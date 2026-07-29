British media: Prince Harry has ‘main character syndrome’ by existing & not hiding!

For years now, there’s been this weird thing happening in the British media. They keep writing these pseudo-psychological analyses of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as if they’re trying to understand why Harry and Meghan left them and/or why the Sussexes are bad/unhealthy/immoral people for leaving the UK. These pretend “psych work-ups” go hand in hand with the “remember when Harry and Meghan did such-and-such” articles which often read as more than just SEO slop – those pieces read like spurned lovers sifting through the ashes of a long-dead relationship. Anyway, throughout this decade-long Sussex drama, I’ve come to understand that the British press is in desperate need of intensive therapy. But until then, please enjoy the Independent’s Charlotte Cripps arguing that Prince Harry has “main character syndrome” because the press has made Harry the main character of everything for years. It’s like your abuser arguing that you have “abuse syndrome.”
The Duke of Sussex is reportedly considering a fresh offer to stay at Buckingham Palace when he returns to the UK from his Montecito home in California for round two of “Harry’s homecoming” saga. Harry will visit Britain for the annual WellChild Awards in September, and is said to have been once again offered a room at Buckingham Palace as somewhere to stay. At present, it’s not known if he will be joined by his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and two children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
It comes only weeks after the 41-year-old Prince’s last dramafest over his five-day visit to the UK, which involved a litany of intense rounds of will-he-won’t-he to-ings and-froings before he even got here. As we now know from Meghan’s Instagram post last week, the family thoroughly enjoyed the joys of the English countryside via a visit to Uncle Charles’s stately pile (Althorp) and Grandpa Charles’s home in Highgrove.
For someone who is said to enjoy the quiet life and crave privacy, Prince Harry is never far away from drama. Popping up everywhere like he’s in a game of Whac -A-Mole or suffering from “main character syndrome”, when he can’t help placing himself at the centre of every story.
To ramp up the drama in his life full-throttle, he also gatecrashed Meghan’s MasterChef Australia cameo at the weekend by video-calling her while she served as a guest judge on the TV show….After the call, Meghan claimed that her family connect over food, but this latest episode suggests they also connect over drama. Harry’s behaviour is like him putting his head round the door of a party he’s not invited to, or around the bedroom door of your kid’s sleepover to check on them. It signals a desperate need not to be left out.
That’s why I suspect Harry could be tempted to return to the lion’s den for another round-two UK visit so soon. With Buckingham Palace back in play, there is another plot-line to explode. It reminds me of how Diana was portrayed in Netflix’s The Crown; her therapist advises that the adrenaline she gets from chaos is “addictive”.
It’s exhausting to both watch and to be part of it. I know what it’s like to get sucked in myself, as I spent the first half of my life on an emotional rollercoaster thriving on intensity, using over-the-top gestures and exaggerated language, making dramas out of nothing, all so I could be the centre of attention. It helped me feel connected and avoid my own feelings of low self-esteem. I wonder if Prince Harry feels the same way his mother did.
And as Dr Scott Lyons, a holistic psychologist in the US and author of Addicted to Drama: Healing Dependency on Crisis and Chaos in Yourself and Others, explained to me when I spoke to him about Diana’s addiction to drama, it’s “the most accessible and contagious of all the addictions” because “it’s free and can be produced at any time”. He told me that drama addicts “chase drama to avoid trauma” and it’s “a dependency on stress”.
According to Kathleen Saxton, psychotherapist and author of Sly and Mighty: How to Recognise, Resist and Rise Above Toxic Power, to be published in September, not everyone who creates drama enjoys it, but sometimes it’s the only language they’ve ever learned. “If you grew up in a family where attention only came through conflict, where love was unpredictable, or where you had to be loud to be noticed, your nervous system may have learned a simple equation: intensity equals connection,” Saxton tells me. “As an adult, peace can feel unfamiliar, while chaos feels strangely like home.”
While Harry was always the spare, not the heir, he always had the bigger personality from childhood, taking up the space that his brother’s birthright would eventually make impossible for him to properly fill. As the outgoing brother, he, not William, is the one who had the charisma to become a compelling leader. Yet, it was never going to be.
So the endless spiral we see now? Perhaps his way of still trying to take up the space outside the system; to show the “men in grey suits” he refers to in his memoir Spare that, despite their best intentions, there is no keeping Harry in his place. By constantly being at the centre of the drama, Harry becomes impossible to ignore. But the truth is, to find any peace, Harry needs to step away from all the noise that he, in part, creates. Only then will he heal – and have a chance of finding his true place post-Megxit and a potential role in the firm. But there is no sign of this drama ending soon. The next chapter has only just begun.
None of this is actually “main character syndrome.” Main character syndrome is centering yourself in every single conversation, subject, event and relationship. That’s not Harry. Harry simply IS the main character to the British press, and Cripps can’t acknowledge the difference. “Harry gets so much attention whenever he does or says something” is not the same thing as “Harry centers himself and creates drama wherever he goes.” There are two hilarious admissions slipped into the piece though – “As the outgoing brother, he, not William, is the one who had the charisma to become a compelling leader.” Once again, being outgoing and charismatic does not equal “main character syndrome.” It just means that Harry is a natural leader and people gravitate towards him, and not his dull, angry-egg brother. “Harry needs to step away from all the noise that he, in part, creates. Only then will he heal…” All of that psychobabble just to argue that Harry needs to go into hiding!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Harry has main character syndrome because I won’t stop talking about him. Also, this person is a narcissist because I highlight and over analyze every single thing that they do. This pseudo psychology is embarrassing.
There is no will they or won’t they drama about September. He always comes for Wellchild, he has not brought his wife and children before, why would he now? Also, those kids will likely be in school at that point.
Why do they act like they’re not real children with lives, and that whatever is going on in the UK supersedes their actual life that they’re living? Random event happening in the UK, pull them out of school and have them fly for 11 hours so that we can not get photos.
He’s a magic prince.
“As the outgoing brother, he, not William, is the one who had the charisma to become a compelling leader.“
—Burying the stone cold truth in a heap of lies.
🎯
When you are charismatic. Empathetic, and authentic people gravitate to you. Not Prince Harry’s fault he was blessed with these character traits.
These people just can’t help themselves. They know William is painfully dull and they desperately want Harry to be the main character so they can write about someone far more interesting.
The writer gives it away in the line about Harry being the one with the charisma to become a compelling leader.
It’s hilarious, really. Because they helped to drive Harry and Meghan away. They played themselves.
How gross to disparage both Diana and Harry with these bogus “diagnoses” by thirsty quacks. If these people had any courage or morality, they would shine the light of truth on their own protected, depraved royals: Charles, Camilla, Andrew, William and Kate.
Its more gaslighting of diana and harry
That’s exactly what this article is.. gaslighting in the extreme.
The writer claims to be exhausted of watching. Then DON’T WATCH. Harry isn’t overexposed or making himself the main character. The writer is just obsessed with him. The writer is quite simply following everything little thing about him while everyone in the world is not. There’s quite a few celebs out there who get a lot of hate for doing too much, and it’s like nah, not everyone is paying attention, but the haters sure are. It’s always about shaming people into many themselves smaller, dimming that light that people are so jealous of, and yes trying to get them to hide away in shame, to live their lives in a cave. And these people for real need to find some joy and light in their own lives. Cuz the truth is that they’re the ones that need to see a therapist.
Your last paragraph sums up exactly everything I see from the British press about H&M. It’s always ‘shut up, go away and hide until you learn your lesson! (ie reduce yourself to the low humble standing we think you deserve) and let us punish you and don’t you dare say anything about it! Take these kicks and let us see you bruised. Don’t ever dare think you’re worth something!
The whole miserable mentality coming from there.
Harry has main character energy, not syndrome. That’s why the tabloids can’t look away.
The BM puts Harry in the centre of every story. Harry just turns up to events. The BM could always ignore Harry and instead report on events of the left behind Windsors but they do not.
There is another intrtesting slip up. This psychiatrist Kathleen Saxton actually describes the royal family as a “family where attention only came through conflict, where love was unpredictable, or where you had to be loud to be noticed..”
In other words the royal family is a dysfunctional family. They always tell on the royal family.
And their solution is as always for Harry to be silent and invisible. I doubt that this would stop the BM from reporting on Harry and Meghan. The BM would just create stories to suit their narratives without pushback.
The British media are crashing out because the palaces’ many attempts to undermine Harry and prevent the Sussexes from coming even from Britain–RAVEC, withdrawing the BP lodging offer*–completely backfired in public opinion. In fact, have we detected a bounce-back of Harry’s image as a result of the monarchy’s slimy behavior?
* which this author doesn’t even mention, but which generated a lot of the coverage
If Harry went into hiding, they would starve to death.
“Popping up everywhere like he’s in a game of Whac -A-Mole”
THIS is what angers them. The BM only know where Harry is going to be if it’s announced ahead of time—like when he was in the UK promoting Invictus. He makes appearances (or “pops up”) on his own terms. Montecito doesn’t leak, and it drives them crazy.
I mean, the same people who tell them to go away had stories asking where Meghan was with detailed timelines of when and where she had been seen out and about when she was “missing” for 104 days.
I love how the folks who are the reason for Harry leaving lie and say he left for privacy from the media and public when he actually left because the British media were lying about him continually and harassing him. And the media there perpetuate this lie because they would otherwise have to take the blame for what they have done and continue to do.
Fancy psychology terms to try to criticize harry again. They just can’t get harry out of their minds
We see Harry a few times a year. That’s it. He doesn’t create the drama. The British press does.
Gore Vidal wisely observed, “We attribute narcissism to people more attractive than ourselves.”
This is one of those rota articles where you sense the author is dangerously close to getting it, but then fail at the last step. Yes, Harry is the charismatic brother who married an equally popular wife, and yes, they are so much more fun to write about and yes, all of that presents an ongoing threat to the existing monarchy for relevance. So far, so good: we agree on those points. Where we disagree is that Harry is making himself the main character, and to that I would simply ask: how? Harry doesn’t hand out assignments to the British media. He doesn’t speak with the royal rota or to most UK outlets ( for good reason). He doesn’t even live in the country for goodness sake! If Charlotte Cripps is so upset about it, she can ask her fellow royal reporters to pledge that they will not cover Harry or Meghan for the next year. They won’t last a day.
There’s a lot of accidentaly truthful admissions in here, including characterizing the royal family as a “lion’s den” for Harry to return to and also as “chaos”, to which I wholeheartedly agree!
For a family whose image is all stability and tradition, it’s quite remarkable how much of a clown show they are, certainly not the well-oiled machine you might expect.
Why keep getting your knickers in a twist about Harry if everything is hunky dory with the heir? Whatever happened to keep calm and carry on, something Will hasn’t mastered in his adult life. He should be booked and busy, engaged, productive and a known, reliable heir secure and certain of of his role. Why would anybody secure and safe give a second thought to Harry visiting his elderly father? These aren’t the Middle Ages Harry isn’t an invading force threatening to depose his brother in battle. He visits twice a year, how can that destabilise a secure and settled heir? All of these articles are ridiculous going round in circles nonsense. It’s a big old world plenty going on for everyone to make a contribution.
Does it ever occur to these dolts that maybe they should keep Harry’s name out of their mouths and big up the work of their left behinds? Oh wait, what work…….
These people are delusional. Most of the drama around Harry is caused by the Palace and the press. The press’ obsession with Harry means he’s always in the press or they create stories to ensure he is in the press. If Harry disappeared the press will be asking where he is.