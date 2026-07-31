Joe Rogan loves living in a blue, Democratic-run city in a Republican state

Virginia used to be a Republican stronghold. Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy, and for more than a century after the Civil War, Virginians still voted to uphold the Nu Confederacy. Then things changed – densely-populated northern Virginia became solid blue, there was an influx of Northerners looking for cheaper cost of living, and Virginia became younger, with tons of increasingly “liberal” college towns growing in size. Virginia has voted for Democratic presidential candidates in the past five general elections. We’ve only had two Republican governors in 25 years. Both of our senators are Democrats.

I bring up Virginia’s modern history as a Democratic stronghold because it’s become something of a cautionary tale for other red states with similar demographic and economic shifts. For years, people have dreamed of “turning Texas blue” because Texas is getting younger, they have college towns and Northern transplants, and their Republican leaders are absolutely appalling, the real dregs of society. Austin is seen as a template for what the rest of the state could be, if only more people voted for Democrats. Well, famous Austin resident Joe Rogan has some bizarre thoughts about what it’s like to live in a blue city surrounded by red.

Joe Rogan has admitted that he loves living in a progressive stronghold. The Trump-voting podcaster said on his show Tuesday that he enjoys being a resident of Austin, Texas, with a single caveat—that the rest of Texas remains in Republican control. “There’s a saying about Austin: Keep Austin weird and surrounded,” he said. Rogan’s guest, the Animal Planet personality Forrest Galante, questioned what he meant. Rogan answered, “Like, it’s all red states around you, and it’s this pocket of blue that’s in the center of this red state. I think that’s good for everybody. I think that’s good; it’s a balance. The Austin balance is a great balance. It’s a liberal city surrounded by, like, hardcore Republicans with guns and tigers.” Rogan, 58, said Austin’s liberal leadership is different from those in the northeast. “A lot of people—especially coastal elites… coastal snobs—they have this idea of it being like filled with rednecks, and ignorant people, and foolish people,” Rogan said of Texas. “And it’s not that way at all. Especially Austin.” “Austin is one of the most, like, liberal, easygoing, progressive cities, but like, even the progressives here, they’re, like, more reasonable,” he continued. Rogan moved to Austin from Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic. He owns a $14.4 million mansion along Lake Austin, which is where he shoots his popular podcast. Despite his affinity for the Texas capital, which has not had a Republican mayor since 1991, Rogan suggested that he does not want Texans to be represented by a Democrat like James Talarico in the Senate. Rogan said that Austinites were “more crazy” than they were in the 2000s, but “way less crazy” than liberals in New York City or Los Angeles. “The liberals that want to turn Texas blue—like, don’t,” Rogan said. “You’re going to ruin it. You’re going to ruin it for you, too.”

[From The Daily Beast]

I find this infuriating: “Austin is one of the most, like, liberal, easygoing, progressive cities, but like, even the progressives here, they’re, like, more reasonable.” They really create this fictional stereotype of the all-powerful progressive coastal elite who is soooo much worse than the Democrats and progressives who live in Texas. When really, the most hardcore liberal activists you’ll ever meet are the middle-aged suburban wine moms who think Republicans are an affront to god. Beyond that, Rogan likes living in a blue city because Democrats are simply better bureaucrats and public servants. What Rogan really likes is all of the benefits of living in a blue city AND the benefits of living in Texas as a white man. He’s not the one being targeted by Texas Republicans.