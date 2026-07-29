BBC: Four women accuse Jared Leto of sexual assault when they were teens

Last year, Air Mail published an exposé on Jared Leto. Leto’s predatory behavior around teenage girls has been an open secret for many years, and Air Mail spoke to several girls and women who had been groomed by Leto when they were teens. What was crazy about that story is that… nothing happened. It was barely a blip in Hollywood, there wasn’t any kind of fallout for Leto or his career. Well, now the BBC reports that four women have come forward and accused Leto of sexual assault, all when they were teenagers.
Four women have accused Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto of criminal sexual conduct, with the alleged offences having taken place when they were teenagers.
One of the women says she was sexually assaulted in a motel bathroom when she was 17. Another says the Hollywood star threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19, and had been unexpectedly left alone with him in a hotel room. A third describes how she had under-age sex with the star in California when she was 17 – which would be classified as statutory rape. Leto “shrugged off” a conversation about the age of consent being 18 in the US state, she says.
The fourth woman describes being groomed by Leto, saying he abused his celebrity status by making repeated sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16. On at least one occasion, she says he suggested they should have sex. She was subsequently sent a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to prevent her from talking about her relationship with Leto, which the BBC has seen. However, she refused to sign.
Four further women also say they received strange and often very sexual phone calls from Leto when they were younger. Another woman says, when she was 14, he instructed a security guard to take her backstage at a music festival after having made a lewd comment about her chest during an autograph-signing. The girl’s mother confronted Leto, but he repeated the comment, it is alleged.
In total, 10 women have spoken to the BBC documentary – Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret – with nine of them sharing their stories publicly for the first time. All the women say they encountered Leto between 2002 and 2016, when he was in his 30s and 40s. He is now 54.
“This was 25 years ago… he has gotten away with it,” says one of his alleged victims.
The BBC has corroborated a number of the women’s accounts with friends and family who were told about the encounters with Leto at the time. In some cases, we have also seen pictures and messages that support the women’s accounts. Two men who worked with Leto’s band for many years also told the documentary how uncomfortable staff felt about the way Leto would interact with teenage girls, sometimes inviting them backstage to his dressing room or inviting them to the house where he was recording.
“I think everyone thought the age gap was way too big,” one says.
Despite repeated attempts to contact Jared Leto, he has not responded to the allegations put to him by the BBC.
Lena Headey recently said that it feels like #MeToo never happened, and this proves her point. As I said, many of these stories about Jared Leto have been an open secret for years. Girls and women have been telling their #MeToo stories about Leto on social media and in discussion forums for YEARS. Air Mail clearly had enough evidence last year to publish their story without fear of being sued. And now the BBC has made a whole-ass documentary about it, clearly believing that they’ve got enough evidence as well. So, why hasn’t anything actually happened? Where are the criminal investigations? Where is the accountability?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
It’s time to hold him accountable.
This is no surprise to anyone from us outside observers to the insiders who were in the know. And yet he kept getting hired over and over. Glad He-Man tanked. May it be his last role ever and may he face criminal prosecution.
Yes indeed, no surprise to anyone paying attention. And disgusting that he kept getting hired…for projects aimed at young people no less! Thankfully the universe at least dealt some small bit of karma; Morbius, Haunted Mansion, Tron, Masters of the Universe….all box office disasters. Not “underperformers”…disasters. Zero reason he should be getting roles.
There’s a really good book by Nicole Bedera, On the Wrong Side
How Universities Protect Perpetrators and Betray Survivors of Sexual Violence. She went to a university and looked at all aspects of their Title IX office, with the agreement to keep the university anonymous. So much terrible.
But one thing she found was the worst thing that happened was that administrators felt that their role was to be “neutral” and listen to both sides. That was a disaster and they inevitably chose the side of the perpetrator over the victim, even if there was a confession or evidence. It was a weird reaction to their empathy with the victim, namely that they had to balance it out by being careful that they were “fair” to the perpetrator.
“Innocent until proven guilty” is actively harmful in cases where the evidence is the victims testimony against the accused, because it makes not believing victims seem like the “correct” thing to do. Total nightmare.
I hope someone is willing to step up and bring criminal charges against Leto. She will have to be so, so brave. And that shouldn’t be the case.
Every time I read about another predator coming to light and hopefully with real consequences I just think of Terry Richardson and wonder what hole he is hiding in and when his reckoning is coming. Eeugh!
So that’s why the orange freak is using his face as the face of Jesus in those ai generated photos…
I had never heard of him until yesterday when the 🍊💩 stain posted those photos. Was the 💩 stain trying to tell us something? 🤔
Directly to jail.
He takes these roles out of desperation. He’s an Oscar winner who thinks so highly of himself and he’s doing He-Man? Ain’t nobody got time for him unless it’s a crap movie. Good. Now let him lose some money, maybe jail. Good.
I expect little to no action from a country who has rapist pedophile as president.
Zero surprise. He is just so gross.
Yeah it’s not news, all of this has been known for years and completely ignored. Disgusting.