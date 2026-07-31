Joe Rogan loves living in a blue, Democratic-run city in a Republican state

Virginia used to be a Republican stronghold. Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy, and for more than a century after the Civil War, Virginians still voted to uphold the Nu Confederacy. Then things changed – densely-populated northern Virginia became solid blue, there was an influx of Northerners looking for cheaper cost of living, and Virginia became younger, with tons of increasingly “liberal” college towns growing in size. Virginia has voted for Democratic presidential candidates in the past five general elections. We’ve only had two Republican governors in 25 years. Both of our senators are Democrats.
I bring up Virginia’s modern history as a Democratic stronghold because it’s become something of a cautionary tale for other red states with similar demographic and economic shifts. For years, people have dreamed of “turning Texas blue” because Texas is getting younger, they have college towns and Northern transplants, and their Republican leaders are absolutely appalling, the real dregs of society. Austin is seen as a template for what the rest of the state could be, if only more people voted for Democrats. Well, famous Austin resident Joe Rogan has some bizarre thoughts about what it’s like to live in a blue city surrounded by red.
Joe Rogan has admitted that he loves living in a progressive stronghold. The Trump-voting podcaster said on his show Tuesday that he enjoys being a resident of Austin, Texas, with a single caveat—that the rest of Texas remains in Republican control.
“There’s a saying about Austin: Keep Austin weird and surrounded,” he said. Rogan’s guest, the Animal Planet personality Forrest Galante, questioned what he meant. Rogan answered, “Like, it’s all red states around you, and it’s this pocket of blue that’s in the center of this red state. I think that’s good for everybody. I think that’s good; it’s a balance. The Austin balance is a great balance. It’s a liberal city surrounded by, like, hardcore Republicans with guns and tigers.”
Rogan, 58, said Austin’s liberal leadership is different from those in the northeast.
“A lot of people—especially coastal elites… coastal snobs—they have this idea of it being like filled with rednecks, and ignorant people, and foolish people,” Rogan said of Texas. “And it’s not that way at all. Especially Austin.”
“Austin is one of the most, like, liberal, easygoing, progressive cities, but like, even the progressives here, they’re, like, more reasonable,” he continued.
Rogan moved to Austin from Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic. He owns a $14.4 million mansion along Lake Austin, which is where he shoots his popular podcast. Despite his affinity for the Texas capital, which has not had a Republican mayor since 1991, Rogan suggested that he does not want Texans to be represented by a Democrat like James Talarico in the Senate. Rogan said that Austinites were “more crazy” than they were in the 2000s, but “way less crazy” than liberals in New York City or Los Angeles.
“The liberals that want to turn Texas blue—like, don’t,” Rogan said. “You’re going to ruin it. You’re going to ruin it for you, too.”
I find this infuriating: “Austin is one of the most, like, liberal, easygoing, progressive cities, but like, even the progressives here, they’re, like, more reasonable.” They really create this fictional stereotype of the all-powerful progressive coastal elite who is soooo much worse than the Democrats and progressives who live in Texas. When really, the most hardcore liberal activists you’ll ever meet are the middle-aged suburban wine moms who think Republicans are an affront to god. Beyond that, Rogan likes living in a blue city because Democrats are simply better bureaucrats and public servants. What Rogan really likes is all of the benefits of living in a blue city AND the benefits of living in Texas as a white man. He’s not the one being targeted by Texas Republicans.
Screencaps courtesy of The Joe Rogan Experience.
Dude has a fucking $14M lakeside mansion and is lecturing us about “coastal elites”. GTFO. I’m so sick of pretending that this guy believes in anything. He’s just another grifter who disagrees with Trump from time-to-time because it’s a way to get attention and headlines. Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, Alex Jones…they ALL do this. I will say that it’s smart in the sense that our brainless media will happily disseminate their soundbites for clicks and likes. We are so fucking cooked with this broken media ecosystem.
Newton South is not sending its best
I always forget he graduated from Newton South, the first public high school to create a straight-gay alliance in the 1990s. That must have been really difficult for him.
the entire world is going to shit because of these men with Daddy Issues smdh.
I truly detest this thumb with a podcast
Truly!
Of course JR loves Texas. The deplorables there despise the same people he does.
The math here actually maths
“Keep Austin weird and surrounded.”…It sounds like the progressives in Austin have to be more reasonable for their survival with creeps like Rogan around. Ick.
I have a good friend who was born and raised in Austin, and has lived there all her life except when she was in college and grad school. The saying is not “Keep Austin weird and surrounded”. It’s just “Keep Austin weird” – as in, keep its character, keep it affordable, keep it full of music and creatives. What would this MF know about that? $14M mansion that he moved to in the pandemic, I’m guessing because he couldn’t be bothered to wear a mask.
Ruku plays commercials for the 20 year old TV shows they run for free. My 17 year old son saw a commercial for Fear Factor, and he was shocked to see Joe Rogan was just a game show host who made people eat worms. Happy to say my son is not a fan of his, although he knows who he is. I wish more young men in America knew they’re listening to a failed comedian who moved to podcasting because his trash show was cancelled.
Texas would be blue today if everyone voted. Some suppress their own vote because they figure what’s the use. But many more have their vote suppressed by the right wing power structure. They’ve turned voter suppression into a science in Texas. Talarico is leading Paxton rn. We’ll see if that holds.
Molly Ivins’s scathing, brilliant, and hilarious writings on the antics of the Texas legislature a quarter century ago illustrate how Texas became what it is today.
I can only imagine what Molly would have to say today
And she would have no tolerance for Rogan
Do these people ever give evidence of what makes Democrats on the coast such snobs? Do AOC and Mamdani have too much joy in their smiles? Coastal people are too good at parallel parking? They know how to swim? What is it??
Hey Joe, try saying that to one of the *multiple* Austin women in my orbit whom I’ve had to hook up with Plan C pills via mail (aidaccess.org) because you can’t get an abortion in that sea of red. Or to my pregnant friend who just moved to Portland from Austin because she can’t get decent prenatal care in the region, she has a high risk pregnancy, and she doesn’t want to live in a state that doesn’t legally recognise her daughters as humans. THERE IS NO SUCH THING as a “blue oasis” in a red state.
The nerve.
*The largest sigh* I’m from Dallas. All of the major TX cities are blue. We had a WOMAN DEMOCRAT GOVERNOR IN THE 90’S for godsakes. It wasn’t that long ago! If it weren’t gerrymandered all to hell and extremely prohibitive to vote we wouldn’t be in this mess. Joe Rogan can STFU about things he doesn’t understand. But I guess he wouldn’t have a podcast then, so.
I used to like Joe Rogan somewhat, because he wasn’t as bad as Dana White. Now Joe can fck off too. He was at that disgusting spectacle of wrestling at the White House and laughed when the winner (who cares what his name is?) made that appalling remark about Michelle Obama. We actually need more words in the English vocabulary meaning “disgusting, appalling, etc.” because now there are not enough words to describe the gigantic fall our nation took with these two Orange presidencies and the Insurrection. Heartbreaking overall–that’s a word we need more synonyms for, too.
I love that he always reminds me of why I don’t like him.
He’s really dumb, isn’t he.
I’ll bet he loves to live in a creative, interesting city but pay Texas taxes.
Every state has its share of rednecks. What “coastal elites” AKA reasonable people who want to live in safe, forward moving cities don’t like about the Deep South is the overt racism and sexism, the guns for everyone, the stand your ground laws, the anti abortion laws, etc. It’s scary there. Not to mention, the red cities are depressed and depressing.
I’m also tired of conservatives who champion laws that favor white men but enjoy the vitality and culture of blue cities. You know, the cities that attract tourists. The ones that make money for the rest of the pitiful state. People like Rogan and all conservative politicians should be banned from those cities. They should live in the squalor that they create.