Jennifer Garner and D’Arcy Carden prefer Nestle Crunch to Dubai Chocolate



Jennifer Garner has been talking up her new series The Five-Star Weekend. All eight episodes are streaming now on Peacock, but that doesn’t mean the promotion has stopped! Food & Wine just dropped a fun 10-minute video of Jennifer and costar D’Arcy Carden doing blind taste tests. For each round, Jennifer and D’Arcy were presented with two similar items and they had to determine which version was bougie (expensive), which was budget (cheap), and which they preferred. The first offering was strawberry smoothies, one from Erewhon (bougie!), the other from Jamba Juice. Jennifer and D’Arcy easily identified bougie vs budget correctly. Here’s what I found interesting: both ladies felt that the Jamba Juice smoothie smelled more like strawberries but tasted like water, while Erewhon’s gave no fruity smell but then delivered on taste. This got me thinking it was a missed opportunity on Food & Wine’s part — they should’ve done Erewhon “Sacred Water” up against iced tap water! But I digress… Round two was the single greatest food group: chocolate bars, which prompted further commentary on candy bars writ large. From the YouTube transcript:

Jennifer: I’m gonna start with this. [Picks up a Crunch piece] D’Arcy: You think I don’t like this? Jennifer: I know. I want to tell you something. I love cheap. D’Arcy: I do too. Like Halloween candy? Jennifer: Mhm. D’Arcy: Yeah, me too. Jennifer: Delighted. D’Arcy: And I think I would never get a Crunch bar, but when you get a Crunch bar, the little one in your Halloween candy, it’s like such a pleasure. Jennifer: Sure. What candy bar are you the happiest to open? D’Arcy: Is a York a candy bar? Jennifer: A peppermint patty? D’Arcy: Yeah. Jennifer: Adorable! It takes you away? D’Arcy: Yeah. I’m on a ski slope. Mhm. What’s yours? Jennifer: I’m super psyched to see a Twix, a KitKat. How do you feel about Mounds? D’Arcy: LOVE. Jennifer: So glad I asked! [laughs] so pleased with that answer. You just reached a new octave.

[From YouTube transcript, edited for clarity]

LOL, you can’t take the “Crunch” out of a Crunch bar! I love how they both clocked it right away, too. Jennifer and D’Arcy both agreed that the Crunch was better than the fancy Dubai chocolate. I myself love getting a pack of Buncha Crunch when I’m at the movies. As for the rest of their favorite candy bar selections, there’s much to discuss. York peppermint patty is an elegant choice, and I viscerally understood what D’Arcy meant about the instant cool, refreshing factor. It’s probably not high on most people’s list, but I appreciate D’Arcy for throwing it in the mix. But Twix? Nuh uh. Twix can be satisfying in a pinch, but in no way is it a list-topper. I said what I said! KitKat, however, is an undeniable giant in the field. People just don’t go around plotting (and pulling off) massive heists over so-so candy bars, you know what I mean? As for Mounds, I have to respect the selection while acknowledging that it’s not for me. I’m not a coconut girl! (Just a kooky, nutty girl.) But obviously Mounds can elicit profound love, as evidenced by D’Arcy’s voice dropping an octave in her emphatic response.

That rounds out the four Jennifer and D’Arcy named. So now I ask them, with the gravest of incredulity: WHAT ABOUT REESE’S??

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