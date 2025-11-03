Princess Beatrice & Eugenie’s relationship with their mother has ‘collapsed’

I’ve said this before, but it’s worth noting: Princess Beatrice benefits from being lumped together with her sister Eugenie. Reporters treat the princesses like they’re doing the same things and have the same relationships with their parents and the rest of the family, but that’s not so. Beatrice has always been closer to her father, and Beatrice seems to have inherited her parents’ grifter genes. Let me say it this way: I have no idea what Beatrice actually does for a living, but she has a fancy job title, side businesses and she’s always visiting the Middle East. Eugenie, on the other hand, lives a much more above-board life, working at an art gallery and being involved in the art world. And she’s been distancing herself from her parents AND the royal family for several years now. She spends more time in Portugal, where her husband has a good job, and there are rumors that she will eventually move out of the UK permanently.
Now, it was said that Beatrice and Eugenie have always been especially close to their mother. But the events of the past month have taken a toll. Especially when Sarah’s 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein was published, which seemed to be the breaking point across the board for all of Fergie’s relationships, patronages and side-gigs. Well, now that Sarah and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are being evicted from Royal Lodge, what’s going on with their relationships with their daughters? Becky English at the Mail says it’s the worst it’s ever been.
The message was short but to the point: ‘The tripod has collapsed’. Let me explain. Famously close, ‘the tripod’ is the nickname used by Sarah Ferguson and her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to describe their mutually supportive relationship. ‘Mummy, Bea and I call ourselves ‘the tripod’. They are my best friends in the world,’ gushed Eugenie in an interview in 2008.
Sadly for the two princesses – who retain both their HRH titles and membership of the ‘House of York’ because the King is keen to ensure his nieces are not tainted by the ‘sins of the father’ – recent events have inevitably placed a strain on family relations. Not on the sisters’ relationship with their father, though, I am told. In fact multiple sources tell me both princesses have gone out of their way to strongly support beleaguered Andrew in recent weeks. Both girls are said to be deeply worried about his mental wellbeing, with Andrew having become a virtual recluse at Royal Lodge.
Indeed, my contacts tell me it is actually the former Duchess of York’s relationship with her daughters that has come under most strain. In particular the girls were said to have been deeply shocked by the publication in the Mail on Sunday of an email sent by Sarah to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein apologising for calling him ‘the ‘P word’ in an interview distancing herself from him in 2011.
In public Sarah called her involvement with Epstein a ‘gigantic error of judgement’ and said she abhorred paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children. She also apologised for borrowing money from him at the time to settle her spiralling personal debts. In private she emailed him shortly afterwards, however, strongly distancing herself from the remarks and calling him a ‘supreme friend’. ‘I know you feel hellaciously let down by me,’ she said. ‘You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.’
The revelations have caused severe embarrassment to her daughters, particularly Eugenie, 35, who has diligently worked to highlight the plight of modern day trafficking with her charity The Anti-Slavery Collective.
‘Beatrice and Eugenie are lovely girls and they have been left bereft by this all,’ a family friend tells me. ‘I would actually go so far as to say that they are even more disappointed in their mother than their father now. The tripod has collapsed. Obviously they will continue to support their parents, but they feel so let down. They are genuinely fearful for their father and have grave concerns about what he will do for the rest of his life. They also love their mother dearly, of course they do. She’s a wonderful grandmother, too, and they are deeply concerned about how this is all affecting her mentally as much as their father. But I think it’s fair to say the scales have also somewhat fallen from their eyes.’
“It’s fair to say the scales have also somewhat fallen from their eyes.” I believe that. You have to understand, Andrew and Sarah were terrible parents across the board. The princesses have even indicated over the years that they’ve always felt like they were the ones looking after their mother and being “the parent” to her. Sarah demands that of Eugenie and Beatrice as well, that they have to be responsible for her and look after her and be the adults in their relationship. Sarah and Andrew thought nothing of bringing their daughters around predators and deviants constantly. Anyway, it sounds like Bea and Eugenie have gotten to the point where they just need some space and time. They’re grown women with their own families too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Sarah’s IG.
It must be very hard to know exactly what their parents have done and now the public knows even more with that letter from Fergie being put out in public. I’m betting Fergie will want to stay with one of them since she has no place to go and no money. Hope they stay strong and live their lives.
Same. I feel so sorry for them; they’ve done nothing except have the misfortune to be born to those two (except I do agree with Kaiser that Beatrice has done some of the dodgier things learned from her parents— but who knows). This must be devastating to Fergie, but you reap what you sow 🤷🏻♀️
I always feel for Beatrice and Eugenie in the same way I felt for Harry and William growing up. So much scrutiny and harassment by the press from when they were tiny and through the years. Now my sympathy is only for the three because Willy is TRASH.
The Yorks have a father and mother who are greedy, arrogant and selfish and refuse to take responsibility for their shit. It must be so heavy in their hearts — especially Eugenie. I hope they have good support systems to get them through.
Always interesting to me how Rebecca English feels she has so much fundamental inciteon how those folks feel and what they believe. An adult parent child relationships can be very, complicated adding the information recently shared about these girl’s parents adds another layer to this dynamic. I wish the girl’s find a path that works for them and learn that inviting certain corners of the world into your life does not always go as planned (Middle Eastern)
The knives are truly out for Fergie. But I’m confused by this piece. How are Beatrice and Eugenie not equally angry with both parents? Becky English says that they still support Andrew. She’s an untrustworthy journalist and have a hard time believing anything she writes about this story. I still remember her being excited that Sarah was back in the Royal fold and I’m sure she was one of the reporters who wrote that Meghan must follow Sarah’s footsteps.
Same. Why would they be more sympathetic to their dad? Did they expect more from Fergie, idk? Not trusting the writer in this instance is very fair.
They may have felt for years that Fergie was the safer parent, the less gross parent, the hapless fool who was always in debt but had a good heart. If you already understand that one parent is “bad” (and he actually is, but I think many other people’s parents are just “bad” in quotes, you know?) and you put your trust and faith in the other parent, when that other parent breaks your heart too, I can see that as being a real crisis of emotions.
Or the writer was just talking out of her butt. Either or.
It may just be that they were far less attached to him, so the ceiling on their support was already an inch from the floor.
Came here to say this. It makes no sense that they hold their mother more responsible than their father. This story sounds like click bait.
It also feels like the rota mouthpiece is falling in line a little bit. Distract the knives toward the married-in as opposed to the actual royal. I’m sure they are very disappointed in their mom but it’s baffling to represent them as feeling more sympathy towards their dad.
Rebecca is projecting her own feelings. This story is hollow. Notice there is no sympathy or concern for the victims.
The Yorks have always seemed tight knit despite Andrew and Sarah’s lake of judgment and moral failings. Whenever they spoke publicly together whether on podcasts, at charity events or on panels, they’ve always talked about and demonstrated their close bond. It seems quite unlikely that they would hold their mother more accountable than their father for this scandal.
At the end of the day both parents are responsible for their transgressions and should be accountable and face the consequences for what they have done.
*lack of judgement….
Anger and resentment have never been considered sensible emotions. People often hold both of those feelings against one person more than another depending on their own expectations of those people. If you know one of your parents is disgusting and criminal, but think the other isn’t, then yes, you may hold more anger and resentment towards that parent when you find out they aren’t what you thought. That type of betrayal can cause more intense reactions than the other. Imagine if your father beats you, and you think your mother tries to protect you, only to find out your father to beat you at your mother’s behest. Your anger towards her, and that betrayal would be stronger than against the actual abuser.
Exactly, it’s Fergie’s fault Andrew fucked minors? Talk about blame the woman.
🎯
Agreed. If anything they could equally disappointed in their parents behavior/reaction but giving Andrew more grace? Dont see it all.
I hope that the ROTA isn’t *quite* so atrocious after it’s no longer being helmed by Becky English.
I truly can’t imagine the horror of knowing that your father was a pederast and your mother didn’t mind as long as she was paid off. Imagine looking at your own children and thinking about what one parent participated in, while the other stayed bought and silent. Fergie has always been transactional, and he’s a sexual deviant.
Eugenie doesn’t work at an art gallery. She’s a director of an art gallery which means her title looks good on the board and the lesser folk do the actual work. Ditto for Beatrice and the tech company.
No. She is a director, like a department head, senior account manager, at Hauser & Wirth, one of the biggest galleries in the world. Offices in NYC, LA, London, Rio, etc. the artists they represent include Rasheed Johnson, and estate of Jack Whitten, that recently had retrospectives at the Whitney and MOmA in NyC.
Are you suggesting that because she’s a princess she is not competent? She started there in 2015, then was promoted two years later. Maybe she got a entree because of her name, but I would think work got her a promotion.
Yes, actually, that’s exactly what I’m suggesting. My daughter is an artist, and in the art world, it’s about prestige. Nothing Eugenie has ever done or said, or her 2:1 degree from Newcastle University, has ever led me to believe she knows about art.
You are free to believe what you want.
This. Eugenie benefits from the fact that she’s discreet and she’s aware of optics. She’s distanced herself from the UK by living abroad, but she still is happy to attend RF functions. She was smart enough not to get papped hugging Piers Morgan at that infamous lunch, but she was still at the lunch. She’s close to Harry, though, so she’s given a pass.
But she’s a York, and by that I mean she does what she has to do and what she knows how to do. She plays happy families with the RF because her parents depend on their largesse and she depends on the privilege being a princess brings. A large part of her job as art director is brining in clients through the connections she has because of who she is (aka she’s there for people who want to buy access). She’s made plenty of visits to the Middle East, including visits this year. She’s married to a bartender turned nightclub manager turned “brand ambassador” turned property development marketing/promotion executive, the last two positions most certainly landed thanks in large part to who he is married to.
BOTH Eugenie and Beatrice (and their husbands) benefit from their position in the RF and each princess uses that position to help fund their lifestyles. That’s not a criticism by me, by the way. They’re doing what they know, and at least they’re working, even if it is a hustle (unlike the FQ).
Agreed, they are all connected to the underbelly of the influence network. They are friends of Jermey Clarkson and Morgan. They have been photographed in the company of both men as recent as last year.
Additionally, William Lewis is on the Board of Eugenie’s Anti Slavery Collective charity. He was named in Harry’s lawsuit against NGN for alleged ‘criminal’ activities to cover up for NGN during the Leveson Inquiry.
William Lewis is a British media executive and a co-founder, CEO and Publisher of The News Movement. He served as Chief Executive of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal from 2014 to 2020, during which he helped lead a period of major growth and digital transformation at the organisation. Prior to his role at Dow Jones, William was Chief Creative Officer at News Corp and before that, served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Daily and Sunday Telegraph, Business Editor at The Sunday Times and Global News Editor of the Financial Times.
Forgot to state the source of the summary about William Lewis’s background is the anti slavery collective website.
https://theantislaverycollective.org/board/
Eugenie definitely benefits from her relationship with the Sussexes (especially among Celebitches like us!). I also really liked how she made sure her wedding gown showed her scoliosis scar in an effort to destigmatize them.
But overall, yeah, to survive as a York, she’s probably had to do some very unsavory things (or at least look the other way when other people were doing them).
It’s hard to reconcile seeing her at that party with Piers Morgan, etc., and also knowing she visited H&M in California. It must be so complicated for her to navigate being in that family.
@tigermcqueen – this, all of this. Eugenie is not working a 9-5 job from over in Portugal. And she’s been off in the Middle East at shady looking functions too. She’s just better at keeping her head down and a lot of people here give her a pass because she & Harry are close. Both she & her husband (love your description of him & his “rich boy jobs” by the way!) are on the grift as well. Beatrice loves the whole notion of it more but Eugenie also grifts for the cash and standard of living she thinks she’s entitled to…
Also one should also consider art is a known form of money laundering (art laundering) in elite spaces where clients with millions use art to move wealth internationally and skirt tax obligations. 🤔
The circle Eugenie moves in is a space where upscale art brokers and aficionados know to keep their head down to avoid drawing unwelcome attention to their activities.
She not only travels to the Middle East for ‘work’, she also travels to other European countries, Asia and North America.
Read Eugenie’s IG posts about art. They sound like a sixth grader being forced to write a report about Monet after a field trip.
The title “director” means different things in different companies. Unless they specifically say “board of directors” it’s probably just a middle-ish management title.
Also, I wonder how good of a mother Fergie really is. After Beatrice was born, Fergie and Andrew went on foreign trips without the newborn, and it was widely reported the baby thought her nanny was her mother. I believe someone shamed her about it; maybe Diana.
I can remember one of the daughters being filmed in tears during the Oprah show that Sarah did with her about 15 years ago. Both parents are dismal and very exhausting to deal with as they skip through life taking advantage of others . Alice Evans is a TERRIBLE mother and I feel very concerned for her daughters as their education has been disrupted as well. At least the York daughters had the best education money could buy but still I bet they quickly learnt that both parents have feet of clay.
.
To be fair, @Kaiser, “we” don’t *know* that Eugenie’s life is more above-board than Beatrice’s. We simply read a lot less about it. Ultimately, we don’t know these people. By and large, we project our own ideas about who they are onto them.
I think based on what we know, I’m inclined to agree with Kaiserslautern that Beatrice seems to have inherited her parents’ grifter gene-with a fancy job title, side businesses and always backwards and forwards to the Middle East.
Yesterday,The BBC online ran this story below, which shows further evidence of her parents’ grifting and doesn’t reflect well on Beatrice.
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor arranged a private tour of Buckingham Palace while the late Queen was in residence, for businessmen from a cryptocurrency mining firm which agreed to pay his ex-wife up to £1.4m, the BBC can reveal. Jay Bloom and his colleague Michael Evers were driven through the palace gates in the former prince’s own car after being collected from their five-star Knightsbridge hotel for the visit in June 2019. Their company, Pegasus Group Holdings, which Mr Bloom co-founded, employed Sarah Ferguson as a “brand ambassador” for a crypto-mining scheme which would lose investors millions when it failed less than a year later. Sarah Ferguson was paid more than £200,000 for her work for the company and a leaked contract reveals she was in line for a separate bonus worth £1.2m.
Both Mr Evers and Mr Bloom were invited by the then-prince to his Pitch@Palace event – a Dragons’ Den-style business pitching competition – at nearby St James’s Palace later that day, and they dined that evening with Andrew, Ms Ferguson and their daughter Princess Beatrice.
She ,SF also received a stake in the business, which proposed using solar generators to reduce the cost of the energy-intensive computer calculations needed to generate or “mine” the digital currency Bitcoin. Her contract stipulated that she required first-class travel, five-star hotels and the services of a professional hairdresser and make-up artist for the maximum of four “networking events” she would attend on the company’s behalf.
He said he got to know Ms Ferguson and her family and “through all that, I met Prince Andrew [and] Princess Beatrice and a lot of their family”.
So Beatrice’s parents did a whole bunch of bizzy wheeling dealing with a cryptocurrency mining outfit at multiple royal venues. After their bizzy wheeling dealing time together, they all had dinner with Beatrice. And you think Beatrice (who didn’t partake in the bizzy wheeling dealing) is slime because she had dinner with them?
Beatrice isn’t the only York (or Windsor) visiting the Middle East on a regular basis.
I’m with Garner. “Snuck“ isn’t the past tense of “sneak“. This is a hill I’ll die on.
So the tripod. Why does every relationship/situationship have to have a name? Is it a British thing? They all talk in euphemisms.
The sisters have suffered a LOT of public ridicule and humiliation because of both parents – feckless people who should never have had children. Its been reported that both of them at various points financially bailed out their mother – seems that EVERYONE was bailing her out. What was she doing will all the money?!?!
This is what needs to be investigated. How have they squandered all their money over the decades. Where did it all go? Did she never save, even when she had lucrative deals? Even when she was married to Andrew and officially in the Firm, she was said to have money/spending issues.
If someone is an out of control spendaholic, they can run through almost any amount of money. Look at Michael Jackson. Surely he blew much money than Fergie did.
I would hate to be in their position and can’t imagine what they are going through. They were in their mid 20s when Virginia Giuffre first accused Epstein of trafficking her and accused Andrew of SA when she was a minor in 2014/2015. I could understand if they thought it was just a simple money grab at first and didn’t believe Virginia’s claims or his connections to Epstein. The royal family has always been a target of ridiculous rumors so I could see them being in denial for awhile.
But it’s been 10 years and the accusations have not gone away against their father. I would have to think at some point they had to accept that Virginia’s claims were true and that their father is guilty even if he has always denied it. If the Filthy Rich documentary on Netflix didn’t do it, Virginia’s posthumous book was the final nail in the coffin.
I really, really hope they learn from their parents’ mistakes and don’t end up like them, especially Beatrice (also she has daughters, why the heck would she want them near her father!). She seems to be closer to Andrew given she helped him set up the disastrous NewsNight interview with Emily Maitlis among other things. I can see them being super disappointed and betrayed by their mom but I can’t see why they’d be more mad at her than their dad. Their dad is the one who introduced Fergie to Epstein and who got them all in this mess in the first place and who has lied about his behavior for 10 years.
I could see both remaining somewhat close to Fergie but it’s time for both of them to cut the cord with their dad. He is nothing but trouble and chaos and they both deserve a reset without his drama in their lives. But they both need to be smart about how they both act going forward as well. Take some lessons from Harry and Meghan! If anything Meghan could teach both of them how to deal with sketchy family members and how to be productive, thriving adults! She’s the only one in that family who can do that.
You have to consider that both Beatrice and Eugenie have also socialized with Epstein and Maxwell on several occasions, in the US and in the UK (no evidence that they witnessed any transgressions towards any of the victims and I don’t believe they witnessed anything nefarious either). They both probably had a positive opinion of their parents’ friends and likely have also been in denial about the accusations of their parents’ awareness and involvement. They might still be in denial. 😞
It was telling that neither of the girls is living in Royal Lodge. Because at one point, it seemed that they were both a bit homeless. Eugenie supposedly lives in a cottage at Kensington Palace, but moved into Frogmore Cottage for a few months, and no one knows where Beatrice lives. Some say they have rooms at St James’ Palace.
Now we know that Royal Lodge comes with SIX houses, so you wonder why Andrew never put up his kids. Additionally, there was a story about Eugenie’s cottage at KP, which had damp and mould, and Andrew refused to fix it, instead passing the bill to his mother. However, he spared no expense for Eugenie’s wedding because he knew it would bring him the limelight he craved.
So you really can’t blame the girls; they learned from their parents to live off the kindness of strangers. This is why they go on trips with the likes of Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan… freebies. They have nothing. Eugenie’s husband is making an okay living. Not sure about Beatrice’s husband. It seemed that it was his baby mama’s family that had the money. His family has been extremely low-key.
It is now understandable why the family and UK press had a total meltdown over the $100 million fee from Netflix and a house with 19 bathrooms; they were supposed to be begging their rich friends for handouts.
Now, looking back in hindsight, it seems likely that the reason they hounded Chelsey out of Prince Harry’s life is that her family is a billionaire family. If he had stayed with her and married, it would have given him the option of packing up and leaving at any time he wanted to.
They were willing to “accept” Cressida because she came from a titled family, and a plus in the firm’s eyes, she had no money of her own, unless she asked her sister, who married Branson’s son. One story that Tina Brown was quick to report was that Cressida was upset with Harry because he did not pay for her ticket to his friend’s wedding in the US. Looking back, he again didn’t pay because Charles gave him barely enough money to live on, while spoiling his wife and setting up trust funds for her children and grandchildren. All in all, Cressida was no threat. Additionally, her mother was good friends with Seward, a royal reporter, which would give her access to insider information.
I never realized Chelsey Davy came from a billionaire family. Huh.
I think B and E shared a flat at St. James Palace, a flat I believe B and Edo now share. Eugenie has a cottage at Kensington Palace. B and Edo reportedly bought a house in the Cotswolds, and reportedly Eugenie and Jack have a house in Portugal, either complimented because of his job, or owned by them. Don’t know if I were Eugenie I would want to continue living at Kensington, though. This might be the time for the Brooksbanks to become expats somewhere. Seems to be that Edo is the one who would benefit from royal connections. There is the interesting and mysterious transaction regarding a house in Mayfair, which was bought and sold by Fergie. Obviously neither Andy nor Fergie can be trusted with money, or it seems, to provide for their daughters. I read somewhere that Fergie is rumoured to have dipped into the girls’ trust funds, if they had them. Andrew and Fergie will always be a burden to the tax-payers. Charles maybe supporting them, but where does Charles get his money? I would bet HE would not be dipping into his private and inherited fortune for anybody except Camilla and her brood. Elizabeth and Philip have managed to produce two very disgusting sons.
I am the daughter of a narcissist. A & F are a narcissistic couple and that is a great burden on children. You have to learn how to fawn to your parents and eventually you grow aware of their boundless selfishness and lack of everyday ethics. Everyday I grew up being punished and/or being told that as the oldest child, I would have to live with and take care of my mother forever.
I am sure that their parents—especially Fergie—are emotional vampires. It is also possible that one of them could have inherited the narcissism gene (yes, it can be genetic).
💯
There is also the trauma bonding.
This. I’m the daughter of narcissists. I was never close with my father, so his selfishness hurt less. My mother and I were “close” (in other words, I was her emotional support animal) until she endangered my child and years of lies came to the surface. Both parents can break your heart, but they don’t always do it at the same time. I feel for B & E – sometimes you see it differently when you become a parent yourself. I’m sure Beatrice is realizing that she would never take her girls to visit a known pedophile, like her mother did to her.
Wait. They are so worried about their father (who raped girls), but their mother taking money from Daddy’s friend is the last straw? Give me a break. I hope the York Princesses are not that stupid. Fergie has horrible judgement, but my GAWD, if she is the one that’s cast as the worst parent, then they have genuinely lost the plot. I’m sorry, I know it’s hard to see your father as a rapist, but my god big picture people. Granted, this is a tabloid piece so who knows if any of this is true.
All of this, down to the questionable veracity of this piece.
But if it is true, and B&E are being tougher on Fergie, gah. They have lost all perspective, if they ever had any. Their father is a monster.
I find it disgusting how this is being framed. So they’re distancing themselves from their grifting mother, who has always been this way, while supporting their deviant father, with his disgusting criminality and trafficker ties to Epstein. I truly don’t understand how Rebecca English is still using the York sisters to drum up some sympathy for Andrew. I think these women have their issues but between them supposedly being threatened by William, and now basically told to pick their gross father over their grasping mother, this reeks of once again blaming the woman to protect the man and the institution. Eugenie and Beatrice have undoubtedly been negatively shaped by their parents galling lack of moral compass, they probably gloss over their crimes and failings, but I don’t see how this article benefits them in any way. This whole thing reeks.