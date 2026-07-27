“Ryan Gosling has been confirmed for Marvel’s Ghost Rider” links

Ryan Gosling will star in Marvel’s Ghost Rider movie. [Socialite Life]
The Odyssey had a record-breaking second week box-office. [Pajiba]
Orville Peck’s new music. [OMG Blog]
Dylan Mulvaney reacts to Donald Trump’s unhinged WHCA speech. [Just Jared]
David Jonsson, the new Black Panther, is also a new Loewe ambassador. [RCFA]
They’re making Stephen King’s Carrie into a series. [Seriously OMG]
Dua Lipa’s summer boots. [Go Fug Yourself]
Unexpected’s Casey Johnson was arrested. [Starcasm]
More news & photos from Comic-Con. [Hollywood Life]
People have just noticed that Donald Trump sundowns. [Buzzfeed]
John Cena’s new movie looks… like a John Cena movie. [The Wrap]
He is still so hot and an excellent actor.
Project Hail Mary was incredible, my family has been watching it every other week since it came out on streaming. I didn’t expect to like it that much, and a lot of it is how appealing he is.
I am SO excited about the Carrie series. It is truly one of King’s best books, and the original film is brilliant but can totally be updated.There have been some pointless sequels, but I have confidence that the series will be as it says more “nuanced” and relatable to a new generation. (Not that high school bullying ever goes out of style).
Eh, I like the Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider. The young Mexican boy. Never been a fan of Ryan Gosling.
I’m a gosling fan but I too would be interested in Robbie Reyes adaptation.
Dylan Mulvaney is so pretty and she looks so great in that white dress.
Trump is a monster.
She really is.