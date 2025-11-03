King Charles really thought the Andrew problem would just disappear

There are twenty million articles about who gets credit for what in regard to the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew, who is now Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. I don’t know who or what to believe anymore, especially with Queen Camilla, Prince William and even the Princess of Wales all demanding credit for what happened. What’s even funnier is that… they still haven’t done enough to punish Andrew! He’s heading to his family’s private estate, where he’ll have to make do with only a couple of servants and a lifetime of funding from his brother! The rush to claim credit belies the Windsors’ eagerness to pretend that Andrew is being seriously punished and that everyone can and should move on from here. Anyway, this Daily Mail piece was interesting, because columnist Barbara Davies actually has some information about when the palace got their hands on Virginia Guiffre’s posthumous memoir, and how the palace has also compiled a dossier on Andrew, full of even worse sh-t which has never come out. Some highlights:
Prince William & Camilla were upset by Andrew’s statement three Fridays ago: In the end, His Majesty the King came to realise what those closest to him have been whispering in his ear for weeks. The Andrew problem was not going to disappear. It was time to grasp the nettle and wield his power. Prince William, in particular, a royal insider told me this week, has been ‘smouldering on the sidelines’ ever since the release earlier this month of a pompous, self-aggrandising statement by Andrew in which he used the royal ‘we’ to conclude he would ‘put my duty to my family and country first’ and ‘no longer use the honours which have been conferred on me’. Queen Camilla, too, it is understood, was ‘really riled’ by that earlier half-hearted statement and had been urging her husband to take decisive action against his younger brother or risk irreparable institutional damage to the Royal Family.
William called for Andrew’s banishment for a while: Inside the family, no one has been calling for Andrew’s banishment more than William. ‘He was fuming that the King had previously fudged dealing with Andrew and allowed him to make an earlier statement making him seem very honourable,’ says a royal insider speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail.
William & Charles’s meeting in Scotland: Sources have told the Daily Mail that Charles and 43-year-old William met in Balmoral in September and had agreed to wait until the publication of Ms Giuffre’s book before deciding what action to take. But then the Palace got hold of advance copies. Queen Camilla, a long-time campaigner against sex abuse and domestic violence, is said to be among those who read it. Palace officials were also briefed that a whole new tranche of Epstein documents, some implicating Andrew, were about to come to light in the US. Some of those leaked emails, as the Mail on Sunday exclusively revealed last month, exposed Andrew’s ongoing secret friendship with Epstein despite his insistence that he had ended it in 2010.
Charles believed in Andrew’s innocence: While the King was then persuaded action needed to be taken – in the form of the less stringent statement released by Buckingham Palace last month – he still clung onto the idea, as did his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, that his younger brother was ‘innocent until proven guilty’. ‘The late Queen went to her grave believing in Andrew’s innocence in the Epstein scandal,’ says the royal insider. ‘It doesn’t fit well with the King to have to treat Andrew as harshly as he has to. William and Camilla take a harder line which has caused a lot of family angst.’
Why Charles kicked Fergie out too: According to the insider: ‘It would be a PR disaster for the King to help her. If she really has nowhere to go then Andrew should let her move in with him in a private arrangement as has happened for the past nearly 20 years. Or maybe one of their daughters has a granny flat.’
The York princesses: Suggestions this week that William put pressure on his cousins to get Andrew out of Royal Lodge are not true, although he is said to have met with Beatrice and been in contact with her and Eugenie by phone over the past fortnight. ‘He would never target them for the sins of their father,’ says the royal insider.
The dossier: If there’s any future trouble from [B&E’s] shameless parents, officials could resort to using that secret dossier. Currently under lock and key in a safe, it has been added to since the 1990s with the help of servants, security officers and embassy staff overseas and is seen as an ‘insurance policy’ should the former Duke and Duchess ‘decide to try their luck’. While it is said Andrew would never turn on the institution in which he was raised, particularly given his daughters are still inside it, that ‘luck’, in Sarah Ferguson’s case, might be seen to refer to the potential threat of her writing a tell-all memoir or, as she has in the past, giving interviews to the likes of Oprah Winfrey. Fergie, it is said, is ‘rocked’ by the speed with which their fates have been sealed. ‘To see it all taken away so swiftly and brutally has really set her on the edge,’ says the insider.
Charles still let this fester for too long: As the royal insider puts it: ‘The King may have left it too late for the Palace to stay above the fray. If he hoped to draw a line under it, he is heading for a big disappointment.’
Andrew’s tough life in Norfolk: He is unlikely to have room in his new abode for anything more than a cook or housekeeper. He will also lose the luxury of meals delivered from the kitchens at Windsor Castle. It’s unthinkable that he will join the King and the rest of his family when they congregate at Sandringham next month to celebrate Christmas. It goes without saying, too, that he will never be welcome at nearby Anmer Hall, the country home of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The secret dossier just sounds like the palace/government compiled decades’ worth of kompromat on Andrew to use in case of emergency… when that information should have been used to prosecute Andrew in real time. This is where I’m left wondering just how much QEII knew and how extensively she protected Andrew. Clearly, they began compiling the dossier during her lifetime, but that doesn’t mean she knew what was in it. But she could be such a sly old lady sometimes, you never know. But once she died, surely they should have shown the fakakta dossier to Charles, who was already well aware of some of it??
As for William and Camilla pushing Charles to act… sure. It was actually hilarious to watch Charles dither in real time, to see Charles and his “side” try and fail to make excuses for why Andrew could not be punished any further. I actually hope William and Camilla were both trying to tell Charles that he needed to do something. Also: do we believe that palace officials got their hands on Virginia’s memoir before it was released? I know many members of the British press got advance copies, maybe someone slipped it to a courtier. It would make the timing of Andrew’s York-relinquishment make some kind of sense.
I don’t know if the palace got a copy of VG’s memoir before publication. I just know that many people involved in this Epstein saga have died mysteriously. That’s all.
Not only did they get a copy of the memoir, they have a dossier on Andrew that is far worse than imagined. They were waiting for the book to see what else in addition to their own info. The mysterious deaths? Andrew has a target on him, he’ll have security and be relatively safe at Sandringham.
Someone mentioned this morning that young men are involved also. He’s an equal opportunity offender. These people are a laughable.
But the poor commoner “is unlikely to have room in his new abode for anything more than a cook or housekeeper.” How will he survive??
These people, honestly. To actually publish that sentence!!
I suspect the “ dossier” wasn’t compiled until fairly recently but is there just to guard against Fergie or Andrew launching their own royal family tell all completely with receipts.
A steaming pile of horse shit that Davies articles was. Trying to make it sound like Peg or Horsilla had anything to do with it. Trying to make it sound like the pedo will suffer with only having a cook and housekeeper and housing and protection and security. Such punishment!!
The punishment is weak. They’re just hoping that all this attention on who did what will distract from the fact that serious investigations should’ve been had and should still be had. Using the info from this dossier.
I hope the information continues to come out!!
Thank you Jais that is exactly what I commented down below. It’s insulting that they are making sure that the focus stays on who did or didn’t do something instead of the fact that this is something that should have been handled a long time ago and just moving him and making him not use titles isn’t the action that should have and needs to be done. He needs to answer to authorities and all these articles are just letting us know that it wasn’t just the Queen who should have stepped up on behalf of the victims who are still being ignored. Charles, William and Camilla want us to know that they have some authority concerning this issue but all of them continue to fail to do the right thing, that is what I get from all of these articles and discussions.
Could Charles really have believed Andrew being a pedo would blow over? If so, someone needs to check his vape because I don’t think its tobacco.
I beginning to think that Andrew is going to drag EVERYONE down with him.
I actually believe almost all of this. The Andrew mess reached critical mass and no deflection stories about H&M could cover it. It’s really a matter of self-preservation. Whatever legacy Charles will have would be in danger and William did not want this on his plate coming into his reign.
The only part I don’t believe is about Andrew’s meals. I’m sure Sandringham has a kitchen that can provide whatever he wants.
Yeah, I would assume someone somewhere is going to be cooking for Andrew. Please.
I am meh on this.
Do I believe about the dossier?
Yes.
Do I think Elizabeth covered her favourite son? Yes.
I also think that Charles is petty AF and didn’t need to be pushed too much, but maybe he thought to postpone everything after his cancer.
“They told lies about us to protect others.”
White Supremacy & Entitlement is a HELLUVA narcotic 😬
Yep, and a whole lot of people are addicted.
I actually believe that, separately, William and Camilla have been working on Charles to “do something” about Nonce Andrew. But it has nothing to do with justice, or even optics.
It’s all over a stupid house. No one cared until they really wanted that house.
I hope the roof caves in on whichever ends up living there, in honor of Virginia and all the others trafficked and abused.
William should tread lightly, because when people talk about Andrew knowing “where all the bodies are buried,” that likely includes a lot of unflattering information about Wills, too, that has always been kept from the public.
He might not want to jump to take credit for this so quickly and so publicly— this is Charles’s mess (well, it *should* have been his mother’s mess, but she refused to deal with it properly, so KFC inherited it).
Andrew and Fergie are both unpredictable and who knows what the future holds, especially once Chuck is gone. But William is an idiot, so here we are.
It’s obvious that Charles believed Andrew was innocent. Plus it’s interesting that the press and Palace have finally remembered that Fergie wrote her memoirs and was interviewed by Oprah. For at least 3 years the press and Palace seemed to have amnesia or pretended that Harry and Meghan were the only royals to write a book and talk about the their experience in the Royal Family.
Well they always conveniently forget that Charles did the very same thing. It was actually Charles writing his memoir and doing his memoir confirming his relationship with Camilla that was the catalyst to Diana doing hers a year later.
I woupd argue that Charles believed in Andrew’s guilt but was in agreement with Andrew that he was entitled to what he did
CWS -Bingo. They’re entitled and they think women are disposable.
Re the dossier: I’m willing to bet that dossier contains copies of correspondence, emails, etc. between Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell that may have seemed not quite innocuous or open to interpretation at first glance, but taken within the context of Virginia Giuffre’s book are damning.
Maxwell may be in a “country club” prison, but she’s still incarcerated. Andrew literally lives in one of the most posh country clubs on earth.
So many moving parts to all of this.
I’m sure it contains a lot more, especially about his time as trade envoy. So many complaints from so many sources were lodged about Andrew, but BP just said hush.
And that’s why, if I’m being real, I feel just as much anger towards the government sometimes, whoever it may be at the same time. They have such a feckless throws their hand up in the air way of dealing with the monarchy. Don’t get me wrong. They have other important issues to deal with. But knowing and sitting and watching and allowing the corruption to be protected just doesn’t sit right with me.
Do they keep dossiers on all the royals? we know they were doing something similar for Meghan but it seems very telling to me that they have been keeping a dossier on Andrew for THIRTY YEARS and then were surprised that the public was like “yeah hes awful kick him out of royal lodge.”
I believe that a dossier exists. I am just disgusted that they are saving the contents just in case the royals are hurt by The Drew’s actions. They don’t care about his real victims.
Keeping a dossier seems to be their MO. They kept one on Meghan, filled it with manufactured bullying claims and released it just before the Oprah interview. They are so dumb they are literally giving away the game and boasting about it.
Also it is interesting the incandescent one is briefing about his compassion for the non working royal York princesses. How is the plan to take away the titles from all non working royals going in the Scooter era? Will he make them working royals just to be able to take away Sussex titles?
Lownie’s book has a lot and he says there’s another couple hundred pages that he’ll put in the paperback edition. Plus, people who weren’t willing to speak to him before might want to now.
I don’t know if I would spend money on a book that we know has lies in it, based on the lies that Harry says were written about him. He’s showing that he isn’t credible or truthful in his reporting.
@nerd – yeah I’m with you on that. Lownie was on a podcast about Epstein/maxwell and while I didn’t listen to all of it I thought I’d check out the last one as it was about Just Andrew. Only a few minutes in and Lownie was saying things like “well Andrew and Harry are very similar in that they’re both weak men who were easily influenced – either by greed or by strong women”. I turned it off after that…
@Eurydice, I’m only using this comment as a jumping off point to complain about how much I hate this new-ish (past few years, I think?) trend of authors releasing more in paperback editions of their books, not just Lownie. A lot of writers do it, and it’s incredibly unfair to the people who buy hardcovers! Why is it even legal?
It also seems to me that it will discourage lots of readers from even buying hardcovers — which are more expensive and therefore the ones that the publishers want to sell more of — and just waiting for the paperback, if they know that will have the “full” story.
And what about people who purchased audiobooks? Do those get automatically updated with the “new” chapters?
I’ve probably bitched about this on here before, lol, I’m sorry — it just bothers me so much. Do authors expect fans* to buy TWO copies of every one of their books? The publishers must be either 1) okay with authors doing it, or
2) forcing them contractually to do it, but whatever the case, I hate it 😭
(*Although in this particular situation, I doubt that someone like this jackass Lownie really has “fans” — but I think that Omid did it with his last book, too, and I definitely was a fan of his.)
@Mtl.ex.pat – yeah I caught up with a lot of Lownie blather on YT this weekend (ok I slept thru a lot of it). Lownie seemed really eager to get dirt on Meghan from some olde whyte woman. Then Lownie said Meghan was like Sarah Ferguson. I’m like, yeah, nope.
To all of the above commenters
The RF is still keeping a running dossier on Meghan and Harry
Andrew Lownie is keeping his own dossier on Meghan and Harry too, because he will be writing about them in 15 to 20 years time
I suspect, he hopes, it will be in a takedown style like ‘Traitor King’ & ‘Entitled, The Rise and Fall of the House of York’
The Windsor family brand continues to deteriorate.
Following QEII’s death, their history of colonialism (linked to their participation in slavery and racism) has been the main cause of brand erosion. With the exposure of their complicity (£12m payout) and cover up for Andrew’s culpability (secret dossier indicating awareness) just 3 years after QEII died, the brand erosion will continue into the foreseeable future.
Many previously uninterested people are becoming aware of the lack of accountability from a the Royal family 1) spending hundreds of millions in funding from the public coffers and 2) misusing public property for personal exploits and financial benefits.
Andrew rides off into the sunset still living a posh life. ‘Removing his titles’ is just performative, a short lived PR move, but the stench will remain from the rot inside of the toxic dysfunctional ‘mafia’ Royal family/institution.
There’s a saying: You can’t outrun your shadow.
I have to admit the Windsor brand went downhill *much* faster than I anticipated after Elizabeth’s death!
I mean, we all knew it would happen, but whew, it has happened SWIFTLY. The leftovers simply don’t/can’t cut it, no matter how much the BM tries to maintain the “glamour” or mystique or whatever.
I remember thinking after TQ died, that Charles seemed in an awful hurry to rush her off the stage. There was that very quick and rather cold announcement of how he was getting rid of her beloved horses. Even before that, the smiling picture of Charles and Cam, Will and Kate, before TQ was even buried, with Kate at the reception that H&M were disinvited to, draped in strands of Liz’s pearls. Had crossed my mind back then that a smarter move might be to ride on her coattails a little longer as he eased into his reign. I guess like Will’s view of Harry, Charles believed as monarch and with Liz out of the way, he’d automatically get the respect and affection she had. Of course, by then Charles, with Ed Young’s help, had been directing a fair amount of what was going on with an increasingly ill queen, and we’d already started to hear more than one questionable thing about Charles and finances.
Then too, current generations aren’t emotionally attached to the previous old fashioned incarnation of monarchy, especially when Brexit has caused serious economic harm across Britain, yet the RF continues to suck up massive amounts of resources. And then there’s Will, blowing off work, constantly on vacation, and whining about wanting yet another home. Not a surprise if people are getting over the Windsors fast.
💯%
Their “brand” questionable from jump, crashed and burned when Prince Charles killed his first wife. Say what ya want I believe he did.
I do think Charles thought he could put his head in the sand and this would blow over. I mean that roughly happened in 2019, right? He gave the interview, it was a disaster, that statement was released about not using HRH, and that was kind of it. People still didn’t like him and there were still comments but if I was Charles, I would figure the situation had resolved at that point. Then there was the settlement in 2022 and that was a little harder to hide, but could be played off as “this is about keeping the peace for the jubilee” or something. and again there were still comments, a general sense of disdain for Andrew, but the favorite targets for the press continued to be H&M.
I can believe that he thought a statement about the York title would be sufficient and then someone had to convince him that he needed to do more. If it was just about the book or the dossier, then I think they might have just done everything at once. having the two statements and two separate moves (first the duke of york, then prince and royal lodge etc) tells me that someone at the palace really did think the first would be enough.
Precedent certainly indicates that you’re right, @Becks! This family has never, ever handled a crisis properly and quickly, let alone gotten out ahead of one. It’s always too little, too late with the Windsors, after the public has basically forced/bullied them into some sort of action.
I don’t think they believe he’s innocent in that he didn’t do what they’re saying he did, I firmly believe they fundamentally know he did it but don’t think it was wrong because of their entitlement and their belief that they are above petty commoners.
Totally agree. They know he’s an unscrupulous corrupt deviant but the royals think they are entitled to act however they want due to their inbred birth. They really are no more than caged mascots or overly pampered pets but that’s harder to digest even with vacationing 10x year. No matter what they are, they are still living better than most people and should set an example to others. Instead they are nasty and rotting from the inside out.
I agree with you that it’s not a matter of them not thinking that he did it but them believing that what they know he did wasn’t wrong. The type of people within their circles tells us that this type of behavior is common and isn’t a factor on who they distance themselves from. Charles had an uncle who was accused of similar things yet he was his favorite uncle even with those accusations against him. He defended a priest for doing similar things and Harry said that he wanted to have Seville as one of Harry’s godparents but that was vetoed by Diana. For someone who he later claimed to not know that well, how does he want that person to be a godparent to their child (who is a prince) without at least knowing them personally at a certain level? There are photos of Epstein, Ghislaine, Weinstein and Spacey who have been in the royal circles and none of that is a coincidence that none of them raised an eyebrow when the accusations were about Andrew. They knew they just didn’t see anything wrong with what any of them did. To them the only real crime in that family is marrying and having children with a woman of color.
Isn’t one of their big arguments that the age of consent is 16 in the UK, so Andrew really “didn’t do anything wrong?” At least I’ve seen hardcore monarchists use that one. They’re all disgusting.
It almost reminds me of Cell Block Tango – I didn’t do it, but if I’d done it, how could you tell me that I was wrong?
Except here its – I didn’t do, but if I’d done it…..it still wouldn’t matter bc I didnt do anything wrong.
I think that’s especially true of QEII. I don’t think she had the same ideas re consent that many of us have, or that she understood you could be a victim of trafficking but have access to nice things or hang around with millionaires. I’m sure she thought that Virginia was just one more girl who threw herself at Andrew – I mean who wouldn’t throw themselves at him right?? – and then she regretted it in the morning. and Philips take on the situation was probably even worse.
“‘He would never target them (Beatrice & Eugenie) for the sins of their father,’”, LOL! The man that has been briefing Tom Sykes et al, on how he will strip Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet off their titles? If children are not off limits for King William V no one is.
When is KC III’s brother expected to have a sit-down with the authorities?
The sit down with authorities is what should happen if KC really thought Andrew was innocent until proven guilty. But a family that keeps dossiers on its members knows damn good and well that he’s guilty. The Windows have always been tainted AF, but the shiny facade QEII put on it all is something.
Oh, please. As soon as the government mentioned they might look into the leases of Crown Estate properties, Charles stopped pretending it was so hard to get rid of Andrew.
I believe that they might have tried to hold on on the bullshit “won’t use his titles” for a lot longer, no matter the public disapproval, if there wasn’t a real threat of their dodgy finances coming to light.
It wasn’t Camilla or William or anyone else pushing for more punishment because none of them give a shit. If they did it would have happened much earlier.
Totally agree that this was all driven by ££. The dead last thing the BRF wants is anyone poking around in their finances, so the minute it looked like that might happen, Charles acted. They’re so transparent.
Scooter wants to take Sussex titles so he wanted Andrews taken so there is a precedent. He is such a phony. If camilla,is for help for abused women she would have condemned Clarkson article about meghan.
There is no precedent. Not liking your brother because he wrote a book isn’t a precedent. Prince Harry has committed no crimes. I wish people stop inflating the two. Seriously what would his justification be to take Harry’s titles. Harry hasn’t committed treason or any crimes against the British people. Just because you are angry with you brother is not enough to remove his titles. I personally believe it’s a lot of bs from the tabloids who are mad with Harry because he’s sued and is suing them. They live and breathe in attacking him and Meghan to rile up their demented and racist readers.
So everyone knows Pedrew is abusive scum and there’s a dossier proving it, but Scotland Yard has no interest in charging him?
Good to know that the corruption is establishment-wide.
And of course Charles knows his brother is guilty but he only could bring himself to care when the monarchy was threatened.
Burn it all down.
Considering Andrew had security officers assigned to protect him and staff employed to serve him, it is impossible to believe the British establishment (royal institution, government/foreign office, RAVEC security/home office, and media reporters/publishers who have ‘inside sources’) for 20+ years was unaware of Andrew’s transgressions while he ‘worked’ and traveled globally on assignment as a representative of the UK or while he hosted events at various government/Crown Estate properties. 🤔 🙄
Wait a minute, I thought the whole Sandringham summit thing was cr*p? Didn’t William just go shooting?
Anyway, Andrew is no genius but he would be stupid to take an accommodation on the Sandringham estate proper, as William will just be able to kick him out when he’s King.
. My guess is that Charles has bought him, or is going to buy him, a property near sandringham. After all, wasn’t the initial statement about where Andrew was going just talking about Norfolk in general? He also could not rely on William supporting him when he becomes king.
If Andrew were smart he would have gotten Charles to give him a property that doesn’t fall within the sun random estate and some sort of spendthrift trust that can’t be touched when William is King.
But then, like I said, Andrew is no genius. There are some lovely properties available in the Sandringham area though. Some of which are currently under offer. The one I would want is Ingoldisthorpe Hall. It’s gorgeous! And, even has a separate four bedroom house for fergie!