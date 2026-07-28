‘Mitch McConnell’ released a new proof-of-life photo & a ‘health update’

Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized for over six weeks. In June, he collapsed in his Washington home, an ambulance was called and, in the 911 call, it sounded very much like McConnell had a cardiac event. Kentucky’s Gov. Beshear heard rumors (from federal officials) that McConnell passed away, and it absolutely looks like the state GOP is pulling some Weekend at Bernie’s situation around McConnell’s Senate seat. Two weeks ago, McConnell posted a health update and a proof-of-life photo. No one believed any part of it – the photo has uncanny valley vibes and the health update was a joke. Well, McConnell’s office just announced that they’re not going to bring that empty turtle shell to Congress to vote on anything. His doctors haven’t medically cleared him, which is absolutely a medical euphemism. McConnell’s office released a “fresh” proof of life photo too. LMAO.
Senator Mitch McConnell, the former Republican leader from Kentucky, who has been hospitalized for six weeks, said on Monday that he would not be returning to the Senate this week as lawmakers work toward their August recess.
In a statement from his office, Mr. McConnell, 84, also said that he would not be at this Saturday’s Fancy Farm, an annual state political picnic that he has attended for more than four decades and is a must for politicians in Kentucky.
“I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders,” Mr. McConnell said in the statement. “Unfortunately, that means I won’t be able to make it to Fancy Farm, Kentucky this Saturday.”
The statement from Mr. McConnell’s office also included a photo of him smiling broadly and seated in a chair propped up by a pillow alongside his wife, the former labor and transportation secretary Elaine Chao.
In an accompanying statement, the office of the attending physician of Congress said that Mr. McConnell was continuing to recover from a fall at his home on Capitol Hill last month but that he was “not yet medically cleared” to leave the facility where he was being treated and return to the office.
The statement also said that physicians from the congressional unit visit with Mr. McConnell every day, “discussing all aspects of his rehabilitation care.” It added: “Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls. His bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility.”
For argument’s sake, let’s say that all of these health updates are honest and above-board. If McConnell’s health and mobility is truly this bad – bad enough for a prolonged two-month hospitalization and zero medical clearance for work – why not step down for the final months of his term? You know what I mean? He’s not running for reelection, his party has moved past him and grown even more unhinged, and he’s miserable in every sense. Just “retire” early. But they can’t do that because all of these people are in too deep with whatever this is.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images and Mitch McConnell’s Senate Office.
I didn’t know there was such a thing as “the office of the attending physician of Congress”. ….begging the question, why isn’t that type of medical care provided in every workplace? I had a work assignment in France a number of years ago, when I was much younger, and there was a doctor whose job included consultations with local employers. All of them had to have a doctor working in a liaison capacity and one of the doctor’s regular duties was to interview new employees about their health and take basic info to create a patient profile. I was astonished at this practice, it was like being a kid going through the yearly checkup before the start of school, but it’s absolutely normal in the EU. …..the more light they have to shed on this situation, the more it highlights the class divide between Congress and the rest of us.
They certainly have better care than us peons. But I think this “office of the attending physician” is mostly a legal fiction to provide cover for members in situations like this. Ever since I learned about Ronny Jackson (who was President Obama’s doctor in the White House!), I have been side eyeing all these government doctors. Now, Jackson is a Republican in Congress after being outed as a predator and a coke head. Trump’s current attending physician is another example of how they are willing to lie about the health of their alleged patients.
Better care that WE are paying for. Republicans must never be in control of Congress again
This whole thing is so irresponsible! I do not want to wish summer and fall away, but I can’t wait for the midterm elections!
Dead or alive, the air around McConnell reeks of sulpherous fumes with a nice tang of brimstone.
😄
I’ll believe it when it when I see a live video, thanks.
It’s weird that they think this op is working.
I think it’s quite sweet about how Mitch and his wife got matching facelifts for the proof of life photos.
Right! The work on his face is incredible; takes 20 years off.
😂 🎯
LOL
I just think the level of scrutiny inflicted on women in general and mothers in particular is striking, especially in the US, in contrast to the hands-off attitude of — to paraphrase — whoa, let’s let the man have his dignity, space, and time. Let the poor guy breathe. I mean. Women’s health is woefully and horribly neglected, menopause is massive wrench that is dimly understood and even experts treat it like a delicate health issue and not a compelling public health challenge with effects on employment, career prospects, family care, personal equilibrium, etc…. Pregnancy and birth are treated like pretexts to invade a woman’s privacy, undermine her autonomy, question her sanity and sabotage her agency. None of this is about healthcare. They literally don’t care if women bleed to death in parking lots because their doctors risk jail if they perform medically indicated terminations. So everyone who’s big enough to request — and expect — forbearance in this instance, can take a good, long, lifetime look in the mirror. It’s like the last days at Versailles when everyone was dropping of smallpox because they were all cooped up in that rabbit warren ripe for contamination.
The epistemiccrisis guy pointed out that if he looks this well, with this much color and control of his face, he should be more than well enough to have a press conference or call in to somewhere. But this isn’t real so they can’t produce him talking to someone live on camera. He’s just going to have a setback on Aug 4 and unfortunately, will die immediately.
Wherever he is, he can’t show up to vote in the Senate, and that’s all that matters. He can stay in whatever facility he’s hiding him in. He’s doing us a favor.
Several people on Musk’s hell site were pointing out that a woman in Elaine Chao’s position would never wear a black bra under a light colored shirt. It’s “just not done”
I agree. Her public facing image has always been very buttoned up and modest.
Yes and some internet detectives also searched and found out the shirt he’s wearing does not exist. The logo is very specific and no shirt has ever existed in that specific fabric/pattern with that logo.
As Monte Mader said- it’s looking more and more like Mitch is on Eternity Leave. And good on him. Gumming up his party’s progress for 2 months is the very least he could do on his way to Hell.
I’m no expert but that just doesn’t look real to me. Whatever.
Aug. 3 is the critical date: If McConnell were to resign before that date, or if it became clear that he was no longer able to finish term (ahem), a special election could be called to fill the vacant seat for the remainder of McConnell’s term.
Republicans don’t want that. That’s the reason for all of this subterfuge.
This. They’ll keep this charade up until Monday and the rethugs win. Again.
This is what I was coming to say. And if there’s a special election, Thomas Massie can run as an independent and he’d win handily.
There won’t be a special election. The governor has to call it before Monday.
That’s why they’re dragging out revealing he’s been a corpse for months.
We’re definitely in the “uncanny valley” with both of these photos. I’m just noticing the placement of his wife Elaine’s hands is kind of strange – like they obviously wanted a photo that showed them touching to prove that he’s alive, but it looks pretty unnatural.
I think he’s in hospice care. He’s lost weight since that first “proof of life” photo came out, and I think he’s “wrinkle free” is due to some very good pain meds.
Elaine Chao looks as if she threw a blouse over her black swimsuit top.
I saw a post somewhere on social media (Threads, maybe?) from someone claiming she knew Elaine Chao and her sister from college days and thought the post looked off because the Elaine she remembered, usually conservatively dressed, never would have worn a thin shirt that would show a visible black bra.
This is bullshit! The man is dead! What Democrat could get away with this charade? Also, Trump is pressuring the Senate to pass his Save America law, which would decrease the American voting public by 20 million. He wants to suppress the vote so he and his buddies can continue on their free ride through America as if it were their own personal shopping mall. The corruption is rampant and suppressed too. They are bankrupting America for their own and their cronies’ personal pleasure.
I worked for the ABA for years, I remember him as pale and hanging on by a thread then. A shuffled walk, he always had some big bandage from a recent cancer scare.
Honestly, I believe he may be on life support but there is no way, he lively and conscious.
Out of all of the dignitaries, I have serviced thru the ABA, HE was the only one who always acted as though I was “A different YOUNG LADY”
HIM: YOUNG LADY, I AM…DO YOU HAVE ALL OF MY EVENTS AND TICKETS??
HE was the only big wig who refused to acknowledge me, he’d looked shocked that McClain (who was a gentleman) and Alan Greenspan were passing their double chocolate molten cake to me it was our joke.
He never acknowledged me, however I was the black lady who choose events and helped run our annual ABA MTGS.
EVERYONE else remembered me, not Mitch the B#$%&.
His eyes aren’t looking at or seeing anything. Among other things.