Hello: ‘Is Prince William missing his chance to heal the monarchy?’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to the UK this month is still causing some very strange commentary from Kensington Palace, aka Prince William’s office. William’s perspective and briefings for weeks have boiled down to “reminding everyone that he hates Prince Harry and he will never forgive his brother unless Harry comes crawling home and apologizes!” That’s been William’s point of view for six solid years. William was incandescent with rage before the Oprah interview, before the Netflix contract, before Harry’s memoir. The rage was always about Harry’s marriage to Meghan, and William’s attempts to still control Harry’s life and force Harry to do whatever William ordered. That’s it. That’s what it’s always been about. And after all of these years, even bald-friendly outlets are wondering what the hell is wrong with William. From Hello Magazine’s “Is Prince William missing his chance to heal the monarchy? As the King makes peace with his son Prince Harry, what would happen if Prince William followed suit?”

How delighted the King must have been to finally be able to give his youngest grandchildren a cuddle and perhaps sit them on his knee to read them stories while voicing the characters, as he loves to do with his elder son Prince William’s children. One can only hope that the family reunion will be the first of many, paving the way for a thaw in the frosty relationship between Harry and Meghan and the royals.

Charles has always had a soft spot for his younger son, whom he used to affectionately call “my darling boy”. Like many parents who love their offspring unconditionally, he seems willing to overlook Harry’s betrayals in order to restore harmony to his family. But for Harry, building bridges with his father is the easy part. Now, he has a much bigger obstacle to overcome if he is going to repair the wider family rift – with his brother William.

At 77, the King is still undergoing cancer treatment following his diagnosis two years ago. There’s no doubt this has played a part in both his and Harry’s willingness to put past grievances behind them and their priorities into perspective.

Not so William, who at some point will succeed his father to become King William V. The parent-child relationship is very different to the one between brothers and, despite reports that he and Harry are in touch, sources tell HELLO! that this is not the case, and that the brothers remain very much estranged.

For anyone who has read Harry’s explosive 2023 memoir Spare, it’s not difficult to understand why. Harry’s recollections of a physical fight with his brother, which resulted in a broken necklace and dog bowl, left us agog. But what angered William the most was the way Harry took aim at the woman he had once loved like a sister – William’s wife Catherine. According to him, Catherine wasn’t warm enough towards Meghan and made Meghan cry in a row about bridesmaids’ outfits in the lead up to her wedding.

This came hot on the heels of Harry and Meghan’s unfounded racism claims about unnamed members of the royal family – later revealed to include Catherine.

No wonder William was furious at his younger brother, especially in light of Catherine’s own cancer diagnosis in 2024. But might there come a time when he is willing to follow his father’s lead? Those how know William say he has a fiery temper, but when it comes to his relationship with Harry, that hot-headedness has been replaced by an icy frost.

As a future King, William won’t just be contemplating the personal impact on his family but on the monarchy too. As William V, his job will be to uphold and protect the institution at all costs. So, is William’s stubborn and unforgiving streak a sign of a strong future King protecting everything he stands for, or is he missing an opportunity to heal the monarchy?

Could bringing his flawed, charismatic brother and his savvy wife back into the fold be just what the institution needs as Charles’s slimmed down monarchy starts to look thinner than ever?

[From Hello Magazine]

“But what angered William the most was the way Harry took aim at the woman he had once loved like a sister – William’s wife Catherine.” Perhaps what angered Harry the most is the way his brother and sister-in-law treated Meghan. Perhaps that’s why Harry wrote those passages in Spare, which – just as a reminder – weren’t even that bad. Kate came across as prissy and controlling, a passive-aggressive Karen crying over Easter gifts and any mention of her pregnancy hormones. Harry could have easily gone a lot harder on Kate and William. Meghan could have gone harder on both of them as well but she didn’t. Instead of acknowledging that, William’s anger and rage has just festered for years unchecked and unexamined. And as I said, what Harry wrote in Spare was not the beginning of any of this. Still, it’s interesting that this month has reminded everyone of William’s immaturity, cowardice and rage. Breaking news: he’s been like this for years.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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3 Responses to “Hello: ‘Is Prince William missing his chance to heal the monarchy?’”

  1. Tessa says:
    July 26, 2026 at 8:21 am

    I doubt charles reads children’s books to any of the grandkids. Charles betrayed harry by eviction of harry and meghan and the children from their uk. I doubt harry loves kate. Isn’t a f I e r y temper in scooter a major flaw. Kate did not deny the crying story which is a huge flaw

    Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    July 26, 2026 at 8:31 am

    Harry did not love l kate like a sister. And kate let a lie stay in the media and witnessed kate taking threatening step towards meghan . Keen is to blame yet she plays victim

    Reply
  3. Dee(2) says:
    July 26, 2026 at 8:35 am

    They act like what was said in Spare was so detrimental that Kate could never show her face in public. It may have surprised some of the people who weren’t royal watchers, but I feel like it just confirmed what had been whispered about or observed by the royal watchers for years. In any case that’s not a reason to be as angry as William is, and to brief the press that you effing hate him and her, to refer to Meghan as “that woman”, and for Kate to describe being around Meghan as the hardest thing she’s ever done, like they accused Kate of trafficking.

    This has always been about jealousy and control. William’s jealousy that Harry had something he thought he deserved, and finally something he couldn’t take. And Kate’s jealousy that being pretty and young weren’t going to be sufficient anymore. So he set out to ruin it, and instead he just chased his brother away. And what we’ve seen and still are seeing is someone who won’t ( not can’t) come to terms with their lack of control over someone’s actions and life choices.

    And just like the people who weren’t royal watchers but were interested in reading Spare, perhaps being surprised by Kate’s ice queen behavior, the same people are starting to ask the right questions. WHY are you so angry years later? Your brother doesn’t even talk about you? HOW can you still be mad your brother didn’t take your advice to slow down his relationship, 10 years later? Why are you so angry that your brother and your sister-in-law support themselves, and have moved on with their lives?

    Reply

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