Designers say Trump’s tacky redesign clashes with the White House’s style

I’ve said it before and it bears repeating: Trump is really obsessed with renovation during this second term. Imagine a world where post first term, HGTV pitched Don a show called MAGA — Make America GOLD Again! Trump could’ve been occupied with his apparent one true passion, and we could’ve been spared, well, all this!! [gestures wildly at the depravity around us] But alas, we’re in #WorstTimeline, so instead of some random person’s home, it’s the People’s House (and bathroom) that Trump is gold-washing. Heavy sigh…
Last week, White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino posted a video of the glaring and garish touches Trump has installed in the Oval Office. It’s best viewed with sunglasses on. And speaking of the bright side, our citizenry clapped back with excellent comments online. My favorites include Chris Meloni trolling with “Long live the queen,” Adam Kinzinger landing a droll zinger with “Think it needs more gold. Doesn’t look like there’s enough fake gold. If you could add some more gold,” and this gem from Rick Wilson: “It looks like Liberace and Saddam designed a 19th century New Orleans whorehouse, without the taste and elegance.” Design trends may come and go, but a well-written barb stands the test of time! Anyway, HuffPost hopped on the commentary bandwagon and asked professional interior designers to weigh in on Trump’s Oval Office makeover. Some goldlights:
An interior clashing with historical architecture: “My first impression was that the redesign completely ignored the architecture it sits inside,” said interior designer Sarah Boardman. “The White House is a blend of Palladian and Georgian neoclassical design, with beautifully restrained Irish influences, soft curves, elegant proportions and detailed plasterwork that already provide all the ornament the room needs.” She noted that past presidents have generally honored that foundation, even if they opted for slightly bolder carpets or richer fabrics.
A ‘let them eat cake’ redesign: “This redesign goes in the opposite direction,” Boardman said. “The gold isn’t integrated into the architecture — it’s layered on top of it. The appliqués and ornaments look like they were purchased in bulk and installed everywhere instead of being thoughtfully selected. It has far more incommon with French Baroque and Rococo, the Versailles ‘let them eat cake’ era, than anything in the White House’s actual design lineage.”
The spectacle of it all: “Covering its neoclassical detailing with gold appliqués and props turns it into a set, not a workspace,” Boardman said. “The addition of red ropes, the staged lighting, it all reads more like a soundstage than the People’s House.” … Designer and artist Isabella Segalovich similarly noted the attention-grabbing aspect of the space. “From a pure aesthetic standpoint, the amount of one particular gold shade essentially chokes space in the room, and doesn’t allow anything else in space to breathe,” she said. “Like so many other things Trump does, it’s a demand for our attention.”
It’s supposed to be the People’s House, not Don’s house: “The Oval Office is a public room, not a personal living room,” [Boardman] said. “It’s the inner sanctum of American leadership, and historically it’s been designed to project restraint, steadiness and quiet confidence. World leaders, children, military families, everyone who enters that room should feel safe and grounded.” … “If he could, I suspect he’d rebuild the West Wing entirely in gold, mirrors, and marble tile, a reflection chamber instead of a place of governance, but the White House was never meant to glorify one person,” Boardman noted. “Its architecture was built to outlast them.”
Reminding himself of his status: “In this context, the gold feels like a constant reminder to himself of status, power and opulence,” Boardman said. “It reads as compensation rather than confidence, an environment designed to mirror back a specific image, even when it clashes with the room’s history and purpose.” … “Heavy, bright, ornate gold in this quantity isn’t just decorative, it’s symbolic. In a political setting, that much metallic shine attempts to communicate dominance, hierarchy and self-focus. It shifts the Oval Office from a working space into a stage set.”
Callous timing: “Especially at a time when his policies are making it harder for everyday people to make ends meet, it’s of course highly immoral that he chooses to flaunt how much money he’s spending on these designs,” Segalovich noted. “To me, the most important thing we can tell about Trump through his design sense is not that it’s flamboyant, but rather, that it’s soulless.”
Yeah, it’s not just the literal Versailles-inspired gold and mirrors overload that invokes “let them eat cake,” it’s the timing as well. We’re in a cost of living crisis of Trump’s own making, and Don’s like “I turned the Oval Office into my own gold snow globe!” Last year when he was only just starting with the gold glow up, I called the look “Ego Rococo.” Still works. Especially with all the designers in the article acting as quasi psychologists too, connecting Trump’s aesthetic choices to his inner insecurities. The idea that he NEEDS the gold as a reminder to himself of his importance, that stuck with me. It’s actually really sad, but I can’t muster any pity for him. Like his design choices, Trump is as subtle as he is sympathetic.
Photos credit: Daniel Torok/Avalon
The White House was designed in the Federal style which is all about restraint and isn’t meant to be so gilded.
One of my old professors described Trump Tower as “gilt-smeared” and that was it for me, finis, the end. It’s like the way a monkey defends its territory by smearing his faeces all over the walls of his enclosure.
“gilt-smeared” is perfect. I’m going to borrow it.
When he’s gone – and keep your head up because that glorious day will come! – we will find out all the ‘gold’ moldings he’s had applied to the walls of the White House are really spray painted polyurethane, which he either paid someone waaaay too much money for, or knowingly took a kick back.
https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-oval-office-home-depot-gold-b2823190.html
Meanwhile, as we’re distracted by all this chaos and ridiculousness, his administration is moving to do real harm to historic sites all over the country. On July 17, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) proposed damaging revisions to the regulations for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA). If implemented, these new rules would dramatically diminish the effectiveness of the NHPA and the current legal protections for historic and cultural places. Please write to your representatives in Congress about this! Native American sites on protected Federally owned lands are particularly vulnerable.
https://savingplaces.org/stories/section-106-under-threat
https://suwa.org/speak-up-for-greater-chaco-canyon-in-new-mexico/?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22184172644&gbraid=0AAAAAoKkbUc4nNEnA4kbTv-MafBCSxDnQ
That Trump thinks that this looks — or is — impressive tells me everything I need to know. I shudder every time I see pictures of that row of ersatz loving cups atop what used to be a beautiful restrained mantelpiece. Saddam would probably recognize the impulse. Liberace would probably fire his decorator and start again from scratch.
“Gilding the lily?” “Lipstick on a pig?” This mess deserves its own soubriquet.
Edited to add: @YankeeDoodles: “gilt-smeared” captures it perfectly. Done.
Hideously ugly, just as he is inside and out
I am infuriated by the gilded crap Trump has vomited all over the White House. That one designer is right: It is the People’s House, not Trump’s House.
It belongs to us and he’s ruining it with his cursed ballroom and “presidential walk of fame” and paved-over Rose Garden. When he leaves, it’s going to need to be exorcised and fumigated.
One small mercy – it all appears to be tacky, cheaply-made crap that was slathered on top of every available surface. So it should be very satisfying and hopefully straightforward to remove someday soon.
I would subscribe to a White House YouTube channel that’s just livestreams of a historical restoration specialist
carefully prying off these ugly spraypainted geegaws and discarding them in the bin where they belong.
The pretty green-tiled, art-deco Lincoln bathroom’s tiles were removed and replaced with black & white marble, which now covers the floor too and the silver bathroom fixtures replaced with gold. It now looks like a tacky mausoleum
The elegant Palm Room’s flooring and wall coverings were replaced with more loud marble.
The Jacqueline Kennedy Garden outside the East Wing was bulldozed and will be covered by the damn ballroom
The whereabouts of the art work from both the East Wing and the Kennedy Center is unknown. Nobody knows if it was even removed from the East Wing before the bulldozers rammed through
Has anyone checked the bathroom at Mar a Lago for the missing artwork?
It looks like a child was given a stack full of stickers and they used them all on one piece of paper. My granddaughter did this on Christmas one year except it was her uncle used as the paper. No rhyme or reason.
I loathe this man deeply, from my core!
A few years ago I became obsessed with the interiors of the white house and the history of decorating. Prior to the 1900s president designed the interiors to reflect current trends which rarely included restraint. The Grant Era interiors included beautifully painted ceilings and the molding was multicolored. 2 presidents later Louis Comfort Tiffany was asked to redesign the main floor in the newest fashion including a stained glass divider for the entrance. When Teddy Roosevelt became president he decided to redesign the white house based on the supposed restraint of the buildings earliest phase. Following established practice everything they didn’t want to keep was auctioned off as a result nothing designed by Tiffany remains in the White House collections.
Bummer. Wonder whether we can trace them.
Yes, it used to be all dependent on the current POTUS’s personal money and taste. It didn’t get all professionalized until Jackie came in.
“Designers say Trump’s tacky redesign clashes with the White House’s style” is like the Catholic church announcing that Pope Bob (okay okay, Leo) is, in fact, Catholic after all.
Meanwhile, the SAVE act passed the house of representatives and Trump is demanding the Senate cancel their summer recess until it’s passed. TPS is expiring for Haitians living in America. Massive cuts to the CDC, along with Health andHuman Services being led by Trump appointee Robert Kennedy the Lesser known for the worm in his brain, have left the public vulnerable to outbreaks and epidemics, as we are seeing right now….
The appliques are for sale at Home Depot, Temu and Walmart, so is Donnie! LOL
If you are interested in what the earliest interiors of the White House looked like check out Rosendal Palace in Sweden. Rosendal still has the original French inspired interiors from the 1830’s which does include quite a bit of gilding.
Every time I see photos of Trump’s White House, I’m reminded of Saul Goodman’s trash palace.
Lock him up already.
I don’t think that I’ve seen photos that show so much of what the Oval looks like now. Good God. That crap is covering every surface. What a bunch of junk.
You don’t say? I took a trip to the palace of Versailles when I visited Paris. I think Trump is trying to re-create Versailles and re-create France’s government before the revolution.
It’s gonna take the transition team more than a few hours to restore the oval office after the next election. (I refuse to believe Trump will have a third term or that America will be dumb enough to elect a Maga successor to continue this lunacy.)
Big Earl, hoping you’re right.
You are not a king, you m-therf-cker!