell told Fox News Digital. “He’s such a universally well-known star, and his divorce with Angelina Jolie and strained relationship with his kids have been well publicized. Most of the public would chalk it up to an unfortunate problem with the relationship with his kids, but as far as his brand, it’s still strong and would survive any type of criticism in this area,” the lawyer for Los Angeles-based Lovell Firm explained.
Five of Pitt and Jolie’s children have distanced themselves from the actor by dropping his surname, with Vivienne and three of her siblings choosing to make the change official legally.
“[Pitt’s] talent remains unquestioned. But when multiple adult children publicly choose to stop using your surname, the conversation inevitably shifts from career to character,” crisis communications expert Kaivan Shroff told Fox News Digital. “Whether fair or unfair, that’s the kind of narrative no amount of good publicity can easily overcome. This isn’t about a single family decision… it’s about accumulation. One child dropping a famous last name might be dismissed as an isolated event. When it happens repeatedly across multiple adult children, it stops looking like celebrity gossip and starts becoming part of a public figure’s legacy.”
The entertainment attorney for Los Angeles-based Holtz Matthews LLP argued that while the decision to drop Pitt’s last name was “highly personal,” it is likely to leave many members of the public “sympathetic to Pitt’s position.”
Yeah, if I find out that a person’s six children want nothing to do with them, and that all or most of the kids went through the process of changing their names to not have any reminder of their parent, that’s not going to make me or anyone else more sympathetic towards the parent.
Incidentally, I actually think what’s happening with Brad is a lot like what happened to and around Tom Cruise. After Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ divorce, Tom’s celebrity brand was a dumpster fire. He stopped seeing Suri completely, and he and Katie had some kind of intense divorce settlement which meant that she could not speak about him post-divorce. People don’t “remember” any of that, because Tom basically went all-in with his Mr. Hollywood persona, and made his life all about work, with barely any drama about his personal life. That’s sort of what they’re trying to do with Brad – make it all about how he’s one of the last movie stars, one of the few people who can open a film, and just force people forget about his personal life. The problem? Brad is his own worst enemy, and his “movie star” persona has always been tied to his personal life. Tom was only able to rebrand when he effectively cauterized all of his personal drama – Brad is still suing Angelina and obsessed with “punishing” the woman who left him a decade ago.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Remember what JA said: “He’s missing a sensitivity chip.” If he truly cared about those kids he would have moved mountains to reconcile with each one of them.
Good thing for Brad that he had JA there to help with his image rehabilitation during his Oscar campaign to shift the narrative to “omg look how good Brad and Jen still look together will they get back together” and away from those pesky rumors that he assaulted and terrorized Angelina and their then minor children. It was a great way to rehash the dumb Jen vs Angelina stuff from the 00s and trivialize what happened at the end of Brad and Angelina’s relationship as just a messy breakup and not a major domestic violence incident
And Aniston just namechecked him in her one-on-one with Kudrow.
Her friends like Witherspoon, Bendelwald, Cox also still like posts about Pitt on Insta.
Brad’s been leaning into his celebrity persona all these years, where Tom Cruise sucked at it when he tried to do it – remember the couch jumping? Cruise’s switch to full-time actor felt organic, which is probably why he was welcomed back. I never forgot about Suri and the messiness of the divorce and Katie’s “escape,” yet I still find myself rooting for him – or grinning like an idiot when he does awesome stuff like invite AMC staff to an IMAX screening of The Odyssey.
Somehow, I don’t see Brad doing that. Maybe he’s too cheap, but he’s definitely too petty to encourage and support others. He’s also too busy being petty and abusing to the woman who left his sorry ass years ago.
Tom also has the whole of Scientology behind him and there’s nothing like a cult for knowing how to push people’s buttons.
I would add that Scientology took a lot of the heat off of Tom. His couch jumping antics were more funny than upsetting and the total silence around his divorce from Katie allowed for the narrative to take the shape of “other than being a devout member of a hated cult, he wasn’t a terrible person”.
I have been repeating this for years: Brad Pitt should take notes from Tom Cruise.
Tom went under the radars, moved to the UK (far from Scientology) focused on work and that was it.
Also: by all accounts Tom Cruise is super professional on set and with the press.
He is disciplined, Brad Pitt isn’t, and this is why Tom managed to rebrand himself. I imagine that Tom Cruise really is in love with his movie star persona and will do anything to protect his image.
And the man can act.
I can’t believe I am defending Tom Cruise….
The UK isn’t really far from Scientology, it’s their current preferred target for recruitment and power accumulation. If they can manage to snag enough royal family-adjacent people, and/or enough Russian and/or Middle Eastern oligarchs…
What’s tragic is what he is doing to his face! His hair looks. OMG. go away. Deal with aging. stop being so insensitive, narcissitic..ugh
Something that’s sometimes overlooked is how after what he did had to have supervised visitation with the children after what he did to them on that plane. He abused his family the courts didn’t trust him to spend time with them alone without supervision. He is dangerous! And he is still HARASSING their mother but suing her. They see that and they’re not stupid but Pitt definitely is.
I didn’t want to talk to my dad when he tried to roll back into our lives so I get some me of what those kids are thinking.
I agree with Kaiser. Tom Cruise keeps a tight lid on his personal life so it’s been possible for him to rebrand. Brad doesn’t. Also, one of the things that I think used to add to BP’s appeal was that he seemed cool, that he moved on easily from things. But now it’s obvious, even to his fans, that he’s not like that. Myself, I was a big fan and I thought he was underrated as an actor due to being so good-looking. But now I stay away from his new movies and I can’t even watch the old ones. I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one. His “brand” seems different now, tarnished.
Tom Cruise didn’t used to though. He & $cientology were “auditioning” and rolling out all kinds of “girlfriends” for him, both before and in the aftermath of Katie Holmes’ escape. It was pretty facile and he looked quite foolish. Seems his PR people got the message and he’s been locked down since then.
This won’t affect Brad because his brand was never ‘family man/father of the year’. And like it or not, the ugliness of his very public divorce led to the former couple becoming marquee stars of the internet’s favorite past time of choosing sides. Team Angelina can’t compete with Team Brad’s Hollywood machine of blockbuster films and imo, most movie fans don’t care.
What utter BS:
“What ultimately drove the children’s estrangement from their father remains impossible to know”
Could it be that Brad drunkenly terrorized his entire family on a plane for hours, pouring vitriol and alcohol on Angelina and hitting one of the older kids? Any chance that might have led to some estrangement?
Like Johnny Depp, Pitt has a powerful public relations machine working for him. And it is working, that is, achieving its intended effect. Public mentions of BP never reference the terror on the plane episode. It’s been all but erased from history when it should be a major aspect of any discussion of his career. So, even here, in a discussion of the kids cutting him off, it’s never mentioned. He has the means to weather the obvious fact that all his kids hate him.
The plane incident will only resurface if one of the kids talk about it. Angelina opened an extensive investigation that didn’t yield any charges against Brad. It was the impetus for their separation and divorce but so much has happened since I think both of their pr teams have chosen very specific areas to focus on.
He lost a lot of goodwill with women, at least.
I don’t watch his movies anymore.
Anybody read Troublemaker by Leah Remini? Scientology has done a lot to support Tom Cruise.
This doesn’t hurt his career one bit. Yes, like one commenter said, some women will avoid his movies now, but the vast majority of men and women don’t care at all. It’s not at all surprising that men are either oblivious or don’t care and will absolutely still go see his movies. Their favorite Fight Club actor?? Of course they will! But I’ve been *shocked* by how many women 40s and older still salivate over him and name him as a heartthrob. I assume they’ve been lucky enough to never be abused in the way that he abuses AJ and their kids? But he’s going to be just fine.
“What ultimately drove the children’s estrangement from their father remains impossible to know from the outside…”
— Yes, what could it possibly be? Who can possibly say?…
Tom Cruise not only cauterized his personal drama, he stopped taking any interesting “character” roles and became exclusively an action hero… Mission Impossible Infinity, Top Gun Geriatric, etc. Can Brad Pitt do the same?
He’ll be fine. As long as he makes movies that make money. Now, if he has a few flops, he might need to worry. Or if he’s such a creep and keeps talking about his kids in the press, thru “sources”, those kids might reach a breaking point and say something. Clearly they choose not to and good for them, but if he’s not careful and keeps pushing, well he might not like the result.
People know Tom Cruise doesn’t see his daughter because of Scientology. So if you’ve forgiven him that, the bad dad is baked in. I think people don’t really know because Katie doesn’t talk about it. That may have been to protect Tom, but it’s really protected Suri. She’s a far more private person than she would have been if Kate and Tom were fighting.
Brad may actually be better off. People love blaming moms for any family troubles.
Look at the politicians 💔🇺🇸💔 majority constantly votes for
Look at the biopic that’s now the biggest money making biopic ever
💔🌏💔
Look at society worldwide as a whole💔🌏💔
Of COURSE Brad Pitt isn’t punished for harming Women & Children because society as a WHOLE doesn’t punish & EMPOWERS deplorable Men in an effort to support putrid patriarchy 😠
I LEGIT thought the Michael Jackson biopic would flop hard!!
Based on the HORRIFIC 😱 way his crimes were diluted when he was alive & how his mythology that is DECADES old…and looking at the CHOICES folks make…I KNEW it would succeed…
People compartmentalize a LOT when it comes to MJ. There is the talent and then there is…the rest of it. I don’t think anyone will do that with BP. Not saying it’s right. It just is. But Pitt still has a great pr machine.
Where I live, every so often a freeway overpass sign gets posted reading “she was thirteen!” Kudos to the dedicated person who keeps remounting the sign after it gets taken down. But seriously that says it all about how little our country actually cares when it comes to powerful men abusing women and children.
How shocking that a guest on Fox would say that people would be sympathetic to someone whose children have cut off contact /s. Because of course they and their viewership’s sympathy is always with the abuser and never the victims…
I’m guessing quite a few Fox News viewers have also been cut out of their children’s lives.
I would argue Angelina has taken the bigger hit from these name drops which is sad in its own way. I do wonder about the dynamics though – like does he support the kids with trusts? They all seem to live quite modestly – even the cars they drive are not typical nepo baby. They are unusual in their group of celebrity kids by how low key and off social media they all are.
I highly doubt he’s providing any financial support to them now that they’re all 18. I’m sure he would if they wanted a relationship with him, but I don’t think he’s the type to provide for them when they won’t speak to him.
I’m guessing they’re not in the will either. He’s probably leaving everything to his siblings and their kids. He’s got to continue punishing them for cutting him off somehow.
That’s one of his claims in the miraval lawsuits, that he’s fighting to “save” his children’s inheritance (miraval). So much BS so little time.
I’ve never been a big Brad Pitt fan. The only films I’ve ever enjoyed with him were the Oceans films and Snatch. I used to love Interview with the Vampire but the series runs miles around the film so I don’t care about that anymore. At least with the others, they’re ensemble films but he’s ruined those a bit for me as well. But I’ll never disown the Oceans films because of Bernie Mac. 😭
I do agree that if he stopped suing Angelina, the PR machine could ensure all is forgotten. I personally would never forget but the PR machine would work properly. But his ego is in the way of that one.
The fact these people are discussing this is a fact he does have a image problem
I hope it did. And so should have his toxic behavior to Jolie, but SEXISM. . .
Men get away with all manner of disgusting behavior. Cruise is a nut job member of a cult. After the way he alienated the kids he shares with Kidman, I couldn’t stomach watching his movies any longer. The way he ditched Suri cemented that decision for me.
I refuse to watch any Brad Pitt movies since learning about what happened on the plane and witnessing his continued legal abuse of Angelina. I find actors who help to glaze him gross as well (looking at you, Clooney). It’s sickening the way the PR machine blames her for the kids’ decisions and Brad’s behavior.
We have a big problem of turning a blind eye in this country from horrible white men who happen to be wealthy or famous. (I include race because it seems that black men don’t get the same free pass).
If you read the comments on the most recent People magazine article, you’ll see 75% or more are pro-Pitt. The vast majority of readers think Angelina is at fault, that she “alienated” the kids. Very few people mention the abuse, or they minimize it as a one-off misunderstanding of sorts. It’s horrendous. It’s also incredible how many people still cite Anniston drama and bring up the “homewrecker” stuff. As if that somehow justifies abuse….
I hadn’t seen the People article, but I’ve noticed on Instagram and Threads, there are bot farms dedicated to the “parental alienation” and Angie is crazy messages. Like a post with a photo about the kids dropping Brad’s name, and then 26 bots with 5 followers each all saying the same crap about Angelina. I noticed because I wanted to remind people what happened on the plane, but I checked to see if it was worth my time. And no.
@dumpsterfire Bots….The comment section is easily manipulated and paid ..don’t trust it and don’t pay attention …people know Brad’s abuse and I still read comments on deux moi’s Instagram and e news and Entertainment Tonight hating on Brad and siding with the kids
Brad can’t open a movie any more though. See Wolfs.
BOTS …if u look at Deux moi account, you will see them hate Brad and bring his abuse! The Comment section is not a real mark on anything in life or media…it’s all paid and manipulated