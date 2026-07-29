Jobson: Mike & Zara Tindall are Prince George’s replacement aunt & uncle

Zara and Mike Tindall’s 15th wedding anniversary is coming up this week. Instead of just writing some half-assed keenery about the Tindalls and their chaotic marriage, the Mail has chosen to focus on Zara and Mike’s relationship with their cousin’s son. You cannot make this up. Don’t get me wrong, I completely understand the train of thought here. For years, royal commentators have tried to make it sound like Mike Tindall is the “replacement brother” for Prince William, following William’s violent estrangement from Prince Harry. Now Zara and Mike are being promoted as the much-needed replacement aunt and uncle for Prince George.
They’re widely considered to be among the Royal Family’s most lively and outgoing members, so perhaps it’s little surprise that Prince George has taken a particularly strong liking to his godmother Zara Tindall and her husband Mike. For most royal fans, it likely wouldn’t be difficult to get along with Princess Anne’s niece, 45, and her 47-year-old former rugby union ace husband. They’re seemingly always up for a joke – and they like to have fun as much as the next person. But look at the pictures of the future king with his godmother and her husband, and something far more special is blossoming.
At least that’s the opinion of royal author Robert Jobson, who has penned several books on members of the Royal Family, perhaps most notably in Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Jobson said: ‘Watch Zara with George, and there is no deference in it. She teases him. He is easy with her the way children are easy with adults who want nothing from them. Then there is Mike, who is not a godparent and has become something better. He talks to him about losing, the one subject nobody else raises, because everybody else is invested in the boy winning. Mike has lost in front of eighty thousand people. He can be funny about it the next morning. You see it in the photographs. An arm round George’s shoulders, leaning in, saying something. No airs and graces about the man, and the child worked that out years ago.’
‘Prince George is 13. In the autumn he goes up to Eton. The apparatus that makes a king is already built around him. The school. The staff. The gaze tightening by degrees until one day he notices it, and it is too late to mind. All of that will make a king. None of it decides what sort. For that, look at the two people in his life who hold no rank at all, Zara and Mike Tindall.’
‘When William and Catherine chose George’s godparents in 2013, they picked seven mostly old friends. One was blood, Zara…George is growing up among adults who are either dazzled by the institution or depend on it. Some are both. Indeed, it is the same for Charlotte and Louis. But it is changing. William, when King, will slim down the numbers. Reduce the royal payroll. He will spend 60-plus years surrounded by people whose warmth is professional. What he needs are grown-ups who won something on their own terms and then treat the whole business lightly.’
‘Zara’s gift is the switch. She turns out when the family asks. Balcony, Jubilee, funeral. Then she goes home, earns her own living, gets back on a horse. Nobody else has managed both. She moves between the centre and the edge without fuss and without resentment. Zara and William are eighteen months apart. Same Scottish summers, same Norfolk Christmases, same wet afternoons when the adults were elsewhere and the cousins were left to it. She knew him before he was a headline. She was there in 1997, watching a boy she had grown up with become public property inside a week. Very few people alive can say that. None of them work for him.’
‘So she can tell the heir to the throne he is being pompous, and does. He takes it. She has no angle. She did the same for Catherine, who married in from outside the tent and found waiting there a woman who had spent her whole life declining to be impressed by the tent.’
Continuing on Zara and Mike, Jobson said: ‘Fifteen years, three children, two world titles, no crisis. They have never sold access or traded overtly on the royal name. Mia, Lena and Lucas belong to that small circle of cousins at Sandringham and Balmoral. None will be working royals. All are family. Inside this institution that counts for more than outsiders understand. Americans ask what the monarchy is for. The usual answers are thin. Here is a better one. It is for producing people like this. Real achievement, no title, service when asked, silence the rest of the time. Prince George is destined to be king. Whether he arrives knowing the difference between being important and being useful is not. Two people close can undoubtedly help him. They have no titles between them. Only gold winners medals. That is exactly why they can.’
LMAO @ “They have never sold access or traded overtly on the royal name.” They absolutely have traded on their royal connections, and they have done so knowing that they’re fine as long as they remain on the royal leash. It’s not about “trading on the royal name,” it’s about control. As for George… the real point of this story is that Scooter King’s reign is going to feature a threadbare, ancient and lazy royal family. By the time of George’s reign… well, there will barely be anyone left but George’s second cousins. Jobson is underlining that fact and promoting it like it’s a good thing.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Wow, it’s like watching the extinction of a species.
But but what about pip, terribly moderately, and jmiddy&wife who live near them?
Is this a william story PR distancing the children from the midds?
My first thought. The Wales’ kids have Pippa and James’ kids as first cousins! The others are third cousins (in many countries having grandparents in common means third, not second cousins.
Billy Idle is butthurt deep down that he nor his kids got to meet Harry’s kids but dad and consort did.
Zara is Anne’s daughter, not niece.
Exactly! Some quality journalism here. /s
😬
Are they trying to make Harry feel like he’s missing out on something?
He isn’t even reading this.
And I would love to know what sage advice Mike would give George about losing. Just get drunk until you don’t feel it anymore?
And grab young women while you’re married. Jobson, that low IQ.
“They have never sold access or traded overtly on the royal name.”
Mike Tindall would be just another washed up former rugby player if he hadn’t married into the royal family.
But Jobson is right about this: Mike Tindall knows about losing. He’s a thug and a loser.
Mike was on a reality show and there are probably more to come.
So the Fail’s 3/14/24 article (w/pixs) of a certain person’s bag carrying the EXACT brand of CBD, that JUST Happens sponsor her husband’s pod was NOT using any connections at the royal adjacent event. Got it. So, how short ARE you on your mortgage, Jobby?
Wow, Jobson described Zara making the switch between standing on the balcony and then making her own money, something that no one’s done before, so describing exactly what Harry wanted and was told that it wasn’t at all possible. And never trading in on their royal connections, what a laugh!! Who exactly had the Princess Royal and the P&P of Wales on their podcast?!
It’s funny which “nonworking” royals it is they have decided don’t depend on the institution.
And they praise Mika and Zara for showing up on balconies when called up, then going off and doing their own business.
So Mike and Zara are now praised for being half-in/half-out?
How many people really care? This couple fits in very well with brand Wales., gross and creepy.
The repugnant Mike Tindall as “uncle” to George? This nation destroys or persecutes the only true and noble royals they had: Diana, Harry and Meghan. They are left with the deplorables: the do -nothings, the morally compromised, and the predators. This roiling heap of ignominy– exult in that if you can.
Poor george. Zara and Mike are not role models.
There are uncles and aunts already on the middleton side of the family for george. Scooter wants to ignore harry and meghan. They don’t need Mike and Zara to play uncle and aunt
Someone is not very happy with the Middletons. And it may tie in with the fact Lazy hasn’t be seen with her sister for a while.
Maybe it was that ‘not exactly ill in the traditional sense’ that got her on Kate’s sh*tlist.
In that first picture, look at the way Mike the thug is looking at Kate like she’s a crazy person as she leans towards her children who aren’t even looking in her direction, nor is her husband. Then in the third photograph, it is Zara who is looking at Kate with the same “What the hell…?” expression that Mike had in the first image. They know what’s up, and that’s perhaps the only reason William can’t be too precious around them.
Children just don’t seem to like Kate, no matter how hard the tabloids try to make her into some kind of earth mother.
And yeah, Kate constantly leans into her kids’ space and holds a pose, so the tabloids can get a shot of her “parenting.” It’s tiresome, phony, and unfair to her kids to use them as set props.
No one in their right mind — monarchist or not — would choose Mike as a role model for their own children, over Harry. Unless they were suffering from fetal alcohol damage manifesting in an adult, or they had suffered an equal amount of low-grade progressive brain damage from rugby, like old Mike. This is a weird British bias, that being beaten into mush or stunned into stupor leaves you dazed but exalted on some higher moral plane. It’s like the Henry VIII version of fasting and self-mortification as practiced by Opus Dei.
Oh sure! “Uncle Mike” could teach George how to cheat on his spouse, even before the wedding. He could also demonstrate how to grope and manhandle a woman in full view of the cameras.
Good ole Unk Mike can be to George what Uncle Hookers & Blow is to Keen.
Well they have the uncle who rapes trafficked children/women while trading state secrets so a groping uncle who isn’t faithful is not that big of a deal especially when the father of those children does the exact same things..we have all seen Willy groping women on the dance floor and his extramarital affairs are also well known.
Really?
Zara gets away with telling Will not to be pompous? She sets Kate straight?
So is she the secret royal weapon and not Sophie?
The delusion and fantasy in this piece.
“ She turns out when the family asks. Balcony, Jubilee, funeral. Then she goes home, earns her own living, gets back on a horse. Nobody else has managed both.”
Except for Anthony Armstrong Jones and his kids, Michael of Kent, Beatrice and Eugenie, Peter, the children of the Kent’s and Gloucesters…”
They *all* go to all those same events (and Zara isn’t on the balcony to boot) and then have jobs. Or at least earn money. And their jobs are more “normal” than being an equestrian/spokesperson and rugby player/podcastsr.