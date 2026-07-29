“Lana Condor wore red to ‘The Devil’s Mouth’ premiere” links

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Lana Condor wore red & posed with her husband Anthony De La Torre at The Devil’s Mouth premiere. Lana and Anthony are rarely seen together! [Just Jared]

Juno Temple wore Versace & Hannah Waddingham wore Monique Lhuillier at the big Ted Lasso premiere this week. Juno needs to fire her colorist!! [RCFA]

The trailer for Ted Lasso’s Season 4 landed with a dull thud. [Pajiba]

Cristiano Ronaldo is becoming an actor? [Socialite Life]

Why isn’t Amanda Seales on Insecure’s anniversary tour? [LaineyGossip]

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in buttercup yellow. [Go Fug Yourself]

Meg Stalter is the latest lead in Oh Mary! [OMG Blog]

Vintage Shelly Long. [Seriously OMG]

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is finally streaming! [Hollywood Life]

Senile old man rants about “dirty” cities. [Buzzfeed]