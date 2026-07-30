Zendaya wore Tamara Ralph to the UK ‘Spider-Man: BND’ premiere

Earlier this week, Zendaya and Tom Holland attended the LA premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Zendaya’s head-to-toe look was one of the worst things Law Roach and the styling team ever put together. Wet-look bangs trauma plastered to her forehead, a dress which looked like a spider sac, Charlotte’s Web realness, just a big bunch of bulls–t.

Well, Zendaya and her team rebounded beautifully on Wednesday for the big London premiere. This is actually the best Zendaya has looked all year, and it’s crazy that it came just two days after her worst look of the year. The highs and lows of the styling team are extreme in this case. Zendaya’s dress here is Tamara Ralph – that’s why she looks so amazing, because Tamara Ralph knows how to do couture. It’s still “spider-themed” too – the silver detailing is supposed to mimic a spider’s web, obviously enough. Her hair looks magnificent. May her hair stylist never try to make “bangs” happen ever again.

I’m also including photos of Marisa Tomei and Florence Pugh. Florence is Marvel fam, and her character (Yelena) actually appears in this Spider-Man movie. Marisa has played Aunt May in all of the Tom Holland-Spider-man movies. Hottest Aunt May ever – Marisa really looks incredible. Florence’s dress is Tamara Ralph too – the shoulders are blah, but overall she looks fine.