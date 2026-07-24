Ben Affleck: ‘I eat a lot of McDonald’s—like a lot. All the time’

Ben Affleck loves fast food. He loves a good, all-American chain restaurant or basically any place with a drive-thru. When Ben and Jennifer Lopez got back together, he was always taking her to McDonald’s or Dunkin Donuts. I always thought Dunkin was his favorite – the Massachusetts connection, for sure, and I think he’s obsessed with their coffee. He also looks like a Bear Claw guy. Eventually, he became an ambassador for Dunkin Donuts, and he directed and starred in several commercials for them. But as it turns out, he’s also ride-or-die for McDonald’s.

Ben Affleck really loves McDonald’s, and on Wednesday, he revealed just how much. The star was a contestant on Jimmy Kimmel’s celebrity version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire alongside Jeopardy! champion Jamie Ding, where the pair played the game for charity.

All eyes were on Affleck, who has gone viral on several occasions for ordering and munching McDonald’s food over the years, when a question about the fast food chain became the team’s next challenge.

“Unless you specifically ask for more, which McDonald’s sandwich is served with half a slice of cheese?” Kimmel asked. The potential answers included the chain’s McRib, McCrispy, Filet-O-Fish, and Big Mac.

Both Affleck and Ding were stumped, despite the Oscar winner’s familiarity with the menu. He confessed, “I eat a lot of McDonald’s—like a lot. All the time.” The pair decided to poll the audience, who helped with the right answer—Filet-O-Fish.

The moment came after photos of Affleck at a McDonald’s in New York City went viral in 2022. Paparazzi would continually catch the star enjoying the golden arches, like in January 2023, when he was snapped eating fries in the car during a sweet moment with his then-14-year-old, Fin. Later that year, after reuniting and marrying his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, the pair were caught on camera in October just after grabbing a bite from a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Though Affleck admits McDonald’s is a major favorite, he has shown his taste for fast food in general—as an ambassador for Dunkin’ Donuts and as a frequent consumer of other chains like Raising Cane’s and Jack in the Box.