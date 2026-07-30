Duchess Meghan wore Brochu Walker to an Ojai screening of ‘Cookie Queens’

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Last night, the Duchess of Sussex attended another screening for Cookie Queens, the Girl Scout documentary which was executive-produced by Meghan and Prince Harry. Wednesday’s screening was held in Ojai, California, at Camp Arnaz. Meaning, the audience was mostly made up of kids and teens.

As always, Meghan’s style is getting attention. Meghan wore a cute toast-colored, short-sleeved sweater by Brochu Walker (one of her favorite labels) and J. McLaughlin tasseled flats. Incidentally, Meghan wore Hermes sandals to the LA screening this week, and those sandals have already been selling out everywhere, because the Meghan Effect is a real thing. The shorts haven’t been confirmed, but they’re likely Jenni Kayne, another favorite for Meghan (and Princess Kate, who started wearing Kayne a few months ago).

At the LA screening, an audience member asked Meghan if her children had seen Cookie Queens yet. She said they had not, but “They love all the cookies that we’ve had throughout this process.” I don’t really care if the kids have seen the documentary yet, but I would love to know if Lili plans on being a Girl Scout and if Meghan plans on being involved too.

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