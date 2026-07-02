Why was a Confederate flag displayed at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials?

Growing up in Virginia, I’ve seen a lot of Confederate flags over the years. Interestingly, the past decade has seen a real decline in Confederate flags overall – it’s actually pretty rare that I see that flag on a bumper sticker or on display in any public or private space. It’s really nice, actually, that displaying the Loser Flag has become uncool. What’s crazy is when people outside of the American South decide to display or fly that stupid flag. Back in the day, I saw TONS of Confederate flags in Pennsylvania, and white supremacists across the country still use it to signify their stupidity, bigotry and racism. Well, funny story. Organizers of the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials had the Confederate flag on display in Norfolk, England. But… but… they’re very much not a racist family??

A royal horse event has apologised for flying a “slavery” flag at the King’s estate. The Confederate Flag was seen during the three-day Sandringham Horse Driving Trials. It was used by Southern States in the American Civil War and is linked to the Confederacy’s fight to preserve slavery and white supremacy. The flag was flown in a field during Saturday evening’s sunset supper, attended by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who also competed in the trials. Organisers of the Challenge event said they are “truly sorry”. They wrote on Facebook: “We would like to sincerely apologise for the recent display of images featuring the Confederate flag. We now understand the significance of this symbol and the hurt and offence it represents to many people. We never intended to upset or cause harm, and our actions were in no way malicious or racially motivated. However, we recognise that intent does not lessen the impact, and we take full responsibility for this mistake.We are truly sorry and are committed to ensuring this does not happen again.” Prince Philip started the trials in 1982 to bring a favourite sport to one of his favourite places.

[From The Sun]

For what it’s worth, I don’t think Duchess Sophie “competed in the trials,” but I bet her daughter Lady Louise competed. Louise is into carriage driving, and I’m sure Sophie was there to watch and support her daughter. I’m not blaming Sophie or Louise, I doubt they were the ones responsible for it. But it’s just bizarre! Why would anyone there think it was okay to display that particular and unique flag? Where did they even acquire that flag in England? Who decided to display it at a Sandringham horse event??