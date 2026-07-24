Princess Anne’s Asian tour thunder was stolen by Prince Harry & Invictus

Most people completely missed this, but Princess Anne and her husband Tim Laurence were on an overseas tour for the better part of a week. First, they were in South Korea (around July 14-15, I believe), then they went to Thailand (July 16-17). There were official photos released and Anne’s tour got some coverage in British outlets (the BBC and Hello). But yeah… it’s the same as always these days, the left-behind Windsors can’t buy international coverage at this point. Prince Edward and Sophie also travel a lot, like Anne, and their tours have even less impact and get even less attention, if possible. So what’s one big way that the British press can both hype up the left-behinds and get any kind of attention for them? Connect whatever they’re doing to Prince Harry and Meghan. Behold, Prince Harry “tried to overshadow” Anne when Invictus announced that the 2029 games would go to South Korea.
Prince Harry has been accused of trying to overshadow Princess Anne with his latest Invictus announcement. Yesterday, the Duke of Sussex said he was “delighted” to announce that the 2029 competition for wounded service personnel will be held in Daejeon, South Korea, just four days after the Royal Family shared news of Princess Anne’s trip to the country.
One person raged on X: “Of course Prince Harry has known for a while where the next Invictus Games are going, he just HAD to wait until #PrincessAnne was there in South Korea to announce it”. Others believed it was a strategic publicity move, claiming he “Never left the Royal Family or the establishment”.
The Republic of Korea will be the first Asian nation to host the sporting event in October 2029. Next year, Daejeon will receive the Invictus Games flag as part of Birmingham’s Closing Ceremony, and it will keep the mantle for two years.
Prince Harry said in a statement on Monday: “As the first Asian nation selected to host the Games, the Republic of Korea represents an exciting new chapter in our journey to ensure that more wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans can benefit from the power of sport and the strength of the Invictus community.”
According to the announcement, hosting the games there will “provide an opportunity to further strengthen understanding and support for the military community across Asia while showcasing the role that sport can play in rehabilitation, recovery and lifelong wellbeing”.
Despite frustration about the timing, several people were delighted at the news, with one person writing that it will be a “beautiful” event, adding: “I’m so happy for Korea. The awareness it will bring to Asia will be amazing. Let’s go!!!!!!”
Invictus’s big announcement came on July 19/20…days after Anne had left South Korea. So how did Harry overshadow his aunt? By getting attention days after she left a country? No, the answer is… Harry overshadows all of them just by existing, and the Windsors only get attention because royalists cry about thunder-stealing constantly. In fact, this is the only way anyone knows what the Windsors are up to – they have to wait until Harry and Meghan do something, then suddenly fussy royalists come out of the woodwork, crying about how Meghan’s Instagram or Harry’s Invictus announcement stole a left-behind’s very important thunder.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Had no idea they were there until this article. And I suspect the Invictus announcement got more coverage in South Korea than these guys’ “tour” 🤷♀️
“First, they were in South Korea (around July 14-15, I believe), then they went to Thailand (July 16-17). ”
Anne works her Royal Ass off and it appears her husband works his off too.
Anne should get more credit for the work she has done in the past and the work she does now. We can debate why we may “love” her or why we may “hate” her but, IMAO, what is not up for debate is her strong work ethic and seemly non-stop energy for all she is ask to do.
It is the press that decides what goes in the papers, not Harry Not that that will stop them criticising Harry. BTW this article is the first I knew about Anne’s adventure. If we are going to have a monarchy the Newspapers need to pull their socks up and let people know what is happening.
If anything, the Invictus announcement probably gave Ann’s a bit of a halo. Instead of every Korean scratching their heads about a 70+ year old distant royal visiting, they can associate it with something that actually reflects on the country of South Korea. Anne and the foreign office should thank Harry,
If they wanted to hype Anne they would have said something about her trip, why she was there, what she did, what she said. Instead, they ended up hyping the Invictus Games.
What on earth is going on with Tim’s suit? You’d think he’d have a tailor.
Never mind his suit, why is Anne cosplaying the Joseon era in the third photo, her blue outfit trying to imitate hanbok like Kate did when she comically wore that thigh bareing red dress when meeting the S. Korean head of state?
Anne, you’re not going to get cast in a sageuk drama. You can dress in your normal 1980s wardrobe. Lordt.
😳
I was thinking the same thing about Anne’s blue outfit. She tried, I guess.
Yeah it looks like he’s wearing the paper suit that they use for tailoring rather than an actual suit.
I wasn’t the only one scanning Tim’s fit for traces of tailor’s chalk then?
Brilliant. 😂
At first I thought that it just needed a better steaming, but then I noticed the holes — as though it was seriously damaged by pins or a row of military medals. Was it packed like that? Did someone yank them off? Royals — they’re just like us…sometimes their luggage gets lost too?
They both look tired. Tim looks like he got dressed in the dark. Suit not steamed , holes where medals or something were removed , tie askew.
Maybe he doesn’t feel well.
I thought it looked like it was buttoned wrong. Why didn’t anyone tell them they needed to fix something.
@Blithe – omg, the holes are from his medal bar. Does Anne not allow him enough pin money to have more than one suit?
Maybe he needs to open up an Agway selling JMidd’s dog food and horsey stuff. It would give him the wherewithal to buy a suit sewn in this century… and they live amongst a horsey set, so a venture like that would surely appeal to locals better than Peter’s Chinese milk.
I mean, he could probably sell a jolly jar of jam as well, but it’s likely Fred and Gladys would get a bit b-tchy over that.
Those darts on the front? It looks like he pulled a woman’s suit out of the bin by mistake like Michael Scott.
I wasn’t even aware it was drizzling…
This entire story is overshadowed by Anne’s red dress with the black shrug. She’s giving me fashion inspo for my elderly years and I’m sure I can thrift that whole look.
🤣
May I make a suggestion? Switch out the white buttons for something else, maybe peruse the button jar the vintage store will have.
I love the color of that dress! The black shrug? Ok..maybe. But then why navy gloves and purse???
The butt hurt press knows that South Korea has been in the running for the next Games since the last Games. They announced their intention to apply really early. And how they are trying to connect this with Princess Anne’s visit is ridiculous. Nobody outside of the UK establishment is concerned where the Left-Behinds travel outside of the Wails and possibly Charles and Camilla. Nobody cares that Anne visited someplace over a week ago. Does she “own” South Korea the way Bulliam “owns” Africa and the Middle East?
Despite frustration about the timing, several people were delighted at the news, with one person writing that it will be a “beautiful” event, adding: “I’m so happy for Korea. The awareness it will bring to Asia will be amazing. Let’s go!!!!!!”
^^THIS IS THE ONLY THING THAT MATTERS!!
When are they going to figure out that they aren’t the center of anyone’s attention? No one was looking for or at Ann and her husband. The delusion is strong in the Rota.
Love the way the media continues to ignore that William and Kate should be the main people doing these trips
😂
Aaand that’s the first I’m hearing about Anne even being in Asia. So the connecting everything to the Sussexes works!
I don’t understand this constant obsession that they have with ” overshadowing”, because all you’re saying is that someone else is news is a bigger draw than yours. Why would you want to highlight that?
Beyond the fact that people can pay attention to more than one thing at once, that’s why movies are released on the same day, TV shows premiere on the same day, books come out the same day etc., there never seems to be an appropriate amount of time for these people to whereas you can say something that’s not taking attention away from the Royal family.
You announce something 4 days before a royal family event, you’re overshadowing. You announce something 4 days after a royal family event you’re overshadowing. Your mirror existence is you overshadowing them. Which is likely why their tried and true narrative is, we wouldn’t be angry with the Sussexes if they just lived in California and never left the house, or had any commercial endeavors, or had any famous friends. Basically, why don’t they live in the La Jolla Sea Caves.
Not the La Jolla sea caves! 😂😂😂😂
So, the media is complaining that the media chooses to focus on and emphasize Harry and Meghan rather than the other royals? Whatever.
It’s an absolute own goal on the Left Behinds of the Isle of Salt every time the tabs write this trash.
The ONLY thunderous event of this racist life was the attempted kidnapping 50 years ago.
How is Harry overshadowing Anne’s visit to Asia when nobody knew about and the announcement after the visit was over? The British press are the grifters that they claim Harry and Meghan are.
Speaking strictly from a brand perspective (because the family is a brand, which is ew) in my business when one of my competitors is consistently “outshining” me, my job is to consistently try new strategies until I find one that can make up some ground. And that cycle is pretty much endless. These people are doing the same shit and whining about getting the same outcome. It’s completely ridiculous and makes them seem like incompetent, whiny, children who expect that the world owes them attention and loyalty simply because they exist.
Does anyone really give a cr*p about princess anne?
How does that overshadow Anne’s trip? If anything, wouldn’t it draw attention to it, since she was there, already—and we hadn’t read anything about her trip, before? These people are so stupid.
What good works did Anne do while she was in South Korea and Thailand for barely the amount of time it took to fly there?
What did she do to improve the lives of citizens? How did she help? What did she contribute? Was she even worth it?
Keeping in mind there was travel time on each day of those two-day visits, so not much could have been accomplished. A lot of money was spent for very little return, seems to me.
Oh jeez. If your thunder is “stolen,” then you never had enough in the first place.
‘Prince Harry has been accused….’ And then you read the rest of what they’re calling an ‘article’ and you see that ONE person on twitter made this statement. ONE. The is not news, it is not journalism, it is bullsh*t. I swear, all these tabloids do any more is troll twitter accounts & devise articles based on that. They just copy & paste until they hit their required word count. Pitiful.