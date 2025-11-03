Trump renovated the Lincoln bathroom all in marble with gold fixtures and a chandelier

The government shutdown has entered its 33rd day. If it’s still going by Thursday, it will be the new record-holder, dethroning the 35-day shutdown that began in December 2018… also under a Trump
term sentence. November 1 was a pivotal marker, as not only did the shutdown cross into its second month, but that was also the deadline for SNAP benefits to run out. Two federal judges have ordered the administration to dip into emergency funds, which Trump responded to (on social media) with the strange argument that his administration didn’t have “the legal authority” to do so. I’m sure judges just love being corrected on legal matters by this convicted felon. But the salient point is that this is a vulnerable, stressful moment for millions of Americans in an already struggling economy, but we can take comfort in knowing the president has been busy… throwing a Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party and unveiling the floor-to-ceiling marble renovation of the Lincoln bathroom. Obviously, there’s been outrage. Marble, not GOLD, for the Lincoln bathroom?! Don’t worry, all the hardware and accents are in gold.
President Donald Trump isn’t just remaking the East Wing of the White House. On Friday, he showed off an entirely renovated Lincoln Bathroom — white marble with gold accents — on his social media platform.
“I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House,” Trump wrote on Truth Social alongside photos of the before and after. “It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era.”
He continued, “I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble. This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!”
Trump generated controversy this month by tearing down the White House’s East Wing as part of the construction project to build his new 90,000-square-foot, $300 million ballroom. The cost is being covered by private donors.
However, most Americans oppose the demolition to make way for Trump’s ballroom, according to an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll conducted using Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel.
A 56% majority of Americans oppose the decision, including 45% who “strongly” oppose it, the poll found. Just 28% of Americans support it, with 15% strongly supporting the East Wing being torn down for a ballroom, the poll found.
Trump criticized Harry Truman’s redesign of the Lincoln Bedroom, including the bathroom, earlier this month when he first revealed he was redoing the room.
“It’s a style that is not good. … It is actually art deco and art deco doesn’t go with 1850 and civil wars,” Trump said at the time.
Truman redid the room in 1945, shortly after taking over the presidency from Franklin D. Roosevelt, redesigning it primarily in blue.
Forgive me, I’ve never been on a White House tour, but just because a room is named for a particular president, that doesn’t mean the whole decor of the room is in tribute to that president, right? The White House isn’t the Madonna Inn, where each room has its own camp-tacular theme. The Lincoln bathroom doesn’t have to be “1850 and civil wars.” Which, by the way, marble + gold do not represent, either. But of course the bigger issue is that we’re saddled with a president who’s bulldozing over our history (literally and symbolically) with virtually no oversight. Trump is clearly more engaged with his reno projects (SNL got him good this weekend with their HGTV sketch) and AI-generated videos; why did he even bother running for president again? I know why, but still. I can’t help thinking that we could have averted this whole disaster by setting up Dementia Don with special glasses in some AI-assisted virtual reality room where he could renovate and play president to his heart’s content (or whatever occupies that space), while we get to keep our republic. Instead we have a serial suntan-lotion abuser spending Halloween weekend gleefully showing off opulent interior design as millions of citizens wonder how they’re gonna buy food. The echoes of Marie Antoinette are as glaringly apparent as Trump’s tacky gold decor, except he’s probably too uneducated to get the reference. Let ‘em eat candy.
so the toilet is in an open window? stay classy
To give them 1 single molecule of credit (and not one more than that), the toilet was in that spot before as well. If I was going to renovate that bathroom, that’s actually one of the first things I’d do. Curtains or paying to rearrange the layout.
yes but they couldnt put up a curtain, a shutter, A LARGE PLANT?
im guessing most of the people who visit the WH under this reign of terror dont mind pooping in front of people
There were curtains.
Also, that room was not a bathroom in Lincoln’s time; it was an office next to Lincoln’s office and there was a small water closet (toilet) between them
Much as I hate to sound like I’m defending any of this, the toilet was in front of a window before the reno and moving it would have involved reconfiguring plumbing. Though surprised he didn’t just say f it and just gut the whole place.
I don’t understand wrapping an entire bathroom in marble, it just makes the room feel so cold. Between that and the gold it’s already dated.
He’s tacky. He thinks Marble and gold is a “rich” look.
We stayed at the apartment of a vacationing friend, in a “luxury” building, while our kitchen was being remodeled over a few days last week, and the primary bathroom was one of these floor-to-ceiling marble jobs. Not only does it look tacky and aesthetically cold, IT ACTUALLY WAS F–KING FREEZING. If it hadn’t been for the towel warmer and huge towels, I might have gotten frostbite before I made it across the room to grab my robe.
Not only cold, but slippery too! Danger!
And marble is SLIPPERY when wet.
Fractured hip wet. In – law extended family member was in an upscale Florida hotel with a marble bathroom and fell getting out of shower. Wet marble is dangerous. I don’t believe he cares.
And his cult, many of whom lost access to their food including not knowing how they’re going to feed their kids are probably praising it. Never forget that parents let 300 kids die at Jonestown. It’s a cult.
They’re not, they thought they were special and everyone else would be culled from assistance. They’re realizing that they let the leopards eat their face.
The cult may actually be turning on him. One of my family memebers, who has always been a haddcore magat referred to mango as “shit for brains” a few days ago over the tariff policies hurting farmers. Blew my mind. Fingers 🤞.
I know we’re supposed to meet the defectors where they are at but it is really, really hard to forgive them. They put us here through their blind hatred and I don’t think we’re ever getting out now.
They shoved us all onto the Titanic for a 2nd time and now we are sinking.
Neither bathroom is in a style I’d choose for myself. And admittedly this is very picky of me, but I think that the first bathroom looks dated and stodgy, and the second bathroom looks tacky and cold. I think that there is a good medium that can found in updating a bathroom to modern aesthetics and keeping the character of a building. This isn’t it.
The first one I’d think, oh, how cool! Look at this old bathroom! How quaint. And enjoy it for the week I stayed (I’m likening this to a hotel bathroom). The other one I’d think, after opening the door, nope. That’s a broken hip just waiting to happen. Do you have another room?
The bathroom reminds me of the one at Doris Duke’s Shangri-la in Honolulu. Lovely but lethal.
The bathroom before the renovation was fine. But of course this clown isn’t planning on leaving so why not redo the entire White House in his tacky image.
It’s pretty glaringly obvious that the destruction of the East Wing, which sits over the underground bunker, and the addition of enormous ballroom is to greatly expand and upgrade the underground bunker because all villains need a fancy lair.
As long as he uses the bunker in the same way Adolph Hitler did I’ll be okay with it. (Hitler shot himself in the head in his bunker).
I’m not worried about this. We bulldoze over history every day and whatever has been renovated will be re-renovated. But I do think it’s a mistake for Trump to encourage and celebrate income disparity. The people who voted for him didn’t vote for this and he’ll find that “hell hath no fury like a MAGA scorned.”
We do bulldoze history every day but for federal agencies there’s a process & some sort of mitigation developed. Nothing like that happened here.
He’s turning the White House into a bordello—a tacky one at that.
I know the real point is that he wasted more money on this while children go hungry but UGH the gold fixtures clash so hard with the black/white/gray tone marble. Is that a thing now to do every square inch of the floors and walls and tub in the same material? I think I would get dizzy and disoriented and fall in there- I need some differentiation.
I was thinking the same thing particularly for old folks like him. This is the worst kind of bathroom for an old man in bad physical shape & deteriorating mind.
A bathroom in the Lincoln era would basically be a hole in the ground. And a bathroom with all marble floors is very unsafe. This 🤡 has no idea what he is doing as he wrecks everything.
“Very unsafe”, you say. Well put it that way, and I love it.
A fancy-ass bathroom for a real piece of shit.
Shout out to the Madonna Inn! It’s a safe space to revel in tacky realness. It’s not you know a government building that fundamentally belongs to the people across centuries.
Madonna Inn! My grandmother always encouraged us to stop there on road trips; she loved their bathrooms. It also never takes itself too seriously, unlike this fuckwit.
Bit by bit, this will be his forever castle where he will be king. No 2028 election.
I think we have to stop normalizing that idea. It’s real. It’s happening. But let’s not train ourselves to accept it.
This. I’m not going down without a fight.
No he won’t live long enough to run in 2028 & Vance has Zero Charisma!! That will be MAGAts end!! People are sick of them now& Don OLD is in bad health! It will still take a while for the Democrats to undo this Clusterfuck !!! Vote Blue & never give in !!!
👏
I didn’t think he’d live long enough to run in 2024. We have to be prepared to fight, but never accept that this is a fait accompli.
Absolutely this. Torturing us with it is part of their fun. And like @Beaniebean says, I’m not giving up without a fight.
Everything he does is in excess. I am more than done.
Looks slippery. Someone’s gonna break a hip!
Why does he need a new bathroom or any bathroom for that matter? Isn’t it common knowledge by now that the senile old nazi just shits in his diapers anyways?
No matter how much this fascist and his fascist goons ugly up the White House and ugly up America, *there will be an after after them.* And we will demand an accounting, and we will demand a proportionate response. We will finally put down the Confederacy, because this is essentially the fight we’re still having.
Clots and prayers, Donnie.
I was always taught that wealth is quiet and rich is loud. This mess is blaring, break your eardrums loud. The man is used to the I’m a celebrity who grew up poor/Russian gaudy rich. I don’t think the wealthy people invited him into their homes. His version of wealth is warped. It’s obvious that he’s spending other people’s money to create an image of himself that he believes makes him appear wealthy now that he’s raking in large amounts of money. He suffers from little d energy, if you ask me. He’s arrogant but he has low self esteem which is why he always tries to tear others down and that’s why MAGA is built by the poorly educated and inept individuals. He’s fool’s gold.
In historic preservation this is a stupid statement: “It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era.”
The 1940s was when they last did a major renovation to the East Wing to give us this final form. It is part of the history of the building. And FFS, all that marble & gold is hardly appropriate for the Lincoln Era. Not sure they even had indoor plumbing at that time. Fairly certain they didn’t.
Donald wants the bathroom to look fancy for the pictures taken when the room is discovered to contain boxes of top secret documents headed for a Mar-a-lago bathroom.
I’ve always wanted a marble bathroom, but not like that. Sink surrounds and shower, but not the walls!! And something not shiny on the floor. Except here I’d have left that awesome retro sink and maybe just repainted and updated if necessary.
My neighbor re-did a bathroom in marble and then had to get the foundation reinforced because the weight made the house sink.
Maybe this room will crash into the room below it without warning, possibly taking Lincoln’s bedroom with it.
He ruins everything.
He decorates in Early Bordello
I’m glad he’s making a monument of how horrible of a person he is and how power hungry and tyrannical his administration is, as seen in this inappropriate change to a historical building to reflect his awful, tacky taste. It is symbolic of this administration and how it will go down in history. Trash
Why doesn’t he just demolish the whole building and start from scratch? That’s what he really wants to do. But no, he’s smashing it down piecemeal, so we’ll have Mar-a- Lago 2. Just like everything else he does, he just does it lawlessly, disregard the Constitution, the 2 other branches of government, etc. he basically he thinks he’s the CEO of America and can run it by himself. That’s exactly what he’s doing.
All that money for all that marble and those tacky-ass gold fixtures and they install a builder-grade Glacier Bay toilet from Home Depot?
Its hilarious because the tax payer is covering this no matter what anyone says