LeBron James will join the Philadelphia 76ers after exiting the LA Lakers

At the end of June, the sports world was rocked by the announcement that LeBron James was leaving the LA Lakers. LeBron seemed very happy in LA, and he seemed to like the team and the management a lot, and it felt like there was an expectation that he would eventually retire as a Laker. But he decided he wanted something else – another team, another challenge. At the age of 41! Like, that’s completely wild to start over somewhere new at that age, with an already GOATed career. The rumors were flying around for weeks about where LeBron would go. But I’m not sure that many predicted this turn of events: LeBron is headed for Philadelphia. Someone called it the “reverse Fresh Prince,” since LeBron is leaving his son Bronny in LA while he heads to Philly.

LeBron James has found the next stop in his historic NBA career. The league’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to join the Philadelphia 76ers, he announced on social media, beginning the record 24th season of a career that has already redefined longevity and greatness. “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” James wrote on X. Tyrese Maxey and many key figures in Philadelphia’s organization doggedly pursued James over the last few weeks. The Sixers became major players in the James sweepstakes when they traded for Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics earlier in the month. James, who will turn 42 in December, informed the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this summer that he would not return to the franchise, ending an eight-year run that included the 2020 NBA championship, a Western Conference finals appearance and countless milestones that include becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The move gives the 76ers one of the greatest players in league history, even as James enters the final stage of his career. He averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds last season while adapting to a reduced role alongside Luka Dončić, then guided an injury-depleted Lakers team to the second round of the playoffs. James shot 51.5 percent from the field while extending his streak of averaging at least 20 points per game to all 23 seasons of his career.

[From The NY Times]

Ever since the news came out on Friday, Philly peeps have been freaking out in the best way. Philadelphia is a special place, and it is a sports-obsessed city. They are already going out of their way to welcome King James. I love all the jokes about Quinta Brunson writing a whole season of Abbott Elementary based on LeBron coming to Philly. He should absolutely guest-star on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia too.

When LeBron James chose the Sixers, down the shore, you could hear screams from the decks of the shore houses. “We got LeBron”

￼One house started playing the Sixers song. Sixers jerseys are out today. Some Sixers fans don’t even have words for LeBron choosing Philly. ￼ pic.twitter.com/LsHfyLavhs — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 24, 2026

i know Quinta Brunson’s pen just flew into her hand like Thor’s hammer 😭😭 https://t.co/FCHtScVdJy — sitcom crave (@sitcomcrave) July 24, 2026