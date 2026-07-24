Ben Affleck: ‘I eat a lot of McDonald’s—like a lot. All the time’

Ben Affleck loves fast food. He loves a good, all-American chain restaurant or basically any place with a drive-thru. When Ben and Jennifer Lopez got back together, he was always taking her to McDonald’s or Dunkin Donuts. I always thought Dunkin was his favorite – the Massachusetts connection, for sure, and I think he’s obsessed with their coffee. He also looks like a Bear Claw guy. Eventually, he became an ambassador for Dunkin Donuts, and he directed and starred in several commercials for them. But as it turns out, he’s also ride-or-die for McDonald’s.
Ben Affleck really loves McDonald’s, and on Wednesday, he revealed just how much. The star was a contestant on Jimmy Kimmel’s celebrity version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire alongside Jeopardy! champion Jamie Ding, where the pair played the game for charity.
All eyes were on Affleck, who has gone viral on several occasions for ordering and munching McDonald’s food over the years, when a question about the fast food chain became the team’s next challenge.
“Unless you specifically ask for more, which McDonald’s sandwich is served with half a slice of cheese?” Kimmel asked. The potential answers included the chain’s McRib, McCrispy, Filet-O-Fish, and Big Mac.
Both Affleck and Ding were stumped, despite the Oscar winner’s familiarity with the menu. He confessed, “I eat a lot of McDonald’s—like a lot. All the time.” The pair decided to poll the audience, who helped with the right answer—Filet-O-Fish.
The moment came after photos of Affleck at a McDonald’s in New York City went viral in 2022. Paparazzi would continually catch the star enjoying the golden arches, like in January 2023, when he was snapped eating fries in the car during a sweet moment with his then-14-year-old, Fin. Later that year, after reuniting and marrying his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, the pair were caught on camera in October just after grabbing a bite from a McDonald’s drive-thru.
Though Affleck admits McDonald’s is a major favorite, he has shown his taste for fast food in general—as an ambassador for Dunkin’ Donuts and as a frequent consumer of other chains like Raising Cane’s and Jack in the Box.
[From The Daily Beast]
For a lot of people who have struggled with addiction, it sort of becomes a whack-a-mole situation where they give up their worst addictions only to go full-throttle into caffeine, nicotine and sugar consumption. Ben is that way – these days, he’s fueled by coffee, cigarettes, diet soda (Diet Pepsi and Diet Coke, both from the fountain machine in his home office), donuts and greasy fast food. It is what it is – I’m glad those are his last remaining bad habits, truly. That being said, I feel certain that a true McDonalds addict would have known about the Filet-o-Fish’s sad little cheese slice. I’ve never ordered it but even I know about it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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Ben Affleck at the 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2026 held at the Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1092943451, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Ben Affleck , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 18: Ben Affleck arrives at the 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2026 held at the Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1093296820, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Ben Affleck , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Los Angeles, CA – Ben Affleck grabs some packages that were delivered to his house while sipping on his morning coffee.
Pictured: Ben Affleck
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Los Angeles, CA – Ben Affleck grabs some packages that were delivered to his house while sipping on his morning coffee.
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Los Angeles, CA – Ben Affleck is back at it starring and producing a new Dunkin Donuts commercial in Los Angeles, this time collaborating with fellow Dunkin fan, Charli D’Amelio. In the spot, Ben has his hands full with stacks of boxes of Dunkin Donuts which at one point topple out of his hands to the ground. He comes to the door wearing a t-shirt that say Day Ones and a childhood photo of him and best buddy Matt Damon on it. Later in the day, special guest Charli D’Amelio arrives drinking her famous drink. Ben greets her at the door and gives her a big hug before inviting her inside. Charli, who recently said she didn’t know who Ben Affleck was despite their mutal love for Dunkin, declared that she is a bigger fan and her collab is superior. Guess we will have to wait and see the commercial to find out who the biggest fan truly is.
Pictured: Ben Affleck
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Los Angeles, CA – “Ben Affleck seen with a Dunkin’ “DunKings” tracksuit in Los Angeles, sparking speculation about the return of his campaign with the brand.” Last year the actor teamed up with Boston buddies, Matt Damon and Tom Brady for a hilarious commercial for the brand and the year before that was his memorable drive thru moment with then wife Jennifer Lopez. So is there another surprise guest this year?
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It was just announced that Ben’s beloved mother, Chris, age 83, passed away on June 2, of pancreatic cancer. She was diagnosed in December of 2025. She wanted to live long enough to watch her grandson graduate from high school. Casey’s son, Atticus. She got her wish and passed away peacefully two days later.
I’m so glad they were able to keep this all quiet, her treatment for six months, and have this summer to grieve without the intrusion of the tabloid stories and paps harassing them. She was an important presence in Ben and Casey’s life and especially her grandchildren. She was always there for them.
RIP
🥲🥲🥲 R.I.P
She was very present in their lives.
But at least they were able to celebrate and mourn her.
Both Damon & Affleck have buried a parent.
And Ben loved and adored Matt’s father. He was closer to Matt’s father than his own. Matt said Ben was pretty broken up about it also. Matt was incredibly close to his father and it was a hard loss. Now Chris for Ben.
I wonder if that’s why Matt was so emotional about Ben in a couple of comments during his Odyssey promotion, knowing the loss Ben and his family had so recently suffered. And Matt had known Ben’s mother since he was 10 years old. When you are in your mid-50s and begin to suffer losses of loved ones, it really hits home about life on this earth being fleeting.
The Filet-O-Fish is delicious. I read this touching tribute to it a few years ago and highly recommend!
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/20/magazine/filet-o-fish-asian-americans.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share
It’s the only non-breakfast sandwich that I eat from McDs.
I too secretly adore the filet o fish. Growing up it was my late dad’s favourite from McDonalds and he used to always call it “the fishwich”. In Canada it’s got a whole slice of cheese though! I do try to limit fast food to once or twice a month – so in the mornings it’s a battle between the humble no egg sausage McMuffin and the new chicken McMuffin… (and yes I’ve read many of the horror stories about McDonald’s and watched supersize me – but I just can’t entirely quit it!)
It’s the only sandwich that I order from McDonald’s too, except that I add lettuce and pickle, otherwise it doesn’t have any texture.
I got sober from alcohol 2 years ago and, yeah, the substitution thing is real. I still crave sugar a lot. I talked to my doctor and my fellow folks in my 12 step program and it’s very common. With addiction, you really mess up the rewards center of your brain and when you remove that substance, your brain is still like hey where’s my fix?
I, like I’m sure Ben is, am just grateful that I’m not drunk anymore.
I remember Dave Gahan, the lead singer of Depeche Mode, speaking on that very subject. He’s been clean and sober for decades now, but he said his addictive behavior shows up in other ways. For him, it’s chocolate. He can’t just eat a few pieces like a normal person. He literally craves it.
yeah, came here to appreciate this observation. It’s heartbreaking so see someone with compulsion baked in to their brain chemistry and they have to fight so hard. You move from drink and drugs to food, sugar, nicotine, even addiction to AA and 12 step groups–I enjoyed Liz Gilbert’s memoir and wondered if she is now high on recovery.
Ben and Casey’s mom seems like a great lady, but those two boys have demons.
We’re all just doing the best we can.
I have to admit i can relate to him on the love of fast food.
Why on earth is there cheese on the fish sandwich? Gross.
Why not? Salt, fat, and sugar in fast food are deliberately combined in ways that stimulate the brain. In addition to possible flavor, the cheese — sorry, the “cheese” — plops more salt and fat atop the breaded fried fish block, the salty fatty tartar sauce, and the sugar-laden flour bun. Processed “cheese” is making a potentially addictive substance even more potentially addictive.
I haven’t eaten at a McDonald’s in years, but if I did, I’d order the filet’o fish. The yum of it is still embedded in my brain.
@Blithe – Reading all that is legit jaw dropping, not mouth watering.
Fish + cheese can be SO good. The delight of a freshly made tuna melt? Oh geez. I think I need that for lunch today…
If a billionaire appears on “Who wants to be a Millionaire”, does that mean he wants to lose all his money?
That cracked me up! lol
Ben needs to give up the cigs. I don’t care about his Diet Coke or McDonald’s consumption, but the cigarettes need to go.
I suspect Ben would rather give up even doughnuts than cigs.
His mother recebtly passed away today. Carol Ann was a brilliant ivy league public school teacher and original Freedom Rider.
The filet ‘o fish in Canada has a whole cheese slice! I’ve eaten enough of them to know. 😄
Me too!
The fish sandwich is my favorite at McDonald’s so I would have guessed that just because it doesn’t have a real “cheesey” flavor whereas the others do although I’ve never thought about it. But Ben irritates me because I see him as one of those helpless men who never learned to even boil an egg even though he’s been single for a good number of years during his adult life. And I hope his mom dying of cancer at least wakes him up enough to stop with the cigs.
It is so hard to lose a mom (& dad). I was incredibly blessed with a wonderful mom. When she passed, I had an incredible MIL ( who has also now passed). It changes your life! This is going to be real adjustment for Ben,Casey, & their families! Kudos to the family for being able to grieve privately!
It really is going to be a tough adjustment for both Ben and Casey and the grandchildren, because she was a big presence in their lives. I lived it, and it’s an indescribable heartache if you are close to your mother, no matter your age. She was a rock to Ben, and he isn’t very close to his father at all. There is going to be such a void in their family. I know Jen Garner stayed close to her after the divorce. I’m stunned she was 83. She didn’t look it at all.
I guess he has good bone structure because I wouldn’t be able to tell.
McDonalds is consistent. I wouldn’t say it tastes better than everything else, but you know you’re not going to get any nasty surprises when you buy it. You’re guaranteed to get the consistent taste you were hoping for. For that reason,, I can understand why people gravitate towards it. Even their coffee is consistent.
I’m permanently annoyed that McD’s got rid of the southwestern chicken salad. Holy crap, I loved it. BRING IT BACK.
I avoid McDonald’s for BDS reasons, but they are The Best at bad fast food that overwhelms your brain.
I still crave Filet O Fish and Big Macs. It’s been years!
I work in addictions support. I haven’t experienced alcoholism or drug addiction, but I have happily eaten fast food that caused me distress minutes after completion. And I’ll do it again…
Oh, how quickly I can inhale a Mickey Dee’s quarter-pounder. No regrets! Only Judy can judge me!!!
Of the 3 (BK, Wendy’s, McDs) I prefer Wendy’s. I like the charbroil flavor on BK but their burgers are dry, to me. Fish is the only thing I would order at McDonald’s though if I ate there.
Agree about the fillet of fish, but I am also certain it is not healthy. As a life-long dieter (with no visible results after I passed my 30’s), I always go for the lowest calories and I believe the fish is it.But healthy? Hell, no.