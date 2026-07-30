Prince William tops the latest emotional-support poll of the Windsors’ popularity

We haven’t seen the Prince and Princess of Wales in weeks, they were too lazy to attend the World Cup, they’re probably too lazy to attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and they can’t stop stalking and copying the Duchess of Sussex’s every move. All of which means that it’s time for a fresh emotional-support poll. Of course, this poll is more than a fictional rendering of the “support” Prince William and Kate have in the UK. It’s also supposed to be a public shaming of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are still magically included in the polling questions despite quitting that bitch six-and-a-half years ago.

Latest YouGov royal family favourability trackers (July 2026) William: 76% positive

Catherine: 74%

Anne: 70%

Charles: 62%

Edward: 53%

Sophie: 51%

Camilla: 43%

Harry: 33%

Beatrice: 30%

Eugenie: 29%

Meghan: 22%

Andrew: 2% pic.twitter.com/7t7JNGKBK0 — YouGov (@YouGov) July 30, 2026

A wide swath of the media will focus on Prince William’s hilarious numbers, like this is verifiable “proof” that he’s Mr. Popularity, even more popular than his bewigleted wife! It’s become a closed-loop PR strategy – an emotional-support poll is duly commissioned, specifically to prove William and Kate’s popularity – with Kate just shy of William, just as it should be, the royalists rejoice – and the media then parrots the commissioned results, and then the palace acts smug because the media confirmed the Scooter King’s popularity. Meanwhile, whenever the most “popular” royals leave their castles, they’re either facing large-scale protests or tumbleweeds blowing past empty barricades. A real pollster might tweak the questions to reveal the lack of depth – “Do you support William and Kate enough to show up to one of their events?” Or better yet, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how lazy are Will and Kate?”

Still, what caught my eye was the fact that Camilla is only 10% more popular than Prince Harry. Harry, who has been subjected to a massive, palace-led hate campaign for seven-plus years, is only slightly less popular than the actual queen consort. The same queen consort who has been the focus of an expensive, three-decade-long PR campaign to make her more palatable to the British public. What a fantastic waste of time, money and energy. Oh well. At least they’ve finally added Prince Edward and Sophie into the mix. LOL. Why don’t they poll on all of the working royals again? I need to see the Gloucesters’ numbers.