Will Prince William & Kate skip the World Cup AND Commonwealth Games?

England’s men’s national football team made it all the way to the World Cup semifinal, losing a “heartbreaker” to Argentina. The football team’s royal patron, Prince William, did not bother to show up for any of their matches. Not the semi against Argentina, not the quarterfinal against Norway, not any of the round robin matches. Not only that, but Prince William – the future head of state of all of the British realms and Commonwealth countries- skipped the World Cup matches featuring Canada, New Zealand and Australia. Lazy, lazy, lazy.
Well, last week, the Commonwealth Games began in Glasgow, Scotland. King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared at the opening ceremony, Charles gave a speech and he wished all of the athletes well. The Commonwealth Games are supposed to be like the Olympics, but just for British realms and British commonwealth countries. These games happen every four years as well. In 2022, Prince William and Kate actually spent a day at the games in Birmingham – they even brought Princess Charlotte.
So, people are wondering if William and Kate will interrupt their summer vacation long enough to visit the Commonwealth Games. They have not attended this year’s games, and the CG’s closing ceremony is on Sunday. Would William really skip the World Cup AND the Commonwealth Games within the same two-month period? Just watch him!! I’m not the only one asking, btw – I was inspired by the Daily Mail’s “poll” which asked: “Should more members of the Royal Family attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow?” The Mail is poking William and Kate with a stick and telling them they need to show up at the games. Will it work? Probably not. I doubt the Waleses are even in the UK right now.
Here are some pics from the 2022 CG:
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Cover Images.
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Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on Commonwealth Day.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: Daniel Leal/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.,Image: 711466387, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
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BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.,Image: 711466404, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
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BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.,Image: 711466406, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
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BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. The Duchess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013, Team England Futures programme is a partnership between SportsAid, Sport England and Commonwealth Games England which will see around 1,000 talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes.,Image: 711503774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
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Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge with their daughter Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte
Where: Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
When: 02 Aug 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge with their daughter Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte
Where: Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
When: 02 Aug 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Anti-monarchy protesters outside Westminster Abbey, in London ahead of the annual Commonwealth Day service of celebration
Featuring: Atmosphere
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Mar 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Mar 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The most fascinating story of the next half decade or so if you follow British news like an anthropologist in the Amazonian rain forest tracking indigenous people is this: how, oh how, will the papers pivot back to their pre-Meghan trolling of WanK???? They were not shy about calling them out for being work-shy Willie and the Duchess of Dolittle back in the day, oh, just about until 2016. Their archive took a decade-long break of insanity and now they’re back to business as usual. How, oh how, to bring this supremely spoiled and self-righteous couple to heel? …..the press was supposed to hold the leash, all those years, and train them to perform their tricks. Where, oh where, will they go?…???? LOLOLOL.
Skull and Bones are giving “who’s gonna check me?” These two welfare queens are confident that the UK citizens will continue to generously support them. Their laziness is escalating and nothing seems to shame them into action. Except when Harry’s in town.
And I do not think it is shame that motivates them when Harry is in town, I think it is a combination of direct orders, rage, and jealousy. But not shame. These people can’t possibly feel shame and live the lazy, entitled, grifting life that they do. Abolish the monarchy and get them off the dole.
You’re right. They feel no shame. Just rage and jealousy.
I doubt whether the Widdletons would go anywhere near the CG since that disastrous and deeply offensive, Caribbean “tour” ….
The Birmingham games were after that tour.
Re: “the Widdletons” — 🤣😂😂
The royals aren’t exactly popular in Scotland. Peg and Buttons wouldn’t be the center of attention, and we know how much they hate that
Surprise! They came. With all 3 children, even Louis.
I am sure Kaiser will cover it after her well deserved weekend.
I’ll publish it on Sunday!
Seeing pictures of them from 2022 shows clearly how far they’ve fallen. They are shells of their former selves. Karma from the ancestors has sure hit them hard!!
Both have gotten so gaunt since then! Also, Kate, darling, when you’re sharing a bench with two other people, make room. Don’t sit 2/3 of the way in from the end.
I’ve thought that so many times, especially about Kate. She has completely lost any natural and authentic animation. She was never a confident public speaker or a relaxed visitor, but she wasn’t quite this skeletal automaton. Fear? Nerves? Drugs?
I mean he’s going to be the Commander in Chief and he skipped VJ and ANZAC Day, so I think this is pretty on brand. They aren’t going to be working like Charles or Anne, and for damn sure not like Elizabeth and Phillip, so if the press is hoping for 500 engagement per year activity coming from them? Give it up.
They have told them explicitly. We aren’t working more. We want to do impact not numbers, and we won’t work a lot because our kids need us. And that’s why our kids won’t suck. That has been the narrative since at least 2022. This is while he still technically has a ” boss”. Prodding with a stick isn’t working here any longer.
The Wailses-Parker-Bowleses haven’t done impact though either.
IIRC, they wanted to feature something typically British every month — no idea if crafts, brands, traditions, anything. I don’t remember because it never really happened. Unless Bulliam’s promoting of day-drinking was a feature, not a bug.
This idea, promise… will join the heap of abandoned projects like Airrly Yarrs, Nay-churr, Baby Banks, ending homelessness, being bored by racism, smiling for Ukraine, and bringing peace to the Middle East.
Oh, goodness, ‘smiling for Ukraine’. 🤣
He’s got plenty of Duchy money coming in now and a guaranteed job and more money in the future, so why would he care about the “boss”? Who is going to fire him or withhold his allowance?
Honestly, at this point, there’s a part of me that doesn’t blame them for not going. Why should they go? No one is going to make them. The press isn’t going to criticize them for it. they’re still going to collect their 20 million pounds a year, they clearly have no interest in working or a “life of service” and no one seems to have a problem with that.
So yeah why not just go on vacation for two months? no one is stopping them.
(I mean YES they “should” go, to support the athletes and as part of their jobs – I would love if my job were to attend things like the World Cup etc, but w&k don’t care and have zero interest and there’s no incentive, so why would they?)
100% this. They aren’t motivated to work for the “love of service” etc
so the only thing that could possibly motivate them (outside of competition with the Sussexes) is press criticism. But the BRF isn’t in great shape with the deaths, high profile exits and criminal claims etc in recent years so the royalist press cannot afford to go hard on the heir and wife especially with the monarchy’s ageing and sparse line up. William and Kate pretty much have the press where they want them & they know it. So why would lazy folks actually work when they know the press will hype them up regardless
An interesting point because the Coronation Oath doesn’t say anything about “working” – the king has to uphold the laws, see that justice is done (whatever that means) and preserve the Protestant Church. None of that requires any effort on the part of William, the government does that on its own. The rest – life of service – is an unspoken obligation and can mean anything from actually supporting the people of the realm to “serving” as king because he was born into it.
Yeah that’s part of it….they don’t “have” to do anything (the “justice is done” part is why you have the “king’s bench” I think) – its all about expectations and what was done before and how the role is interpreted.
It’s clear W&K are interpreting the role as a means to collect wealth and live in mansions and vacation endlessly and there’s nothing stopping them from that. (because I don’t think it will change when he’s king.)
@Becks1 – it definitely won’t change once he’s king. Then he’ll have even more power to do nothing. As it is, there’s not much left except a bunch of ceremonies and William has said he hates them. I get this feeling like the days of Tsar Nicholas II, when the court didn’t even speak the language of the people – we know what happened to them.
oh, also to add – they went to the Birmingham games bc H&M had just been in the hague for Invictus and were coming back for the one year to go events in Dusseldorf. I think W&K knew they were going to be in England making appearances in late August/early September and decided to be out and about and bring Charlotte.
And remember that was the trip where William and Charlotte arrived by helicopter and Kate took the train. I think the separation was pretty set at that point – that was around the time of their move to Adelaide – and I think the Queen’s death delayed things and then the cancer story. But at that point in 2022 it seemed pretty clear a separation was imminent. No way was william living at Adelaide.
I was going to pop in and mention the obvious separate arrival for these games. That also explains why Kate was overacting in all the photos and Charlotte couldn’t be bothered.
Kate is such a camera performer. She’s literally pretending to be interacting with Charlotte, pointing out what they should look at, and Charlotte is looking the total opposite direction.
Kate often does that stupid “hey look here where I’m pointing,” thing and I always find it hilarious when her kids completely ignore the forced pose so we get Kate pointing at nothing and everyone else in the frame looking at the actual game/spectacle/parade.
Their work output has always been low since 2016: yearly figures for Will were 188, 171,220,220,153,223,125,175, 166 and 202.
Kate ‘s were 63,87,126, 126, 135,90,134, 131,13 and 68. ( Maternity leave, COVID restrictions and 2024 extension sick leaves reduced work output accordingly.)
Gold standard for senior working royals is 500 including frequent foreign trips abroad. Various factors understandably reduce work availability as noted above; all workers have to readapt during COVID imposed social distancing for example I ended up working from home. However, generally their trend is consistent to work a lot less than any other senior royal despite being the youngest working royals. Only the self employed usually decide for themselves when and where they work. Most of us have set terms and conditions which can be varied upon discussion with management subject to business requirements. Will and Kate have never part full time, royal calendar may be rigid and traditional and ceremonial but their attendance at even the most important dates and events have never been guaranteed. Once they are THE representative of UK at various commemorative events of national mourning as King and Queen consort it should be absolute that they attend. Otherwise what exactly do they symbolise if they remain on holiday? The Daily Outrage is reminding lazy Will that he can’t continue as King to opt out and stay on holiday and not do his job.
Wow. She’s never gone over 200 engagements in 15 years, and William has never gone over 250? That still leaves them with about 30 weeks of free time per year. And actually even more because you know that they’re counting multiple engagements on single days of ” work”.
I don’t understand how they have been allowed to be so lazy for so long. Pregnant or not, you can do more than 60 engagements in a year. And William has no excuse either. But, I sincerely wonder what they can do now to really enforce it. You can’t allow someone to be lazy and to set the terms, as you put it of their own employment and then want to change that and expect them to go along with it. When they should have been proven themselves as Junior employees, they let them do whatever they wanted, and now that they are one step away from being in charge you’re not going to be able to rein them in.
Exactly @Dee(2) who else can accept a full time job with evening, weekend and foreign business trips and from the first week NEVER show up more than twice a week for a few hours? No one would remain employed for a decade let alone a second week,if you immediately didn’t meet the basics of turning up to work! At first in 2016 it didn’t matter because of the top four still firing on all cylinders and producing 2000 work engagements between them. By 2020 and definitely by 2022, both Will and Kate should as direct heir and wife have been clearing 1000 work events between them. Dream on it is NEVER going to happen now! Pay me more peasants so I can continue to drink and laze around on holiday or in one of my mansions showing my children a sybaritic lifestyle!
actually in 2016 – the year with 63 engagements – she wasn’t pregnant. Charlotte was born in May 2015, Louis was born in April 2018. In 2016 she should have been working a lot more. Im 2018 she did 128 with having Louis but also Meghan was on the scene by then.
and lets not forget how many of these engagements are phone calls or the like.
Let’s not forget their mandated 16 weeks of vacation each year, because they simply have to spend each waking moment with their children.
Sophie almost died giving birth to Louise and she still did more engagements than Kate did the years she was pregnant.
Kate and William have been lazy since day one. It’s just been forgotten because when Meghan arrived the tabloids shifted focus.
Let’s not forget that the whole topless photos in France fiasco only happened because they skipped the Paralympics in London and claimed they were preparing for an upcoming tour.
She’s never even gotten close to 200! She hasn’t even made 150 in her most active years.
LadyDigby, thank you for introducing me to the term “sybaritic.” I’d never heard it before and now want to use it in everyday conversation, lol
And remember that a lot of Kate and William’s “work” engagements consist of meetings and telephone calls *with their own staff*! If Charles, or even Camilla did that they’d have engagements well in the thousands.
Added to that is the fact that William ensures that his Earthflop vanity project is included and Kate ensures that her Early Yahhhs busywork is counted when William in particular fought tooth and nail to exclude Invictus and all of Harry’s genuine work and charitable engagements from the court circular, so their actual engagement numbers are FAR lower than those (and Harry’s were always far higher), and they seldom spend an entire hour at any engagement. They are lazy to the bone, and total duds to boot.
They won’t turn up. I suspect William and Kate are out of the country.
Key Career and Transition Details for Prince William Leaving the Skies: He completed his final shift as an air ambulance pilot in July 2017 after two years in the role, having previously served as an RAF search and rescue pilot.The Move to London: Following the end of his piloting career, he and his family moved their primary residence from Anmer Hall in Norfolk to Kensington Palace in London to take on official duties full-time.Stepping Up Duties: The transition marked his shift to taking on a heavier load of official engagements and patronages on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II and supporting the wider royal family.
The above blurb comes from the BBC website confirming he has only been a Full Time working royal since July 2017. This output since has never reached the dizzying heights of 300 let alone 500 and all those school holidays amount to just a 7 months availability during the year. I can understand a transition to 500 and taking on increased responsibilities over 9 years but far from there being progression and increase there been , not so much stagnation but never getting started at all?? Where’s the guidance, mentorship, support, encouragement, goal setting, appraisal and management and supervision let alone concern and intervention? Surely both Will and Kate had the best education money could buy and yet both have stalled? Everybody has potential for growth and no one is born automatically perfect and fully formed or is that the innate problem for royalists, divine right from birth? Monarch should ensure heir is brought up to be well educated and well rounded people not wasters and idlers. What went wrong here and is the situation retrievable for FK and George?
And September 2017 was when Kate announced her pregnancy with Louis. I think my comment on this site was “wow she’s never going to work full time is she.”
Well, he’s been very busy hating Harry and Meghan. But, really, guidance and supervision for what? Goal setting, for what? For the ceremonial duties there’s a playbook – wear this, stand there, say that. For the patronages, show up once every three years and have some photos taken. The ultimate goal is to be king and that will happen automatically. As for personal goals, he’s named several. As PoW, one would think he’d have more time to achieve them than when he becomes king, but he hasn’t. So, it’s not likely he’ll focus on them once he embarks on the “busy schedule” of king.
I do recall that Harry wrote in Spare that Pa as PoW had some control over how many engagements both he and William did, both via purse strings and outright demands to cancel anything that competed with his and Camilla’s agenda. (Chapters 69 and 78) Harry expressed some sympathy for his brother at the time.
Doesn’t change that William’s outright refusals to Charles to attend major events and step up engagements in general doesn’t look like a petty, petulant, and juvenile way to get back at his father. This family is really messed up.
They are shameless. The only thing they are committed to is their lack of commitment to work.
It baffles me even more when they don’t use their privilege for the fun stuff like World Cup. Like that, I’d understand. Or in a different way, Harry’s security. Pull rank, say “I’m king and I want to protect my family.” Peope would support that.
George’s leavers ceremony (like graduation) was July 4th so I think they had elaborate events planned plus an immediate overseas vacation after Wimbledon. So the World Cup turned into just another work obligation.
Mean and haughty–my first thought when I saw their photo. Also, “We are the shit,” which I’d change to, “We are shit.”