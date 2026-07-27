Prince William thinks the Sussexes ‘overshadow the valuable work of the monarchy’

Prince William has not been seen or heard from since July 12th, when he joined his wife and two oldest children at the Wimbledon men’s final. We probably won’t see William at all until late August, for the annual “car-ride to church at Balmoral” photo-op. That’s about it, work-wise, for the next two months. William has to pick a consistent argument – either he’s too much of a hands-on father to ever work consistently, or his royal work is so “valuable” that daddy must never allow William’s ginger brother to “overshadow” it. Pick one. Well, during William’s three-month summer holiday, his royalist liege-men are throwing tantrums on his behalf:
The Royal Family’s future relies on William and Charles having a ‘joint approach’ when it comes to Harry’s visits, a royal expert has claimed – suggesting it’s clear the Prince of Wales is ‘concerned’ how the Duke of Sussex’s presence could ‘overshadow the valuable work the monarchy is doing in the media’.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, author Richard Fitzwilliams said that while the King most likely wants to connect with his grandchildren Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five – who are an ocean away in Montecito – the heir is more wary.
‘The most disastrous thing that could happen to the monarchy would be a falling out between King Charles and Prince William, who, together with his family, is its future,’ he continued. ‘We know the King understandably wanted to see his grandchildren and the Sussexes have subsequently been silent personally, but briefings have not ceased. They obviously plan future visits. They want the King to see more of his grandchildren which is totally understandable. Things will undoubtedly be better arranged regarding accommodation and, hopefully, security in future.’
In turn, Richard added, it may result in the King’s possible attendance at next year’s Invictus Games in Birmingham. ‘After all, he is the head of the armed forces and it undeniably is a valuable military charity.’
The expert also shared: ‘William showed public disdain for his (wayward) brother by playing polo with Catherine’s support on the day the Sussexes met the King and Queen. If this was a one-off, few could object. However, it is clearly part of a strategy. Harry and Meghan’s royal links mean everything, and Harry is wonderful with children. Whilst appreciating his father’s approach, William is likely to be concerned about the effects of future visits. These are likely to overshadow the valuable work the monarchy is doing in the media. It would be best if they happened privately with no one knowing and great progress might then be made, though that does not tend to be the Sussexes’ way. Also, the idea of a form of “half in half out”, which Queen Elizabeth rejected, could be revived, according to reports, but it might be difficult to agree how this could be handled in practice.’
Richard stressed, however, that William and Charles must present a united front as the King’s future relationship with Harry progresses.
‘When there are disputes between families, reconciliation should always be welcomed. However, it often comes at a cost,’ he explained. ‘The Royal Family will bear in mind that the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death is coming up and Netflix would clearly like first refusal on anything the Sussexes were involved in to commemorate this. There is a lot to play for and obviously we must hope one of the world’s most public family disputes is gradually resolved. However, it is essential for the future of the monarchy that the King and Prince William agree a joint approach – both publicly and privately – on how this should be handled. The optics of the way the King and William are handling this issue are fuelling reports, backed up by royal author Tina Brown last September, of serious divisions between them. Since it is essential for the future of the monarchy that they speak with one voice on substantive issues, this is damaging for the monarchy and confusing for the public.’
He added: ‘Since the institution cannot afford deep divisions between them, perhaps Queen Camilla and Catherine will play a part in ensuring that, even if their priorities are different from the Sussexes’, that they present a more united front publicly. If it was ensured that future visits by the Sussexes were private, that would obviously help.’
“Whilst appreciating his father’s approach, William is likely to be concerned about the effects of future visits. These are likely to overshadow the valuable work the monarchy is doing in the media…” Daddy, watch me twirl, daddy, stop paying attention to Brother! The monarchy is not doing valuable work, which is why the Sussexes “overshadow” the Windsors every single day. If William and King Charles were doing valuable, important and significant work, the British media wouldn’t run twenty hysterical headlines about Meghan’s Instagram or her clothes or her business every single day. Notice how consistently commentators gloss over William’s idiotic perspective too: William truly believes that his position is the only correct one, which is that “everyone just needs to ignore the Sussexes and never speak to them and then scream and cry about everything the Sussexes do and say!” That’s not a real plan, Peggy. It hasn’t been a real plan for six-plus years.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Scooter goes on like a spoiled brat.
Thank you, that is egg-zactly what he is – a spoiled brat.
AND WHAT….exactly would that be Will.i.am?
Easy – willie scoot’s project to eradicate homelessness with 600K or kate’s big 5 questions without answers
There’s so much in this to irritate me, but I’ll stick with this for now: “…perhaps Queen Camilla and Catherine will play a part in ensuring that, even if their priorities are different from the Sussexes’, that they present a more united front publicly. ”
Expecting women to do the emotional labour to sort out overindulged manbabies will never not piss me off, even if I do not esteem the women in question.
And Fitzwilliams is, as usual, spewing nonsense – how could the Sussexes always visit the UK ‘privately’ (he means secretly) when Harry needs to undertake high profile work with his UK-based charities? For example, there’ll be the inaugural Spirit of Invictus Awards, as well as events with WellChild, Scotties, etc, in September. How insecure and pathetic this ridiculous man makes the Windsors sound.
Exactly! They are head of the state and the future, however the only thing they are worried about is Harry’s visits instead of concentrating on their important jobs (as they stated) as a monarch and the future. Planning to use the women’s to intimidate the Sussexes is petty if this is true. They are so insecure it is laughable SMH.
The monarchy is not doing any valuable work, that is their biggest problem. They are operating as figureheads and guardians of colonized jewels with an occasional opening of a center or welcoming figures of state
That’s it! 👏👏👏
Talking about the valuable work while he’s on a 2 month vacation and the last two work things he did was go to Wimbledon and a polo match. Okaaay. And it sounds like William wants the Sussexes to both live and work in a cave and never to be seen again. Which is extremely unrealistic and William is destined to be disappointed if he thinks that would actually ever happen.
Particularly when homelessness is a big topic at the moment with our new PM, Crisis is on the case getting press and with a new petition to encourage the government to take the Housing First model and run with it much more widely.
Where is Mr ‘saviour of the homeless’ in all this? In the wind as he is every summer. Give a phone interview saying you’re delighted Andy Burnham wants to prioritise this, post some stuff on IG, repost some Homeward content. It’s not hard.
It boils down to something we’ve talked about with William and Kate for years – they dont want to do that “meaningful work,” but they dont want anyone else to do it either, and they still want all the attention and praise for going to Wimbledon.
Is everything the monarchy does “meaningful?” I guess it depends on who you ask. charles has been at the royal flower show in Sandringham this past week. Is that meaningful? It might be for the people who are participating in that show. and maybe you could argue that showcasing British floral….omg sorry I can’t think of the word, lol I want to say agriculture but that’s not it. But showcasing floral “skills” (lordy its Monday people) can also be meaningful since part of his role is to promote and showcase all things British.
And then certainly some things are more meaningful and important than others.
But anyway – you can’t even get to the discussion about what is “meaningful” when it comes to William’s work because there’s very little to show for it. Homeward seems like a good step but it also seems like something he just talks about once every 6 months to see busy. same with kate and early years. Those projects could be really important and significant projects, and instead they just seem like something designed to give them all busy work.
If they think the monarchy is about doing meaningful work…….they need to actually do that work.
Are you thinking of the word, “horticulture”, Becks?
Actually, imho, WandK want to be “perceived” as doing important, impactful royal work.
There’s always going to be a debate over what constitutes meaningful work, and well William and Kate just want to dictate what that is, whether it makes any logical sense or not. Which whatever, fine. That’s for the uk to deal with and good luck. But the issue is, to me, that they don’t want the Sussexes to exist. Bc anything the Sussexes do will be compared to the wales and they will come up short. They’re out here saying the Sussexes are only allowed in the uk as long as they are not seen, which would prevent them from doing most of their charity work, which relies on them being seen. So it goes back to William never wanting Harry to set foot in the uk. Maybe an odd funeral but that’s pretty much it, for what William can handle .
omg yes horticulture lolol. thank you!
@Harla yes I agree they want to be “perceived” as doing important work….but arent actually doing to do it.
@Jais I agree with you too except that I think William doesn’t want Harry to step out in public….ever….in the UK or not. Anytime they pop up at events – Kevin Costner’s firefighter fundraiser in the summer, the Godmothers book store, the freaking farmers market – it drives william insane. He thinks they should spend the rest of their days locked away, thinking about “what they did.”
And that’s nuts. Truly. That his brother doesn’t want him to be seen ever.
Watching someone waste their life on entitlement, arrogance, and jealousy is pathetic. If Will put 50% of his energy into his actual charity work—like the environment and the unhoused—he’d be a much happier person. Instead, he wastes time undermining his younger brother because he can’t control him, and because he envies how much Harry adores and respects his wife. Will seriously needs to refocus, and honestly, get some therapy.
Not to worry, not to worry, I understand that William never thinks about Harry at all. So, I’m sure the end of homelessness is just around the corner.
@Debbie – Homeless is REALLY important to William! When he initially launched Homeward in 2023, he said that he had been thinking about and developing the idea for the past ten years, and that he wanted to end homelessness in five. He’s put a lot of work into it, and technically he has two more years to go–SO GIVE THE GUY A BREAK. 😉
Seems like if the Sussexes are overshadowing the valuable work that the monarchy is doing, that’s something to be fixed by the people at the head of the monarchy, no? This is like a CEO telling their competitor to stop selling their product, because theirs isn’t selling as well. What does that have to do with me?
Even after all this time, it still a sounds me that their response is always for everyone else to do less never for themselves to do more.
Make yourself less Meghan, don’t go to Ukraine Harry, don’t travel for philanthropy. Always how can I compete without actually working. And why aren’t you fawning over my sporadic work more?
Just a total waste of influence and privilege him and his wife are. The cracks are already there because Charles is nowhere near being as beloved as his mother, but the wheels are going to come off the bus when William is in charge. He succumbs to his worst impulses and doesn’t listen to anyone, and is horrifically lazy. Going to be quite the reign.
So this is a long-winded way of saying William is pissed that Charles put out a statement announcing his meeting with Harry, Meghan and the kids.
🎯
What work???? This is a Freudian slip if ever I read one: “ likely to overshadow the valuable work the monarchy is doing in the media,” the absence of a comma after “doing” is introducing some intriguing nuance work here. They do their most valuable work in the media, not in real life, clearly. I always wonder about the real mentality of the people who are compelled to read these stories day in, day out. The sub-editors, the copy editors, the people who may not be the star columnists who get invitations to the functions the royals use to showcase their own grandeur, can have a subtle impact, and I think some of them do it deliberately and some of them are just bored by now. But another place a comma did some heavy lifting was when V.S. Naipaul famously saw a bit of graffiti on a wall in Oxford that urged, “Keep Britain White,” and, Nobel laureate that he was destined to be, inserted a comma between the words “Britain,” and, “White.” I’d bet any amount of money that William has never heard of the guy, much less read anything he wrote.
🎯
@YankeeDoodle
Exactly! “These are likely to overshadow the valuable work the monarchy is doing in the media,” was the sentence that blared the message. Each complaint about being overshadowed continues to diminish a monarchy well into its twilight.
Sure Charles works but WanK do not so that’s a somewhat moot point and who not chat to your pals in the media about what they CHOOSE to cover. H&M noped out of that circus six years ago.
What kind of valuable work of the Left-Behinds would that be that the Sussexes can so easily, so successfully overshadow by their mere presence?
Is waving and shaking hands, day-drinking, and visiting factories where chips are being made truly considered *valuable* all of a sudden?
Or rage-shrieking, being incandescent with rage, and scootering around Windsor Castle maybe?
Love the part about how William showed his “disdain” by playing polo when H&M met with Charles. Except – a) the polo match had already been scheduled and b) he wasn’t told about the meeting ahead of time.
But William is doing his fair share of over shadowing himself. How often do we hear him talking about his own work – once a month, if that? Yet, he doesn’t let a day go by without saying something about Harry.
From our view, the most important work the monarchy does is support disabled vets. And that’s thru Harry and Invictus. But hey, polo ponies need love too
Isn’t this what we all predicted from the beginning?
Do nothing prince and his wife want to preserve their lazy ways and be shielded from any criticism. Harry and Meghan need to be punished for not agreeing to stay and do all the work while simultaneously being abused by the BRF and the press.
Shut up already, lazy Wills.
If this is to be believed, the RF would like the Sussex family to visit privately only. This would allow the RF to appear magnanimous by receiving their traitorous son and his family, but Harry and Meghan would not be permitted to do their charitable and humanitarian work. Such a win win – not! The fact that the RR continue to tell Harry and Meghan what to do and when to do it really baffles me. The briefings are full steam ahead. I hope this meeting was one and done. If there are future meeting, that’s fine. In my mind, Harry has checked this box since his children have properly met his father. The King did not make it easy for them and will continue to withhold security in an attempt to control them. Allowing his son’s family to be in danger is so disturbing and heartbreaking. Harry and Meghan have very full lives outside of the UK and they would be wise to continue leaning into that.
William was in my area during Harry’s visit when he played miniature golf. I’ve thought about it since as I only know about it because it was covered on this site. https://www.celebitchy.com/985895/prince_william_had_a_big-boy_day_full_of_miniature_golf_riding_a_funicular_train/. I think most locals are unaware that he was here. It wasn’t promoted in advance or talked about afterwards. It was obviously just last minute busy work. Hastings is a sleepy seaside town, if people knew he was here I think he would have drummed up a decent crowd. The problem isn’t that Harry is interfering with the serious work of the monarchy, it’s that the serious work of the monarchy has been abandoned by the heir to the throne who thinks no one will notice as long as his brother does nothing as well.
Everything you said is dead on, Chrissie. And I would add they would be less likely to be “overshadowed” if they worked more the other 50 weeks of the year.
These KP sanctioned crashouts from William are tiring, just like Trump’s verbal diarrhea on “Truth” Social. William is one heart from becoming head of state, head of nation, commander in chief of UK’s armed forces and Head of the Church of England. He had 25 plus years to prepare for these positions and his press pets fueling his beef with the Sussexes shows he’s unfit for office.
Agreed 💯@Aquarius64 Will is exasperating with his endless, exhausting toddler tantrums. He wants everything his own way at all times and everybody dancing to this tune at all times. He’s gotten away with this crap for decades enabled by cowardly father, courtiers and client media. None of this would wash if he was an ordinary employee with a full time job. He’d have been sacked the minute he self opted to work two days a week over just 7 months of the year despite signing up for a full time job. He’d have been disciplined about shouting at staff, refusing work trips abroad and turning up unshaved and drunk. His boss would not accept that for a full time job due to his school run obligations he can only work for a few hours and when he did turn up instead of actually working hard spent hours bitching about his brother!! Will has been getting away with murder for years because he’s heir and no one is willing to confront him.
“… valuable work the monarchy is doing in the media..”
@Kaiser, the valuable work the monarchy is doing is IN THE MEDIA—propping up circulation and sales.
Poor William.
He knows how terrible he looks when he continues with the I hate my brother narrative.
So, after many meetings the gold standard pr people have decided that Harry and his family can visit, but only privately.
Please please Harry – don’t even go there. Continue to do your charity work and I pray that the security issue will be worked out so that Meghan can join you.
Fitzwilliams is paying the Sussex tax but also dropping some truths in here – Charles and William are not on the same page when it comes to the Sussexes and he thinks its William who needs to adjust and adapt, not Charles. Hell he even praises Invictus and implies that Charles should go. he thinks its important that Charles and William appear to be on the same page here because right now, there seems to be a clear divide and I think Charles is finally realizing that he needs to soften his approach re: Harry in order to win the PR war. I think the backlash to refusing to meet with Harry two weeks ago shocked him and his team and that’s what’s driving this – not out of love for his son or grandchildren, but you know he saw the positive headlines around the meeting and liked them.
William is still trying the whole “I need to protect my family by ignoring my brother” thing that has become his go to defense in the press for not seeing Harry (I mean they blame harry for Kate’s precancerous cells for crying out loud), but its falling flat especially bc Harry IS so good at what he does – the pre Invictus events were a huge success in the press and people saw that.
@Becks1 agreed that Fitz is breadcrumbing here and other RR have also been pointing out Will is problematic. Richard Kay way back in 2024 was comparing Will unfavorably to his dad in terms of work ethic. Very recently that phrase, Will MIGHT surprise us and be a good king? Nowhere near any sort of endorsement, quite the reverse!! RR know exactly how awful Will is on every level. He is on a downward spiral, pickled by anger and alcohol. All the rage briefing directed at the Sussexes which have escalated out of all proportion to reality are very disturbing. Is Will having a breakdown and he hasn’t gone anyone around him to get him help? Charles ‘s team can pivot given the PR backlash but Will is very far gone and needs to be told, enough is enough. Forget about any kind of vendetta and get yourself sorted and healthy and stop blaming your brother for the state you got yourself in!
I won’t be shocked if Charles and Camilla do attend the opening of Invictus. They were at the commonwealth games in Glasgow and the Invictus games in Birmingham will get international attention.
It would look very bad if Charles did not attend. And Charles isn’t so dumb that he doesn’t know this.
But the Royal Family already have a joint approach to Harry’s visit. It’s to send out every working royal on engagements while Harry’s in the UK. Granted this doesn’t work because the royal rota lacks discipline and are more interested in what Harry’s doing. The Royal Family would be better off not freaking out everytime Harry comes to town and accepting that he will do engagements when he visits. Unfortunately for them they lost control over Harry when they refused to accept his half in proposal.
Two very shallow comments:
— It’s cute that William and Jason have matching beards.
— Kate really needs to moisturize. Those elbows! Gah!
As for the article, yeah, the “valuable” work “in the media” was the dead giveaway. The left-behinds are all flash and no substance.
They. Don’t. Work. That’s one aspect that irritated the h*ll outta me on the rota propaganda on redesigning the monarchy by egg and wife, by spending time with kids. The majority of parents who forego work to take them to school etc. give up wages and budget accordingly. They still get millions to do nothing.
Current government looking to reduce welfare benefits and getting any one fit enough back into work yet these two get not only exempt from censure but actively over praised for dabbling in patronising the homeless and hungry!! RR dance around this FACT and try to repackage it as hands on parenting!? Hands on tax payer money for doing brief photo ops for the press and the lower orders!!
This is what bugs me, too @Lilly (with the double-L) …I gave up my job before my son was born and it would have been awfully handy to have a second income these past 15 years….. but I looked at the childcare landscape of the UK (like the US) and realised that when you effectively pay 60% in real terms most of your after-tax income goes to childcare / commuting given the outrageous costs of moving around the city where you live if you happen to live in London, or, if you want to reduce commuting time, that money goes to your housing, and it goes very quickly, the closer to your office you aim to live. So your choice realistically is to move further out, if you want to save money, but then that money goes to cover the cost of extra childcare that you need to cope with the longer slog of daily commuting, the further out you live. Bottom line: there is no way to square the circle. The numbers never add up. And you never see your kid. You miss bedtimes, and bath times, and every day is rushed, and frantic, until you’re just burnt out. I made a choice to be a SAHM and in London I think it’s worthwhile, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a slog anyway. Because then you’re coping with all of it alone. Kate and William simply have no idea of the financial trade offs and personal agonies and logistical nightmares of parenthood. They don’t have a clue.
As a business owner myself, one of the things I always told my staff… if you are confident you are good at your job you don’t need to worry about what others are doing – if they are doing well well we all benefit, so support others and they will support you. Trouble with Willi is that he knows he and Katie are not doing a good job and overshadowing them is easy.
William wouldn’t recognize valuable work if it walked up and bit him on the ass.
But the truly outrageous part of Richard’s comments involve Diana. How DARE the media that stalked her or the palace that booted her out and orchestrated her death try to claim any jurisdiction over her memory or any plans for the 30th anniversary of her death. How fucking dare they?
Harry deserves to honor his mother’s memory in any way he chooses, and does not need to clear it with the Firm.
I will respect William being involved in her memory, but not Charles, Camilla, Anne, nor any of the men in gray. And for the record, I don’t think Charles tried to have her done in. I 100% think it was Betty.
1) William does no valuable work. 2) His “engagements” are paltry, meaningless and selfish (going to soccer games/drinking in pubs) 3) As a high school teacher, I always said before a test, “Keep your eyes on your own paper.” This applies to him, of course, because he’s always watching his brother. Because William is a petty, lazy a-hole, he doesn’t understand that Harry and Meghan work to do good, not to “overshadow” William or anyone else in the monarchy. This disconnect in William’s mind is essential to understand the rancor and jealousy. William’s motives are NEVER charitable (to other people, like the citizens of the UK) and are only superficial things (designed to be superficial bc otherwise it’s too hard for him and he has no interest) since he lacks the genetic piece Harry got from Diana. That genetic piece is, I don’t know, generosity?caring? wanting to make it a better world? For some reason, William is lacking this and why all his “projects” are selfish make-work that help nobody but himself.
Gabby, wow! What about Camilla? with Charles?
@jferber, yes that is my trusted gut feeling. It was the late queen. I have no evidence of course.
I feel it was Betty too. Her reaction (or lack thereof) told the entire story. She had to be GOADED by the public to make an announcement about a former member of her family, the mother of Charles’ kids. I always felt that her fervent church attendance was to somehow seek forgiveness and absolution from that crime.
No one will ever convince me that Diana’s death was accidental. I hope Betty is reaping what she sowed in the afterlife.
What valuable work? Doing his pub-crawl PR rounds? How does that benefit the monarchy?
Maybe if he’d fought for his country, as Harry did, he could wear medals that he earned; then he might generate some respect.
Then stop leaking about them to the press left and right, and do some work that’s worth talking about.
Not that hard.
Well looks like Willy needs to take that up with his media buddies and their bosses. No one and I mean absolutely NO ONE make the do “Breaking News”, follow every move, talk/post constantly about, or put on front pages Harry and Meghan.
They media, carnival of so called experts choose to focus on Harry and Meghan then complain “but what about privacy” and “overshadowing “
And we think Prince William is hilarious. Besides, what work? That being said … is Kate still trying to touch him?
They are so irrelevant. How much longer can the “Monarchy” possibly last?
That first picture of William is AWFUL! It’s almost a jump scare. I can’t get over how much his looks have changed. He had such an amazing advantage with Diana’s gene pool and this is what he ended up looking like. I guess the ugliness on the inside really is reflected on the outside.
Look, there’s the klaw on his back….surprised she’s not running it down his ass. What valuable work? Sports games, pub nites, and rock concerts?
William is ridiculous if this twaddle is coming from his camp. The work the Sussex’s are doing is by far more in keeping with Royal Family patronages, community service and outreach than anything the Wails are doing (as they do very little). It is also hilarious that they keep saying the Sussex’s have to be quiet and not talk about what they are doing or when they might come and see the king. LMAO! They ARE being quiet. The quieter the Sussex’s are the more foolish the rest of those idiots look as it is the left behinds who can’t keep their mouths shut. They run their mouth, Harry & Meghan run their business. Who would make the better King? Diana was right!