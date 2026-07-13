Mitch McConnell posted a proof-of-life photo & a statement explaining his health issues

For the past week, we’ve heard that Mitch McConnell collapsed in his DC home in June, and he has been hospitalized ever since. Since the news started percolating over the Fourth of July holiday, people have wondered if his Senate office is lying about his condition, especially since everyone seemed incapable of releasing a proof-of-life photo or video. Then, on Friday, CNN got their hands on a neighbor’s video of McConnell being loaded into the ambulance last month, and that led to even more speculation. Well, following Lindsey Graham’s passing on Saturday, McConnell’s office put together this package. A “new photo” of McConnell sitting up and alert with his wife Elaine Choa beside him, and a “personal statement” from McConnell and his attending physician. You guys…
“To my fellow Kentuckians –
“When you elected me to a seventh term and made me our Commonwealth’s longest serving Senator, you did so trusting that I’d keep showing up to fight for you every day. And over the past several weeks, Elaine and I have appreciated both your well wishes and your honest questions about what was keeping me away from the Senate. You all know how folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older. Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct – I can’t help it.
“But at the same time, I’ve had more than my share of experience with physical vulnerabilities. Surviving childhood polio meant spending my entire life with mobility challenges. They haven’t exactly gotten easier to manage with age. And last month, I took a fall which landed me in the hospital.
“My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia.
“I can assure you that I’ve been a good patient. At my age, I tend to do what my doctors tell me to do. I’ve submitted to every test they can think of to help figure out what caused this incident. And I’m continuing to do everything they ask to speed my recovery. In fact, with signs of continued progress, I’ve been able to move from hospital care to a rehabilitation center where I’ll keep regaining my strength.
“As much as it frustrates me, this process takes time. And on the advice of my doctors, I won’t be able to return to the Senate floor to vote quite yet. But rest assured that, in the meantime, I’m not taking a break from the Senate business that matters to you. I’ve been working closely with my legislative staff on current issues, and with my Kentucky team who help me provide timely constituent services across our Commonwealth. I’ve also been keeping in touch with my Senate colleagues on the appropriations process, midterm politics, and everything in between.
“You’re right to expect your representatives to work hard for you. And part of my decision to retire at the end of my term this coming January was being honest about the demands of Senate work. But I still have unfinished business to complete on your behalf, and I have every intention of finishing the job you elected me to do.
“I’ll keep working hard to get back on the Senate floor as soon as possible. And I’ll keep you posted on the progress of my recovery. Until then, I’m so grateful for your prayers and well wishes.”
The Office of the Attending Physician backed up this new story, claiming that McConnell simply fell at home and sustained “minor injuries” but no broken bones or hemorrhage. The problem? Well, many think that the photo is AI and/or manipulated and/or from 2023. The inclusion of the Sunday newspaper is interesting, and while the “newspaper” image is from Sunday, the close-up of the newsprint looks extremely odd. Don’t get me wrong, McConnell could have fallen, and he’s apparently been falling a lot in recent years. But this proof-of-life photo and message stinks to high heaven. And it smells like a rotten turtle.
Photo courtesy of McConnell’s Facebook. Additional photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Why didn’t they just tell us this a month ago? And why does it take a whole month to recover from minor injuries? We need a video with him talking to camera. If he’s well enough to do a still photo, he can give a video statement and even answer a few questions from a neutral reporter. Until that happens, I’m not buying this.
Same. I’m waiting for the sad “setback” announcement whenever it’s deemed politically expedient to release it.
I honestly don’t think he’s able to talk much anymore. Haven’t seen him on camera speaking in several months. Not since the times he just froze on camera when someone asked him a question.
The fact that they even felt like they needed to include the newspaper like it’s 1980….totally side-eyeing the whole thing. It doesn’t line up with the EMS call at all.
That photo is highly questionable imo I don’t believe it is current and not one that’s been edited like the KP Mothers Day photo.
If he fell and had no broken bones, why hospitalized at all, never mind for 3 weeks?
Did he have a complete face lift? He looks 20 years younger
Where is his hospital bracelet?
Why is the skin on his left arm a different color than his left hand?
Because that is a photo from 20 years ago. This is the most transparent ruse ever. I was shocked the Guardian ran with it. That photo cannot be verified y’all. Unless I’ve missed it, the NYT hasn’t printed it.
Yeah you don’t normally look BETTER after a month stay in the hospital. I don’t know what to believe anymore… I do think he’s alive though, as it would be impossible for the number of people involved to keep it quiet but he’s not sitting up in a button down shirt and jeans (!?) looking younger and like he’s had a couple of weeks vacation.
The shirt is the kind used for rehab pts who can’t button. It is fastened with velcro, the buttons are for show. See the velcro on the bottom of the shirt. Also, wife is holding him up. Also, if he fell and was unconscious he would have bruising and would have bruising on his hands from multiple IV’s from post CPR treatment. And, CPR is rough. It breaks ribs. And his skin color is different. His cheeks in recent photos are red from a chronic rash.
Great catches Samipup! My biggest deal is if he lost consciousness, and received cpr, there’d be a ton of bruising. The fact that they had to rule out a concussion means they had reason to believe he’d hit his head. The only way he could fall and not sustain a head injury would mean his hands or arms broke the fall, which would mean bruising on his hands. And the broken cpr ribs would make sitting up uncomfortable. Also they would only do cpr after confirming he wasn’t breathing/heart wasn’t pumping, not as a first response to an unconscious person.
A “mild case of pneumonia” and he’s in a rehabilitation center? No machines in the background, no finger clip to check oxygenation? If this scenario were really true, he would have been sent home with medication, a nebulizer, and lung exercises with regular visits from a visiting nurse or aide while recuperating and regaining his strength, and getting much better meals than in a rehab center. This seems bogus to me.
Exactly! No broken bones and no concussion … so why was he in the hospital? And no concussion, but he lost consciousness? The math ain’t mathing.
The problem is that none of it is verifiable. The statement could have been written by someone else. The photo could have been taken last year. Including the Sunday paper in the frame is sus as hell because no one does that in a normal frame of mind, that is, with a clear conscience. People only stage details like that with premeditated calculation if they’re fending off credible skepticism. And if you’re intent on heading off credible skepticism, why not just invite a nice Fox News anchor to your rehab suite for a quick chat, in daylight? They can set up a room in about an hour for sound and light, you can be filmed walking in, shaking hands, sitting down, if you can hold your end of a conversation, then walk out after twenty minutes, wave and smile, job done. They’ll be respectful. Which begs the question, why not just do that????
Exactly. And why didn’t he do that weeks ago since the whole thing is much ado ’bout nothing?
This! This is an old picture from 52 falls ago. Like I said he’s already in hell. I certainly don’t expect the party that lies about every damn thing even something as insignificant as crowd size to tell us the truth about a single thing.
If they’re talking they are lying.
So many people are worried about him, and yet he’s sitting in some beauty clinic, improving his appearance. It looks like the same surgeon who operated on Kris Jenner took care of him. The guy looks a decade younger. Wow!
I’ve seen several accounts that mentioned this “proof of life” is proving one thing: that Turtle McConnell was alive in March 2023, when he was recuperating from a fall.
He had suffered a concussion and possibly fractured a rib, and there are several photos on Getty where he’s wearing this pink shirt.
Busted!
There seems to be some rus si an oxygen going around…..
Photoshop is a hell of a drug.
Yeah … and a bad photoshop job at that! for example, what exactly is that white area with no newsprint around where his finger is “touching” the image of the paper?
Looks like a vestige of whatever was in the background of his finger in the original photo to me
The “proof of life” picture doesn’t dissuade me from my belief that Mitch McConnell is still as dead as Generalissimo Francisco Franco.
Yea healthy people totally stay in the hospital for a month with no visitors. Something in the milk ain’t clean.
And Rebecca English saw him when she was in hospital too, for her own unrelated medical appointment.
Absosmurfley.
Next there will be an AI video of him saying he has “cancerous cells”
AI gremlins, if you’re listening, remember to have Big Blue, the sapphire ring, flash and disappear on his finger as he gestures with his hands on the bench!
A month-long stay for a fall that caused only minor injuries?
This guy must have amazing health insurance. He should fight for other Americans to have it too.
As if.
Lindsay Graham’s death forced them to do this proof of life photo. My question is why couldn’t they do this 2 weeks ago.
Turtle’s face is smoother than a baby’s tush. I don’t believe anything that comes from McConnell’s mouth or his office.
Yeah, nope – neither the Republicans in general nor Mitch in particular has earned any credibility with me. In the 1900’s, sure, having a newspaper with you would have been enough to verify the photo. But that time has long gone. This photo is sus as hell.
Put this man in front of a camera with a competent reporter or let him resign until he’s recovered enough to do the job and/or… allowed to rest. Nobody is entitled to a lifetime senate seat.
Someone zoomed in on the photo and noticed a ton of inconsistencies. I think this was a Doctored photo ala Kate’s franken-photo. And if he had only fallen, why a photo and not a video? Nah – I still think he’s a vegetable.
My solid contention is that they were preparing to come clean, realizing with the Governor’s demand to see M.M., they couldn’t hold out until 8/3, which would negate a special election. So, they were preparing for him to formally “expire,” whether by pulling a plug, or, just as likely, retrieve him from the morgue and fraudulently date the death certificate. They would simply have to take the loss of a seat, because the demand for proof of life, IN PERSON with the Gov. wasn’t going to quiet…
Until Ms. Lindsey throw a big ol’ wrench in the works, and there is NO way they’re going to lose two seats, so Operation Weekend At Mitch’s is back on until the 8/3 deadline, wherein he has a relapse.
Anyone with me on this?
Yep. That’s exactly what happened. You nailed it.
I’m in total agreement with you, Alice B!
That’s EXACTLY what happened.
I think we can all agree that this photo is sus and AI. Reuters was quick to jump on a similarly Frankenphoto’d Proof of Life photo for a certain missing princess, so I find it curious that they haven’t jumped on this. Just goes to show you for unpowerful Stripes ‘N Buttons is within the BRF and how powerful the MAGA media is.
If he turns out to be dead, and they stall this announcement until the Aug deadline for his seat possibly going to a dem, heads better roll. This doesn’t pass the sniff test
Apart from the obvious AI/photoshop where Mitch looks younger and has less white hair than he had before spending a month in hospital he makes no mention of Lindsey Graham passing? That seems a bit fishy as well, kinda like they’ve had that statement written up for a while just waiting to post and then forgot to edit it to add a mention of good old Lady G.