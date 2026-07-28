Prince William mentioned ‘extreme climate’ as he tweeted about Europe’s wildfires

No one has seen Prince William since the Wimbledon men’s final on July 12th. But in recent weeks, the Kensington Royal Twitter account has been active – William tweeted about England’s World Cup semifinal loss and the passing of Kevin Keegan. The account also posted a photo and video for Prince George’s birthday, with zero signed messages from William and Kate. Well, on Monday, the Prince of Tweets issued a personal statement about the horrific wildfires which have been ripping through Spain and France. This was William’s signed tweet:

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating wildfires across France, Spain and the UK. We are deeply grateful to the firefighters, emergency services and volunteers working tirelessly in extraordinarily difficult conditions. These events are a stark reminder of the challenges posed by an increasingly extreme climate and the importance of protecting both people and nature. W

[From Kensington Royal’s Twitter]

Poor Bill is already getting slammed from both sides, which is always so funny to me. The right-wingers who hate anything to do with “environmentalism” already loathe William’s mentions of climate change. The real environmentalists are slamming William because they know he travels by private helicopters and private planes constantly, and that he’s a prime example of an eco-dilettante who play-acts environmentalism for clout. The sad thing is that William was actually correct to draw the line between Europe’s wildfires and extreme climate change. They’re just shooting the messenger because the messenger is tweeting from his sixth forever home, having flown there by a taxpayer-funded helicopter.