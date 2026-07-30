Zendaya wore Tamara Ralph to the UK ‘Spider-Man: BND’ premiere

Earlier this week, Zendaya and Tom Holland attended the LA premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Zendaya’s head-to-toe look was one of the worst things Law Roach and the styling team ever put together. Wet-look bangs trauma plastered to her forehead, a dress which looked like a spider sac, Charlotte’s Web realness, just a big bunch of bulls–t.
Well, Zendaya and her team rebounded beautifully on Wednesday for the big London premiere. This is actually the best Zendaya has looked all year, and it’s crazy that it came just two days after her worst look of the year. The highs and lows of the styling team are extreme in this case. Zendaya’s dress here is Tamara Ralph – that’s why she looks so amazing, because Tamara Ralph knows how to do couture. It’s still “spider-themed” too – the silver detailing is supposed to mimic a spider’s web, obviously enough. Her hair looks magnificent. May her hair stylist never try to make “bangs” happen ever again.
I’m also including photos of Marisa Tomei and Florence Pugh. Florence is Marvel fam, and her character (Yelena) actually appears in this Spider-Man movie. Marisa has played Aunt May in all of the Tom Holland-Spider-man movies. Hottest Aunt May ever – Marisa really looks incredible. Florence’s dress is Tamara Ralph too – the shoulders are blah, but overall she looks fine.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 29: Zendaya at Spider-Man Brand New Day Premiere at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on July 29, 2026 in London, England.,Image: 1119577704, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Pupat Chenaksara/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 29: Zendaya at Spider-Man Brand New Day Premiere at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on July 29, 2026 in London, England.,Image: 1119577710, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Pupat Chenaksara/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 29: Zendaya at Spider-Man Brand New Day Premiere at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on July 29, 2026 in London, England.,Image: 1119577726, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Pupat Chenaksara/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 29: Zendaya at Spider-Man Brand New Day Premiere at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on July 29, 2026 in London, England.,Image: 1119577756, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Pupat Chenaksara/Avalon
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Celebrities arrive for the UK premiere of ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, central London
Featuring: Marisa Tomei
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 29 Jul 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities arrive for the UK premiere of ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, central London
Featuring: Tom Holland and Zendaya
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 29 Jul 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities arrive for the UK premiere of ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, central London
Featuring: Tom Holland and Zendaya
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 29 Jul 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities arrive for the UK premiere of ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, central London
Featuring: Zendaya
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 29 Jul 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities arrive for the UK premiere of ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, central London
Featuring: Florence Pugh
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 29 Jul 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Zendaya’s dress actually had a golden spider on her butt, which sounds funny but looked incredible. Amazing dress, amazing hair, GORGE makeup, a solid win overall. Her short king also delivered, I love these two.
I saw Florence’s dress on video first and in motion it was stunning!!!!!
But now seeing the still photo I’m “it’s OK, it’s good”. Funny how that works.
i love this look from Zendaya. I think some of her theme dressing over the past few months has been over the top and it almost becomes a caricature when taken to such an extreme, but this is a perfect example of on point theme dressing that is still relatively low key in a way – in that this dress could have been worn to a dozen other movie premieres and it would have worked. It just works BEST for this one. And her husband looks great too lol. I bet they’ve had a lot of fun together over the last few months – like its exhausting but at least they’re exhausted together lol.
I saw a picture of Tom looking at Zendaya at this premiere with so much awe and love on one of the news sites and it just makes me smile. They are darling, she’s otherworldly beautiful and always looks amazing on a carpet, and he’s a sweetie who knows how lucky he is to have her. I loved the quote he gave when he told her he’d talked to Chris Nolan about “The Odyssey” and she told him she’d leave him if he didn’t agree to make it. They make my mom-heart happy.
That wig looks dry and fried. The dress is gorgeous though.
Hard disagree on her last look and disagree on this one. This isn’t her best look at all although I like it and Tamara Ralph. I hate the shoulders on Florence otherwise I would have loved that dress. Marisa looks great. Tom has a spider on his tie.
I was going to add a separate comment below but there’s no need because you’ve said every single thing I was going to say, great minds :p
Not every single look can be complete perfection, but every single look has looked better than the billionaire’s infl@t@ble at the Met Gala. 😉 Zendaya looked nice in this and I liked the look at the LA premier. The bangs were meant to be spider leg-like. I actually thought those were delightfully weird/cute. They reminded me of the 20s/30s inspired hairstyle my favorite social media famous make-up artist wears (like Miss Lemon in Poirot). Zendaya has been hustling and promoting for months on end. The theme dressing is a way to stay focused and entertain herself. Her hustle should be praised from the rooftops. She takes fashion risks and is never dull. Tom and Marissa also look great.
Sits with you. She looks beautiful here but it’s not a wow look. It is a I’m tired and done look. Which can’t blame her. Her last look was a gorgeous show stopper and fashion.
This is a beautiful dress but not a omg. That said on anyone else the London look would have been the best they could do, for Zendaya this one is mid.
Note I wish I looked like this on my best days much less mid.
Marisa Tomei is in the Paul Rudd Club of Never Ages. She looks absolutely stunning.
She’s a spokesperson for some diet supplement or way of eating. I always skip past it on YT. Next time it comes up, I might have to watch and learn.
I disagree slightly. She HAS aged, but like fine wine. She’s stunning, not overdone and looks healthy overall.
Does Tom ever stop pinching himself? He’s married to an absolute goddess.
Seeing the 8am showing tomorrow. So.Excited.
Looks a lot like the dress Kylie Jenner wore to the Golden Globes.
Florence Pugh’s dress was last seen on Krystle Carrington.
I mean it’s better than whatever that was the last time. I know that the fashion divas loved it. But I thought it was terrible LOL.
Marisa looks amazing but I’m torn on the dress. It would have been better if the hem was straight and the interesting detail was only on the bodice.
Zendaya’s style for the spider man tour is giving Kiss of the Spider Woman vibes.
Seriously?! I LOVED the bangs and that stunning black dress! It was AMAZING, the entire look. She and Law have been crushing it <3
I did too! But I also think we can’t take any of these looks as a standalone work. They are a collection.
I don’t really understand the hate for bangs, but I thought her black outfit/hair looked great. Same with this outfit/hair.
Absolutely stunning!!!
I loved how her last look had that touch of high fashion, and I think she’s going for a touch of “feral” here with the hair/wig and make-up, I dig it, the dress looks stunning on her.
Saw the movie earlier today, I’m debating with myself whether I loved it even more than No Way Home. Great story and impressive action pieces but it was the emotionality that got to me, Tom and Zandaya both delivered some moving performances!
Incredible looks, I think they look phenomenal. I love Florence’s shoulders! I think it’s a neat structural look. Zendaya looks absolutely stunning and Marisa Tomei, my god. Seems like she just decided to stop aging.
Zendaya and Marisa look lovely but Florence is stunning — the dress is so cool on her and it’s styled perfectly. Love it.
You can’t judge Zendaya’s taste or creativity based on these outfits, because she isn’t the one deciding on them. For the past few months, she has been promoting the films she starred in—which are now premiering—on behalf of the studio alongside other cast members. Furthermore, she is being positioned as the star who will draw audiences to the cinema. Understand this: nothing there is accidental or a matter of personal choice—not even the “casual” interviews or “off-the-cuff” remarks. All actors receive a precise script for what to say.
For example: “Two sentences about the movie; in the middle of the interview, one sentence about your parents and one about your beloved dog; at the end, mention the great atmosphere on set. Do not talk about your husband or children.” Sometimes, the exact sentences to be spoken are provided.
The outfits—or rather, the entire look curated for these types of premieres—are developed by the film’s production team as just one element of the movie itself.
She receives a finished product and styling, exactly as she would during the actual filming process.
Even for appearances at major festivals, agencies often sign contracts with fashion houses that provide outfits for specific actors free of charge. In those instances, there might be some room for input—but only sometimes.
Some stars are listened to, others are presented with a *fait accompli*, and some simply couldn’t care less.