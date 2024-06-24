Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri dropped ‘Cruise’ from name in graduation

‘Tis the season for adult celebrity children to drop their deadbeat dad’s last name. Last month, Shiloh Jolie filed to legally drop the “Pitt” portion of her last name right after she turned 18 on May 27. Her sisters, Zahara and Vivienne, have already stopped using Pitt publicly, but Shiloh is the first of the Jolie children that we know has done it legally.
Suri Cruise, daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, is also ditching her biological father’s last name. Suri, who turned 18 back in April and reportedly hasn’t seen her dad since 2012, now goes by Suri Noelle. Suri’s birth certificate does not list a middle name, so the “Noelle” honors her mother, whose middle name is Noelle. Last month, she used that moniker in a playbill. This past weekend, Suri graduated from high school, which is bonkers to me because I remember when she was born, and how on earth has it been 18 years?! Well, just like with her school play, the graduation program listed her as Suri Noelle.
Suri Cruise is officially a high school graduate! The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise celebrated getting her diploma from LaGuardia High School on Friday with her mom by her side. In photos and video obtained by Page Six, she could be seen ringing in the milestone moment by snapping pics with Holmes and a friend in New York City, where she resides. The teen was also photographed animatedly hugging another recent graduate.
Suri, 18, looked thrilled as she posed with Holmes, 45, for photos outside a brick building before heading into the United Palace Theatre, located in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan.
She rocked a dainty, white dress under her red graduation robe, and paired the ensemble with white sandals that had floral embellishments on them. Her brunette hair was styled down. Holmes, meanwhile, opted for a matching set that consisted of light yellow pleated pants and a collared long-sleeve shirt.
Suri’s father, Tom, was not present at the special event, as they have been estranged for most of her life. He instead attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London.
It was even revealed in the teen’s graduation ceremony pamphlet that she goes by “Suri Noelle” and seemingly does not use her famous dad’s last name.
Suri is expected to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh in the fall.
On Tuesday night, she looked all grown up as she headed to senior prom with her friends and a brunette date, who was seen holding her by her waist.
I think it’s super sweet that Suri is using Katie’s middle name. What a lovely way to honor her mother. Katie really saved both of their lives by getting away from Tom and the Scientology cult and raising Suri out of the spotlight. She did good. I’m sure she has a lot of emotions watching her graduate from high school. I bet Tom had no idea that the graduation was even happening. Even so, watching him exchange friendship bracelets with young women and bounce along to “Shake It Off” from a VIP tent at Wembley Stadium while his daughter is graduating high school is a pretty big reminder about how much he sucks as a father. Based on the pictures we’ve seen of Suri with her mom and interacting with her classmates, Suri seems like a lovely, well-adjusted young woman. I hope she has a wonderful college experience at Carnegie Mellon.
Also, I had forgotten how celebrity babies were born all around that same time! Besides Suri and Shiloh, Violet Affleck (Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck), Jayden Federline (Britney Spears and Kevin Federline), and Moses Martin (Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin) all either just turned or are turning 18 this year. I followed gossip back then, albeit primarily through print magazines, so this is making me feel really old right now. But on that front, I find it even more interesting how the chickens are coming home to roost for people like Cruise and Pitt. There were so many warning signs back then but that was still a misogynistic era where publicists had some power and people were more than willing to give handsome men the benefit of the doubt. I love that both men’s daughters grew up and believed them when they showed who they are.
It must be sad growing up knowing your sperm donor chose a cult over his own flesh and blood. I wish her well and I hope she has a great life. She is lucky she has a great mother.
There’s been a rumour floating around for years that it was his Co$ mouthpiece Tommy Davis who donated the sperm without Katie’s knowledge because of some alleged genetic disorder Cruise has. After Katie left him Davis all but disappeared off the map for a few years. Suri’s resemblance to him is startling.
@jaded; I just googled Tommy Davis and found his mother is Ann Archer, a beautiful actress that I used to love. Did Not know she is a Scientology member. Suri does resemble him.
Oh wow, you were not exaggerating. She looks exactly like him.
The similarity is uncanny and definitely there. Makes you wonder what exactly went down then.
Makes one wonder how the Cruise-Holmes divorce was settled so quietly and quickly. What does Katie know?
Oh wow. That’s a dead on resemblance. (Davis himself looks like Tom C, so I wonder if they thought they could pull off a switcheroo from that).
It does make one wonder what Katie knows. And good for her for getting Suri away from Scientology.
I just looked him up, Wikipedia says he is a financial executive and also says he attended 1 semester of college.
She does look a lot like Tommy Davis. But she also looks like the splitting image of Tom Cruise’s sister Marian Mapother. I think it’s just that Tom and Tommy look a like.
Maybe that’s why it has apparently been SO easy for Tom to disown Suri, she isn’t really his.
Although, I don’t think Tom would have done any different if Suri WAS his. To anyone who wants to fawn all over “nice guy” Tom Cruise, which seems to be happening more and more lately, as TC has definitely been enjoying a comeback, I would ask, “but isn’t he a deadbeat dad, who hasn’t seen his daughter in like 15 years???”
Came here to say the same thing. Katie Holmes has all my respect for saving herself and her child – who has grown into a lovely young woman.
Indeed. Katie also has my respect for raising her daughter to go to college – seems rare these days for nepo babies.
I think a lot of celebrities’ kids go to college, we only hear about the tabloid target ones.
There is definitely a resemblance to Davis, but Cruise and Davis look a lot alike.
Yesterday I was remembering when I first saw the Eiffel Tower when I was studying abroad, and how we found out later that Tom Cruise had proposed to Katie Holmes on the Eiffel Tower later that night. It was 2005. And then I realized their daughter just graduated high school. Y’all, I am OLD.
I’m glad she’s thriving and that Katie got out from underneath Tom’s eye. I’m sad for Siri that he’s such a trash father.
It is so sad that these a holes can not man up – On the other hand, these children are just better off having responsible loving humans around them instead.
Since she has dropped the “Cruise” referring to her in the article as “Cruise” sucks.
I totally agree but that’s Page Six for you.
True.
Lovely mom and daughter, what an epic move Katie and her family pulled. Suri looks so well adjusted. Suri Holmes sounds cute btw🤷♀️
She is going to love CMU. I’m assuming she was accepted into the acting department but who know she may be going for robotics engineering!
I have a friend who studied architecture there. Pittsburgh is a great city. Katie will always be my s/hero for the way she got herself and Suri out of that marriage (with a shoutout to her parents).
And speaking of the celebrity kids born at the same time, Suri and Brooke Shields’ younger daughter was born the same day and year as Suri.
CMU Grad School alum here. Best effing school. I made friends for life. I honestly don’t know how the undergrads do it. The academic rigor is no joke. No one sleep. You get an amazing work ethic and it really does prepare you for life after. Pittsburgh is awesome, but I was just as happy to leave. Do not regret my time there.
I would love for one of these celebrity babies to go the hard sciences route.
Regardless, I have to applaud Katie because her daughter looks like a human, rather than a plastic influencer.
@pyritedigger The good news is that regardless of whether you’re in the arts or a hard core science nerd, everyone gets the same technically rigorous general education before you get into your major. Trust. Young Ms. Suri will be working hard.
@Nicole For sure. Carnegie Melon is a university with a reputation for rigorous academics and also not a typical choice for a celebrity offspring. It sounds like regardless of her major she is going somewhere that is going to make her work hard. It would just be interesting if she wanted to be an engineer vs. an actor, the latter is more expected.
Katie looks like it human as well so I guess this helps a lot🙂
If she went to Laguardia for high school, she’s almost certainly going into the acting program at CMU. It’s a public high school, formally known at the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. It is one of the most difficult high schools to get into in New York City, public or private. It requires an audition for entrance, in addition to having good grades in middle school. Very, very few celebrity kids go there – they can’t get in. The graduates, on the other hand, make names for themselves. It has a reasonably good academic program, but the music and performing arts programs are outstanding. My Kiddo didn’t get in when they applied, but had a few friends who went there.
Music and Art merged with Performing Arts and became LaGuardia HS. You can audition for music (vocal or instrumental), theater, art or dance. Their dance program is one of the best in the nation but the audition is killer. I knew many young people who tried out. Exactly one got in.
I don’t understand why paps are so obsessed with Suri. They stalk her every move while she is minding her own business. We don’t even see Katie that much on tabloids.
It’s interesting that Suri chose Katie’s middle name and not her last. Suri Noelle does sound better than Suri Holmes though. Good for her. Tom hasn’t been a father to her for years so doesn’t need his name.
I wonder if it’s partly also to prevent people from recognizing who she is. Suri Cruise, pretty much anyone would easily connect the dots. Suri Holmes, if you follow celeb gossip faithfully, you’d connect the dots. Suri Noelle … very few people would be able to connect her with her celebrity parents.
(Don’t get me wrong — I’m sure she also dropped Cruise because he’s a deadbeat!)
I agree, I think it let her fly under the radar a bit. I also wonder if she has used that name for awhile but, as she was still a minor, any legal change would have been complicated. Now that she’s 18 though I would not be the least bit surprised to see her change it legally to “Holmes” within the next few years.
@Granger, that sounds a very plausible guess. There are a lot of famous people’s children who change their surname not to be recognized easily on paper.
There’s a lot of this going around, isn’t there? I’m glad to see them all dealing with paternal neglect and abuse so well. It’s always incredibly difficult growing up without a father. Their mothers have done an incredible job.
It would have been way worse if Tom and his crazy cult were in her life constantly telling her to ditch their mom etc… or be like Brad Pitt whose constantly hovering despite being abusive.
He gave them money to live well and happy and this is a much better outcome. She would not be so well adjusted if Tom was in her life.
It really is wild that while she’s graduating he’s at a TS concert.
Truly wild. It always seems like scientology doesn’t know what to do with the children of their members. I’m quite surprised that we are not getting Cruise screaming everywhere like Pitt but I guess that he really wants to make it clear that he doesn’t care about his children while Pitt wants to make us believe that he is a good father (which is not the case).
Tom did all of that for years. In the beginning, remember when he sued that magazine for saying he hadn’t seen Suri in 72 days? Then he did a big show on how he had a good relationship with his other kids. He also ran to the media when Isabella got married and he wasn’t there. Also, this is his second time around the Nicole split days was Pitt now with the addition of the cult and brainwashing.
I think now, he’s in the phase of silence is golden, and it’s best not to bring attention to him being a deadbeat dad. Also, unlike Pitt, he has his cult to do his dirty work for him in the background while he looks like the golden boy.
Considering how image-obsessed he is I was very very surprised. It could not be more crystal clear that he slammed the door on and has no relationship with this girl.
Oh and by the way: Swifties? Side-eyeing the hell out of every single one of you I’ve seen celebrating his attendance and talking him up. I’ll assume ignorance but far far too many are giving Xenu’s main boyfriend the exact PR distraction he wanted.
I’ve been watching eras london show and associated clips all weekend – and there is one that made me laugh. Tom is sitting in the front of the VIP section- where he can be fully seen – smiling b/c he thinks people are looking at, waving at and taping him.
But over his head- Travis- waving and grinning and dancing- and definitely who the swifties were trained on.
It cracked me up.
Tom just looked old and short and socially awkward.
And it is sad – unfathomable, a father with all the means in the world who chooses to abandon his child. But let’s face it, she is probably better off.
Still sucks, but there are alternatives that are so much worse- like her mom staying in the marriage long enough for $cientology ops people to brand mom as “suppressive” and turn the kids against her – like cruise had done with Nicole Kidman’s children.
It seems like she has lived a quiet life despite all the media interest (obsession) around her in the early days. I’d rather have one committed parent than one plus one Tom Cruise.
The fact that Suri grew up to be so seemingly well-adjusted is WILD. Massive credit to Katie because Suri’s life could have turned out very differently.
150%!
I feel even more for Nicole whose kids were old enough to choose to stay with Tom and in the co$ vibes…
Does anyone know what even happened to his older kids?!!
I am so impressed with these young women. They cut their dead beat dads no slack. Good for them!!!
She’s so tall! I remember when she was little and Tom used to carry her everywhere. He always put her in those strange formal dresses too.
and kitten heels! on a small kid! he’s such a weirdo. I will always admire Katie for getting out with Suri. this site had great coverage of it when it was happening. Katie seems to be an awesome mom.
Love this for all these “celebrated” bad dads out there. I imagine it is empowering for these children/young adults to take control of who they are. Katie raised a beautiful young woman.
I am more than glad Katie & Suri escaped the cult, but it IS a cult and Tom is a victim of it, so I try to have some compassion for him ( completely unlike my pure feelings of antipathy for Brad Pitt).
Tom isn’t victim, he is one of the leaders of the cult. He wasn’t born into it like many others, he joined willingly as an adult grown man.
And has GREATLY benefited from the unpaid/involuntary labor they provide him.
I saw another article about this and some people were like “it’s so sad, communication goes both ways” and I’m like…WHAT. He chose to cut them off because of his cult. End of story.
@lucy2, I am surprised we don’t get bots blaming Katie for his non-relationship with his daughter, like Pitt does. Maybe, the part of the divorce deal was not to speak negatively about each other. Anyway, people will always give grace to a famous man unfortunately, even if he is a deadbeat.
Also, if she is declared as a “suppressive person” by his cult, she can’t communicate with him. It is literally forbidden.
Yeah, Tom is no victim. He has benefited wildly from the abuse of the lesser mortals (are they considered mortals in Scientology?) in that disgusting cult.
He’s a trash father and a trash person.
I’m impressed that she goes to a public high school. I think smart public school kids would be the ones to rule the world if given the opportunity!
Yes, Katie went all-in on giving her a chance to experience the real world (albeit with a ton of benefits from not having any financial worries) and build her own life and character rather than always being ‘the daughter of’.
Is a very famous school that a lot of celebrities in television, Broadway and music have went to.
It’s a specialized high school for kids who are talented in one or more of the arts (music, art, dance or theater). You have to audition to get in and the audition is extremely difficult. I had several friends who went there.
I remember when she was born, too. I remember all the coverage about she, Tom and Katie. Then, when they divorced, nothing. Tom has never been as interesting as he was when he was with Nicole. I’ve come to believe that he is a good actor, and I used to read that he wanted to be a good person. But even when he is giving his rictus grin to Travis Kelce at a TS concert, and he seems like a nice and likeable person……..he caused Nicole hell, and she still doesn’t that I know of have a relationship with her older children. That must have broken her heart. And he is ok with it, or he would do something about it. He has also countenanced the disappearance of Mrs. Miscavige, without doing anything about it. Goodness knows what would have happened with Suri if Kati and her dad had not been so valiant and clever. Tom just looks like a sad little man to me. I don’t care who lets him land his helicopter on their roof. He will never get this time back. I would absolutely have killed to have been able to have children, and would have considered them to be precious to me. He comes across as a sane person, but come on. This is not total sanity. Thetans and giving up children? That’s crazy. I’ll tell you who is a real man, and that is Prince Harry.
Did Tom’s staffer send a coconut cake?
She would have never been a Cruise to begin with. That’s his fake showbiz name. His real last name is Mapother. Who knows if he changed it legally.
He legally changed his name to Cruise decades ago. All 3 of his children have Cruise as their last name.
Can we pleeeaaase have a dawsons creek reboot and cast Suri as Pacey and Joey’s daughter???
I’m so happy for them! Religious abuse is so sinister and can mess up a person for life. I’m glad that people are seeing the abusive tactics in cult religions like scientology, jehovah’s witnesses etc. and that world is overall getting more educated in high control groups and the hold they have on people’s minds, relationships and lives. And that there are brave survivors who thrive despite the trauma!
He’s usually more careful of his image. I wonder if classifying both of them as suppressive persons and blocking all communication just came back to bite him. The invitation got tossed so now he looks like the world’s worst father.
Good for her! Tom hasn’t been part of her life in forever. I believe there was financial support but that’s about it. It makes him look bad and he 100% knows it. I know there have long been rumors he’s not Suri’s bio dad and she’s Tommy Davis’s daughter but for me the resemblance to Tom is strong. She looks a lot like Katie but in certain moments she looks exactly like Tom. I hope she goes on to have a great college life at Carnegie-Mellon! It’s a beautiful campus, I visited a friend who was a student there years ago.
I believe one of Elon Musk’s kids also dropped his last name, the daughter that came out as transgender (I think). She fully changed her name, first and last and changed her last name to her mom’s.
She looks like Tom. Nicole Kidman had an ectopic pregnancy that was Tom’s. People are silly with their theories. Katie got pregnant early on in their whirlwind romance.
I think she looks like a 50/50 mix of Cruise and Katie. It’s eerie how at different angles she resembles each one so closely!
I love this move. These famous men are so obsessed with their legacy and shit like that, but don’t bother being a good parent, so it’s a fitting comeback. It also feel like the kids are taking their power back and claiming themselves. It must feel empowering!
I used to question paternity but she looks like Tom Cruise’s mom and sisters – eyes and noce. WHOA!!!!!
I absolutely love this. Shiloh and now Suri, dropping their deadbeat dads last name is truly a power move.
I actually think the stories about her being Tommy Davis’s progeny might be true. Yes Tommy and Tom look alot alike but the one feature neither Tom nor Katie have but Suri does? That looong chin!