WME apparently has zero plans to drop Jared Leto as a client

This week, the BBC published an exposé on Jared Leto and aired a documentary as well. The BBC detailed the credible accusations against Jared Leto for sexual assault, grooming of minors and more. Rumors of Leto’s fixation on teenage girls have been around for years and years, so while this week’s revelations were notable, they were not a surprise. I believe the women and I believe Leto has been preying on teenage girls for decades. Still, Leto issued a blanket denial and seemingly left it at that. I even mentioned that I didn’t have a sense of what came next or what Leto was going to do, if anything at all. Well, Page Six noted something interesting: Leto’s industry representatives are not abandoning him or letting him go as a client. He’s represented by WME. He’s STILL represented by WME.
The Wednesday headlines were brutal: “Ten Women Accuse Jared Leto of Sexual Misconduct in BBC Report” (New York Times). “4 women accuse U.S. actor Jared Leto of committing sexual offenses when they were teens; he denies it” (CBS News).
But as the day came to a close, the “Suicide Squad” star still had an agent. WME, which has represented the Oscar-winning actor since 2018, told Page Six Hollywood that he remains a client. And that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.
When asked if the agency’s client advisory committee was reviewing the very serious sexual assault allegations made in a documentary by a premiere broadcaster (the BBC), an agency spokesperson said no. (Leto has denied any sexual impropriety, stating, “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false.”)
In the wake of the MeToo movement in 2017, WME created a committee of some 20 staffers to evaluate and determine the fate of clients who are accused of sexual misconduct and promptly tossed everyone from Brett Ratner to Armie Hammer from their client roster.
Project-wise, Leto — who won a best supporting Oscar for “Dallas Buyers Club” and recently started in “Masters of the Universe” and “Tron: Ares” — didn’t have much on the horizon outside of the Cold War-era thriller “Lunik Heist” for Searchlight Pictures, a film that would also star John Mulaney and Lupita Nyong’o. The project was announced in November 2024.
A Searchlight spokesperson says there has been no change in the status of the project and declined further comment. In June 2025, AirMail published an expose detailing nine women accusing the actor of impropriety. He “expressly denied” those claims.
Back in early 2021, Armie Hammer’s cannibal/assault drama unfolded in a matter of weeks. What was notable (from an industry perspective) about Hammer’s catastrophe was how quickly WME dropped him as a client. Like, WME got out early and never looked back. Now the same agency is playing wait-and-see games with Jared Leto’s decades of predatory behavior and assault? As I said… the energy around this Leto story is so odd. Even if you acknowledge that we are fully in the post-MeToo era, you would think that WME would at least make some noise about “looking into” the accusations or holding a f–king meeting about it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
This might be some kind of iron Teflon image like Brad Pitt.
No matter what they do Hollywood will never let them down
But this guy doesn’t have any where near Pitt’s level of fame and celebrity. Before this week, I think I may have heard the name but never really heard anything about him. I sure didn’t know that he had a cult of some kind and tries to look like Jesus. The assault allegations ought to make him radioactive ☢️.
WOW Jared has some major $$ backing behind him. So similar to Brad Pitt. Why do these people protect them? WME must be full of skeletons, and Jared has a key to that closet!
I think the key is the general disinterest in holding men accountable, full stop. His agents aren’t dropping him because they don’t have to. Nobody f-ing cares anymore. The senate confirms credibly accused abusers and the country elected a credibly accused and legally held liable rapist. Look at the mess in Ohio with a congressman being accused by his wife and former partners of horrific abuse. He has no plans to step down and is still running for reelection. And his wife’s father is also a powerful republican! Apparently you just go about your business and the general population turns its head. Also, US media is not talking about this BBC doc at all. I’ve only heard about it on this site and I read major news and entertainment news every day. We are truly in the worst timeline.
This 👆! Nobody cares.
This is exactly right. The reason why I don’t believe that Leto has anything special on powerful people is because I don’t think he needs to. It’s not necessary. As you astutely laid out here, everyone from the Executive to US Congress to the entertainment industry to even law enforcement agencies …nobody cares what evil things men are doing anymore, to the extent that they ever did. Men behaving in atrocious ways has been normalized and people are no longer shocked by stories like this because it’s expected.
i do think it’s all this, but i also think there’s something about leto. i don’t particularly think he has anything on anybody, but these allegations against him are not new. and no one has ever cared. i know it’s hard to get work in the industry, but i have no respect for anyone choosing to work with him at this point.
Didn’t WME drop Justin Baldoni quicky too? What does Leto have on them?
WME dropped Justin Baldoni in response to Ryan Reynolds pressuring his agents, calling Baldoni a “thoroughbred, predatory fraudster” and an “inexplicably toxic mess,” describing his behavior as “malignant, lazy-lidded stupidity and darkness.” Ryan Reynolds texts and emails in connection to Blake Lively suing (and losing) her claims of sexual harassment against Justin Baldoni and others were unsealed earlier this year.
Didn’t you hear? You can be a pdf file grapist and people will vote you to be the most powerful man in the world.
Maybe it is all men.