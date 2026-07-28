Prince William mentioned ‘extreme climate’ as he tweeted about Europe’s wildfires

No one has seen Prince William since the Wimbledon men’s final on July 12th. But in recent weeks, the Kensington Royal Twitter account has been active – William tweeted about England’s World Cup semifinal loss and the passing of Kevin Keegan. The account also posted a photo and video for Prince George’s birthday, with zero signed messages from William and Kate. Well, on Monday, the Prince of Tweets issued a personal statement about the horrific wildfires which have been ripping through Spain and France. This was William’s signed tweet:
Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating wildfires across France, Spain and the UK. We are deeply grateful to the firefighters, emergency services and volunteers working tirelessly in extraordinarily difficult conditions. These events are a stark reminder of the challenges posed by an increasingly extreme climate and the importance of protecting both people and nature. W
[From Kensington Royal’s Twitter]
Poor Bill is already getting slammed from both sides, which is always so funny to me. The right-wingers who hate anything to do with “environmentalism” already loathe William’s mentions of climate change. The real environmentalists are slamming William because they know he travels by private helicopters and private planes constantly, and that he’s a prime example of an eco-dilettante who play-acts environmentalism for clout. The sad thing is that William was actually correct to draw the line between Europe’s wildfires and extreme climate change. They’re just shooting the messenger because the messenger is tweeting from his sixth forever home, having flown there by a taxpayer-funded helicopter.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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ST MARTINS, ST MARTINS – SEPTEMBER 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wave as they head back to the Royal helicopter after visiting the Island of St Martin’s in the Scilly Isles on September 2, 2016 in St Martins, England. The Duke and Duches’s visit to the Scilly Isles was delayed this morning due to bad weather.,Image: 533182898, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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06/11/2025. Belém, Brazil. The Prince of Wales during the World Leaders Summit at COP30. The Prince prepares his speech whilst travelling to COP30 in Belém, Brazil.,Image: 1050762241, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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06/11/2025. Belém, Brazil. The Prince of Wales during the World Leaders Summit at COP30. The Prince prepares his speech whilst travelling to COP30 in Belém, Brazil.,Image: 1050762297, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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06/11/2025. Belém, Brazil. The Prince of Wales during the World Leaders Summit at COP30. The Prince delivered a landmark speech, highlighting the need for urgent and inclusive climate action, and to galvanise world leaders to accelerate progress towards net zero. His Royal Highness then met with The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for a discussion on shared priorities on climate and biodiversity.,Image: 1050803000, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales during his visit to the Seaweed Innovator Showcase at Portside Tower, Cape Town, to meet seaweed businesses from the region to celebrate local innovation, learn about the diverse applications of seaweed in Africa and the potential for it to repair and regenerate the planet, on the last day of his visit to South Africa
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 07 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales during his visit to the Seaweed Innovator Showcase at Portside Tower, Cape Town, to meet seaweed businesses from the region to celebrate local innovation, learn about the diverse applications of seaweed in Africa and the potential for it to repair and regenerate the planet, on the last day of his visit to South Africa
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 07 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Ilha de Paqueta, on day two of his trip to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Award
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Ilha de Paqueta, Brazil
When: 04 Nov 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince William, Prince of Wales on a boat during a tour of the Guapimirim mangrove area in Guanabara Bay, which is managed by the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), to learn about the restoration work taking place there, on day two of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Award
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Guanabara Bay, Brazil
When: 04 Nov 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
And no mention of the devastating fires in Canada, one of the Commonwealth Countries that he will be King of one day. What an Arse 🙄
And that’s it? A tweet? Aren’t the devastated wildfires affecting a part of Wales as well ? I’d expect the prince of Wales to be there and not just post a tweet. I think it was last year that Felipe and Letitia were present in the areas that were affected by fires and this year as well. In fact, if I remember correctly, they weren’t welcome but they showed their faces and they didn’t hide. Sorry, but a tweet written by an employee is not showing interest in the areas affected.
Theres no comparison between whats going on in France and Spain and whats going on in Wales. Nobody in Wales is talking about potentially evacuating cities.
Of course, there isn’t! However, two significant fires at the Rhinogydd near Harlech, and Blaenavon affected an area in Wales and the destruction of the environment and its consequences could be almost as devastating as the loss of lives and I’d expect the prince of Wales to show an interest in this.
@Holly – It was serious enough in Wales for people to be warned not to leave their homes and to keep all windows and doors closed. They were also told to be prepared to leave their premises at short notice. So, no it wasn’t as bad as what’s happening in France and Spain but, people were very worried and scared. My neighbour’s daughter who lives in one of the affected areas, is heavily pregnant didn’t get a wink of sleep because she was so frightened about what might happen.
So yes it would have been nice if The Wales acknowledged the concerns of local residents who worried that what was happening on mainland Europe might, happen to them. Unfortunately, the Wales are far too busy making things worse by flying around the world on private jets for yet another holiday.
Earthshot my arse!
The incident were the Spanish royals had mud thrown at them involved major flooding. But on Sunday they did met with people who had to be evacuated from the current fires.
If he is as fit to pass along a water bucket or hand out meals as he is in hammering a nail into a wall, he’s better staying away. Harry and Meghan probably would be on the ground already. What a strange luck to know them far far away. No overshadowing, no pressure, just vacations. Beautiful long vacations. Oh, did I mention thoughts and prayers? I hope the intern at KC did!
William said he “doesn’t do God.” Charles does.
Hang on a minute. I’m in the UK at the moment, and have been for the past several months without leaving. “the devastating wildfires across France, Spain and the UK” really had me shaking my head. Have I missed wildfires *in* the UK???? Cause I had read about the fires in France and Spain, but not in this country.
The Caingorns have suffered a lot of damage from wildfires. Fortunately there far away from any big populations centres so while the environmental damage is bad, relatively few humans have been affected.
Yes, the Cairngorms in Scotland
As he flies hither and yon.
William’s just an imperfect messenger. It’s interesting that KP is putting out statements during his vacation. The staff can’t be happy that they’re being made to work during his time off. Plus, I seem to remember some in the press being upset when Harry and Meghan continued to be active on IG during the summer when they were working royals. Where’s the outrage from likes of Richard Eden?
The problem is that Harry and Meghan rolled up their sleeves and helped out for days—and even donated money—whereas, as befits a member , they really should have limited themselves to a brief mention on Instagram. 😉
This is the criticism that all famous people get when they speak out on climate change. Harry’s got the same criticism (albeit from different parties) whenever he touches on this issue.
It’s usually used by the right to distract us from having substantive conversations about climate change.
Pragmatically criticising individuals’ behaviour isn’t going to make a dent in climate change. When it comes to transport need proper regulation banning private jets, higher fuel duties disincentivising frequent flying/unnecessary car journeys and more subsidies for alternatives like high speed rail.
🎯
Don’t forget a moratorium on Superyachts.
It’s really wild to me that they think that they deserve a two month long summer vacation. These people literally took five weeks off for Easter. I don’t understand is what are they doing with all of their laziness? I’ve asked these questions about Kate and her day today as well, and that was before we learned that two out of her three kids were boarding.
I could see if you were constantly seeing Pap photos of him skiing, or hanging out at clubs, or racing cars, but they just disappear. There can’t be enough Beach vacations or private ski trips after 15 years to where as you aren’t just incredibly bored by that stuff.
This is going to be his entire reign. Tweets, videos, and very occasional appearances.
Good call This is going to be his entire reign. Tweets, videos, and very occasional appearances.
So little effort for a life of luxury on nearly constant holiday. How can they get away with so little scrutiny and accountability for all the money they cost the UK tax payer. Can’t Andy Burnham get us a cheaper alternative that is busy and effective and value for money?
No mention of Earth$hat? I thought he was an environmental champion and was going to combat climate change? I guess we can throw that into the growing pile of unfulfilled initiatives! He’s just a pompous slacker!
If Scooter the Incandescent was truly worried about the ever worsening climate catastrophe, he would make sure that the RF leads by example, right?
Especially Prince Keenshot Earthflop, right?
By using EVs exclusively, by having solar panels/roofs installed.
E.g. on the many, many acres surrounding Forest Lodge — or at Anmer Hall, Sandringham, Balmoral, Highgrove, Ray Mill…
Or at the rental properties in Cornwall, where Slumlord Bulliam can’t even be bothered to make sure the windows are double glazed and the houses are free of mould.
Thanks for continuing the tradition of Will’s fake reading photo and the great Will in the sand photo. Glorious!