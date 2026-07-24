Suri Cruise is spending her summer doing local theater in Pittsburgh

With all of the talk of nepo babies, I have to admit something – I find it charming when the children of celebrities go to college and fall into theater/drama courses. Sometimes it starts in high school too. Those actor genes really come out, you know? Like, I’m sure someone like Suri Cruise could have already nepotized her way into Hollywood, gotten an agent and a brand ambassadorship and a small part in a TV show or something. But instead, Suri just completed her second year at Carnegie Mellon, and she’s studying drama and doing plays at a much smaller level. Isn’t this exactly what we want from nepo babies?

The 20-year-old daughter of actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes is gearing up to star in an iconic William Shakespeare-adapted play, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Suri Cruise — who swapped her famous father’s last name for her famous mother’s middle name, Noelle, upon graduating from New York City’s LaGuardia High School in June 2024 — will be appearing in “Midsummer!,” a modern take on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The 90-minute production will be performed by Suri and fellow Carnegie Mellon University students at the Trust Arts Education Center’s Peirce Studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Two shows will run on July 31 and Aug. 1 before the cast and crew take their talents across the pond. “Midsummer!” is slated to make its UK debut at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which will run from Aug. 7 to Aug. 31. Page Six can also reveal that Suri — who recently completed her sophomore year at Carnegie Mellon — is studying musical theater in the college’s school of drama after it was previously believed that she was “leaning toward” obtaining a degree in fashion. In March, she portrayed the character Angel in “Cosmic Microwave Background,” a one-night-only staged reading at Pittsburgh’s New Hazlett Theater as part of its CSA: Off the Page series.

[From Page Six]

I have no problem with any of this – she’s literally working her way up, studying and getting her degree. Appearing in a Pittsburgh production and taking the show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival isn’t really going “Full Apple Martin,” you know? I also forgot that Suri isn’t using “Cruise” as a surname anymore – I guess she goes by Suri Noelle at college? That’s pretty and I don’t blame her at all.