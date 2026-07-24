Eden: Prince Harry must maintain the ‘dignity’ of the monarchy, like his father!

Prince Harry’s interview on Joe Marler’s podcast came out last week. Harry filmed and recorded it during the week he was in the UK. Given all the drama swirling around Harry and his UK visit, it’s sort of remarkable that he was so light and personable on the pod. He joked around, he teased Marler, he played some games and he talked about Invictus. It was perfectly pleasant and loose. Which is not The Royal Way™. Real royals need to have their bums clenched at all times and they can never show personality or charisma. This is what Richard Eden’s Daily Mail column is about this week – how King Charles and the other left-behinds are maintaining royal standards, even if Harry refuses!
At the height of the heatwave sweeping Britain last month, 250 delegates gathered in the Throne Room at St James’s Palace for a reception on climate change. The historic London building does not have air conditioning and the guests struggled to cope with the soaring temperatures, even though the curtains had been drawn in an attempt to keep out the heat and large fans were dotted around. There was, however, one man who refused to give in to the heat: King Charles. Immaculately dressed as always, the top button of his shirt remained fastened and there was no question of him removing the jacket of his grey Anderson & Sheppard suit. His only concession to the stifling atmosphere was to mop his brow discreetly from time to time using the lilac silk handkerchief that matched the colour of his Turnbull & Asser tie.
The Master of the Household, Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, was so worried about the monarch, who is still being treated for an unspecified form of cancer, that he held an electric fan next to the King’s head in a desperate attempt to cool him down.
It was only the latest example of the King’s determination to maintain standards in a world where such matters are increasingly considered to be of little or no importance.
The trend towards more relaxed dress codes was highlighted this week by our new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, a career politician who likes to burnish his ‘man of the people’ credentials by dressing as informally as possible. Indeed, Burnham’s aides let it be known that he would wear a shirt and tie only when he was at the Houses of Parliament. On other occasions, he would wear casual outfits such as his favourite dark blue T-shirt and jeans.
Burnham donned a suit and tie for his visit to Buckingham Palace on Monday when he met the King and was asked to form a government. He promptly discovered that he would not be known as ‘Andy’ by the palace but the more formal ‘Andrew’. The Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements undertaken by working members of the Royal Family, reported the next day: ‘His Majesty received in audience the Rt Hon Andrew Burnham MP and requested him to form a new Administration.’ The moniker may have come as a surprise to Burnham, whose Labour campaign posters in the Makerfield by-election had all screamed: ‘Vote Andy’.
While the King tried valiantly to uphold standards, his younger son seems determined to lower them. Prince Harry appeared in a podcast which was so un-regal that it came with a warning on the BBC Sounds website: ‘Contains very strong language, adult humour and some scenes of a sexual nature.’
On the X-rated podcast, Joe Marler Will See You Now, Harry gave his occupation as ‘Prince of England’ before proceeding to use foul language in the discussion with the former England rugby player, which covered subjects such as the grooming of their body hair.
This week, I asked a friend of the King about his determination to maintain standards. He told me: ‘His Majesty believes that monarchy needs to be dignified.’
Clearly, that message hasn’t got through to all members of his family…
I love how they continue to pick and choose when Harry is a royal prince who must maintain royal protocols versus when Harry is a nobody who is not entitled to security or duty of care. Harry has become Schrodinger’s Prince to them – completely outside the institution, completely on his own and owed nothing from his family or the institution… and yet he also must follow all of their ever-changing royal rules and he must stop overshadowing them and he must tell them where he is and what he’s doing at all times. And he must stop being so famous and popular and charismatic.
The other thing is that King Charles wasn’t the only person to wander around in a suit in stifling, dangerous and deadly heat. That event was full of men in suits. Charles was the only one with a man-servant following him around with a handheld fan though. But what about royal fan protocol???
Incidentally, Marler’s team released a cute behind-the-scenes video of Harry’s visit to the podcast. Enjoy!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, screencaps from Joe Marler Will See You Now.
Ah so Harry should maintain royal standards by cheating on his wife for years, authorizing sniveling biographies whining about his parents and sit cowardly by while the sexist and racist media attacks his family? Oh and he should accept bags full of cash from shady people and protect his sex offender family members? THOSE standards? Gotcha…
Exactly my first thought.
Also, can we have more of this energy for Andrew?
And add to that when the current king, when he was Prince of Wales, getting caught talking dirty to his then mistress, now wife, about how he wanted to be reincarnated as a tampon so he could inserted inside her.
This is the comment of the year, @Mtl.Ex.Pat. Comment of the year.
Yes Charles, the man from Tampongate, is a King of dignity.
Oh, this is weak. Charles gets followed around by a servant with a fan whereas Harry talks sports on a podcast. The indignity. Please.
Hmmm, perhaps that advice should be aimed at the brother who will actually become the monarch.
It should also be aimed at the petty, cruel, and nefarious incumbent, as well as his wastrel courtiers and other deviant hangers-on.
That show had the highest ratings in its history.
Poor Mike Tindel is trying to get back on Harry’s side by airing the clip, where he said Mike’s podcast partner is in his phone list.
That’s hilarious to me if true. Mike Tindall with his Make England great again red hat. Who’s talked shit about Harry? Oh he sunk that ship long ago.
Are they trying to imply with a straight face that Mike Tindall is always dignified on his podcast? That he doesn’t talk shit? Really?
“Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.”
— Wilhoit’s law
These people sound like they have some sort of weird fetish the way they describe what’s appropriate Royal behavior. These royalists are obsessed with a bygone time. They WANT to believe that these people are better than them simply because they were born. And that just doesn’t track with how most of the world feels, which is why Harry connects so well- He doesn’t behave that way.
And so they can’t understand his appeal because they think they should be sneered at, but they also want the royals that they support to get the same welcome that he gets. And they’ll never accept that the other royals aren’t popular worldwide BECAUSE they act the way people like Richard Eden demand.
Actually, Charles can be quite charming and joke around – at least that was clear when he was POW (apparently not when Eden was ever around). Even Harry has mentioned this. That’s why it’s been my opinion Harry’s charisma comes from both parents, not just Diana. The one that’s strung too tight has always been Will. Even he does try, though he’s so bad at relaxed chatter in a public setting that he consistently ends up saying something stupid/offensive/demeaning.
Oh I don’t doubt that Charles can be charming, Meghan herself said that he is. It’s these royalists that are obsessed with pretending that it’s still 1950. They want to have this fantasy of what a royal family is like, and what a king, a prince, and a is like that just doesn’t match reality or current times. But since they’re obsessed, they still want the people they like to be popular, and they just don’t seem to get why someone in a three-piece suit, with a silk handkerchief, being followed by a servant might not be relatable to most of the world. But someone describing their morning routine as s*** shower and shave would be.
“Weird fettish”, you say? Have you seen the dog food cadger? He’s the embodiment of weird and fettish.
Oh my God, Maureen is SO prissy!
Spoiler Alert: the language wasn’t that bad
Harry is comfortable in his own skin, is a complete sentence. I love the Schrodinger’s Prince analogy of how these people regard him. Can I modify that to Schrodinger’s Paper Doll Prince?
Uphold dignity. We talkin’ about the same man who wanted to be a tampon?
Are the talking about CHARLES upholding the dignity of the monarchy – The Tampon King??
His Royal Majesty King Tampon!!
There is an art to talking dirty to one’s lover and Charles clearly hasn’t a clue.
But yeah, sure Harry is the one who needs to change. Tell me another tale.
And someone please pass Richard Eden a joint, because he desperately needs to smoke one.
X-rated???
Is this the same media that constantly compliments William and Kate for “ripping up the rulebook” on royal protocol and doing things in a more casual, informal, personal way?
It’s cute that they think that there is dignity in monarchy!
It’s simple. Harry is an intelligent, brilliant, empathetic man who respects others—someone who earned respect through his actions rather than his titles. He is respected for his stance, his courage and moral integrity, his fight for worthy causes, and his openness and love for people.
For those pathetic remnants, such a level of humanity, intelligence, articulateness, and conduct is completely out of reach—and they know it. They also know that, compared to Harry, they come across as total losers—with William leading the pack—and they know that isn’t going to change.
So… Harry—representing a level of humanity and intelligence beyond their reach—breaks protocol 🤣
After all, if William is an empty picher, then Harry can’t be a pitcher full of valuable content—because that would break protocol 🤣
Loved the pitcher’s protocol
“Schrodinger’s Prince” 💕😘
🤣
The Joe Marler podcast, the This Morning Interview and the After Hours show has these people scared.
The comments and huge numbers that those 3 interviews got were huge publicity for Harry. People love him. Regular people. People outside the Royal watching hate bubble. That is a problem for people like Eden, Sykes etc who make their living off of the hate image.
To regular people there was nothin outrageous or undignified. Just a regular guy chatting. The very audience that the monarchy needs to win over. But they are too stuffy and unappealing. This is why they rage so much because Harry left and took that capability with him.
An electric fan??? The horror! Not ostrich feathers? I’m sure the could have found one of Queen Victoria’s in a closet somewhere.
Like gene Kelly as movie star don Lockwood in singing in the rain saying his motto. Is dignity always dignity
William went to an interview riding a scooter. Where was the outrage then? Plus, I don’t think Charles should be praised for refusing to hold his own fan. Those photos looked ridiculous.
Willy doesn’t seem so very dignified at his beloved football games.
The idea of summer events held within unconditioned air is inconceivable as well as rude in this age.
If someone gave it some thought, I bet there’s a way to condition air in public rooms of old palaces for events of a known length that don’t intrude upon the interior of the room(s).
Whenever I read stories of this kind it always amazes how brainless or tradition-bound the palace staff can be.
Let’s replay Tampongate shall we?
Before making his decision about dignity Eden should have found a way to make the tampon King dignified.
Did anyone check for ice packs under his armpits?
Also, remember in Spare that Harry reported that his father made his grieving children dress up in suits and ties for dinners in their home! How inappropriate and ridiculous!
So they’ve not seen any candid/non-ceremonial photo of William (and most of Kate) ever?
Or do these rules apply only to the black-adjacent wing of the family?
God forbid! What they claim is “dignity” is actually arrogance, prejudice, stand-offishness, pettiness, jealousy and malice (sometimes fatal malice). So yes, I fixed it for them. Charles should be as compassionate, genuine and inclusive as the Duchess and Duke of Sussex. There, I fixed it for them again.