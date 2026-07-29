“Lana Condor wore red to ‘The Devil’s Mouth’ premiere” links

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Lana Condor wore red & posed with her husband Anthony De La Torre at The Devil’s Mouth premiere. Lana and Anthony are rarely seen together! [Just Jared]
Juno Temple wore Versace & Hannah Waddingham wore Monique Lhuillier at the big Ted Lasso premiere this week. Juno needs to fire her colorist!! [RCFA]
The trailer for Ted Lasso’s Season 4 landed with a dull thud. [Pajiba]
Cristiano Ronaldo is becoming an actor? [Socialite Life]
Why isn’t Amanda Seales on Insecure’s anniversary tour? [LaineyGossip]
Gugu Mbatha-Raw in buttercup yellow. [Go Fug Yourself]
Meg Stalter is the latest lead in Oh Mary! [OMG Blog]
Vintage Shelly Long. [Seriously OMG]
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is finally streaming! [Hollywood Life]
Senile old man rants about “dirty” cities. [Buzzfeed]

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5 Responses to ““Lana Condor wore red to ‘The Devil’s Mouth’ premiere” links”

  1. Constance says:
    July 29, 2026 at 1:08 pm

    Any smell Trump notices when out and about most likely emanates from his pants, armpits, breath etc…🤮

    Reply
  2. QuiteContrary says:
    July 29, 2026 at 1:38 pm

    I don’t care if this season of Ted Lasso isn’t as good as the first two seasons. I need any reprieve, any bit of escapism, I can get from the American hellscape.

    (this is the theme of many of my posts, I know. But I hate it here.)

    Reply
  3. Mee says:
    July 29, 2026 at 2:40 pm

    I hope people are watching Ride or Die on Prime ( I know I know). Steal a friend’s account. Anyway, it’s Hannah and Octavia Spencer. Hannah is a kick ass assassin! Octavia’s weight or body type isn’t mentioned ONCE! Thank goodness. A show about two women in their 50s and it’s not about menopause, kids, or drinking wine etc…. Was sooo refreshing to watch.

    Reply
  4. Sara says:
    July 29, 2026 at 2:58 pm

    That dress terrifies me. I hope they used a whole roll of double sided tape and locked that thing down for her!

    Reply

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