Massachusetts couple harassed by eBay employees receive $56 million settlement

I only go on eBay maybe once a year to search for a very specific style of vintage eyeglass frame from one brand. Now I want to stop even that limited engagement with the auction site, thanks to this story. Married couple Ina and David Steiner run a trade newsletter, eCommerceBytes, from their home in Natick, Massachusetts. In 2019, the Steiners’ lives became a living nightmare as they were inundated with threatening mail and messages. Among the sinister deliveries they received were a bloody pig mask, live insects, a book on surviving the death of a spouse, and pr0n — except that last item was addressed to David Steiner, but intentionally delivered to a neighbor’s house. Their home was even doxxed on Craigslist as “a nightly destination for singles, couples and swingers.” By 2020, with the help of the Department of Justice, the extensive cyberstalking was traced back to, yes, eBay. All because the big brass didn’t like an article in the Steiners’ newsletter about eBay suing Amazon for poaching sellers. Seven eBay employees (including some execs) were ultimately charged, many of whom got prison sentences. Now a financial settlement has been reached:
“We have had to fight so hard along the way that it’s kind of hard to believe that it’s now over, but we’re very happy about it,” Ina Steiner said.
“That allows us to hopefully live the rest of our lives in peace,” David Steiner said.
…“It was terrifying to know that this online harassment actually ended up right on our doorstep in real life, it was so scary,” Ina Steiner said.
Federal prosecutors say leaders at the company were enraged by the couple’s newsletter and critical comments from readers who posted on their website.
“Take her down,” former CEO Devin Wenig texted.
“I want to see ashes. As long as it takes. Whatever it takes,” former chief communications officer Steve Wymer wrote.
…“Look past the money, look past the roaches and the spiders, and tell me what it says about the times we live in,” David Steiner said.
“We’re happy that we have some financial security, that’s like understating it, it’s crazy, but it’s the message that it sends,” Ina Steiner said.
eBay, which paid a $3 million criminal penalty in the case in 2024, said in a statement on Tuesday that “we continue to extend our deepest apologies to the Steiners.”
“As we have long stated, what the Steiners were subjected to by former eBay employees in 2019 was wrong, reprehensible and should never have happened,” eBay said. “We condemn, in the strongest terms possible, the employees who perpetrated and pled guilty to criminal charges for the misconduct against Ina and David Steiner.”
Wenig, who has said his “take her down” text referred to a communications strategy, also issued a statement.
“No one should ever have been subjected to what the Steiners endured in 2019, and I’m saddened by it, especially because it occurred during my time as CEO of eBay,” Wenig said. “The harassment was deliberately done in secret and without my knowledge, as established by an independent law firm review, a federal probe, and the sworn testimony of the security employee convicted as the ‘ringleader.’”
The Steiners say they will keep publishing. Christopher Murphy, the attorney for the Steiners, said in a statement that “this case was always about more than obtaining financial recovery.”
“From the beginning, our clients wanted to uncover the truth, protect journalists and publishers, hold those responsible accountable, deter future corporate misconduct, and help ensure others would never have to endure what they experienced,” Murphy said. “We believe this resolution sends a clear message that corporations and their executives cannot engage in this type of misconduct without facing significant consequences.”
Thanks, Mr. CEO Wenig, there’s nothing like an apology that doesn’t actually include the words “I’m sorry” but does include many words absolving himself of all culpability. “No no no, I meant ‘I want to see ashes’ in an innocuous way!” But wait, it gets more outrageous — one of the eBay executives who was sentenced was a director of safety and security, while another was a former police captain! This is insane! No, it’s more than that; it’s unhinged with a side of unconstitutional. And speaking of constitutional rights, bravo to the Steiners for seeing this fight through AND for continuing to publish their newsletter. The settlement agreement also recognizes the constitutional significance at issue: $48.7 million will be paid directly to the Steiners by eBay, $2 million of which has to come out of Wenig’s pocket. Then eBay will donate $6 million to charities, while Wenig has to personally donate $1 million to “a charity protecting First Amendment rights in Ina Steiner’s name.” Superb.
Photos are screenshots from Good Morning America
As far as I’m concerned, all corporations are evil until proven otherwise.
🎯 100% agree
And another one to boycott. I have used ebay from time to time. I am done with that now.
Absolutely. This one goes on my NO shopping list permanently.
Not surprised that there were ex-LEO involved. And not surprised the CEO is trying to dodge blame. But happy he has to pay out of his own damn pocket. Even if it is a drop in the bucket for him.
Yeah, if anything I thought the ex cop bit made it make more sense.
This is the news I needed. Just posted this article on my socials — don’t know how big a boost that gives it!!! But my god. Every time I read about my home state I am proud that it’s my home state. Egads.
Absolutely insane that these men were both so evil and so very, very stupid. The evidence was so direct and so damning. This is the world we live in right now, where corporations and CEOs and heads of security think they can do and say anything without consequence, and all too often, that is actually true.
💯. Totally agree—well-said.
Good for the Steiners that they followed all thiz through and were successful after everything they went through.
As to the eBay employees, there’s always two options — ignore and scroll past something, or try to find fact-based counter-arguments.
(same applies to Derangers, MAGATs, antivaxxers…)
Not excusing anyone’s behaviour, just an observation: ever since Corona first hit, people have become a lot less more empathetic, and more aggressive. No matter if it’s road rage, doxxing, swearing. It’s sadly one manifestation of the many after-effects of Corona. And it will get worse as long as people get re-infected by things falsely labeled “summer flu” and the like.
This is a genuine phenomenon and it’s startling to witness. I don’t want to share what my line of work is specifically, but I provide operations support in a company that serves the public during one of life’s most difficult circumstances, and I have seen the rise in aggressive, impatient, unkind, and generally poor behavior first-hand.
I think there are many factors, not least of which is the terrible behavior of the White House rapist; his “base” uses him as a template and those of us who are horrified by him are at the end of our ropes and permanently on edge. I think most of us have some level of PTSD from the pandemic–the uncertainty, financial instability, trying to manage home and work (and school for parents) and not knowing what was happening. I think it’s possible that the virus itself is causing some of this too, and I think that the financial pressure of rising prices and stagnant wages is also a factor. Then there’s the phenomenon of siloed information because we’re online so much; it reduces your ability to see another person’s point of view. In short, there are many reasons for what feels like a breakdown in the fabric of society and it worries me.
I blame it all on trump. When have we ever before had a president whose official chief of communications releases a statement calling Americans ‘deranged morons’?
It was absolutely NOT “done” without Devin Wenig’s knowledge. He is lying. His PR person texted him, stating: “We are going to crush this lady.” Wenig replied: “Take her down.” There is no way he didn’t know.
Also, notice the passive voice in Wenig’s statement “No one should ever have been subjected to what the Steiners endured in 2019, and I’m saddened by it, especially because it occurred during my time as CEO of eBay.” It didn’t just “occur,” and they weren’t “subjected” to some amorphous, unnamed thing. YOU HARASSED THEM. Violently.
So much sociopathy, yet these men are still thriving in corporate America.
Wenig left eBay with a $57 million severance package. He’s still on the board at GM. No charges.
Wymer was fired but hired soon after by the Boys and Girls Club of America, which KNEW about the scandal. No charges for him either.
These people “anonymously” sent Mr. Steiner a book about surviving the death of a spouse! The evil is stunning.
FYI – Thanks for the updates! Especially about the uncharged Wymer at Boys and Girls Club!
Thank you for the info. Another charity for me to boycott. I’m going mostly local local local with my donations now anyway. Charities I know, meetings I can attend in person and ask questions.
I had previously never given $ to Boys and Girls Club of America, but did last year after seeing the national org was on McKenzie Scott’s giving list. Disappointing in light of the local B&G Club closing one of their sites in poorer area.
Who has this kind of loyalty to any American company these days? That you would stoop to harassing and threatening people of whose work the general public has zero knowledge. What a bizarre story.
It was bonkers when this was first reported. Shocked that DOJ even held them to account on this.
So alarming that not one of these people thought, “Wow, this is a terrible idea, I should definitely not participate in something so terrible.”
The arrogance!
To put it in writing and to commit real + traceable crimes!
Please remember to also boycott all Estee Lauder products as well- which I’m sorry to say includes Sephora which is owned by Estee Lauder. Ronald Lauder is a huge supporter of Donald Trump and is responsible for Trump wanting to invade/takeover/whatever Greenland. Estee Lauder is a monopoly- they buy out all their competitors, who feel they have no choice but to take the money. Sadly all my fave boutique perfume companies have been bought by Lauder- Frederick Malle, Byredo, le labo and so many more. Does anyone have any recs for indie perfumers?
Can’t help with perfume but just want to remind everyone there is a big wide world of K-beauty out there that is as (if not more) effective than the products flogged by the various Estee Lauder owned companies (MAC, The Ordinary, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, Smashbox – it goes on and on) and often less expensive.
Hi Scorpionista! Greetings from the Mojave!
I’m not sure what perfumes you like, but here’s a small list of super-niche natural perfumier I like. Most are 1-3 person shops.
(I don’t have any connection with these businesses, but I’ve bought from them all – for myself + as gifts)
– Ojai Wild
https://ojaiwild.com/
– Laromatica
https://www.laromaticaperfume.com/
– Providence Perfume Company
https://www.providenceperfume.com/
– DSH Perfumes
https://www.dshperfumes.com/
– Dryland Wilds
https://www.drylandwilds.com/
– marble & milkweed
https://www.marbleandmilkweed.com/
Thanks, Martha, I just ordered a sample set from Laromatica.
Yay!! Thank you so much for this!
Aveda should be on that list too, which makes me sad because I use Aveda. Darn, I will have to search for a new haircare line.
the Nue Co.
Vyrao
Casa Brava (and other indie beauty companies like Ranavat)
Byredo is owned by Puig, and Sephora by LVMH.
Well, if the president of the United States has no respect (or basic knowledge of) the Constitution, why would we expect anything different from rich, entitled executives. I’m sure trump would agree with their original harassment of the couple .
I don’t see why the CEO wasn’t charged. He directed their harassment. He just didn’t actually get his hands dirty. The amount he had to pay is a drop in the bucket for him. The other guy who was hired by the boys and girls club? It’s astounding to me and truly awful they hired him.
While I’m not shocked at the evil corporations do, it’s rare they get taken down. I’m not surprised the CEO got away with no criminal charges. The wealthy always get away with things that the peasants are charged with normally. And his statement is disgusting.
People want to blame Covid for the change in people’s behavior but I think it has more to do with Trump than anything. We have a US president in office again who is a criminal who constantly lies, says stupid and outrageous things daily, harasses people, was involved with a convicted pedo, and tried to overthrow an election by directing people on January 6th. The evangelicals/Christians of the US have no problem with him, endorced him even, and continue to support him. It’s depressing and deplorable. Everything starts at the top as evidenced here. The head is rotten.
Bravo to the Steiners for seeing this through to the end and fighting eBay! I’m glad they got a huge payout. Good for them. I bet they were terrified.
I agree, it’s trump, not covid, not the vaccine. trump.
Not going to miss Ebay at all.
What an awful story. Kudos to the Steiners for winning this and continuing the newsletter. They are made of awesome.
Wow! I had no idea this happened! How awful, glad for the outcome but still, they should never had been put through this.