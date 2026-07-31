WME apparently has zero plans to drop Jared Leto as a client

This week, the BBC published an exposé on Jared Leto and aired a documentary as well. The BBC detailed the credible accusations against Jared Leto for sexual assault, grooming of minors and more. Rumors of Leto’s fixation on teenage girls have been around for years and years, so while this week’s revelations were notable, they were not a surprise. I believe the women and I believe Leto has been preying on teenage girls for decades. Still, Leto issued a blanket denial and seemingly left it at that. I even mentioned that I didn’t have a sense of what came next or what Leto was going to do, if anything at all. Well, Page Six noted something interesting: Leto’s industry representatives are not abandoning him or letting him go as a client. He’s represented by WME. He’s STILL represented by WME.

The Wednesday headlines were brutal: “Ten Women Accuse Jared Leto of Sexual Misconduct in BBC Report” (New York Times). “4 women accuse U.S. actor Jared Leto of committing sexual offenses when they were teens; he denies it” (CBS News). But as the day came to a close, the “Suicide Squad” star still had an agent. WME, which has represented the Oscar-winning actor since 2018, told Page Six Hollywood that he remains a client. And that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon. When asked if the agency’s client advisory committee was reviewing the very serious sexual assault allegations made in a documentary by a premiere broadcaster (the BBC), an agency spokesperson said no. (Leto has denied any sexual impropriety, stating, “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false.”) In the wake of the MeToo movement in 2017, WME created a committee of some 20 staffers to evaluate and determine the fate of clients who are accused of sexual misconduct and promptly tossed everyone from Brett Ratner to Armie Hammer from their client roster. Project-wise, Leto — who won a best supporting Oscar for “Dallas Buyers Club” and recently started in “Masters of the Universe” and “Tron: Ares” — didn’t have much on the horizon outside of the Cold War-era thriller “Lunik Heist” for Searchlight Pictures, a film that would also star John Mulaney and Lupita Nyong’o. The project was announced in November 2024. A Searchlight spokesperson says there has been no change in the status of the project and declined further comment. In June 2025, AirMail published an expose detailing nine women accusing the actor of impropriety. He “expressly denied” those claims.

[From Page Six]

Back in early 2021, Armie Hammer’s cannibal/assault drama unfolded in a matter of weeks. What was notable (from an industry perspective) about Hammer’s catastrophe was how quickly WME dropped him as a client. Like, WME got out early and never looked back. Now the same agency is playing wait-and-see games with Jared Leto’s decades of predatory behavior and assault? As I said… the energy around this Leto story is so odd. Even if you acknowledge that we are fully in the post-MeToo era, you would think that WME would at least make some noise about “looking into” the accusations or holding a f–king meeting about it.