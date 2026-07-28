Suri Cruise legally changed her name to Suri Noelle, voter rolls reveal

Just last week, we discussed a random update about the celebrity daughter we’ve always known as Suri Cruise. Suri was born in April 2006, and the first six years of her life were spent with both of her parents, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise. Then in 2012, Katie escaped, filed for divorce and managed to extricate herself and Suri from Tom and his cult. It’s generally believed that Tom basically has had nothing to do with Katie and Suri ever since. Katie took her divorce settlement and bought a place in New York, and she raised Suri in the city. We got periodic updates over the years regarding Tom’s lack of involvement in raising Suri, and in 2024, we heard that Suri dropped the name “Cruise” during her high school graduation. She’s about to head into her third year at Carnegie Mellon, where she’s majoring in Theater, and she’s spending the summer doing local theater (in Pittsburgh) and performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Well, it turns out that Suri has legally changed her name. She’s officially Suri Noelle.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri has legally dropped her father’s last name. The 20-year-old college student legally changed her last name to Noelle from Cruise, according to the voter registration records obtained by PEOPLE. Page Six was first to report the news. Suri currently attends Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and registered to vote in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania during her freshman year in October 2024. Her registration reads Suri Noelle. Noelle is also Holmes’ middle name. Cruise and Holmes welcomed Suri in April 2006, married in November 2006, and divorced in 2012. Months before Suri registered to vote as Suri Noelle, she used the name for her high school graduation in June 2024. That same weekend, Cruise was seen attending Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at London’s Wembley Stadium. Two months later, in celebration of her daughter’s accomplishment, Holmes made rare comments about Suri while speaking to Town & Country. “I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy,” the proud mom told the outlet, adding, “I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.”

[From People]

It’s crazy that the two biggest “celebrity babies” of 2006 ended up dropping their father’s surname and going no-contact with their deadbeat dads. Shiloh Jolie and Suri Noelle are icons! I would assume that Suri, like Shiloh, probably waited until after her 18th birthday to legally change her name. As with Shiloh, I understand why Suri did this. Suri has not had any kind of relationship with Tom since, what? 2012-13? She doesn’t know the man, why would she carry his name? Incidentally, “Cruise” started out as Tom’s stage name anyway. His birth name was Thomas Cruise Mapother IV. Like Suri, Tom uses his middle name as his surname.