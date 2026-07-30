Massachusetts couple harassed by eBay employees receive $56 million settlement



I only go on eBay maybe once a year to search for a very specific style of vintage eyeglass frame from one brand. Now I want to stop even that limited engagement with the auction site, thanks to this story. Married couple Ina and David Steiner run a trade newsletter, eCommerceBytes, from their home in Natick, Massachusetts. In 2019, the Steiners’ lives became a living nightmare as they were inundated with threatening mail and messages. Among the sinister deliveries they received were a bloody pig mask, live insects, a book on surviving the death of a spouse, and pr0n — except that last item was addressed to David Steiner, but intentionally delivered to a neighbor’s house. Their home was even doxxed on Craigslist as “a nightly destination for singles, couples and swingers.” By 2020, with the help of the Department of Justice, the extensive cyberstalking was traced back to, yes, eBay. All because the big brass didn’t like an article in the Steiners’ newsletter about eBay suing Amazon for poaching sellers. Seven eBay employees (including some execs) were ultimately charged, many of whom got prison sentences. Now a financial settlement has been reached:

“We have had to fight so hard along the way that it’s kind of hard to believe that it’s now over, but we’re very happy about it,” Ina Steiner said.

“That allows us to hopefully live the rest of our lives in peace,” David Steiner said.

…“It was terrifying to know that this online harassment actually ended up right on our doorstep in real life, it was so scary,” Ina Steiner said.

Federal prosecutors say leaders at the company were enraged by the couple’s newsletter and critical comments from readers who posted on their website.

“Take her down,” former CEO Devin Wenig texted.

“I want to see ashes. As long as it takes. Whatever it takes,” former chief communications officer Steve Wymer wrote.

…“Look past the money, look past the roaches and the spiders, and tell me what it says about the times we live in,” David Steiner said.

“We’re happy that we have some financial security, that’s like understating it, it’s crazy, but it’s the message that it sends,” Ina Steiner said.

eBay, which paid a $3 million criminal penalty in the case in 2024, said in a statement on Tuesday that “we continue to extend our deepest apologies to the Steiners.”

“As we have long stated, what the Steiners were subjected to by former eBay employees in 2019 was wrong, reprehensible and should never have happened,” eBay said. “We condemn, in the strongest terms possible, the employees who perpetrated and pled guilty to criminal charges for the misconduct against Ina and David Steiner.”

Wenig, who has said his “take her down” text referred to a communications strategy, also issued a statement.

“No one should ever have been subjected to what the Steiners endured in 2019, and I’m saddened by it, especially because it occurred during my time as CEO of eBay,” Wenig said. “The harassment was deliberately done in secret and without my knowledge, as established by an independent law firm review, a federal probe, and the sworn testimony of the security employee convicted as the ‘ringleader.’”

The Steiners say they will keep publishing. Christopher Murphy, the attorney for the Steiners, said in a statement that “this case was always about more than obtaining financial recovery.”

“From the beginning, our clients wanted to uncover the truth, protect journalists and publishers, hold those responsible accountable, deter future corporate misconduct, and help ensure others would never have to endure what they experienced,” Murphy said. “We believe this resolution sends a clear message that corporations and their executives cannot engage in this type of misconduct without facing significant consequences.”