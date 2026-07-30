Will Prince William & Kate skip the World Cup AND Commonwealth Games?

England’s men’s national football team made it all the way to the World Cup semifinal, losing a “heartbreaker” to Argentina. The football team’s royal patron, Prince William, did not bother to show up for any of their matches. Not the semi against Argentina, not the quarterfinal against Norway, not any of the round robin matches. Not only that, but Prince William – the future head of state of all of the British realms and Commonwealth countries- skipped the World Cup matches featuring Canada, New Zealand and Australia. Lazy, lazy, lazy.

Well, last week, the Commonwealth Games began in Glasgow, Scotland. King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared at the opening ceremony, Charles gave a speech and he wished all of the athletes well. The Commonwealth Games are supposed to be like the Olympics, but just for British realms and British commonwealth countries. These games happen every four years as well. In 2022, Prince William and Kate actually spent a day at the games in Birmingham – they even brought Princess Charlotte.

So, people are wondering if William and Kate will interrupt their summer vacation long enough to visit the Commonwealth Games. They have not attended this year’s games, and the CG’s closing ceremony is on Sunday. Would William really skip the World Cup AND the Commonwealth Games within the same two-month period? Just watch him!! I’m not the only one asking, btw – I was inspired by the Daily Mail’s “poll” which asked: “Should more members of the Royal Family attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow?” The Mail is poking William and Kate with a stick and telling them they need to show up at the games. Will it work? Probably not. I doubt the Waleses are even in the UK right now.

Here are some pics from the 2022 CG: