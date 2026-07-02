Prince Harry’s 40-page private risk assessment found an ‘elevated risk’ in the UK

Last September, Prince Harry formally requested that the British Home Office complete a risk assessment for himself and his family. The Home Office agreed, then proceeded to slow walk the process. Apparently, Harry was told that the risk assessment would be done in March. It was not. The assessment was mysteriously “paused” months ago. Weeks after Harry submitted his 28-days-notice ahead of his UK visit, he was informed that not only was the assessment paused, but that he would receive zero police protection in the UK, not even for the Invictus One Year to Go events. As it turns out, back when Harry had faith that a risk assessment would take place, the Home Office asked him to submit his own private report about why he believes he’s at risk in the UK. His private security firm compiled a 40-page report and submitted it last December. The Telegraph got their hands on it:
Terrorists could create a “mass casualty event” if the Duke of Sussex is targeted at the Invictus Games, his private security company has warned the Government. A 40-page risk assessment found that the Duke faced an “elevated risk” in the UK, where five of the six known home-grown terror plots against him originated. At least four individuals responsible for those threats are thought to be out of prison, their whereabouts unknown.
The report, compiled at the request of the Home Office, said the biggest threat facing Prince Harry was from “lone actors” or “grassroots” terrorists, who often target public figures who receive high levels of negative publicity. The narrative that he is a “traitor” and poses a threat to the Royal family only serves to incite British nationalist anger, it stated. The report outlined a plethora of outstanding threats facing the 41-year-old, who, despite his change in status, remains the King’s son and “a symbol of the Crown”.
It said: “A violent attack on the Duke in a public venue has the potential to become a mass casualty event. The Invictus Games are scheduled to return to the United Kingdom for the first time since the inaugural games in London in 2014. Birmingham is set to host the event in July 2027, meaning that threats to the Invictus Games will fall under UK authority.”
In December, after making a personal appeal to Shabana Mahmood, the Home Secretary, he was told that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) had changed tack and had instructed its Risk Management Board (RMB) to reassess the threat level against him for the first time in nearly six years. As part of the process, his private security firm was asked to submit a detailed assessment, to be considered by the RMB alongside other reports from bodies including MI5 and MI6. The analysis was scheduled to be carried out in March, but the Duke was informed last week that it had never happened and that all RMB assessments had been “paused”. At about the same time, he was told that his request for police protection during a planned visit to the UK next week with his family had been denied.
The security assessment submitted to the RMB concluded that “the only way to mitigate residual risks to the Duke is to provide him with state-backed security”. It revealed that as of December 2025, 262 suspicious people, organisations and vehicles that had demonstrated a threat to the Duke’s family were being tracked. Of those, 10 per cent were found to have targeted the family with “dangerous stalking behaviour”.
In May 2023, the Duke’s security team in Montecito, California, confronted a man armed with a hammer and duct tape who intended to break into the family home, it said. The man was arrested on stalking charges. The report also claimed that since 2022, there had been at least 56 suspicious incidents involving correspondence, resulting in 12 fixated individuals being monitored.
The private security company, which The Telegraph has agreed not to name, said that while it was committed to protecting the Duke wherever he travels, it was “constrained by practices and procedures reserved only for British state security services”. The UK authorities were “much better positioned” to provide “comprehensive protection”, it found. By way of example, it noted that the Duke’s current security team was unable to carry firearms in the UK, preventing them from adequately responding to an armed attack from a terrorist, criminal, or mentally unstable individual. Only UK police, with approval from Ravec, can carry lethal weapons while protecting members of the Royal family. Without designated police protection, the risk shifted to local forces that are “neither resourced nor briefed” to manage such levels of exposure effectively, it said.
The Duke currently returns to the UK about twice a year to carry out charity engagements. Many local police forces have opted to deploy additional resources during those visits, to ensure adequate protection for the public. As such, officers are taken off front-line duties, with the individual forces left to pick up the bill.
I absolutely agree with the assessment that with or without Harry’s presence, the Invictus Games would be a huge “soft target” for terrorists, and that Harry’s presence adds to that risk significantly. Why hasn’t Invictus spoken up, and what happened to all of those British Veterans Affairs officials and Birmingham officials who eagerly bid on the games, knowing what all it would entail? And again, why was the risk assessment paused, and why was it paused months after Harry’s private security submitted this report to them? Is Britain’s police, security and counterterrorism apparatus held together with scotch tape and vibes? The Windsors and their henchmen are some of the most evil people in the world.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The reason RAVEC paused because they know they would have to name members of the British Press as potentially dangerous.
England should never have been chosen to host Invictus. This was inevitable. Harry can be forgiven some degree of misplaced hope that everyone will do the right thing, not in this case.
I agree, but people here say the only other option was Washington DC which is currently under fascist occupation. So have it in Canada or the Netherlands again. There are still a few normal countries in the world where Harry and his family would be provided adequate security. This is not that hard.
And before someone jumps in to say that it’s too late to change now, I know that. They would probably have to push it back a year. Sucks for his other charities too.
I don’t think it’s too late. Wasn’t there another Invictus Games which had been postponed, or held elsewhere in Europe, leading to back-to-back Invictus Games? Was that due to Covid? I can’t remember. I think security considerations alone – not just for Harry, but also for the public – could conceivably be a serious reason to move the games to another country which already has the infrastructure in place, and they would welcome it. I really don’t think the IG veterans would mind at all, because they must all be witnessing this utter cluster-fk with their mouths wide open.
The Netherlands is close enough to the UK that it shouldn’t cause great disruption for the veterans.
This is @BrassyRebel, agreed. 100%. Agreed!!!! As an American resident in the UK for almost two decades, our two countries are in a bad way. It would have made a much more powerful statement to hold it in Canada or the Netherlands. Countries that manage to be firmly on the side of Western democracy and solidarity and balance the two so as not to create false conflicts between them.
Wasn’t Korea in the running too?
South Korea, San Diego, and Denmark are bidding for the next invictus games
Canceling for covid is one thing. If they yank the games from Birmingham now, IG would be sued and lose the whole thing. End of invictus games. Exactly what william wants, the destruction of this Harry legacy project.
Harry can be forgiven? What did he do wrong? Pretty clear the RF ravec and the uk govt are in the wrong here.
The decision is made by the board, I believe, not Harry.
A lot of people last couple of weeks blaming Harry for this mess.
It’s possible that the board itself has been compromised. Narrowing the site down to two options both of which have major problems was the first 🚩.
@brassyrebel makes a chilling suggestion …
@brassyrebel Agree. Willy Wanker either threatened or greased some palms. The same way he’s doing with Ravec.
There are two separate issues here. Whether Harry attends IG or not, the Games still need security. The Birmingham organizers have to have a plan and funding to anticipate threats. It’s been managed in other countries – there’s no reason it can’t be managed in the UK.
What’s happening here is an attempt to keep Harry away from IG. The RAVEC decisions (or non-decisions) are specific to Harry, not the IG. So, who gets to preside over a major veterans’ event if the founder can’t be there? Why his brother, the next king, of course.
Well, I am happy they published their assessment. If their is no security after this is public, if anything happens to the public, I hope the lawsuits will fall on them because this was in the assessment and that was presented to those who are supposed to analyze this.
In that case, I hope Harry goes solo. The family is in Europe already. He goes to Invictus and back. He’ll have his security unarmed but at least it’s something. Meghan and the kids should not go. Forget about Charles having his image improved by seeing his youngest grandchildren. If he can’t control his rage filled first son, he should not. And let’s not forget that Charles could have, indeed, seen Harry and family in the U.S. What’s so pressing that he could not have spent a couple of days in let’s say, Virginia with his family, in a nice private resort? What a effed up old man.
I mean, it’s almost like they want something terrible to happen to him and his family. It’s been almost thirty years since the world was traumatized by the violent death of a royal. Has someone decided it’s time to juice the BBC ratings?
It sure seems that calculated doesn’t it… Ravec is a joke at this point I wouldn’t trust them or the rpos at this point they are responsible for aiding Willy resurrecting Chuck and his mistresses evil playbook again.
The big question nobody seems to be asking – is RAVEC fit for purpose?
@Beth, neither RAVEC nor the British monarchy are fit for purpose.
Yeah. You read all of that and it’s insane they are letting this happen with no security. I would just say we can’t allow it to be in the UK ever again and move it.
i still can’t understand why royal representatives are on this board. they shouldn’t be for stupid stuff like this.
The fact that there are endless fake AI accounts with names like “Royal News” on Threads (I’m 2 years out of X) and lots of bots bullying Meghan (and Harry) non-stop, and we know where it’s coming from, shows they are indeed at risk.
The hatred in that island is shocking. It reminds me of John Barnes, a black football player from the late 80’s and 90’s who played for Liverpool and the UK national team, and faced a lot of racism from fans and players.
The venom from those women in British talk shows, it’s astonishing. Makes the whole island look very bad.
And to think I absolutely loved the music that came out of there in the late 80’s and 90’s, new wave, synthpop, still a huge fan, but boy oh boy, racists and poisonous snakes galore.
And they don’t care who is collateral damage! Their own subjects! Abolish the monarchy.
I genuinely hope his wife and kids don’t accompany him for this invictus trip. The U.K. are making it clear they will always be in danger and his family has done nothing to deserve that risk. And shame on labour gov and all the other officials trying to talk up having them back for foreign diplomacy or whatnot while doing nothing to ensure their safety here.
The U.K. should never have won the opp to host invictus after being unwilling to even acknowledge the veterans participating in previous years just to try and spite Harry’s involvement.
Is the government completely silent about this? If so, very very shameful. The RF should never override them. A government as corrupt as ours now, it seems.
Hmm, I wonder how the Telegraph got hold of this.
ITV also reported on this but I don’t know who did first. ITV has a vested interest in both Harry and Meghan being there bc think they will eventually air the games in the uk. There’s a good chance they were planning on doing a one year to go special with both Harry and Meghan. And now that’s being threatened. So who revealed this? Someone from the govt? Harry? But it’s clear the press don’t agree with the security failure .
And just to add, I’m betting a lot of the itv news reporters were going to have access to both Harry and Meghan. Imagine Allison Hammond interviewing Harry or even Meghan. And all that is potentially not going to happen now. Harry is not the only one angry.
Someone wants it to be crystal clear there is nonsense afoot in the background on this held up security process. Pausing the review indefinitely in March with no explanation? Telling him literal days before he was supposed to come so that it would be really difficult to make alternate arrangements?
Whether this is coming from someone on Harry’s team, or someone on RAVEC who is upset at their wishes being ignored by ” other interested parties” who knows. But like I said yesterday there are clearly people out there, and in the establishment that support providing Harry with security and they want it to be known.
it is an accident waiting to happen, isn’t it? Not making the assessment allows them to later say well we weren’t aware
That’s a great question, Eurydice, because it definitely doesn’t make Ravec, the Royals, or the UK government look good, does it?
I’m thinking about how the Sussexes always have receipts, just in case. Maybe they truly believed that they would be able to visit the UK with the children with adequate security, but they have been down that road with Charles before and had their security summarily pulled without warning and their location leaked, just as borders started to close down in 2020. So I would not be surprised if they had this report ready to go if ravec pulled any stunts and, lo and behold, they did.
I agree, also they might not want to trust their results.
I did wonder the same thing. If the government is claiming that it cannot discuss the security of individuals for obvious reasons, how the heck did the Telegraph get hold of a report which was prepared by Prince Harry’s security team last year and submitted only to the Home Office and Ravec fall into the hands of a British newspaper?
Chuck’s leaking courtiers. Billy Basher’s leaking courtiers. They all serve on RAVEC. And they do the dirty work of King and heir.
They want to destroy the Sussexes.
Harry knows they’re in just as much peril as his mother was, and by the hands of the same people.
Harry needs to keep putting everyone on blast with receipts. Name and shame the courtiers hiding behind the throne.
I hate to say it, but what if the agenda is to establish a narrative that Harry’s presence is a danger to the athletes and their families?
Pull Invictus Games now. I really wish that would happen, even though it’s not fair to UK veterans.
They want Harry not to attend the games, which would hurt the games overall bc he brings a lot of the spotlight. It’s like Sentebale but with different tactics.
It was suspected that Invictus would come after Sentebale by many. It also makes William look more guilty about Sentebale. (Iain Rawlinson) He doesn’t care about all those HIV children being hurt and he doesn’t care about our injured service men either.
So far all the people who keep saying Harry should just give up on trying to see his family, and stop trying to come to the UK this is why he should. This is clear cut government corruption he’s exposing, just like his lawsuits expose the media and BRFs under the table dealings.
This is a huge security risk, not just a Harry but to the public at large. How could you have what happened in London, what happened in Manchester occur, and then have a major planned event for veterans ( always at an elevated risk), founded by someone with a known and acknowledged elevated terror risk and be like, it’ll be fine!??
Outside of Harry and Meghan’s visit, the burden this puts on Birmingham with apparently no assistance from the government is unbelievable. And yeah at this point where is the Invictus organizing committee for Birmingham? How could they submit a bid without the assurances of their government that the site would be protected? If they did get assurances, why are they not raising holy hell at this point about the government reneging?
Earlier this year they tried to make hay out of one of the people on the organizing committee quitting, and tie it into Harry and Meghan being unable to keep staff, maybe this is why they quit. It’s getting more difficult to pretend that this isn’t an establishment stitch up. They are so far gone that they are willing to actually potentially harm a larger amount of their citizens just to stick it over to Harry.
This. Corruption is corruption. He’s exposing it.
Just because nothing is yet being said publicly by the Games organizers or the city of Birmingham, that doesn’t mean that meetings aren’t being held and demands for explanation aren’t being made behind the scenes. They are probably hoping to get some sort of resolution without having to publicly call anyone out. Personally, I’d read them all for filth loudly and repeatedly but then I’m not a tactful, political animal.
Yeah, I can’t imagine that there’s not a lot happening behind the scenes right now. With IG. But also well child and Scotty’s soldiers. Can the individual events apply for special security? Bc I believe she was supposed to attend those with Harry as well. And I bet they were excited to have her.
They shouldn’t go scorched earth, especially while they’re in the process of working on the solution. That’s frequently the issue that many people seem to have with assuming what Harry is doing, not realizing that they are working behind the scenes.
That being said, they could say something. The one year to go events start next week, at this point there should be some sort of mild on the record response. That they hope that the security issues can be worked out and how important it is for their Founder and Patron to be able to comfortably travel to the event. That’s not political, that’s not throwing anyone under the bus, and it provides the ability of absolving them of a little bit of the blame.
This is a great point, Dee! I’ve mostly considered how unfair this situation is to Harry, but the City of Birmingham and the UK itself is hurt by this, too.
Birmingham is a smaller, more industrial city that presumably was looking to get lots of positive media coverage and economic benefits from Invictus, just as previous host cities have. They put together a bid and won, and it was a big deal – the powers that be can hardly claim that it comes as a surprise.
Invictus is not just an event that generates attention for the host city, it also has ramifications for the host country. In the past, Invictus has hosted delegations from NATO, world leaders and former presidents, and top military officials. From a diplomatic point of view, having so many VIPs in one place is great for the UK to arrange meetings and do business behind the scenes. But if they can’t even bother to protect a Prince of their own realm, it doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.
Ravec’s decision not to provide adequate security for Harry (and Meghan) may put a strain on local police resources at best and at worst could invite bad actors to target the event. It’s also made what should be a time of excitement and anticipation for the one year even devolve into petty fighting in the press that is both distracting and discouraging.
I think (and I hope) that Harry is truly angry and had enough of this bs. ITV reported this first. I believe credible press like the Telegraph also have access.
The Telegraph has proved to be untrustworthy by the press regulators, “Ipso” Second only to the DM
“The Duke faced an “elevated risk” in the UK, where five of the six known home-grown terror plots against him originated”
Yikes – I’m glad that someone (I’m guessing from team Sussex) allowed the Telegraph to get their hands on this risk assessment so the public can see that Harry is not whining or asking for special treatment. It’s a public safety risk as well as a risk to Harry himself. Ravec may have thought they were being cute, but I think Harry had their number all along.
Oh, and part of the British media casually dropping “the narrative that he is a traitor” as if they didn’t help to create that narrative…
It could be team Sussex or even someone in the government who has the report.
There are a lot of comments here & elsewhere that various behind-the-scene manouvers & actions by the RF (the cruel King & his BillyIdle heir) are a “bad look” for them. You know what? At this point I very much doubt they care that they come across as toxic white supremacist & misogynist to the global community, especially the Commonwealth countries, which they purport to have a special relationship with. That’s gone. The disenchantment with the so-called “Mother Country” is complete. Through their behaviour towards Prince Harry & his family they’ve blown any goodwill they had when QE2 was around.
I’m guessing it’s not someone from ‘Team Sussex’, but, someone who has some semblance of honor & integrity. (not anyone from the BRF/BM) Someone who recognizes that Harry served 2 tours in war for his country. Someone who recognizes that H&M didn’t do anything wrong and don’t deserve this bs.
The BM went on and on about the Sussexes going to dangerous countries when the most dangerous country for them to visit is Harry’s country of birth.imo. Endangering the lives of their own means nothing.
If paying for security for Andrew, friend of Epstein, highly questioned person who was involved in the sex trafficking/participation of young girls, is acceptable for security…there are no words except gross. Anyone who thinks otherwise is paddling a canoe in Hades at some point.
I’m all for moving the IG’s somewhere else if possible. Nice that the BRF/UK are willing to treat their injured veterans as casualties-once again. /s
This security issue is such a travesty and a look of corruption.
g/participation of young girls is the look they want. I don
They should definitely move the Invictus Games to an alternate location. This could be Canada, the Netherlands or Germany that just hosted a version of the competition. No one is safe if it’s in the UK.
The whole unnecessary situation makes me almost despise Charles and William. I used to be very fond of the real Queen but that stopped the day she died. Now there’s nothing left worth saving. I do not understand how the British people agree to pay them a half a billion dollars e every year.
“No one is safe if it’s in the UK.”
I think this fact is getting lost in this media coverage. BRF keeps screeching Harry and the public purse is the only issue about this when it’s a matter of public safety for everyone involved in the games and in it’s vicinity too.
Of course there is an elevated risk. That’s why the RAVEC risk assessment was paused. Honestly my guess is it actually did take place and was never officially completed because people (Clive alderton? Charles? William?) realized what it would prove – that Harry absolutely needs security in the UK, and Meghan probably more so.
So then we have to ask why is RAVEC so determined to NOT protect Harry?? Why are they so determined to see him and his family hurt??? How is the UK okay with this???
Just give him security. He’s not going to pop up every week FFS. He wants to visit safely once or twice a year.
I don’t know who is behind this but Charles looks HORRIBLE for this right now. And so does William.
I wonder if Harry had said that just he was coming what would have happened? Bc everything changed when he said that Meghan would be attending public events with him. And how often do we hear that he should just come back without her.
@jais I agree that the news M would be attending public event(s) with H changed RAVEC’s (ie. KFC & W) decision about providing police protection. The power M has over those two jealous cowards is astonishing.
“Just give him security. He’s not going to pop up every week FFS. He wants to visit safely once or twice a year.”
Honestly I think that this is the root of the issue with Charles and William. People like this always assume that you’ll do whatever heinous thing that they would do. And they are so afraid that Harry wants to set up a rival Court and show them up. They can’t believe that he is satisfied and happy with his family in the US, and only wants to come occasionally to the UK safely.
They really think that he’s trying to have a Jimmy Pesto / Bob Belcher rivalry with them. Because that’s what they’re trying to do with him. And they’re getting more unhinged, the more that the media sycophancy isn’t working to generate crowds, they’re getting booed, they’re getting protested, and the reverence that was afforded to Elizabeth isn’t there for them.
@Dee2
I really think you hit the nail on the head here. I have family exactly like this. This is how they think. They are terrified of a rival court and lashing out desperately. It’s very sad the destruction their insecurity has unleashed.
Love the Bob’s Burgers reference!! And only if it were so simple, we could all have be having fun with the non-existent rivalry. Instead, people are twisting themselves into knots and traveling down rabbit holes of conspiracy and intrigue. The tabloids are doing their best to get clicks and we keep clicking!!!
How disgusting is it to know that your own family would be happy to see your family killed ,
That would be the end of the monarchy and they are to dumb to see it!
Sadly it wouldn’t be the end. The monarchy would continue just fine, and monarchists would blame Sussex family for their fate.
They want this man and his family dead. Dear Harry stop talking to your dad. He does not give a good F about you and your wife/kids. Dang. I would just be horrified about this whole thing if I were him. I hope Meghan bounces back to the US and the kids too.
I hope they’re having a lovely holiday in Europe ( maybe at Elton John’s estate in nice?). That they secretly already visited althorpe and got in and out of the country without being seen.
Like I said previously, they don’t want H in the UK for the games so they can shove W in front of the event and especially military delegations that will be there. W is extremely jealous he does not have anything like IG. Security is the tool the firm is using the separate H from IG. At least this year.
This does have the stench of the Sentebale operation all over it.
yes and while I do not know what what’s happening behind the scenes, this is a terrible looks for the IG board/Birmingham committee. We’re SO far removed from this event and knew this bs would happen, it’s crazy to me that THEY did not anticipate this. I hope someone on the govt side of things is raising holy hell behind the scenes.
It’s possible that like Harry they thought the risk assessment was happening and the last minute swerve surprised them as well. We don’t know. But either way, yeah, it’s a bad look.
This is chilling and probably true. William wants to host, but Invictus’ board and players won’t let him kick Harry out completely, so this is how he shoves Harry out for Birmingham.
What can Harry do about this? Show up himself but really reduce engagements where he’s exposed? Even Zoom into some of the stuff? It’s probably too late to move the games?
I think Harry is still going. My guess is Birmingham will provide him with police security (which will be better than nothing) and he may not do a lot of walkabouts or events out in the open without ticketed access. But I think he’ll still go. He’s gone to the UK before with the requested security.
It’s meghan and the kids who won’t go.
But here’s the thing. Harry has visited the uk and yeah the press will be excited but what they were really excited for was Meghan going to these events as well. For the first time since they left. And they are being denied those photos. A lot of this is about Meghan specifically imo.
@Jais agreed completely. I think that’s why this report got published. ITV et al WANT Meghan there. They’re pissed all those clicks and such got yanked from them.
it is never too late to pull the plug. just show them!
@Jais Absolutely. They’d lose the chance of talking about Meghan’s outfits and dissect her every move and expression. They’re obsessed with her! And they were probably anxious to get a glimpse of the children too. Article upon article and debates on TV. Now they’re relegated to talking about the boring left behinds. Like Sophie’s haircut (a typical British middle aged housewife style).
William just doesn’t have it in him. The enthusiasm and warmth that is natural in Harry. William at Invictus would bring no joy and not the same publicity. Everything he does is forced.
The press and the Royal Family are to blame for this situation as they stoked up the hatred against Harry and Meghan.
Agree 💯. Eden, Sykes, and the rest blaming Harry for this security situation is disgusting.
While I’m not surprised by the level of threat against the Sussex’s, it is shocking to see it spelled out so clearly and it’s frightening how many individuals are in the wind meaning able to act before anyone would realize what’s going on. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, the very survival of the BRF is dependent upon the survival of the Sussex’s, if anything happened to any member of the Sussex family I don’t believe that the monarchy would survive it.
Maybe next week’s court decision influenced the last minute withdrawal of police protection. Perhaps KFC doesn’t want to be seen to be siding H over the DM by providing him with police protection.
If Harry, the founder of the Invictus Games, cannot safely visit England, then the Invictus Games shouldn’t be held in England.
Bottom line.
This is disgusting. Charles and William ought to be ashamed, but they’re so blindly jealous of Harry, they’re incapable of shame.
@QuiteContrary, I couldn’t agree more. It’s confounding to me how the UK ever made it onto the shortlist. Reprehensible situation to put its own founder in.
Agree.
Perhaps this is (a very effective) way to keep Harry away. I wish once and for all the Royals would be the ones to receive a public relations fatal blow. If Harry is not safe in his own country, with his own father as the monarch, and if the Invictus Games were to go elsewhere, I would hope it would be a dreadful look and blow to their public relations. Because of one man, they are willing to hurt thousands. How can this not hurt the royal family?
“The Windsors and their henchmen are some of the most evil people in the world.” – absolutely no lies detected. The evil is found in the many, many insulating layers of total remove from accountability of any sort. There’s a huge network of flying monkeys and no accountability anywhere. They act like what’s done is the complete and total fault of whom it’s done to.
I am appalled that a risk assessment is made public. It was obviously leaked, so neither the Windsors, RAVEC nor, it seems the government can be trusted. That means Harry should not trust them. Invictus is supported by the government. Having Invictus return to the UK was initiated by the last Tory government. The government can’t ensure security?
It was leaked by Prince Harry to his favourite news networks to show he needs security.
This is @Susan, do you have any evidence for that statement? …I have a hard time imagining Harry leaking anything. For what it’s worth, Harry has lawyers deeply invested in helping him bring these people to book and if you leak documents it demolishes your case. So he would be shooting himself in the foot. To say nothing of the fact that prosecuting cases such as his costs millions of pounds and requires years of continued exposure to financial risk to say nothing of reputational risk as he’s suing newspapers which in the meantime have taken to smearing him. In retaliation. Leaking at this point to the media — which he has never done, he’s always been happy to speak from the heart, to the camera, direct, or to write down his own recollections, in Spare — would be wildly out of character and counterproductive. I’m guessing someone in the Birmingham police dept or the Invictus board leaked the assessment. Or just someone else on RAVEC who resents being used as a sock puppet by the deranged duo of Charles & William.
This was either leaked by the Sussexes or by someone in the government who wants them to have security and is being frustrated that its being denied (maybe someone high up in the security hierarchy, someone who would have to answer for anything happening to Harry who doesn’t want that burden.)
This wasn’t leaked by RAVEC or the palaces because it proves that Harry needs security AND it lays out why his private security is not sufficient.
@Becks1 — I hope you’re right: that this was leaked by someone who wants Harry and his family to have security. However, it could have also been leaked by someone who wants Harry’s security vulnerabilities to be public knowledge— and expects that Harry might still choose to attend events that have already been publicized despite not having adequate security. This could include the palaces or RAVEC, or possibly even a journalist or other knowledgeable party. Any of these entities might be prepared to be terribly sorry that Harry was so impetuous as to attend events that he’d committed to before the security concerns could be resolved in his favor.
I find the idea of Harry’s people leaking a risk assessment report implausible. It’s not his MO, and it endangers him further.
Richard Eden has come out to whine that there is a Sussex What’s app group started by Liam McGuire, the Sussex coms guy and that he is not in it.
I do think Chris ship / ITV is in it and Sky News as well. The security report was covered by ITV News and I would not be surprised if Liam provided this 40 page report to the media in this What’s App group.
Harry is no fool. This report makes RAVEC look terrible and he’s pressuring them to change.
Move the Games, even if they are delayed a year or two. Then move IG’s headquarters OUT of the UK.
Yes, this won’t be the end of malicious meddling from BRF.‘a camp. Switching countries makes good sense.
The King is violating Harry’s human rights and the government isn’t checking him. If British courts wont give him justice, maybe this case should be taken up by the international criminal court.
Lee, totally agree. It was a giant red flag. ANY city in Great Britain (excepting Northern Ireland) would be unacceptable because of William and Charles. Even though they claim that royal titles are “ceremonial” only, or whatever language they use, it is quite clear that William and Charles have an insane amount of power, literally telling England what it can or cannot do. In this regard, the royals’ (probably illegal) influence is tantamount to trump’s presidency (he seemingly has executive, legislative and judiciary powers over the United States). Both countries are out of control.
What’s different about Northern Ireland that Charles and William won’t be able to get at Harry and Meghan?
The people need to DEMAND answers from their government! Is the government that incompetent? If so, new leadership is needed. This looks like Keystone Cops!
Little Red, I thought Northern Ireland was not part of the UK anymore. It is not ruled by/does not belong to England. Are you saying that England could even get to Harry in Northern Ireland? If so, you are most probably right.
It’s still part of the UK.
I stand corrected again. Northern Ireland is the ONLY part of Ireland that is not free of England (because of the Protestant/Catholic disagreement). It’s the rest of Ireland that is free of England.
Good news, there are more Catholics in NI than Protestants now. That plus the shitshow of brexit? Irish reunification may come sooner than expected. Free unified Ireland would be part of the EU.
I wish he would announce SPARE 2! That would really send them into a spin! LOL
I am sure that if any harm comes to his family Harry has that teed up and ready to go. And I am sure that he has made William aware of that. William may be too stupid to understand what that means, though.
Couldn’t help but notice the Telegraph throwing in their little bit of propaganda–how local police departments providing extra security for Harry is somehow pulling away forces that they actually need for their hometown policing.
Why don’t they cover how the resources are pulled from towns when kate visits her parents in Buckleberry.
That’s how the locals can tell when she stays over because there are emergency vehicles on standby for her.
Who leaked this document that discusses Harry’s security vulnerabilities?
It’s official that Charles is a scumbag and the rest of the family frothingly insane.
Okay, so it’s possible to have 5+ police guarding Kate (and brother) going up and down 3 peaks. Plus staff at the base of those peaks. Plus additional police when shift changes happen. Plus the security for the drives between the peaks, did she get police outriders on motorbikes? Or did they helicopter? But it’s not possible to supply security for Harry? Okey dokey, priorities huh? Which one would cost less? But then is money the reason for saying no to Harry?
What I would like to know is why the Brit Ministry of Defender not providing security? It was a Tory Min of Defense that wanted the Games. He lobbied hard for Birmingham. Now they are out of power, why is the committment not being honoured?
It shouldn’t be a problem for security if Min of Defense is providing it. Awful look all around for Britain.