Jared Leto: ‘I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life’

This week, the BBC published an investigation they’ve been conducting for months. Their investigation is into the long-rumored sleazy, criminal and predatory behavior of Jared Leto. For years, women have been sharing their stories about Leto on social media and online forums, and last year, Air Mail spoke to some of Leto’s accusers. All of them have similar stories – that Leto either approached them in real life when they were teenagers, or he found ways to groom them online. The BBC’s report and documentary were even clearer, and they confirmed details of various assaults via the women’s records. Well, hours after the BBC’s report came out, Leto responded to the accusations.
Jared Leto has responded to allegations of criminal sexual conduct leveled against him by several women in a BBC documentary, declaring them to be “categorically false.”
“Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Darkest Secret” was released on Wednesday and featured a total of 10 women who came forward with allegations against the actor and singer. Four women alleged that the offenses occurred when they were teenagers.
In the documentary, one of the women accuses the Oscar winner of assaulting her in a motel bathroom when she was 17. Another claims Leto threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19. A third describes how she allegedly had sex with Leto in California when she was 17, under the age of consent, which therefore would be classified as statutory rape. A fourth women alleges Leto made repeated sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16 and, on at least one occasion, suggested that they should have sex.
All the women that feature in “Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret” claim the interactions occurred between 2002 and 2016, when the actor, now 54, was in his 30s and 40s.
“I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life,” said Leto in a statement provided by his reps. “These claims are absolutely and categorically false.”
The BBC said it has corroborated “a number of the women’s accounts with friends and family who were told about the encounters with Leto at the time,” and in some cases, has also seen pictures and messages that “support the women’s accounts.”
I believe the women. I believe their stories. That being said, I do not have a good read on what, if anything, Leto is doing and saying behind the scenes. Leto has clearly dealt with these accusations for years, but the stories always just disappear when it comes time for Leto to sign on to some new movie. He’s issued blanket denials before and seemingly just left it at that. He doesn’t even come across as particularly bothered by these accusations nor does he seem defiant. I don’t even know if Leto has a lawyer or a crisis manager on retainer. Oh, and don’t forget the weirdness around his “cult” – a supposed wellness retreat on an island in Croatia. I’m sure those women have got some stories too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Like most predators, he probably believes that his victims “asked for it” and that everything was consensual.
There were reports about his behaviour for years.
His confidence and ability to make this go away each time makes me think he’s a supplier. He has sh*t on important people and that’s why they keep protecting him. I can’t think of any other reason why everyone is so mum about him because he’s not a great actor and he has one failure after another, yet they keep hiring him.
This right here! I believe this as well.
I’m at this point now too. He’s got something on someone or someones.
So let’s put it this way: Attention Hollywood. Which ever one of you hires Leto we are all going to assume you’ve been up to something Epstein-level. Assumption will be you are a predator on that level. These are the new rules.
He’s an Epstein.
That wording is very, very specific – it’s not “I’ve never heard of these particular women or met them before” it’s “I’ve never assaulted anyone ever”. To me he’s trying to imply that it was consensual sex, but considering the ages of some of these women it would still be unlawful. But I guess he looked around at the state the world – a convicted rapist is president, Diddy convicted of only a few charges, men not being held to account and thought he’ll take his chances.
What a vile little worm.
I think that Leto might be genuinely unbothered. He seems to have convinced himself that his behavior is completely above board.
I remember living in LA and seeing him at Runyon Canyon; I went home and read message boards about him and this crap in like…2007.
One of the worst aspects of this is the internet comments criticizing women for not coming forward, you know, like 19 or more years ago. It truly boils my blood. Gee, read the room! I despise the world sometimes. Men get away with everything and ALWAYS HAVE. Pick up a friggin history book!
I don’t think he cares and this won’t impact him getting jobs.
There are 4 women who beg to differ with Leto’s declaration of innocence. If you’ve been getting away with this predatory behavior for decades why would you think you would have any accountability now.
I really hope that this story keeps running and popping up over and over again, like by you fine folks. Stories about Jared Leto have been out for years, but somehow they kept getting swept under the rug. He can deny all he wants to; I believe the women.
When this came on the news the other night I told my boyfriend that I’d heard stories about Leto for years. Sad.
I saw Jared Leto on 7th avenue about 10 years ago in NYC. He was the most beautiful man I have ever seen in my entire life.
That said, that beautiful mask can lure a lot of women to think he is a good and kind person. He is a user and abused those women like a disposable cup. I have heard these stories since the early 2000’s.
He reminds me of James Franco took his fame and physical beauty. Started and acting school and used them as his personal harem at times. And now he is trying to curry favor again on social media with ridiculous Alien postings on Tik Tok. No one is ever really cancelled in Hollywood if perception is you can make money again.
All gross, and as we know with Brad Pitt. If you are in the inside enough in Hollywood. You are always protected.
He’s a creep.
Great, BBC, can you investigate Prince Andrew next?