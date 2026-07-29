‘Widow’s Bay’ creator Katie Dippold: Wyck wasn’t in the original script



One of the most talked-about shows at Comic-Con was Widow’s Bay. So many of my Con friends wanted to talk about their favorite parts, Easter eggs, and theories about season two. (Credit to CB for my go-to Easter egg about the Marissa/MRSA joke; it’s always a hit.) The panels with series creator Katie Dippold, a former staff writer on Parks and Rec, were also popular. I attended one of her two panels, Collider’s “Showrunners on Showrunning.” Her fellow panelists were Damon Lindelof and her former boss, Greg Daniels, both of whom praised the show while mentoring her on stage.

Dippold’s second panel was part of Apple TV’s showcase. This time, she was joined by several cast members, including Dale Dickey (Rosemary), Stephen Root (Wyck), and K Callan (Ruth). Matthew Rhys joined via Zoom. They shared anecdotes from filming, including Rhys’ inspiration for the mushroom episode and behind-the-scenes hijinks around Rosemary’s genealogy discovery. Root also talked about Wyck’s importance to the story. On that note, Dippold revealed that in the original version of the script, which started as a spec script for P&R, the Wyck character didn’t exist. From Nerdist:

Widow’s Bay is perhaps the biggest runaway hit TV series of 2026. Apple TV’s 10-episode supernatural dramedy brought lots of chuckles and chills to audiences as they dove into the mysteries behind a cursed and bloodthirsty island. Widow’s Bay is packed full of memorable characters, from (Matthew Rhys) to the cranky local doomsayer Wyck ([Stephen] Root), who is initially a pain in Tom’s behind. Speaking of the latter, Widow’s Bay showrunner and creator Kate Dippold revealed at SDCC that the original script did not have Wyck in it. I know, I know. It is incredibly hard to imagine the island without Wyck, who eventually forms a team with Tom and his eccentric assistant Patricia (Kate O’Flynn) to uncover what’s really happening with Widow’s Bay. From his chaotic outbursts to his sharp senses on what’s unfolding around them, Wyck is a key player in this story. Dippold spoke about what the first script for Widow’s Bay looked like, reminding attendees that it was initially a Parks and Rec spec. “So the first version was a spec for Parks and Rec, but it started off that everyone knew it was a haunted town. There was no Wyck in that version,” Dippold said before joking that every copy of that version should be [burned]. Honestly, everyone knowing what’s up is a lot less fun. A lot of what makes isolated places and small towns scary is the rumors, stories, and differing opinions about them. The friction between initial non-believer Tom and Wyck’s interference made their eventual team up all the better. As fans know, season one ends with more bell tolls requesting more souls. Wyck and Patricia don’t know the plot twist about Richard Warren’s last descendant, but we get the feeling that they are going to dig until they find out in Widow’s Bay season 2. No matter what happens, the W in Widow’s Bay stands for Wyck, and we can’t wait to see him again.

[From Nerdist]

I am so glad that Dippold changed course to add the Wyck character! He’s one of the best parts of Widow’s Bay. Wyck is the perfect foil-turned-guru, and Root is perfectly cast. It’s hard to imagine the show without him. I also think it was the right call to change the plot so that not everyone knows the town is haunted. The original idea would have turned a mystery into a comedy and removed the tension.

During the Showrunners panel, Dippold revealed that she’s holding a season two writing retreat and hopes to start filming it next year. She asked Lindelof and Daniels so many questions about what makes a successful show. You could tell how much she cares about creating a good second season. After seeing the mutual respect that Dippold, Lindelof, and Daniels had on stage, I’m fully on board with a future collaboration in which The Office meets Lost meets Widow’s Bay. A buddy comedy with Patricia, April, and Kelly Kapoor would be so much fun.

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