NYT: Prince Harry & Prince William ‘seemed as far apart as ever’ last week

Last Friday, the New York Times did their own breaking-news coverage of the Highgrove Summit between King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children. It’s always wild to me when “the paper of record” dips their toe into royal coverage and royal gossip. Granted, the NY Times has a London bureau and there are many British reporters working for the Times, so I shouldn’t be that shocked. Still, days after the Highgrove Summit, I wasn’t expecting this piece in the NYT: “Missing From Prince Harry’s Trip to Britain: A Reunion With Prince William.” I don’t even think this is William trying to impose himself on the storyline in some kind of “don’t forget about meeeee” briefing. I think this is just sort of organic royal gossip, and a reminder for an American audience that Prince William is still incandescent with rage.
Prince Harry’s visit to Britain last week for a series of charity appearances brought him back to the same country as his older brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne. But as the younger prince’s trip home drew to a close without a meeting or joint appearance, the siblings seemed as far apart as ever.
On Friday, Harry, 41, played pickleball and wheelchair rugby in Birmingham, in central England, to promote the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, a charity sports event that he founded for wounded veterans. About 115 miles away, William, 44, was taking part in a charity polo competition in Windsor, outside London.
Later that day, Harry; his wife, Meghan; and their two children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, were reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla for the first time in years, at Highgrove House, a royal residence. The long-anticipated gathering — which included the king’s spending time with two young grandchildren that he barely sees — appeared in sharp contrast to the continued estrangement of the two brothers.
A spokesman for Prince Harry declined to comment, and Kensington Palace, which represents Prince William, did not respond to requests for comment.
Richard Fitzwilliams, a British royal commentator, said, “It is all very sad because both of them are part of the rich tapestry of British life. And of course Harry has chosen to go to the United States, but this really underlines things,” he added. “You can’t help wondering, what’s it going to be like in 10 years or 20 years or 30 years?”
The siblings’ rift has already lasted years, since Harry and Meghan renounced their most exclusive royal titles and moved to the United States in 2020. Harry’s very public complaints about the monarchy — including in an Oprah interview; in his tell-all memoir, “Spare”; and in a documentary series — left deep scars and resentment in the royal family.
… By exposing the private frustrations and fractures inside the family, Harry put himself publicly at odds with his brother. In his memoir, he even accused William of knocking him to the floor during an argument. Kensington Palace has long refused to comment on that accusation.
[From The NY Times]
I find it interesting that, because of Spare, basically any above-board conversation about William and Harry’s estrangement now includes the story about William assaulting Harry. The royalists have spent years trying to explain it away or make it sound like Harry deserved it or that Harry was being melodramatic. But again, the one thing no one can say is that it never happened. William has never denied it, even if his minions have tried and failed to say that there was a different context. William has also never denied that he’s spent years ranting and screaming about Meghan, or that he spent all of 2018-2020 smearing the crap out of the Sussexes. But Netflix! But Spare! But Oprah! But what about everything that came before?
As for the larger questions about whether Harry and William will ever heal their rift… I can understand why people ask, but I feel like so many people are being too cute by half as they act like family estrangements aren’t an actual thing that millions of people deal with.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024551, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724210501, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Setterfield / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024523, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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(left to right) Guy Monson, a member of the statue committee, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and garden designer Pip Morrison, during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of the Dukes’ mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024558, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722661713, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell / Avalon
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Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry follow the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way along the Mall, London, UK on September 19, 2022,Image: 724183784, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
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Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Pic Shows Megan Markle attending the service
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09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
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Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and . Observed on 25 April each year, Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Eddie Mulholland/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Apr 2018
Credit: Eddie Mulholland/PA Images/INSTA
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-UK Royals Attend RAF 100 Service at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
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This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2018
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-Royal Family Attends Events to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2018
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Prince Harry
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
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Prince Harry has moved on and it is pretty obvious. As he mentioned in the Oprah interview his relationship with his brother is S-P-A-C-E. I do not see how it could be any clearer. How the relationship is presented re William is his reluctance to have anything to do with his brother, but it seems as if Prince Harry has made his peace/decision years ago and the current reporting is to embiggen the other brother.
I’ll ease Fitzwilliam’s anxiety about the future of H&W in 10, 20, 30 years – my Magic 8 Ball said “Don’t count on it.”
William made sure a connection was NEVA established so things between them will be how they’ve ALWAYS been between them…WITHOUT the threat of violence or intimidation for laying hands on the “heir” because you ALREADY KNOW that’s the ONLY reason Harry NEVA squared up on his trifling ass psycho Brother & William knows it too😡
That explains why William got away with assault, being knocked down and damaging your posterior has to be real, it sounds so silly. As does William sticking his finger into Meghan’s face, there are very few men who would put up with such ill-mannered behaviour against the woman they love. It must have been built in for years.
What’s it going to look like in 10 or 20 years, probably what it looks like now, just worse for the British public because William will be your King. There’s nothing about William’s behavior that would indicate that with time and distance there’s been some softening of feelings.
William continues to behave like an ass, and as recently as last week was still briefing how much he absolutely despises his brother and he would have never met up with him like his simp father. Just like any other family where there has just been too much mistreatment for their effort to be any reconciliation, Harry and William will likely spend the rest of their lives with
S P A C E.
And why do these people still pay Richard Fitzwilliam’s? How can you legitimately hire someone for commentary, that has been caught lying on video providing commentary on the same subject?
@Dee(2) agreed 💯. Once Will is King he should be booked and busy and far too occupied to over communicate his hostility towards his brother . It’s disappointing that even when he became PoW in 2022 that he isn’t counting his blessings and getting actively engaged in doing substantive work. But no it is a decline in productivity as far as work is concerned but all the hideous vengeful briefing about punitive actions have increased.Get therapy Will and sort out how to cope with daily life without bitching about someone who lives abroad.
American newspapers don’t pay for quotes and interviews. Fitzwilliam shared that crap for free.
True, US press might not pay for interviews, but the sources are the usual royal sycophants with the same redundant tea to spill.
More importantly, the fact the NYT and the Guardian print such lopsided articles show they make beaucoup money off low hanging fruit. Their reporters and columnists don’t have to verify or fact check, since palace insider speculations are treated as gospel and with BP and KP jostling one another to get its version out first. Just because the press here are supposed to be full of gravitas historically, as a long time subscriber to both, there has been a huge sea change toward more gossipy tabloid-like coverage that is geared to attract new readers. The NYT has a dedicated space for gossips about the BRF— which is why there have been so many articles about them each month.
The goal here for both publications: new subscribers and click baits.
The question i’ve been turning over in my head today as I read through these posts is – WHY does he hate Harry so much? WHY is he so angry at him and Meghan? And its not Oprah or Spare or the docuseries – we’ve heard about him being incandescent with rage since the Sussexes first announced they were stepping back.
Is it really just because he thought Harry should be at his beck and call his whole life, and he said “nope” and walked away from that? Because that’s really ridiculous and something William needs to get over.
Is it because Harry was supposed to do all the work? Supposed to provide cover in the press for William and his kids? (I mean that’s still happening so he’s saved from being exposed, I guess.)
It’s just starting to stand out to me as really interesting that the press never explains WHY William refuses to speak to Harry. Is he not going to speak to his brother again for the rest of his life because his brother wouldn’t be his whipping boy?
How on earth is that a good look for the future king????
It just screams “William needs therapy” to me – and I don’t mean that in a glib way.
Yes @ Becks1 is it Will ‘s nature to be so controlling, selfish and unreasonable and also the royal heir invincibility bubble as in he’s brought up to believe how special he is and that EVERYONE exists to serve/. protect and make him look good?. Therefore he genuinely believes Harry has betrayed him and committed treason with Spare? Obviously Will is very troubled individual and does need intensive therapy to help him cope better without endlessly raging.
@Becks1
William is furious for several reasons:
1. William is an asshole, but he wants to be an *important* asshole. Since Harry was ALWAYS better than him at EVERYTHING—and because William himself has nothing to offer other than threats like “when I become king, I’ll do this or that to you”—the prospect of having total control over Harry and his family’s lives, housing, and finances was what he was waiting for. Harry not only deprived him of that but also became financially and professionally independent. There’s nothing William can do about it now…
2. Harry’s departure exposed the incompetence, dull-wittedness, and extreme laziness of William himself, and later Kate’s too. Harry would come up with ideas, found, register, organize, and do the actual work, while in the end, William and Kate would just show up, put on their faces for the cameras, and say “WE did this,” “WE created this.” It gave the impression that they were actually doing something. When Harry and Meghan left, a terrible void opened up; William and Kate supposedly took over those projects, then erased Harry from them, claiming “I, William, created this”—but that “I” was where it all ended, and the projects would collapse because, as always, they were doing NOTHING. Only now, it was visible for all to see, as if on a cinema screen.
3. William knows Harry is better than him at everything—because he has more talent and more brains, but also because he works hard for the success of his endeavors. William, on the other hand, is not only less intelligent but completely incapable of learning or working, yet he covets Harry’s success.
4. Not only was Harry supposed to be alone, serving Willy and carrying out his orders—”why aren’t you doing what I tell you?”… -asked William after the attack on Harry. — but he fell for the very woman William had been fascinated with for ages, and then Harry brings her home and says, “My girlfriend” :))) …leaving Will with a woman he despises—one just as stupid and dim-witted as he is…
Quite a lot to it, isn’t there?
I agree with some parts of the above.
I don’t know if we can say that Will is less intellligent than Harry, or that Harry was always better than him – but certainly at some point, maybe in their 20’s? – Will’s growth stalled, while Harry continued to develop as a person. I’ve always suspected Will doesn’t understand how Harry’s accomplished things, because he doesn’t understand what it means to work towards a goal, and succeed. He never learned, because he never had to. He’s the future king; who was going to ever hold him back, in school, at university, anywhere? No one. It must be so frustrating and enraging for him to copy what Harry does, yet fail to be appreciated in the same way (except by the fawning media) or attract the same attention. Earthsh!t will never be Invictus, for example, but maybe it could have been significant, if Will had put in the work and hadn’t lost interest.
Plus, the one thing Will has always had that Harry can’t, is his position as heir. I think that’s mattered hugely to Will; that ultimately, when push came to shove, it cheered him up to know that if nothing else, he always outranked Harry. He’s the one that gets the money, the palaces, the jewels. And it turns out – Harry isn’t jealous, he doesn’t care. Ouch.
Finally, I think Will is deeply unhappy with his life, and takes his hatred out on Harry, because he always has, because his only sibling who he grew up with is ironically still a safe space to unload on, and now he thinks Harry really deserves it for “abandoning” him.
@Becks1
I have always thought Will has gotten angrier since COVID – and it wasn’t the book or docuseries.
I think it’s because many celebrities turn down invitations to see Will and Kate. They have nowhere near the pull that Charles had as Prince of Wales.
Remember how Dolly Parton declined an invitation from Kate as Dolly couldn’t fit it into her UK schedule?
To me that’s why William gets sooo excited being around celebrities like Benedict Cumberbatch…
it’s much more rare since people heard Harry’s story
What a dumb ass article. If my sibling tried to stop my wedding, actively tried to destroy my spouse’s mental health both in public and in private, refused to acknowledge my children and I believe anyway, tried to destroy my professional relationships too, I wouldn’t have anything to do with them either. “Oh boo hoo, they’re so far apart!” William has been acting like a jealous c*nt this whole time and doesn’t deserve Harry as a brother. He’s the JD Vance of England, a walking skin bag of nothing always trying to be the big dog in the room.
“He’s the JD Vance of England, a walking skin bag of nothing”
Boy, did you hit the nail in the head.
Agreed, @Msiam, with one exception: I think Vance is genuinely a less spiteful character than William, who is geninely sociopathic. Vance is just a dunderheaded white boy. William is like Richard III without the hunchback.
@YankeeDoodles – I think its a mistake to characterize Vance as a “dunderhead.” He was weaponized by Peter Thiel for a very specific purpose, IMHO. That is, to bring about a world of monopoly companies and patriarchal networks. Thiel is the man who has called the current Pope the antichrist and Vance has gone on record essentially saying the Pope has to be careful on topics of God. I think Vance is much more dangerous.
Personally, I think it burns William to his soul that HARRY has written him off. He’s not trying to see, speak or engage with him. He never says anything about him; just Chuckles the clown and I think he got the box ticked and HARRY’s conscience is now clear. He rage briefs because he expects his brother to beg for his forgiveness and access to him and it ain’t happening. It BURNS!!!!!
I totally agree.
It must drive William wild that Harry’s attitude is all, “SPACE.” And that Harry never mentions William.
Agreed. and I know I’ve said this a few times over the past few weeks, but to me it is incredibly revealing that Harry is willing to go so far to see Charles, but won’t even speak his brother’s name.
There is something major there that has not been shared.
@Becks1, I always think of that moment during the Sussex doc when a shaken Harry shows to Meghan something on his phone from William … like, what was that??
I think that Scooter Bulliam Peggington has been abusing Prince Harry since childhood. The one fight Prince Harry cited, was one of many. I would want SPACE too!
I think a lot of people especially in the press are still wedded to the myth that Harry and William were so close. The fact is they never had a close relationship and Harry has moved on. They refuse to admit that William was a contributor to Harry’s decision to step back from royal life and that Harry’s leaving the Royal Family at some point was always going to happen.
When someone in an abusive relationship goes no contact like Prince Harry has with Willy they rarely go back or reconnect because the abuser can’t handle a healthy relationship and will always be the abuser and want you to continue to be the victim taking that abuse in silence.. the relationship with these brothers is long gone and will never be what the royalist fantasy wants it to be. Willy abused his brother for decades, from ostracizing him at school to allowing harry to be the fall guy to cover Willy’s actions and the physical abuse that was caused by Willy’s rage these two were never loving brothers it was an abuser and a victim dynamic and Prince Harry walking away and going no contact is the healthiest way to end an abusive relationship of any kind.
This. All day long.
Here is a Jack Royston piece in which they finally admit that Harry is not reaching out to William. Jack is quoting Ingrid Seward here:
“At this stage, he has no reason to speak to Harry. He’s not been asked for a rapprochement.”
Harry is not reaching out to William and is not trying to patch things up with him. He is done.
It’s refreshing to see amidst all the “William isn’t picking up Harry’s calls” lies that usually get published.
https://www.newsweek.com/prince-harry-king-charles-meeting-chaos-william-kate-wimbledon-12188149