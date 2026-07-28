Mail: Duchess Meghan is ‘callous & vulgar’ for posting photos from Althorp

Obviously, we’re still talking about The Instagram Carousel That Brought a Nation To Its Knees. Last Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex posted photos from her family’s summer holiday. Nothing has been the same since, at least in royal media. Royalists are furious that Meghan’s photos are so happy and joyful. Royalists are furious that the Sussexes own a second home in Portugal. Royalists are furious that Prince Harry is clearly very close to the Spencer family, and that the Sussexes stayed at Althorp for several days without paparazzi getting any photos. And obviously, royalists are furious that Meghan posted a photo of her husband and children walking together and carrying flowers at Althorp. That’s all the photo shows – there’s no photo of the private island where Princess Diana is buried. There’s no photo of Diana’s gravestone. There’s no explicit message about Diana – just a photo of Diana’s son and ginger grandbabies carrying flowers and walking on the Spencer family’s ancestral estate. Well, the Daily Mail’s Maureen Callahan is furious on behalf of King Charles and Prince William! From “Meghan’s vulgar act at Diana’s sacred resting place vindicates Prince William’s suspicions. King Charles must now come to grips with it all.”
Just when you think Meghan can’t go any lower, she outdoes herself. If there’s one place above all that Harry and the British royal family would consider sacred, you’d think it would be Princess Diana’s burial site, located on an island at her ancestral home of Althorp. But what did Meghan choose to post on Thursday? A photo of Harry and their son, Archie, carrying huge floral bouquets as daughter Lili trailed behind, the sun dappling just so — art-directed, it seems — that appears to have been taken on the grounds outside the house on Althorp Estate, albeit not on the island itself.
The implication is hardly subtle: Was Harry taking the children to visit Diana’s grave? Meghan hasn’t denied it. Neither has Harry. People magazine, the American outlet said to be preferred by Meghan and one that has historically been kind to her, reports that the Sussexes stayed at Althorp during their visit to the UK two weeks ago, as guests of Diana’s brother Charles Spencer.
So much for not being able to safely return to the UK without royal protection. So much for not being able to set foot in Harry’s homeland without swarms of paparazzi putting Harry’s wife’s life in danger, as he has so often claimed.
Why would Meghan do this? Perhaps Meghan’s decision to post this picture of Harry and the children at Althorp, seemingly on their way to Diana’s grave, is an act of defiance. After all, it was widely reported that the immovable conditions of Harry, Meghan and the children meeting with King Charles were no leaks and no photos. If one considers that admonition literally, then Meghan has abided. If one also considers the spirit of this requirement, as I do here, then Meghan has breached it.
Consider that Prince William has visited Diana’s grave, surely with Catherine, Princess of Wales and their children. Have we ever, ever, seen a photo of them at Althorp? Of course not. William and Catherine are decent, serious people who understand that some things are sacred. Diana was buried on that island, at her family’s private residence, precisely to keep her gravesite from becoming a circus, a tourist attraction, a commodity.
For Meghan to share this, in my opinion, is beyond callous. It’s vulgar. It’s as obscene as that video she took in Paris, seemingly filmed from the back of a chauffeured car near the tunnel where Diana died — Meghan’s feet up on the backseat, crossing them as if in bored repose. She posted that to Instagram too, and William was said to be fuming. What must his reaction be now? Diana was his mother too, but the way Harry carries on, you would think he was the only brother to suffer her loss.
What must King Charles be thinking? He allowed his traitorous son — one whose claims of royal family squabbling have been injected back into the news cycle by none other than Oprah Winfrey — back into his life with, reportedly, one request: Do not break my trust. This act, which has sparked revulsion online and among good people everywhere, seems to be further proof that William is right: Harry and Meghan cannot be trusted.
It’s true that King Charles “ordered” (or shall we say, requested) that Harry and Meghan not post any photos of their meeting at Highgrove. Meghan adhered to that request. Incidentally, I think that’s why these people are so mad, because Meghan didn’t also post some nice photo from Highgrove which they could scream about. Instead, it very much looks like Meghan went out of her way to snub the Windsors, or as Meghan says, “my husband’s family.” And why would Charles care about photos from Althorp? He does care, but not in the way Callahan believes. Charles is mad about the Althorp photos because they show that the Spencers are more welcoming than the Windsors. As for the Althorp photos… again, it’s a pic from the larger Althorp estate, where tourists are welcome. It’s not offensive or vulgar or some kind of etiquette breach. Speaking of vulgar, remember when Prince William’s office posted cards to “Granny Diana,” allegedly made by his children? That was something.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram and As Ever’s Instagram.
That Meghan – there’s just no end to her clever connivance (/s). She even got the sun to dapple just so! That’s where I stopped reading. GMAFB.
Clearly, Meghan is a supernatural creature who captured Harry with her evil spells.
I’m surprised that they’re not just screaming “Witch!!”
What enrages these nutters is that the Sussex children — who are mixed-race — look so much like Diana: tall and ginger-haired. With her long ginger hair, Lili looks so much like I picture young Diana, walking around the Althorp grounds.
There is nothing callous or vulgar about these photos. They are a respectful and lovely way to honor Diana — because they show that her grandchildren are being raised to know who she was.
(And I imagine Kate is kicking herself for never having produced photos like these.)
harry said Lillibet has diana’s big blue eyes; the only one of her grandchildren w/her eyes.
What right have the media to criticise, have they forgotten that Lilibet, and Archie are descended from Diana. Maureen Callahan claims to speak for William, can’t do anything about that, but to claim from Charles as well is another matter, Charles discarded his wife in favour of his mistress.
Diana didn’t grow up at Althorp. She grew up at Park Lodge in Sandringham. She moved to Althorp when she was 14 when Johnny became earl.
14 is still pretty young! I remember a photo of a young Diana in a cute skirt posing at Althorp.
14 might be a little young but she then moved to London at 17/18, so it’s not like she was there very long. Not that it matters; I don’t think that Althorp the place is the most important part of Diana’s history…
Are these people ok? I mean, it sounds like he’s going to stroke out any second over this. How can anyone reading this take it seriously?
They. Are. Not. Well.
My reaction exactly… it’s truly scary just how “not well” they are.
Yeah, I can’t even take this seriously. That “good people” everywhere should be outraged over this. Umm, no sorry. Cute kids holding flowers as they walk around the estate in which their grandmother is buried. And??? So what. Anyways, you know what’s funny. I’m almost certain that KP is gonna at some point start doing long insta photo carousels and it’s going to be lauded by these same people. It’s only a matter of time.
An estate in which their grandmother is buried, but also an estate where their great uncle, who they visit, currently lives.
and where their Spencer relations have lived for 500 years……
They’re all being disgusting about a family seeing their mother/ grandmother’s grave. I’m even shocked how strong this has been. I post pics when I go to my parents grave. The abuse the sussexes get. Honestly, every day I pray for the worst for all these disgusting creatures. Nothing else i can do
They’re only outraged because THESE specific family members are seeing their mother’s/grandmother’s grave.
They’re outraged that Meghan, Archie and Lili have an actual right to be there.
Nailed it Eurydice. It’s one of their favorite racist tropes now: “How dare Meghan bring her mixed race babies to visit the resting place of their own grandmama?”
That’s what they’re really telling people, and in doing so they’re very much telling on themselves.
Exactly.
It sucks to write for the Daily Outrage, doesn’t it? The Fail were outraged to not have all the details and photos leaked to them by the usual suspects. The Fail believe they OWN the RF and they have bought Meghan ‘s own father but Harry and Meghan rightly despise this rag. They have done their best to destroy their reputations and livelihoods but haven’t succeeded. They’d like them to divorce and be broke. Failed at that. Harry is the youngest son of Charles and Diana. Meg is his darling wife and their children are the grandchildren of the King and Diana. Diana and her memory belong to her sons and family that loved her. Daily Outrage aren’t related to Diana and have no rights in anything pertaining to her let alone how Harry and Meghan and her grandchildren mourn her.
💯💯💯. When this article first came out, I looked at the comments and they were overwhelmingly: So what? Tourists take pictures there all the time. The next day I checked the comments and the Daily Mail had unleashed the bots with all kinds of ridiculous, negative and hostile comments. I think people are tired of this years-long tirade of the Daily Mail against the Sussexes so it now has to resort, more and more, to bots.
Many people and outlets have posted a photo taken by a Mirror tabloid photographer of William, Kate, George, and Charlotte in 2017 visiting Diana’s grave. Harry might have been with them but he wasn’t in the photo.
The photo first appeared online last week after derangers said the Sussexes were horrible parents for taking their young children to visit a grave.
Yes do a google search of William and Kate visit Diana’s grave, there are multiple photos with their children and not just paparazzi pics, they look official. Also pics of William and Harry at the grave and reports in the Mail about a visit by Kate pre wedding- no outrage. So Maureen if Megan’s discreet photos are a problem. Why, what’s the difference, I wonder.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/700877328175915/posts/1458466939083613/ Kate and Charlotte both wearing black, but they never met her.
@Sunnidude up
God, they look like the Addams Family. An anniversary isn’t a funeral… and that cake. It looks grotesque—with a red-faced William straining to produce tears (which I don’t believe in for a second) and Kate’s strange, triumphant smile. They’re the ones who turned this into a circus. They showed up at the grave just to pose for a photo…!
Yes they were there for the commemoration on dianas birthday. Meghan flew over to be there with harry.
W&k banned Meghan from attending with Harry because she wasn’t “family”. Forced harry to face that alone. They were engaged months later.
They had no problem allowing nanny Maria and her team being with them at the graveside. Just not meghan.
That’s obviously photoshopped. There are other gravestones in that cemetery.
Yes those photos seem photoshopped but it’s an unhinged reason to be angry at Meghan for posting an image from Althorp when it’s not Diana’s gravesite and it is a photo that tourists would take anyway without outrage. It’s obvious that the real issue is that Diana’s biracial family members are able to honor her and decent people don’t see vulgarity, callousness or going to low for a son to bring his children and wife to see THEIR beloved family member and honor her as a family. They need to introduce their own ridiculous and racist narrative to attack this biracial family for being happy after everything they have done to prevent them from being happy.
Speaking of vulgar, anyone besides me surprised we haven’t heard anything from Toxic Tom, Jr. & Scammy Sammy? I thought surely they would be all over the BM by now.
@Robin Webb
We’ll not be seeing Scammy or the other deplorable Marklebillies unless they are getting paid. Scammy will want a particularly big pay day because she more than likely is feeling the pain of being irrelevant. How thew mighty have fallen!
I knew it! I knew it! They got used to the Meghan Hating Gravy Train and expected it to chug along forever. Nobody is interested in paying them for the same tired narratives…
There’s nothing vulgar about posting a photo with bouquets in your hand. There’s nothing explicit about they were doing, people are just making deductions based on where they were. They’re acting like she posted a recreation of the Grant Gustin meme at Diana’s grave.
The real issue is they don’t want to acknowledge the Spencers’ and they are denied a matching photo from the Windsors that they did want to be able to acknowledge. They want to be able to write articles about how magnanimous Charles is, to have allowed photos and do body language analysis on Harry and Meghan, and the kids.
It’s the same way and how they basically pretend that Harry has no family connection, because of his issues with Charles and William. As if the Windsors aren’t a large extended family, and as if the Spencer’s don’t exist. Even though he still clearly connects with Eugenie, has hosted his uncle and his aunts at home in Montecito, and went to see the Duke of Kent after his wife died.
They want their narrative to be that Meghan is a callous, crude, outside who causes trouble and being welcomed into the Spencer’s ancestral seat, a family that is the bluest of blue bloods, just decimates that narrative.
An agreement with Charles meant Meghan had to stay invisible? LOL These people are so bitter they can’t have pictures of her.
Oh and I don’t think the no pictures edict came from Charles, I think that was Harry and Meghan who don’t want pictures of their children in the hands of these lunatics. Charles would have LOVED to show off these kids and pretend that he’s a good Dad/Grandad. The picture with Uncle Charles in the background probably sent them into even more of a spiral. That’s what they wanted, they didn’t get it and they’re big mad.
Last week these same people were saying that Meghan and children weren’t in the UK. Now they’re upset that they were there and that they stayed at Althrop. Charles doesn’t care about this photo or anything that has to do with Diana and the Spencer family. Apparently where Harry, Meghan and the children were walking is a popular path for tourists on the estate.
Sĥhhh🤫
William and Kate are decent and serious people? [snort laugh]
So there’s a deeper threat here, of course, and that is this: another audience for this is the British aristocracy, who have long recognized that they’re more British than the Johnny-come-lately, German Windsors. The Spencers are *firmly* in the More British than the Crown camp, and the Windsors know it. This photo therefore undercuts the palaces’ attempts to exile the Sussexes by stating plainly that the Sussexes have *more* British connections available and welcoming them, and don’t need the Windsors for anything – not for security, not for safety and a place to stay, and – here’s the kicker – NOT for their legitimacy as British aristocrats, either. It can, at that level of the game, be read as a smirking “and who do you think you are, again?” aimed at Chuck and Wills, who have both publicly abandoned Diana, her legacy, and her legitimacy (in aristocratic terms.)
And good for the Sussexes, I say.
Over the years it was said that Diana’s blood was bluer than the Windsor’s. That must have stung.
I can still barely see flowers (just some kind of parcel) in Lili’s hands, much less Archie’s and Harry’s. And this is somehow “obscene”. Holy shit, these people are both deranged and dangerous.
I don’t think Lili is carrying flowers–she’s carrying a blanket and a purse. Not that it much matters.
Those gutter rats on salt island are enraged that Meghan is living her life and dreams out loud. They have zero photos of their time in the UK and the pictures they have seen are filled with joy.
The meltdown over pictures that show absolutely nothing but a family living their lives. Ridiculous. What they don’t get is their over the top whining about every little thing she does, is getting her more fans because the bullying is over the top even for most people. They are just big mad that she controls her narrative not them and that they have ZERO access to the grandchildren who look the most like Diana.
I remember a year or two ago, in September, when Harry flew in from the States—I think for a court case—and visited his grandmother’s grave because it happened to be the anniversary. He did it discreetly, using the back entrance, and didn’t comment on it at all.
But a tourist or some other visitor spotted him, publicized it in the media, and a huge fuss ensued.
Why? Well, because it was the anniversary of Elizabeth’s death; the entire royal family, who were right there, ignored it, while the only person who actually commemorated Elizabeth was the grandson living across the pond.
Of course, they started by criticizing Harry—asking how he could go there—but then they quickly sent Andrew with flowers (he was probably the only one not on vacation), and suddenly there was a photo and an article in the *Mail*. Later that evening, they reported that Edward had gone too, I think, but I don’t recall seeing any photos—meaning no proof.
If not for Harry’s visit to Elizabeth’s grave, no one would have shown up there, because it hadn’t been part of their plans.
It’s a similar situation here. Talk of William’s “hurt feelings” sounds embarrassing, considering he calls his mother paranoid and insists on blocking and removing her own words from the media—yet that doesn’t stop him from talking about her and capitalizing on her popularity every time he opens his mouth in public.
They’re also furious because the photos of Lili and the others are adorable and show family bonds with Diana’s side of the family—whereas I assume William’s children have never even set foot on the Spencer estate. They’re about to start some AI production any minute now :)))
Poor things: they’re constantly chasing after those Sussexes—tracking, stalking, and copying them—yet they’re still trailing miserably far behind. :)))
Every single one of those pictures of Will & Kate, George and Charlotte purportedly at Diana’s grave are fake or AI. Every one.
There are no real pictures, probably because the Waleses have never been there.
They were in July 2017, when they banned Meghan from a private memorial on Diana’s birthday.
Well, she wasn’t even engaged to Harry yet. Furthermore, there are no pictures.
This wasn’t a royal engagement, it was supposed to be an engagement that was separate from royal life so there is no reason why Harry shouldn’t have been allowed to bring Meghan to that event as someone he clearly loved enough to want her there. This was about two sons honoring their mother and it would have been understandable for both of them to have people there that they love as support to honor their mother. Besides as I recall, the nanny was also there who was staff and unrelated or engaged to either brother.
William called his mother paranoid and Charles might have co-conspired with Camilla to have Princess Diana killed. Now that she’s dead and out of their way (no longer overshadowing), her grave is “sacred.” Thus, any pictures from the entire estate of Althorp are “vulgar and callous.” No, Charles was vulgar and callous to Diana while she lived. He cheated on her with other women, isolated her and treated her hideously in general. Harry was and is a good son. Meghan was and is a good daughter-in-law. The fault lies with the vulgar and callous Windsor family for harassing the Sussexes and continuously putting them in danger of their lives (and maybe putting her in her “sacred” grave in the first place). The hypocrisy! William even banned a documentary in England that Princess Diana wanted seen to get across her side of the story. William has clearly chosen sides, and it’s with the vulgar and callous Windsors.
I am referring to Diana when I wrote “putting her in her sacred grave.”
The best thing about this is that later, Diana’s brother Charles put a video on Instagram that actually showed the island where Diana is buried. As if to say,”Let’s see what the press says about this!” Not a peep, of course. I wouldn’t even know about it if it wasn’t posted on Reddit.
ETA: the Reddit link. https://www.reddit.com/r/HarryandMeghanNetflix/s/iTkYPgtt3T
Also, it was officially Althorp House that posted it and not just Charles Spencer, my bad.
People take pictures at cemeteries and burial spots all the time, Arlington National Cemetery, Pere LaChaise, and Forest Lawn in LA just to name a few. People love to make a big deal out of nothing if it’s done by Meghan or Harry.
I guess people forgot that there is a photo of QEII’s tomb marker and it was taken and given permission for publishing by the Royal Collection Trust. Royalists are so tiring with their faux outrage and constant nonsense.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-63020705
I remember seeing those images and being disgusted that they would share such photos publicly after they made her funeral and mourning period into a real circus by using their opportunity to attack the Sussexes instead of honoring the late Queen who had just died. They have done the same thing by sharing photos of Diana’s burial sight even though none of them are related to her. So to be angry with Meghan (Diana’s DIL) for sharing an area that tourist are privileged to see, it is a huge stretch of racist hate.
Even in death they’re still using and abusing Diana. Let her rest in peace ffs.
What on earth does the agreement of “no leaks, no photos” with Charles have to do with Althorp? Most of the articles written by the British press are like word salads. They just throw any nonsense in there.
Is the author not aware that Althorp IS a tourist attraction?
How many times are they going to repeat that nonsense about Meghan taking a photo near where Princess Diana died? She was at the Pont Alexandre not the Pont de l’Alma. Two different bridges.
When it comes to Meghan, “near” means “in the same city.”
It’s just them adding everything but the kitchen sink to make it look as if they really have a strong argument. They even threw in Oprah in this article about a DIL taking photos of her children and husband visiting his late mother to honor her. Most people wouldn’t have known where they were at, just from the photos, if it weren’t for the obsessive media. The same thing was done with her visit with Paris in the car where they LIED and implied that she was mocking Diana (?) by being miles away from where she died. They are the ones who stalk them and then are angry about what they have worked themselves into a tizzy about. They’re deranged and it is very obvious in their articles about the Sussexes being happy.
Maureen Callahan is an American woman who has clearly sold her soul to the Daily Mail. There is a special place in hell for women who don’t support other women but collect a paycheck to write vile articles.
What was vulgar and disrespectful and undignified was Kate at the funeral of Prince Philip. She brought her photographer along and posed extensively and extravagantly during COVID imposed restrictions. She was far from grieving, dignifed, restrained and appropriate.
Imagine writing a whole abusive article about nothing? Jesus, when will this end?