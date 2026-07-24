Prince Harry’s risk assessment was delayed because politicians get priority

As much as the British press has tried to evade and dissemble about Prince Harry’s UK security situation, the fact remains that Harry requested a risk assessment from the Home Office last autumn, and he was told last December that the assessment was on track to be completed this year. Then the risk assessment was paused months ago and no one informed Harry until just days before he was due to visit the UK. The informed him of the paused risk assessment at the same time Ravec refused police protection to Harry, his wife and children for their visit, despite the fact that he once again gave them 28 days notice and he was there on Invictus business. Not only that, he provided his own private security’s risk assessment to Ravec and the British security services, an assessment which detailed the unique threats he’s under in the UK.
Well, weeks after all of those shenanigans and humiliation rituals, the Times of London is circling back to the questions about security and why Harry’s risk assessment wasn’t completed. I can’t access this piece, so I’m using secondary sources:
Prince Harry will now be forced to wait a while longer as his request for a review of his police protection in the UK has reportedly been delayed. The Duke of Sussex, who travelled to Britain for one week earlier this month, recently requested a review of his right to police protection in the UK – but it was denied just hours before he was set to travel with his young family at the start of July.
The 41-year-old then made the journey on his own, before his wife and two children joined him later in the week. It has now emerged that he is being forced to await a decision whilst officials grapple with how to protect an unprecedented nine former prime ministers at once. Harry was previously told that he would be granted a risk management board at the end of last year to reassess his right to protection when he visits the UK.
The review was due to be carried out in March by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), an independent body overseen by the Home Office, but it had still not taken place by the end of June. It is understood that to cope with demand, officials were ordered to place a temporary pause on Harry’s review, The Times reports.
A source familiar with the process said: “Harry’s case is not all about Harry. It’s about a much wider situation within the police about the number of former premiers they are now protecting and fewer armed officers available.”
However a different source with knowledge of the process told The Royalist that the Home Office’s argument, that Harry’s assessment had been paused because officials were too busy, was “bizarre.”
The source said that more resources should be thrown at the issue of at-risk individuals’ security, and suggested that highly trained close protection officers are being routinely pulled onto other duties to plug gaps in the U.K.’s massively overstressed police force. Close protection needed to be prioritized, the source said, criticizing the Home Office for failing to put those with public roles first.
The Times reports that all of this is happening while the pool of armed officers shrinks. Government figures cited by the paper show 6,621 operationally deployable armed officers in England and Wales in 2019, falling to a low of 5,753 in 2025 before a modest recovery to 5,917 in 2026. That is still only slightly above the 5,639 recorded in 2016, when a national program was launched specifically to increase firearms officer numbers.
The biggest issue, as the Times makes clear, is a totally unprecedented strain on protection resources, made horrendously visible by the alleged murder this month of the former minister Ann Widdecombe, and the volume of threats against Nigel Farage and other divisive figures in an ever more polarized political climate. A source with knowledge of the delay told the Times there were “strains on capacity” in the team tasked with protecting public figures.
The i Paper reported last month that protecting the eight former prime ministers who preceded Starmer required around 135 officers at a cost of £13 million.
A Home Office spokesperson told The Times: “The UK government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”
[From The Daily Express & The Royalist Substack]
A few things – there’s been no risk assessment on Harry and his family since 2019, so this in essence a seven-year delay, during which there have been five prime ministers. Surely, the risk assessment should have happened under Boris Johnson’s tenure, you know? Instead, they’re now blaming the Downing Street chaos as an excuse for why a British veteran and prince can’t have police protection. It seems like the Met Police would rather people believe that they can’t walk and chew gum at the same time, as opposed to the reality, which is that levers are being pulled to ensure that the Sussexes never get any kind of police protection. It also makes zero sense that the Home Office would confirm that the assessment will be done, and that they requested Harry submit his own private assessment, and then, magically, the assessment stops mid-stream in March. And using the murder of Ann Widdecombe as an excuse for why Harry’s assessment will remain delayed is utterly bizarre – surely, the murder of a prominent politician is proof that Harry’s security concerns are utterly valid.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
It’s actually concerning that Britain seems to have a such a glacial process to getting all these people proper protection to respond to threats. Like reading about what happened to that politician Ann recently is terrifying.
They are never going to stop trying to put this man’s life, and the lives of his wife and children, in mortal danger. At one point, I still held a naive hope for Harry. How silly of me. I now realize that the depths of Camilla’s evil and William’s misplaced rage are yet to be plumbed. I hope Harry wakes all the way up now. These people, Camilla–the woman who will one day answer to a Higher Authority for his mother’s untimely demise–his father and his own brother, are all out for his blood. Take care, Harry!
I’ll take the incompetence over conspiracy view of history every time. Especially with the British Government.
It’s nice to think someone’s got a plan (even if it’s a bad one) rather than acknowledge the world’s a random chaotic place with stressed overworked, underpaid civil servants who have to prioritise some things over others and sometimes make mistakes
Nah. In this case, that’s some bullshit. I don’t believe they couldn’t have found the time do a risk assessment. GMAFB.
The problem, @Holly, is that it’s not a clear cut split. There is such a thing as collective weaponised incompetence, and that strikes me as an American here as the most British thing of all. They would rather have people believe they are bumbling and shambolic than callous and careerist. They would rather people believe they are hopelessly overburdened, and struggling, valiantly, than selectively apathetic and appallingly complacent. But there’s not a clear line between them. I think these people conspire just by breathing the same air, responding to the same collective incentives. That is what “conspirare” actually means, to breathe together.
I mean it’s not Harry’s fault there have been six Prime Ministers since he met Meghan, and five since they stepped back from Royal duties. The job of RAVEC is to assess security threats, and provide security. If you don’t have enough people to be able to do that without years-long backlog, you should either allocate different people from other departments that have the abilities to run the security checks until the backlog clears, or you hire people that have the appropriate abilities to run the security checks. How is an appropriate answer to we aren’t running the assessments that can literally save your life, sorry not enough staff?
It’s interesting to me though that they aren’t letting this drop. I thought that after Harry and Meghan met with Charles and Camilla at Highgrove, they would try to pretend that security wasn’t an issue. Maybe the murder of a former politician and Harry’s private risk assessment has become too much to bury. Because as you said everything is providing MORE evidence as to why he needs or, not less
And yet two years ago the decision was quickly made to give Taylor Swift high level taxpayer paid police escorts to and from her Wembley concerts. She clearly needed the protection given the threat in Vienna (?) but also perhaps it was the threat of canceling Wembley with those economic implications that was the impetus to provide the protection.
But it’s not to Charles and Williams advantage to have Taylor dead.
This reasoning also reads as, “The way we’re cycling through prime ministers and can’t keep up trying to protect them all shows that our government is too unstable for us to even attempt to also protect one of our king’s sons and his family.”
Yeah, that ain’t a good look.
There’s little valid comparison of the demands of 24/7 full time protection of prime ministers versus protection of one person, sometimes with their family, for a few short visits throughout the year. This is indeed a bad look!
Keystone Cop Country.
I find it interesting that a rota reporter is giving an excuse rather than the usual narrative that Harry is adequately protected under his bespoke arrangement. Also rolled my eyes at Sykes acting completely shocked that Harry hasn’t had a Risk Assessment since he left when he knew all along that was the case.
With Harry’s lack of security becoming a public discussion outside of the royal bubble, I wonder if we’ll see the Assessment carried out pretty soon.
This is very much an arse-covering exercise by whoever leaked this information with these feeble excuses to sour-faced Victoria Ward at the Telegraph.
It is known that former prime ministers automatically get round-the-clock protection for life, and the budget was already there, so there is no need for them to be continuously revisiting whether they need that protection or not.
They certainly managed to arrange security for Taylor Swift in a hurry. And I’m fairly certain that we’ll find that ONLY Harry’s risk assessment was delayed = put on the back burner indefinitely, never to be revisited.
It sounds very much as though people within the Home Office itself have begun to ask questions, especially if Prince Harry’s lawyers have been pushing for an explanation for the delay and if the Invictus Foundation and the organisers of next year’s games have been pointing out how dangerous the current situation is and how awful it looks for the UK as a whole that their founder can get security anywhere in the world but the country of his birth, from which many of the most serious threats against him and his family originate.
So they pre-emptively leak this narrative in order to be able to point to it to say “See? It was delayed for a reason.” As to why they failed to inform him until he was due to arrive in the country? Massive side-eye for the whole affair. RAVEC ought to be disbanded and replaced by professionals who understand security needs, not posers who only want to be able to boast that they sit on that committee and can pull strings in whichever direction they choose. It should be replaced by teams such as are found in more civilised, democratic countries.
People are looking at the security arrangements which Harry just received in New York and comparing it to the UK situation and publicly stating that the leftover royals and the royal reporters DO want him dead, and want history to repeat itself, and that they no longer believe that Princess Diana refused security as we have long been told, and if she would have been alive with it, why are they denying her son the protection he needs, so they are scrambling.
This is a joke. If these rota were real journalists they could easily pick apart a delay from 2019. Especially because Harry wouldn’t be getting 24/7 365 day a year security that is given to all former PMs.
But they are ok with stochastic terrorism, which is exactly what killed Diana.
What a cop out. There was one less ex-PM when it was announced that was going to do the risk assessment of Harry. He was right when he said that this was a good old-fashioned establishment stitch up.
I’ll just point out one more thing that’s obvious: if the government is struggling to provide adequate protection for its protectees due to lack of officers, fine.
Complete the risk assessment for Harry and his family. If it shows, as we all know it will, that the risk to the Sussexes is high, then advise Harry that they don’t have enough staff to provide police officers for him.
Instead, give him access to all the threat information from MI5, 6, whatever — plus allow his security detail to go armed in the UK.
Harry has petitioned specifically to be allowed essentially these arrangements. Just say yes. Done and done.
Everything you’ve said is correct. But they simply won’t. It’s of utmost importance to punish Harry for marrying a biracial American who runs circles around their insipid Princess KKKate. This couple is a thorn in the Firm’s side and maybe even the government’s (because they never budge to help the Sussexes). To many of us, this looks like a deliberate plan to put the Sussexes in harm’s way.
All because the Sussexes are more attractive, more popular, and more industrious than the worthless Pegs and Keen. And they managed to escape! For that ultimate offense, RAVEC will bend over backwards to deny security to Harry, no matter how shitty this looks to the rest of the world..
@Beverley — yes, I completely agree with you.
I guess I just needed, as I said, to point out the obvious: even if we were to take their statements at face value and believe the Palace/press narrative that they’re willing to help but hopelessly understaffed — even then, their excuses do not hold up.
The whole thing is, has been, and continues to be a clear case of stochastic (and possibly overt) terrorism against the Sussexes.
Right. They can’t walk and chew gum at the same time, and neither the government nor his family will be bothered if anything happens to Harry. Both incompetent and callous. They are a joke, but dangerous.
If the latest Prime Minister had to kiss Charles’ pudgy fingers, then no, politicians are NOT more important than royals. Of course, as I mentioned before, the standards change depending on who the person is and how the evaluator chooses to characterize them. Inequality always.
https://apple.news/AKwzEWfIKQ8ymyjT-FHPRrg
Apologies for posting Apple News link to The Times story “Prince Harry’s security review delayed as nine former PMs need protection.” Not sure when The Faux Times started restricting access via Apple News link, but they are now 😿
Yes have to make sure racist brexit-architect farage is protected instead. SMDH