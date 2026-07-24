Vickers: The problem with Prince William ‘is that he thinks he knows best’

How many times will royal reporters and royal biographers talk around the fact that King Charles’ relationship with his heir is strained, if not completely dysfunctional? What’s even crazier is when they admit that Prince William is basically upset that Charles is NOT near death, that his cancer treatments have been working and he’s doing a lot better. But even before Charles’ 2024 cancer diagnosis, Charles and William didn’t get along whatsoever. I would argue that they’re too similar in temperament, just as I would argue that Charles absolutely got the heir he deserves.

It’s not just Prince Harry who has a fractious relationship with his family — King Charles and Prince William don’t have a particularly warm relationship either, sources tell Page Six.

“The problem with William is that he thinks he knows best,” royal biographer Hugo Vickers told Page Six.

“There have been differences of opinion and a few problems a couple of years back,” added royal writer Robert Jobson. “William has to rise above it all if he’s going to be king, and both he and Charles know they have to work together. There’s a lot of decisions that Charles will make that will affect William.”

Despite what has been called “eternal battles,” sources say the king, 77, and his heir, 44, are perfectly civil to each other as William prepares for the future.

“They meet regularly and they converse, there is no major problem,” Jobson said.

In the new biography, “William and Catherine: The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story,” royal expert Russell Myers details how William and Charles’s relationship has evolved.

“Charles and William had been united throughout the Sussexes’ departure [from the UK and the royal family] and the scandal involving Prince Andrew and his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which has brought them ever closer together in recent years,” Myers writes.

Meanwhile, a source told Myers, “While [The King] loves both his sons equally, his relationship with the Prince of Wales is something that has strengthened over the period of difficulty experienced by the family as external battles have occurred.”

As heir to the throne, William is on a “higher plane,” Jobson added.

In the wake of Harry’s trip to the UK earlier this month, when he finally brought his children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to see the king for the first time in four years, Jobson told Page Six, “William understands he and his brother have different agendas and they have a different relationship with Charles.”

And while Charles may have been willing to see Prince Harry recently — even after his son has raged about royal life in his memoir “Spare” and the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan” — sources predict the brothers will remain estranged.

“I’m sure [William] is not in any way going to reconcile with Harry, he’s made his position pretty clear…they have different paths,” Jobson said.

As for William’s alleged view that he knows best, Vickers said, it could be the very thing that turns him into a strong monarch: “We should give him a chance. He might make a super king.”

[From Page Six]

It’s taken these people the better part of a year to come up with “William understands he and his brother have different agendas and they have a different relationship with Charles.” O RLY? Because after Harry and Charles met last September, William had something akin to a nervous breakdown because daddy was supposed to hate Harry too!! William-loyalists even admit that the Harry situation is a proxy war for the larger fissures within Charles and William’s relationship. Here’s the thing though – I don’t even believe that Charles gives a crap about William’s rage-tantrums anymore. Charles has his own agenda, and he’s manipulating both of his sons for his own purposes.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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26 Responses to “Vickers: The problem with Prince William ‘is that he thinks he knows best’”

  1. Eurydice says:
    July 24, 2026 at 8:17 am

    I love that plaintive little bleat at the end. “He might make a super king.” Like, “who knows, he might surprise us all.”

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      July 24, 2026 at 8:26 am

      @Eurydice I know what a limp and doubtful sentence!! Marina Hyde actually wrote last year that Will is a mediocre underachiever but she’s not RR or royal biographer. I love that people are beginning to openly acknowledge that Will is a crappy heir and unable to snap out of it when actual king.

      Reply
    • bisynaptic says:
      July 24, 2026 at 9:01 am

      LOL, no.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 24, 2026 at 3:02 pm

      I mean what a statement right?? he’s essentially saying that right now he doesn’t think William is going to be a good king., so it would be a “surprise”
      If he were. Yikes.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 24, 2026 at 3:28 pm

      But why would anyone even think that? He hasn’t shown himself to be a super Prince of Wales, so what makes them think he’d be great at kinging?

      Reply
  2. Dee(2) says:
    July 24, 2026 at 8:38 am

    “I’m sure [William] is not in any way going to reconcile with Harry, he’s made his position pretty clear…they have different paths,” Jobson said” Actually I’m pretty sure Harry said that explicitly in an interview in 2021. The way they consistently repurpose what Harry and Meghan have said to make it seem like it’s coming from the BRF is something to behold.

    William being bothered by the fact that Harry has just blanked him, and Kate being bothered by Meghan’s ease in public are too narrative threads that you know are true, because of how much they have focused on how much they don’t care consistently in the last 6 years.

    Reply
  3. Blujfly says:
    July 24, 2026 at 8:44 am

    “They meet regularly and converse.” Is what you say about a dueling interim CEO and CO, not a father and son.

    Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    July 24, 2026 at 9:00 am

    In other words charles backed scooter in his attitude towards harry and driving him out

    Reply
    • GTWiecz says:
      July 24, 2026 at 2:25 pm

      Of course. Anything for the crown and its medieval primogeniture. A very fckd up family, but if you really read all the kings’ stories since the 1500’s you understand how absurd it was. And even way before traditional media, the palace courtiers always protected them and lied about what was going on.

      Reply
  5. Lady Digby says:
    July 24, 2026 at 9:03 am

    The problem with Will is: how about he’s an absolute nightmare as Prince of Wales: doing less, less , stubborn, refusing to listen and take advice, wrong headed and quarrelling from dad downwards, hard to get hold of and impossible to get to say yes to anything he doesn’t want to do. Copies anything Harry does but badly. Drinking more and more and surrounded by creeps like Jason Knauf. Endless rages about the Sussexes and rage briefing to all and sundry without any discrimination. Very stupid and won’t make any effort to improve by reading his briefing notes before visits. Poor work partnership with wife as he doesn’t want to be overshadowed by anyone let alone someone who he snobbishly believes owes everything to his name and title. Not a natural speaker or good mixer with people from different backgrounds. Stiff, awkward and uncomfortable performing in public. No appreciation of culture, tradition or religion. Dressing badly and personal hygiene is neglected and the relentless off-putting barrage of jokes which land badly. Big ego actually thinks he a sexy, hot, good looking genius who can get anyone he wants by clicking his fingers!

    Reply
    • PC says:
      July 24, 2026 at 9:25 am

      Lady Digby, that was an excellent summation of William and his character flaws. Bravo! 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

      Reply
  6. Josephine says:
    July 24, 2026 at 9:24 am

    I chuckled at this sentence — “William understands he and his brother have different agendas and they have a different relationship with Charles.”
    It seems like Willie’s only agenda is doing as little as he possibly can. That man is too lazy to have an agenda. Does waiting for his dad to die count?

    Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    July 24, 2026 at 9:38 am

    It really says something not very good about Charles that he has such strained relationships with both his sons.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      July 24, 2026 at 9:57 am

      He puts camilla first. Even though he and diana divorced he and the queen .should have treated diana better. The boys needed both parents around

      Reply
  8. Cerys says:
    July 24, 2026 at 10:06 am

    Unfortunately, William’s ego is far greater than his intelligence.

    Reply
  9. Giddy says:
    July 24, 2026 at 10:26 am

    The British Royal Family is in big trouble. Just look at that first picture of the whole gang. Scooter and Buttons are the youngest, so you would think that they are the most involved and energetic. But no. They are both lazy, disinterested, and not very smart. Who will handle all the ribbon cuttings etc.? Will Bea and Eugenie be brought back into the fold? The Wales children are many years away from helping out. It would be interesting if some journalist added up how many appearances W&K make this year and divide that into the amount of cash they are paid annually. I imagine their “appearance fee” is astronomical.

    Reply
    • Interested Gawker says:
      July 24, 2026 at 10:46 am

      And the Windsors are pretty chilly towards the other European royals but those houses have younger monarchs in the wings. The BRF are looking careworn and isolated in their own shrinking pool of local interest.

      Reply
    • HuffnPuff says:
      July 24, 2026 at 12:08 pm

      It will be interesting to see if W allows his aunt and uncle to work once he’s king. Everyone in the RF has to do less than him so I guess everyone will have to pick up some hobbies while they wait for the Wails’ to make an appearance. Harry getting kicked out was the best thing that could have happened to him. He was smart enough to demand half in, half out.

      Reply
  10. Monc says:
    July 24, 2026 at 11:29 am

    “Might” being the operative word….

    Reply
  11. Nic919 says:
    July 24, 2026 at 11:40 am

    What a great system to have someone never told they are wrong and in line to have power for the rest of his life.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      July 24, 2026 at 12:01 pm

      @Nic919 real drawback of monarchy. We have had 7 different PMs in 10 years since Brexit which is unusual for the UK. However the point is the PM can be removed if they are really tanking by their own party. The electorate has the ultimate power to vote parties in or out as a result of General Elections which have to be held every 5 years. For whatever reason, Will has never course corrected, matured, increased in knowledge and experience, made any sustained effort at work. Unfortunately he can’t be sacked or resign unless he abdicates. UK and other countries are stuck with him for the next 40 years and it is very dubious that he’ll improve and be competent. Hey ho!

      Reply
  12. Sean says:
    July 24, 2026 at 2:08 pm

    Harry would make a better king, no doubt about it. Diana’s “good King Harry” joke is prophesy of a sort.

    Reply
  13. Jferber says:
    July 24, 2026 at 4:29 pm

    That’s one of his problems, yes. Now list the others. I’m expecting an important phone call so don’t have the time to do it myself.

    Reply
  14. Kathalea says:
    July 24, 2026 at 5:33 pm

    Only a fool knows everything

    Reply

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