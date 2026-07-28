Zendaya wore Ashi Studio & terrible bangs for the LA ‘Spider-Man’ premiere

Here are some photos from the LA premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. I’m including photos of Zendaya, Tom Holland and Sadie Sink. The amount of promotion Zendaya has already done this year is insane – she’s already done a full, month-long promo schedule for The Drama, then she and Tom Holland went to Europe to promote Spider-Man, then they both had to step away from Spider-Man promotion to go on the road for a month to promote The Odyssey. And now they’re back to promoting Spider-Man. And then Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are back at it at the end of the year to promote Dune 3!

I have a reason for detailing Zendaya’s crazy promotional schedule, because I think Law Roach and Zendaya’s hairstylist Ursula Stephen are overworked. Obviously, Law is a great stylist, and his collaboration with Zendaya has taken them both to the next-next level. But not every individual look is a hit, you know? As soon as Law and Ursula say something about “maybe we’ll give you slivers of wet-look bangs and stiffly mold them against your forehead,” Zendaya should have said “Why don’t you two sit this one out? Maybe I can manage on my own for one premiere.” Zendaya’s LA premiere look was absolutely awful, from head to toe. I truly cannot believe anyone let her out of the house like this. The dress is Ashi Studio. This is supposed to be on-theme – spiders, webs, spider sacs, blah blah blah.

Meanwhile, Sadie wore Prada – a bit too simple, but it’s a visual relief from Zendaya’s terrible look.