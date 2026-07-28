“Kaia Gerber wore Valentino to ‘The Shards’ premiere” links

Kaia Gerber wore Valentino to The Shards premiere/event. [JustJared]

Jake Johnson is low-key the greatest Xennial heartthrob. [Pajiba]

Nicole Kidman’s love languages & witchcraft. [LaineyGossip]

The DEA called Donald Trump a liar. [Jezebel]

Elon Musk is a loser. [Buzzfeed]

What’s up with FX’s The Shards? [Hollywood Life]

Bret Michaels had emergency surgery. [Seriously OMG]

Lupita Nyong’o and her Odyssey press tour fashion. [RCFA]

AI has destroyed the “terribly Photoshopped movie poster” industry. [OMG Blog]