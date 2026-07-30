Duchess Meghan wore Brochu Walker to an Ojai screening of ‘Cookie Queens’

Last night, the Duchess of Sussex attended another screening for Cookie Queens, the Girl Scout documentary which was executive-produced by Meghan and Prince Harry. Wednesday’s screening was held in Ojai, California, at Camp Arnaz. Meaning, the audience was mostly made up of kids and teens.
As always, Meghan’s style is getting attention. Meghan wore a cute toast-colored, short-sleeved sweater by Brochu Walker (one of her favorite labels) and J. McLaughlin tasseled flats. Incidentally, Meghan wore Hermes sandals to the LA screening this week, and those sandals have already been selling out everywhere, because the Meghan Effect is a real thing. The shorts haven’t been confirmed, but they’re likely Jenni Kayne, another favorite for Meghan (and Princess Kate, who started wearing Kayne a few months ago).
At the LA screening, an audience member asked Meghan if her children had seen Cookie Queens yet. She said they had not, but “They love all the cookies that we’ve had throughout this process.” I don’t really care if the kids have seen the documentary yet, but I would love to know if Lili plans on being a Girl Scout and if Meghan plans on being involved too.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
“🎵This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine…let it shine, let is shine, let it shine! 🎶 ”
YOU GO GIRL! Don’t forget everyone: Blackberry Spread’s coming today, too!
Her strawberry spreads are amazing. I need to try blackberry. This movie seems lovely
She is so petite. Keen is starving herself to be that thin. Kate used to have a more athletic body and looked great. Not everyone is petite.
Petite like her mom.
Meghan is the same size she was at 15/16 when she was photographed as a tourist sitting on the iron railing across the road from Buckingham Palace. Her arms and legs are very slender. Her friend sitting beside her has slightly fuller arms and legs and she is also a slim girl. Meghan is naturally small boned like her mother.
Meghan has the most delicate ankles and feet , and if wearing high heels , looks so fine boned. She looks more like a princess than anybody of the blood royal ..which Kate definitely isnt..
We never hear the BM report on the obvious–how unhealthy Kate looks. She’s alarmingly thin. It’s as if someone in Kensington Palace has negotiated some deal with the BM not to address the matter.
In their home theater they should do a double feature of Cookie Queens and Troop Beverly Hills. Lili will be screaming to join a troop!
I love the mention of Troop Beverly Hills!
That just frosts my cookies!
Y’all it’s the Star Wars of Girl Scout movies, amirite? I was a teen babysitter when it came out, but close enough to Girl Scout to LOVE it!
She’s always so glowy! Probably going to be an unpopular opinion, but I don’t like those shorts on her. The billowing aspect makes her legs look too thin.
I’m not a fan of the shorts, either. A bit too big looking. But she looks comfy and appropriately dressed.
The shorts are no bueno, but she looks appropriate for the occasion. I’m glad she dressed down.
I agree about the shorts, too much fabric. But that’s what she does. I love her style but she’s too petite for all of the fabric involved. I would think she could have them altered so they’re not as billowy but keeping with the same style.
She still looks great, though.
She looks so great and so happy.
Can you imagine Meghan as a troop leader? Best snacks and crafts ever.
I look forward to seeing this movie. Oh, and I like Meghan’s outfit.
Meghan continues to look fantastic and happy. So lovely to see. Also, she has very good taste (in husbands, for sure!), but also in her fashion, which is relaxed, wearable and stylish. So chic!