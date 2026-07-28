“Kaia Gerber wore Valentino to ‘The Shards’ premiere” links

Kaia Gerber wore Valentino to The Shards premiere/event. [JustJared]
Jake Johnson is low-key the greatest Xennial heartthrob. [Pajiba]
Nicole Kidman’s love languages & witchcraft. [LaineyGossip]
The DEA called Donald Trump a liar. [Jezebel]
Elon Musk is a loser. [Buzzfeed]
What’s up with FX’s The Shards? [Hollywood Life]
Bret Michaels had emergency surgery. [Seriously OMG]
Lupita Nyong’o and her Odyssey press tour fashion. [RCFA]
AI has destroyed the “terribly Photoshopped movie poster” industry. [OMG Blog]
I look at Kaia, a lovely young woman, and feel ….. nothing .
Id rather the thunder that her mother created in the beauty and fashion industry w that unique mole, her amazing presence and the fact that she was studying engineering. Cindy was a star, Kaia was only born. I feel nothing for Kaia, but she is a lovely young lady…there is just no there, there.
I was just coming to comment that she’s really starting to look like her mom but who even knows if that’s natural or doctor enhanced.
But let’s face it the only way Cindy Crawford’d daughter could be truly unique is to pick an entirely different career.
And Cindy told the heroin chic trend to go eff itself. IMO, in her modeling hey day, she looked strong and healthy and so beautiful.
Cindy was married to Richard Gere and now her daughter is co-staring with his son. That’s some amazing nepo stunt casting there.
OMG I totally forgot that they were married! That seems so random now, lol. Unrelated: I’ve been watching him in The Agency and he’s SO good
She does looks so much more like Cindy. That’s totally deliberate, imo, bc she originally looked like her dad and her brother looked like his mom(even with the mole, I think). I’m pretty sure Kaia had buccal fat removal too. It’s also like she is re-creating her mother’s “brand” bc Cindy was an O.G. model back in the day. People still remember Cindy and now all those feelings for Cindy can be transferred to her daughter for greater success. Weirdly, Kaia is now the “new Cindy.” Like Cindy was cloned.
Kaia literally looks 40 years old.
She 100 percent looks old enough to be all those kids mom in the top photo. I thought the it was mislabeled. I’m so perplexed. Is it the work she’s had done??
She looks so pretty but yes, why does she look so old???
It’s the buccal fat removal. What these kids don’t realize is that people’s faces get “gaunt” like that as you get older. Having a full face makes you look more youthful.
Oh dear I think you’re right. Buccal fat removal is the worst trend. They’re gonna want that back someday
Apropos of nothing here, is As Ever bringing out a new jam?
I got that email too. Made from a late summer fruit. Fig, maybe?
I love fig jam!
I am hoping it is blackberry.
the most important topic of the day
Kaia’s hairdo like that is aging I think also the dark tan
Next she’ll suddenly and naturally get a mole in the same exact spot as her mother’s.