Zendaya wore Ashi Studio & terrible bangs for the LA ‘Spider-Man’ premiere

Here are some photos from the LA premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. I’m including photos of Zendaya, Tom Holland and Sadie Sink. The amount of promotion Zendaya has already done this year is insane – she’s already done a full, month-long promo schedule for The Drama, then she and Tom Holland went to Europe to promote Spider-Man, then they both had to step away from Spider-Man promotion to go on the road for a month to promote The Odyssey. And now they’re back to promoting Spider-Man. And then Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are back at it at the end of the year to promote Dune 3!
I have a reason for detailing Zendaya’s crazy promotional schedule, because I think Law Roach and Zendaya’s hairstylist Ursula Stephen are overworked. Obviously, Law is a great stylist, and his collaboration with Zendaya has taken them both to the next-next level. But not every individual look is a hit, you know? As soon as Law and Ursula say something about “maybe we’ll give you slivers of wet-look bangs and stiffly mold them against your forehead,” Zendaya should have said “Why don’t you two sit this one out? Maybe I can manage on my own for one premiere.” Zendaya’s LA premiere look was absolutely awful, from head to toe. I truly cannot believe anyone let her out of the house like this. The dress is Ashi Studio. This is supposed to be on-theme – spiders, webs, spider sacs, blah blah blah.
Meanwhile, Sadie wore Prada – a bit too simple, but it’s a visual relief from Zendaya’s terrible look.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Zendaya at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1119199017, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Zendaya , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Sadie Sink at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1119195103, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Sadie Sink , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Zendaya at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1119196427, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Zendaya , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Zendaya at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1119199210, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Zendaya , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Tom Holland and Zendaya at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1119199349, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Tom Holland, Zendaya , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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27 July 2026 . Hollywood, California – Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, At The World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” held at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.,Image: 1119240348, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: No Sales through Cover Images/Cover Media EVER, Model Release: no , Credit line: Sadou Faye/Avalon
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Arrivals for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Los Angeles premiere at Dolby Theatre
Featuring: Zendaya
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 27 Jul 2026
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
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Arrivals for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Los Angeles premiere at Dolby Theatre
Featuring: Zendaya
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 27 Jul 2026
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
I hate the bangs, but they do scream “SPIDER!” I don’t love it but it’s on theme and isn’t boring, which I think is their goal. The way Law has made theme dressing for movie premieres part of their brand together is interesting. Like Kate’s flag theme dressing is boring and annoying, but these two find different ways of interpreting themes. It’s usually interesting, and flattering isn’t the goal for them (it doesn’t have to be, Zendaya is too gorgeous to have something look fully awful).
Same. They’re spider bangs which makes me laugh. Is it pretty? No, but it’s interesting and yes with so many looks, I do appreciate the effort to make each look different.
I actually think it’s a great look head to toe, to me they’re not supposed to be bangs/a fringe, but mimicking the top of the dress, like it’s alive in a way? Venom vibes almost. The theme dressing they do can sometimes be a bit lacklustre (hi oversized tshirt/webbed-pattern dress) but this is cool and visually more like artwork than a normal outfit imo.
It’s definitely giving Venom vibes. Just more theme dressing. I like it.
I think it looks amazing. Striking and attention grabbing, which she needs to be for her job. It makes me wonder if she gets bitten or has a little villain moment during this film.
I love the dress and the makeup, I don’t like the hair but she is making a statement. The only time she has missed for me was the suit jacket/tie and boot thing. But outside the bangs this is great.
I am wondering if all this black is a hint she is dying. Though I don’t think these films work without her.
Re the black, I don’t think so. I think it’s meant to evoke a black spider (see the antennae on the dress) and the hair.
Sometimes I think the theme dressing goes too far. It’s cool if you match the vibe of the film, but when it starts to look too costumey , you lose me.
This is one of those times. It might fit the theme, but it doesn’t look good, so better choices could’ve been made. It feels like sticking to the theme might’ve limited her options instead of expanding them.
Her bangs the last 3 Spider-Man outings have been awful.
TERF with a twist!
Stop it, Law Roach.
A decade ago and I would have been shocked they gave that Prada dress to Sadie for her first big movie premiere. Her hair looked good and her makeup but I would tone down the brows. Hope her next dress is better. She deserves better. That dress is plain and ugly. Zendaya’s dress was interesting and on theme. Do I love it? No, but it’s fine. Her shoes I love. The spidey bangs are interesting. Not great, but on theme. I love her haircut, but a change isn’t bad. I like the overall look.
This is the worst she has looked in years. The makeup makes her look ill, the hair is bad, the dress is awkward and doesn’t fit, and the spider on the shoe is plain stupid. Hard pass.
I think she looks kind of great. I don’t really get “bangs” from her hairstyle. I love the look!
Wish Sadie’s dress had been hemmed.
It may be a loaner and they didn’t want to cut the fabric or puncture it with needle holes.
The bangs are part of creating “a look” and the look is FANTASTIC. Everyone is not a mid westerner going to a mall. This is FASHION not every day people wear.
While I don’t really love the bangs as bangs either, I think it’s a look that’s signaling the Venom symbiote. She’s done a few looks that have made nods to it. It’s kind of an ooze that envelopes a person and the bangs sort reflect how it takes over.
Not again. Not today! Zendaya looks fantastical.
I like Zendaya dress and looks. Feels more like an artistic expression or a concept look. More than a beauty look.
She has so many huge blockbusters coming out this year. She is separating them out on the red carpet so she doesn’t look the same over and over IMHO. The top and hair look more like spider webs. When she does Dune she usually does futuristic looks.
Law Roach knows what he is doing.
I think it’s very on theme and while the dress is very over the top its construction is amazing and it fits her perfectly. I just wish Law or someone else was styling Sadie because that dress is such a snooze fest next to Z. No it’s not a competition but it would be fun to see her in some amazing lewks as well
Love the dress, but the bangs are kind of insulting to her pretty face.
Law Roach is a genius. He can do anything he damn wants and it will be right in the end.
I think it’s a great look for what Zendaya’s promoting. It’s innovative and exciting. I mean it’s not like she’s showing us an everyday jeans and t-shirt look. This is Spider-Man! It’s theatrical and over the top. Bravo to both Zendaya and Law Roach!