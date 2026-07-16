People: Six-plus years later, Prince William still refuses to speak to his brother

Since past is prologue, I expected a lot of focus on Prince William this week, following the Sussexes’ UK visit last week. That’s what happened last September – Prince Harry had a wildly successful visit to the UK (and then Ukraine), met his dad for the first time in a year and a half, and got great press. What followed was William clearly having a nervous breakdown about all of that, and the British press could barely contain it. So I expected something similar this month. But what’s happening is very strange, it’s like there’s an overemphasis on reminding everyone about the intractable estrangement between the brothers, something which has not changed in over many years. We’re also being told that William “will not be losing sleep” over King Charles’ meeting with Harry, despite William’s clear panic over it. Well, this week’s People Magazine cover story is trying to cover this well-trod ground for the millionth time:
Prince Harry’s long-awaited reunion with King Charles may have marked a turning point in one royal relationship — but not the one with Prince William.
“It’s so broken,” an insider tells PEOPLE about the bond between the King’s sons in this week’s exclusive cover story.
Adds a source who knows both brothers: “I thought it would have perhaps eased a little bit by now, to be honest. But there has been no movement, especially on William’s side. There is no contact.”
Though Prince William, 44, and Prince Harry, 41, stepped out just 12 miles apart in London on July 7, the first day of Harry’s U.K. trip, there was never an expectation they would meet.
The distance that divides the brothers now extends to the next generation. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ children — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8 — have no relationship with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, their California-based first cousins.
“[Princess] Diana would be devastated that it has turned out like this, particularly because [the brothers] were once so close,” royal author Simon Vigar says of what William and Harry’s late mother would make of the situation.
Royal historian Robert Lacey previously told PEOPLE: “The rift is very profound and very long-lasting. It will not be changed, in my opinion, until Harry makes a move and apologizes.”
Complicating the dynamic, historian Amanda Foreman added, “Everyone wants it to happen on their terms, but that’s what makes it impossible.”
[From People]
It’s fascinating that they keep using that Robert Lacey quote: “It will not be changed, in my opinion, until Harry makes a move and apologizes.” Combined with this new quote: “But there has been no movement, especially on William’s side.” We get it. I mean, it’s abundantly clear. William is still incandescent with rage. William will not contact Harry. William wants Harry to come crawling back, begging for forgiveness, and until that happens, William will not budge. That’s been William’s perspective for over six years. It’s like it would not occur to anyone within the institution or within the royal media to point out that William’s perspective is BS, and that he’s a rageholic dumbass who needs to grow up and let go of his anger.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak to employers, at the London Bridge Jobcentre, in London, Britain, September 15, 2020.
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161569, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge laughing after taking part in a relay race during a training day with runners taking part in the 2017 London Marathon for Heads Together , the official Charity of the Year at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. London, United Kingdom – Sunday, February 5, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT,Image: 532903283, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961921, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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USA Rights Only – London, UK – 02/05/2017 – Royals at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
he Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will joined a training day with the runners taking part in the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon for Heads Together, the official Charity of the Year. The training day for Team Heads Together, the campaign to change the conversation on mental health which is spearheaded by Their Royal Highnesses took place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) in London on Sunday 5th February
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
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Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 05 Feb 2017
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Australia Only, Norfolk, UK – 20181225 – British Royal Family Attends Christmas Morning Service.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
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Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, UK, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
Credit: INSTARimages.com
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, embraces a nurse as he arrives for a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Harry should stay away from scooter. And keep his wife and children away. Keen would not want her kids to meet the sussex children . Scooter thinks he’s always right. The brothers were never close
William is a lost cause on whatever issue you like. He is a disastrously weak and lazy man. He will never do England or himself proud. And he really doesn’t care. At all. About anyone but himself. A severe disappointment.
It’s still never been clear to me exactly what Harry has to apologize for.
Not divorcing his wife on William’s command, obviously. Refusing to continue as William’s scapegoat and whipping boy and daring to be happy and in love with his hot wife that William has coveted since her days on Suits.
Scooter did not want harry and meghan to get married. He had no authority. Clearly he should apologize
Harry should stay away from scooter. And his wife and children away. Keen would not want her kids to meet the sussex children . Scooter thinks he’s always right
Harry is minding his business.
William’s challenge is that he has no business of his own that he truly cares to mind. (And the institution can’t afford for him to care about anything that deeply. Look at everything Harry has done for his family and his freedom and his life).
Also, every time I see William bellowing at a sports event, I am shocked at how tight his lips look. The jaw and the pelvis are connected. William has got to be constantly constipated with a jaw and lips that tight all the time.
It’s almost as though the most interesting thing about William is Harry.
Alicky, for being the better man, of course. For being king material, unlike the presumptive heir.
I think the simplest explanation is that William is already on some ritzy overseas vacation and he can’t be bothered to rage brief the tabloids. His laziness is stronger than his rage.