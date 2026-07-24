Princess Anne’s Asian tour thunder was stolen by Prince Harry & Invictus

Most people completely missed this, but Princess Anne and her husband Tim Laurence were on an overseas tour for the better part of a week. First, they were in South Korea (around July 14-15, I believe), then they went to Thailand (July 16-17). There were official photos released and Anne’s tour got some coverage in British outlets (the BBC and Hello). But yeah… it’s the same as always these days, the left-behind Windsors can’t buy international coverage at this point. Prince Edward and Sophie also travel a lot, like Anne, and their tours have even less impact and get even less attention, if possible. So what’s one big way that the British press can both hype up the left-behinds and get any kind of attention for them? Connect whatever they’re doing to Prince Harry and Meghan. Behold, Prince Harry “tried to overshadow” Anne when Invictus announced that the 2029 games would go to South Korea.

Prince Harry has been accused of trying to overshadow Princess Anne with his latest Invictus announcement. Yesterday, the Duke of Sussex said he was “delighted” to announce that the 2029 competition for wounded service personnel will be held in Daejeon, South Korea, just four days after the Royal Family shared news of Princess Anne’s trip to the country. One person raged on X: “Of course Prince Harry has known for a while where the next Invictus Games are going, he just HAD to wait until #PrincessAnne was there in South Korea to announce it”. Others believed it was a strategic publicity move, claiming he “Never left the Royal Family or the establishment”. The Republic of Korea will be the first Asian nation to host the sporting event in October 2029. Next year, Daejeon will receive the Invictus Games flag as part of Birmingham’s Closing Ceremony, and it will keep the mantle for two years. Prince Harry said in a statement on Monday: “As the first Asian nation selected to host the Games, the Republic of Korea represents an exciting new chapter in our journey to ensure that more wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans can benefit from the power of sport and the strength of the Invictus community.” According to the announcement, hosting the games there will “provide an opportunity to further strengthen understanding and support for the military community across Asia while showcasing the role that sport can play in rehabilitation, recovery and lifelong wellbeing”. Despite frustration about the timing, several people were delighted at the news, with one person writing that it will be a “beautiful” event, adding: “I’m so happy for Korea. The awareness it will bring to Asia will be amazing. Let’s go!!!!!!”

[From The Daily Express]

Invictus’s big announcement came on July 19/20…days after Anne had left South Korea. So how did Harry overshadow his aunt? By getting attention days after she left a country? No, the answer is… Harry overshadows all of them just by existing, and the Windsors only get attention because royalists cry about thunder-stealing constantly. In fact, this is the only way anyone knows what the Windsors are up to – they have to wait until Harry and Meghan do something, then suddenly fussy royalists come out of the woodwork, crying about how Meghan’s Instagram or Harry’s Invictus announcement stole a left-behind’s very important thunder.