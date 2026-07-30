Prince William tops the latest emotional-support poll of the Windsors’ popularity

We haven’t seen the Prince and Princess of Wales in weeks, they were too lazy to attend the World Cup, they’re probably too lazy to attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and they can’t stop stalking and copying the Duchess of Sussex’s every move. All of which means that it’s time for a fresh emotional-support poll. Of course, this poll is more than a fictional rendering of the “support” Prince William and Kate have in the UK. It’s also supposed to be a public shaming of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are still magically included in the polling questions despite quitting that bitch six-and-a-half years ago.
A wide swath of the media will focus on Prince William’s hilarious numbers, like this is verifiable “proof” that he’s Mr. Popularity, even more popular than his bewigleted wife! It’s become a closed-loop PR strategy – an emotional-support poll is duly commissioned, specifically to prove William and Kate’s popularity – with Kate just shy of William, just as it should be, the royalists rejoice – and the media then parrots the commissioned results, and then the palace acts smug because the media confirmed the Scooter King’s popularity. Meanwhile, whenever the most “popular” royals leave their castles, they’re either facing large-scale protests or tumbleweeds blowing past empty barricades. A real pollster might tweak the questions to reveal the lack of depth – “Do you support William and Kate enough to show up to one of their events?” Or better yet, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how lazy are Will and Kate?”
Still, what caught my eye was the fact that Camilla is only 10% more popular than Prince Harry. Harry, who has been subjected to a massive, palace-led hate campaign for seven-plus years, is only slightly less popular than the actual queen consort. The same queen consort who has been the focus of an expensive, three-decade-long PR campaign to make her more palatable to the British public. What a fantastic waste of time, money and energy. Oh well. At least they’ve finally added Prince Edward and Sophie into the mix. LOL. Why don’t they poll on all of the working royals again? I need to see the Gloucesters’ numbers.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Britain’s Prince William talks to participants as he attends a special event at Tate Modern, bringing together the partners, national leaders, businesses and local organisations that make up the Homewards programme in London, Tuesday, 30 June 2026.,Image: 1113552132, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, visits Langstane Housing Association in Aberdeen, Scotland, on 30 June 2026.,Image: 1113591481, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: ANDY BUCHANAN/Avalon
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King Charles III (right) and the Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland during the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture date: Wednesday July 1, 2026.,Image: 1113760120, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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(Left to right) The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the Duke of Edinburgh during the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture date: Wednesday July 1, 2026.,Image: 1113760157, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, The Princess of Wales, receives flowers from 5 years old Amelie after her visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital in London, Monday, July 6, 2026.,Image: 1114829396, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales plays a round of “crazy golf” during a visit to the Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf in Hastings, south-east England on July 9, 2026.,Image: 1115505735, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: CARLOS JASSO/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) plays a round of “crazy golf” during a visit to the Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf in Hastings, south-east England on July 9, 2026.,Image: 1115505776, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: CARLOS JASSO/Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Princess Catherine of Wales makes a triumphant return to Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, Berkshire, England. Pictured: Princess Catherine of Wales, Prince William, BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Regina Voronina / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are seen attending day two of Royal Ascot in London, England. Pictured: Catherine Princess Of Wales , William Prince Of Wales BACKGRID USA 18 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Regina Voronina / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Princee Edward Duke of Kent, Prince Richard Duke of Gloucester, Brigitte Duchess of Gloucester
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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The Prince of Wales speaks at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly at the Guildhall in central London, during London Climate Action Week
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 23 Jun 2026
Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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(Left to right) The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the Duke of Edinburgh during the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales with King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Edward, Duke of Edinburgh
Where: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
When: 01 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Why is andrew still listed.
There are four so-called working royals not included – Princess Alexandra, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent. All HRHs. Non-working HRHs not included are Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. It’s almost as if they’re really checking whether the many years long palace-press smear campaign against H&M is still effective. Hmm 🤔
So they can compare H and M to him and associate them with him.
If you need a poll to tell you that you’re popular….. you’re not, really, that popular.
The thing these polls don’t register is interest. ‘How interested are you in these people’.
Not even the media care about Anne, for example, but apparently she is so popular. William can’t sustain a news article unless he is attached to a celebrity, his wife and kids or his brother.
People are seem very interested in everything Harry and Meghan do or don’t do and try as they might the press can’t convince everyone to hate them!
Do the public really pay that much attention to edward and sophie.
My thoughts exactly. Edward and Sophie are the C-Team of the BRF, dispatched when none of the top royals can be bothered. If you don’t get the balcony invite, you’re not important or interesting.
I’m in the UK. The only royals that really get any press are the Wales family, Charles and Harry and Meghan. Harry and Meghan get by far the most, even though most of it is negative. The press doesn’t care about Edward,Sophie or Anne even Camilla doesn’t get much attention when she is solo.
Why didn’t Harry ever get the Order of the Garter. The Queen gave Prince Edward the order and never Prince Harry a war veteran. What did Edward ever do? Harry has done much more than either William or Edward has ever done. Must be jealousy. Can’t give one of the most popular royals at that time any honors. So many people were trying their hardest to keep him down.
Good question.
I suspect the Queen was leaving that for Charles to bestow. It’s probably not going to happen now.
There may not have been a spot for him in the official order. the number is strictly limited – I think its 30 or something. So a new member is only appointed when someone dies.
Exactly: Members of the Order of the Garter are limited to 24. One of them would have to die, to make a new appointment. Unless the strip Andrew Mountbatten of his garter.
No one aside from derangers are buying this anymore, he’s so sad and pathetic. I definitely think that William is going to be the one to drag it all to hell with his immaturity, jealousy and mostly LAZINESS.
Clearly, absence makes the heart grow fonder — William is mostly absent from public life.
I imagine that if he showed up more, more people would realize what a self-absorbed, socially inept doofus he is.
I don’t understand the point of including Meghan and Harry in these polls. The point of a poll is to see how someone rates in reference to something they’re trying to achieve. In this case popularity for the Royal family, to justify their taxpayer funding presumably.
Harry and Meghan don’t get taxpayer funding. You don’t have to be popular to be a citizen. They aren’t trying to come back and be working royals. They aren’t running for office in the UK. At this point Meghan’s not even selling As Ever in the UK. Why does their popularity matter, to the extent that you need to include them in monthly polls?
Does this nonsense even still excite or please the BRF? I mean, who cares? Seriously. Meghan was still out last night wearing designer clothes and going home to her mansion. Harry was still doing charitable endeavors last week. What does their popularity as told by YouGov matter?
How do people even know these polls are out to participate in? Well, I looked up the answer myself and quite frankly wasn’t surprised.
“People learn about YouGov polls primarily through news media partnerships, public website publications, and direct notifications sent to registered panel members.Media and Public ReleaseNews Outlets: Major publications and broadcasters (such as The Economist or Sky News) regularly commission and publish YouGov data, driving widespread public attention.Direct Publishing: YouGov shares neutral public surveys, articles, and tracker results directly on its own website and press feeds.Panel Member NotificationsEmail Invites: Registered members of the proprietary YouGov panel receive direct email alerts when they are selected for a specific survey.App Alerts: Users active on the platform can get mobile app notifications alerting them to new questionnaire opportunities.”
So in other words, it’s rigged.
100%.
If they want to conduct emotional support polls, they need to do them properly for the results to be credible.
Nobody cares about the Wessexes. Most British people did not even know who Edward and Sophie were. Anne is appreciated by royalists, but she is not popular with the general public.
The York sisters have never managed to generate much public curiosity, despite numerous desperate attempts. Camilla is merely tolerated.
Charles evokes mixed reactions. Younger people have little interest in him and generally hold a negative opinion of him, particularly because of his treatment of Diana and the Sussexes. As for royalists, many are dissatisfied with his decisions as monarch.
When it comes to William and Kate, the public shows little interest in them. They are widely perceived as too passive and lacking the charisma, glamour, and chemistry needed to generate the same level of public interest as Meghan and Harry.
I believe the key to the Sussexes’ popularity lies in their ability to attract a different audience—people who have little or no interest in the British monarchy. Diana achieved something similar in the 1980s and 1990s. Their impact is not as significant as Diana’s was, but it is still enough to attract attention.
What I find interesting is the two numbers at the very bottom which indicate whether the respondents are generally “pro-royal family” and “pro- monarchy” (60 and 57%, respectively). This sounds about right for a yougov poll, tend to draw from a pretty monarchist crowd.
So, let’s us those numbers as a baseline and look at Edward, Sophie, and Camilla, all who all received under 60% favourability. In other words, there are some people who think the royal family is acceptable yet don’t have a favourable opinion of these particular members. I would love to know more – is it that they don’t know who Edward and Sophie are? Or they consider them outside of the royal family brand? Do they begrudge Camilla herself or maybe they feel she shouldn’t be called Queen? If I were a royal courtier, I would be alarmed at these numbers.
Single question polls are never to be taken seriously. There is no nuance, ppl cannot reason/justify or clarify their choice.
it’s like asking a toddler: Who do you like most, mummy or daddy?
This poll would make sense if Harry and Meghan were working royals and living in the UK. Plus, any poll that has William ahead of Kate is not to be trusted.
It’s wonderful to cheat to get exactly what you want, William.. we have a president who’s exactly like you!
I think the fact that Prince Andrew is the favorite of 2% of the people polled should be getting a lot more coverage.
Henny Penny, Good point. By the way, your name is fabulous. I’m sure it’s after the book I read when I was a child, in which Henny Penny mistakenly thought the sky was falling when an apple? hit her on the head. She’s a favorite of mine because I have grown up to be very like Henny Penny in my thinking. Not a good thing! Nonetheless, I remember this chicken with nostalgia and warmth.
@HennyPenny and @jferber — I will always love the story from years of watching the Golden Girls’ version. Now, I’m off to YouTube to rewatch!
C-Shell, which season and episode? I love the Golden Girls, too. I once saw Bea Arthur do a one-woman show on Broadway. Fabulous!
Camilla is always just below or just above 50%, depending on who commissioned and paid for the poll; KP or BP. She ranks must lower in this poll, because it’s obviously a KP order, and they included the Edinburghs, which is indeed rare.
And, it’s clear as daylight – they continue to think that they’re humiliating Meghan by systematically ranking her as second less liked/popular in these royal polls (they don’t dare to rank her lower than Andrew), but by now, Meghan knows the purpose and the fraudulent outcome of every one of these polls. She doesn’t care.
By the way, these scientifically very questionable royal popularity polls – if not taken by the stupid tabloids among their audiences – are always done by YouGov, and never by a non-palace affiliated polling company. That tells you everything you should know.