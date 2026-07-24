Suri Cruise is spending her summer doing local theater in Pittsburgh

With all of the talk of nepo babies, I have to admit something – I find it charming when the children of celebrities go to college and fall into theater/drama courses. Sometimes it starts in high school too. Those actor genes really come out, you know? Like, I’m sure someone like Suri Cruise could have already nepotized her way into Hollywood, gotten an agent and a brand ambassadorship and a small part in a TV show or something. But instead, Suri just completed her second year at Carnegie Mellon, and she’s studying drama and doing plays at a much smaller level. Isn’t this exactly what we want from nepo babies?
The 20-year-old daughter of actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes is gearing up to star in an iconic William Shakespeare-adapted play, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
Suri Cruise — who swapped her famous father’s last name for her famous mother’s middle name, Noelle, upon graduating from New York City’s LaGuardia High School in June 2024 — will be appearing in “Midsummer!,” a modern take on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
The 90-minute production will be performed by Suri and fellow Carnegie Mellon University students at the Trust Arts Education Center’s Peirce Studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Two shows will run on July 31 and Aug. 1 before the cast and crew take their talents across the pond. “Midsummer!” is slated to make its UK debut at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which will run from Aug. 7 to Aug. 31.
Page Six can also reveal that Suri — who recently completed her sophomore year at Carnegie Mellon — is studying musical theater in the college’s school of drama after it was previously believed that she was “leaning toward” obtaining a degree in fashion.
In March, she portrayed the character Angel in “Cosmic Microwave Background,” a one-night-only staged reading at Pittsburgh’s New Hazlett Theater as part of its CSA: Off the Page series.
[From Page Six]
I have no problem with any of this – she’s literally working her way up, studying and getting her degree. Appearing in a Pittsburgh production and taking the show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival isn’t really going “Full Apple Martin,” you know? I also forgot that Suri isn’t using “Cruise” as a surname anymore – I guess she goes by Suri Noelle at college? That’s pretty and I don’t blame her at all.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Suri Cruise looks stylish in a white tank and paisley skirt as she is spotted walking in Brooklyn
Featuring: Suri Cruise
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 09 Jul 2025
Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages
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New York, NY – Katie Holmes’ ever-growing daughter, Suri Cruise, 16, wears a white dress and blue Converse sneakers for a morning stroll in New York City.
Pictured: Suri Cruise
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New York, NY – Katie Holmes’ ever-growing daughter, Suri Cruise, 16, wears a white dress and blue Converse sneakers for a morning stroll in New York City.
Pictured: Suri Cruise
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New York City, NY – Suri Cruise, marking her 18th birthday with a walk through NYC streets, faces a new chapter where she can legally share her personal experiences. Despite a public childhood and the complexities of her family dynamics, she steps into adulthood ready to openly discuss her journey and the absence of her father, Tom Cruise, due to his Scientology ties.
Pictured: Suri Cruise
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New York, NY – Katie Holmes enjoys a relaxed stroll with her daughter, Suri Cruise, after a supermarket run in New York City. The mother-daughter duo appeared to be enjoying their day out.
Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise
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New York, NY – Katie Holmes enjoys a relaxed stroll with her daughter, Suri Cruise, after a supermarket run in New York City. The mother-daughter duo appeared to be enjoying their day out.
Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise
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Suri Cruise spotted grabbing a coffee in Brooklyn ahead of Thanksgiving.
Suri is home from college for the holidays and is spending time with her mom Katie Homes
Featuring: Suri Cruise
Where: Brooklyn, New York, United States
When: 27 Nov 2024
Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages
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Suri Cruise looks stylish in a white tank and paisley skirt as she is spotted walking in Brooklyn
Featuring: Suri Cruise
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 09 Jul 2025
Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages
Good for her, and good on Katie Holmes for raising her so well.
Good for her – and props to her mother. Undying respect to Katie for the way she extracted herself and Suri all those years ago.
I feel like she and the Jolie kids should form a Famous Deadbeat Dad support group.
She’s very lucky to have had Katie Holmes as her mum. And Katie Holmes has my undying admiration & respect for escaping that cult and protecting her child.
Suri is probably a source of fascination in a way that Apple can’t replicate, given the strange circumstances of Tom and Katie’s marriage.
I’m not saying this as a good thing, but Suri went from being one of the most photographed babies in the world to becoming a sudden enigma when Katie broke loose from Tom.
When she makes her first public appearance, it will probably be a big deal for gossip columnists.
I have no idea if she’s actually interesting or not, but since Tom and Katie’s marriage was super weird and everything about Tom is kind of an odd mystery too, despite how famous he is and good his movies are, I expect that same curiosity to extend to her.
This is exactly what we say we want from nepo babies. Good for her. I bet she had a really interesting childhood surrounded by actual working artists rather than monied elite. I almost feel like these photos are a little intrusive though. She’s not in NYC or LA and she’s minding her own business.
Suri’s remarkably low key, considering the everything surrounding her birth & parenthood.
It’s best she’s away from Tom & Scientology. (Though I understand her father pays her college tuition).
And Apple did graduate college as well. – so she has a backup plan.
I remember there being a fascination with her since birth maybe because of the way tom carried her around and got her papped whereas his two with Nicole were never seen. She was even on the cover of vanity fair as a baby! anyway I read about this in daily mail (I know) and someone said she sang blue moon for the credits of one of the movies Katie did so I looked it up on YouTube – she is really good! Too bad tom and Katie didn’t give her a middle name at birth -she uses Katie’s middle name instead of cruise – but I’m sure when she was born they didn’t think about her not wanting to use her fathers name.
Tom carried her around like she was a little fashionista. It was a bit funny looking back.
Someone must have told him he comes off strange since now we just see him playing the role of movie star on the red carpet and avoiding everything else.
I wish Suri would use Katie’s last name. Suri Noelle is as weird a name as Shiloh Jolie. (Of course Jolie is Angie’s middle name.)
But Angie has been using Jolie as her last name for her entire career. I still meet people who don’t know that Jon Voight is her dad.
I forgot about that! Angelina jolie was also using a middle name instead of her father’s famous last name. Apple should change her name to Apple Blythe so I won’t get thirsty for an apple martini every time I hear her name LOL.
Then again, “Cruise” isn’t Mr. Mapother’s last name either!
She probably has her legal last name as Holmes. This could just be a stage name.
Off topic, but Suri and Katie are in different photos wearing the same trainers, and the idea of them sharing clothes is adorable and lovely.
Congratulations to her! She really seems to have turned out to be a good kid. I think it is great she is starting and learning in theater.
Looking forward to see one of james van der beek kids in something, one girl at least is studying acting seriously.
Apple Martin went to college and took theater/drama too. I don’t see how her path is any different from Suri’s.
I think it might be Apple’s rollout that seems, on the surface, different from Suri’s. For Suri, I can’t tell how she’ll be introduced to the public. Maybe she’ll continue to live a private life or maybe she’ll go the Apple route and sign with an agent and get roles automatically for being Tom and Katie’s daughter. Although Apple has a degree, her rollout did scream nepotism haha. Even Gwyneth had a more subtle roll-out.
Agreed. But GP’s rollout strategy was really smart. She had GREAT taste and started working with very small up and coming directors. One of her first rolls was in PTA’s first film. It wasn’t like she was slapped in a blockbuster film.
I’m interested in how Suri will pursue a career, especially after the drama of her early childhood followed by the normalcy Katie seemed to raise her in.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s emergence as a movie star was a masterclass in ambition, talent and style. She adapted a persona of elegance and class that was so good people thought she was British. She made quality films and wore good clothes, won an Oscar, married a successful musician, then became a horrid peddler of new age junk. If Suri is talented and disciplined she can rule the world.
Agreed.
Only Apple studied Law and History.
She has blended well into the fabric of Oakland and Pittsburgh. No attitude problems. We accepted her as one of our own.
Carnegie Mellon is a top-notch drama BFA program. She had to audition, interview and do a portfolio review to get in. She’s earning it.
I hadn’t known that she graduated from LaGuardia. Yes, she’s putting in the work.
YES! Carnegie Mellon is no joke and isn’t going to lower standards for a nepo baby