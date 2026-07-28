Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized for over six weeks. In June, he collapsed in his Washington home, an ambulance was called and, in the 911 call, it sounded very much like McConnell had a cardiac event. Kentucky’s Gov. Beshear heard rumors (from federal officials) that McConnell passed away, and it absolutely looks like the state GOP is pulling some Weekend at Bernie’s situation around McConnell’s Senate seat. Two weeks ago, McConnell posted a health update and a proof-of-life photo. No one believed any part of it – the photo has uncanny valley vibes and the health update was a joke. Well, McConnell’s office just announced that they’re not going to bring that empty turtle shell to Congress to vote on anything. His doctors haven’t medically cleared him, which is absolutely a medical euphemism. McConnell’s office released a “fresh” proof of life photo too. LMAO.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the former Republican leader from Kentucky, who has been hospitalized for six weeks, said on Monday that he would not be returning to the Senate this week as lawmakers work toward their August recess.

In a statement from his office, Mr. McConnell, 84, also said that he would not be at this Saturday’s Fancy Farm, an annual state political picnic that he has attended for more than four decades and is a must for politicians in Kentucky.

“I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders,” Mr. McConnell said in the statement. “Unfortunately, that means I won’t be able to make it to Fancy Farm, Kentucky this Saturday.”

The statement from Mr. McConnell’s office also included a photo of him smiling broadly and seated in a chair propped up by a pillow alongside his wife, the former labor and transportation secretary Elaine Chao.

In an accompanying statement, the office of the attending physician of Congress said that Mr. McConnell was continuing to recover from a fall at his home on Capitol Hill last month but that he was “not yet medically cleared” to leave the facility where he was being treated and return to the office.

The statement also said that physicians from the congressional unit visit with Mr. McConnell every day, “discussing all aspects of his rehabilitation care.” It added: “Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls. His bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility.”