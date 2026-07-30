Royalist: King Charles likely believed that Clive Alderton was undermining him

This week, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles’ private secretary Clive Alderton – effectively his chief of staff and lead courtier – would be stepping down in the next ten months. The timing of the announcement was certainly interesting, having come in the same month as Charles’ rescinding an invitation for Prince Harry to stay at BP, and the subsequent Highgrove meeting with the Sussex family on July 10. It’s hard to miss that Alderton’s retirement is at least partially due to Prince Harry and the decade-long mismanagement of everything around Harry, Meghan, their kids and their exit. Well, following the Alderton announcement, Tom Sykes posted a lengthy, self-congratulatory Royalist Substack where he referenced his own reporting. While Sykes has gone off the deep end about all things Sussex, I’ve remarked before about how he actually has some interesting dirt about the internal politics of Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace (Prince William’s office). Here’s some of what Sykes wrote in “The Wasp Is Leaving the Palace. Advantage, Harry.”
The news that Sir Clive Alderton, King Charles’s principal private secretary, is standing down from his role after 20 years of royal service is a huge win for the bring-back-Harry party, captained by the king himself, to which Alderton has long been a leading member of the opposition. It will not come as a huge surprise to readers of The Royalist or viewers of my YouTube channel; I have been talking for some time about the rise of the court’s chief dove, Theo Rycroft, Alderton’s deputy who is now in pole position.
The Royalist has been ahead of the game on this story, but it has been gossiped about for several months now. There is a reason it has been so difficult for my colleagues in the UK legacy media to report. Although it has been widely known in royal circles for some time now that Alderton was deeply unhappy with the direction of travel of Charles’s Harry policy, reporters cannot afford to anger the king’s press office (headed by another hawk, Tobyn Andreae) or they risk being cut off. For many, that is simply too big a risk to take.
I have been reporting for some time on the increasing influence of Rycroft, and although Buckingham Palace is briefing that there will be a competitive recruitment process open to internal and external candidates, most people understand that Rycroft, in the natural order of things, should take over the role. That is how these things usually work.
Part of what makes writing about the royals sometimes a little tense is the way that the palace so often confirms or denies things. After I wrote about Rycroft’s rise, plenty of people pushed back unofficially, telling me I was wrong, that there was no friction, no factions. So it is, I’ll admit, gratifying to have it confirmed that my sources have been telling me the truth: the court is indeed riven with factionalism, and Charles, now that he has his health back, is reshaping his court around the thing he actually wants, and what the king wants is Harry back.
There is a bigger story here too: a king taking back power. You have to go all the way back to George III, who confounded his doctors in 1789 (recovering his wits just as parliament prepared to hand power to his son as regent), to find a British monarch restored to health so pointedly reclaiming control from his heir. Charles is reasserting himself, and the court is being reshaped in his image, not William’s.
Ultimately, if you are the king’s private secretary, your job is to enable him. The feeling in parts of Charles’s own camp for some time has been that Alderton was, if not doing the opposite, very definitely not getting on very enthusiastically with the business of delivering what the king wanted (reconciliation with his son and his son’s family); he seems to have been intent on saving the king from what he regarded as his bad ideas. After twenty successful years at Charles’s side, it seems Alderton thinks this too big a mistake to endorse.
Begrudging credit to Sykes: I think he’s correct about the factions within the king’s court, just as I think Alderton both undermined and enabled a dithering, weak king and a deadbeat father. Alderton is to blame for a lot of what happened around the Sussexes, but Charles is to blame as well. My guess is that Charles, fueled by the “hawks” in his office, decided to make some horrible decisions (the Frogmore eviction, the years-long silent treatment, rescinding the invitation to stay at BP), and then blamed those hawks when his decisions blew up in his face.
That woman Kinsey Schofield also “reacted” to Sykes’ reporting, saying in part: “If Harry believes one retirement suddenly clears the path back into the Royal Family, I think he’ll be disappointed… The trust deficit is far bigger than any one adviser…I think it’s premature to call this a win for Prince Harry.” I mean…Harry absolutely loathes Alderton, so it actually IS a win. But it will be interesting to see if Theo Rycroft becomes the new private secretary. Rycroft is absolutely more pro-Sussex in general.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Interesting, but ten months is far to long for him to remain imo the people who are the ones behind the hate filled scheming against the Sussex’s should have been fired long ago but the king kept them and the result have been disastrous for the popularity of the leftovers as the empty crowd control barriers make obvious.. most engagements now consist of yellow sign holding republican protesters, while the interest and global popularity of the Sussex’s continue to grow every where except in certain tabloids all with UK connections.
Yeah, I don’t understand why his retirement was announced so early. Maybe it’s a way to scapegoat him for the mess they all created.
In corporate and in govt early announcement means the person will leave much sooner than the announced date (often due to disagreements, or, because of outstanding leave days, others terms and the redundancy scheme in their contract) .
I think Alderton is leaving after the summer holidays, and the deputy will takeover while the (fake) recruitment continues till the announcement of the ‘new’ PS early next year.
These are my thoughts as well – have seen exactly this play out in various workplaces over the years.
Ah.
My thoughts as well. I would be surprised if he was still there by January 2027
If he was an azzhole it’s gonna be a hard 10months for him. I feel like it’s cut throat in there and he’s probably not gonna want to stay for the whole 10 months to be a target of low key tortures.
It doesn’t matter, he is a lame duck and no longer seen in a position of power.
This is how William siezed his power because no one saw Charles as viable.
In the immortal words of Varys:
“Power resides where men believe it resides. It’s a trick, a shadow on the wall, and a very small man can cast a very large shadow.”
When will the Palace and rota rats understand that Harry has no intention to come back?
He wants a relationship with his father.
No rival court
No half in/half out working for the palace
No royal roles on behalf of his father (which he would lose the moment Charles dies and Baldy takes over)
Simply a relationship. He wants to meet with Pa, bring Meghan and the children, with full security. And after a visit he will happily go back to his life in freedom, doing the work which is important to him, and which he proved he can do very well without the Palace and the rota.
Privately I’m sure they understand this but would never admit it out loud because it then takes away from the myth that that are needed and superior.
They know he isn’t coming back. They just LIE, LIE, LIE. The rota lost their meal ticket when the Sussexes left and have to write anything Harry related to keep sales up because the left behinds are as interesting as watching paint dry. Harry knocked ’em for a loop when he left and none of them can course correct…. They continue to make him the main story when he just wanted to walk away and make sporadic appearances related to charity and work. The grey men, Charles/Camilla and Willy thought Harry was weak and yanking his security would force him back into the fold. They never thought the brave little boy who walked behind his Mother’s coffin in front of the entire world would grow up to be a man brave enough to break away from his dysfunctional family and country. Willy is an extremely dysfunctional @#$% and has spent his entire life plotting all the ways he would degrade his brother as they aged. Charles/Camilla actively participate in the smear campaign but are clever enough to realize Willy is unhinged and have allowed him to be the face of the smear campaign. Willy has more or less continued the bashing bully behavior that was never addressed properly when Harry/Willy were small children. Harry having a successful life and living a life a charity proves the lavishly tax payer funded Winsor monarchy is unnecessary. The grey men and left behinds see Harry as a royal asset they are entitled to abuse to protect their status. They can’t have Harry rich, happy and successful without picking the tax paying publics pockets because he makes them unnecessary and highlights their grift.
Classic narcissistic parenting: outsourcing your dirty work. Appointing other people to serve as bad cop whilst you play good cop. Making your children jump through hoops for your affection, trust, loyalty. Appointing other people to hold those hoops and heckling. What a sh*tshow. Harry really must have had some solid influences in his life cause Charles is a piece of merde.
Classic narcissistic parenting: outsourcing your dirty work. Appointing other people to serve as bad cop whilst you play good cop. @Yankeedoodles , bless you for making me laugh out loud! I cackled at this: outsourcing your dirty work and then sacking one’s minions when one is displeased by backlash!
The thing that Kinsey doesn’t seem to realize is that you don’t have to be, ” Pro- Sussex” to realize that Alderton’s tenure has not been a net positive for the reputation and popularity of the monarchy. Anyone who’s actually interested in doing their jobs, and not in revenge for perceived slights, realizes that this is not a winning battle for them.
They need to deal with the very real concerns and frustrations from the public about increases in the Sovereign Grant, the laziness of the future king and queen consort, hiding criminal conduct, in addition to obviously working hand in hand with the media, not focusing all their time on Harry and Meghan. These are the real things to be concerned with when your entire role depends very strongly on public perception.
If they want to keep pretending it’s a business, they’re going to have to treat it like one. I have said forever that in any other business the incompetence that has been witnessed at the top would not be allowed to stand for as long as it has. Especially when you have” shareholders” so to speak to please.
Seriously? Kinsey Schofield, the former reality show party planner for P Diddy who now masquerades as a royal expert in LA? She’s warning him? Good grief 😅🤣😂
Kinsey Schofield was a reality TV show contestant on a P Diddy show. She’s passing herself off as a royal expert and people are quoting her. 🤣🤣🤣
IMO Charles doesn’t want Harry back for family reasons. He probably wants him more involved in order to control William. It’s obvious that Dim Bill only works when in competition with Harry so Charles must want that. But it’s a risky strategy which is probably the source of friction within Charles’ inner circle since they all consider both sons to be unpredictable. I also get the impression that Camilla wants Harry back for strategic reasons as well.
It’s a mess.
Any reference to that Schofield woman is an instant turnoff for me. This woman is unhinged as badly as that pickled woman Levine. A reality TV woman who suddenly becomes a Princess Diana trooper. Give me a break. She has not met a negative theory or narrative about the Sussexes she does not embrace. She has no insight just more nonsense to allow her to keep that platform she has created. A totally unqualified mouthpiece riding the Sussexes noise for a paycheck.
Isn’t she the one who photoshopped her face onto Meghan’s in the engagement photos?
I’m finding it hilarious that Sykes and even the DM referred to Alderton as “The Wasp” in describing his retirement – clearly they are appreciators of Harry’s memoir.
Do I think this is Charles “taking back” power? Please. He hasn’t shown Alderton the door, he’s letting him stay for almost a year and be present when picking his own replacement. This is more like the Andrew debacle, where the king paid off his disgusting brother so he would “give up” his titles rather than go through the process of taking them. Andrew was given a plum estate and security and was allowed to linger in Royal Lodge as long as he wanted. Yeah, that’ll show em.
As Alderton knows where lots of bodies are buried (metaphorically speaking, one hopes), Charles needs to be careful even if he wants to just kick him out.
To me, the most interesting part is the feud between Charles and William. “Reclaiming control from his heir..”? So, William has been in control? Certainly, of the “we hate Harry” narrative. And ever since QEII’s death he’s been pretty much ignoring Charles and openly anticipating his death. Things are getting very interesting.
Like Kaiser said here and said I think last week -I wish Sykes would lay off the insane harry bashing (which I think is both personal and some of it is verbatim from William) and focus on other things like the feud between William and charles. he clearly has sources. And the parts about Charles reshaping the court in his image and how William seems to be scurrying away because he clearly tried to make some power moves over the last two years……thats interesting. That’s what Sykes should focus on.
Yeah, Sykes is dropping some interesting breadcrumbs here about the factions within the family. The idea that Charles is ” taking back power” and “reasserting” himself against William is quite interesting. Do we think that means that Alderton has been advocating for William to step in? Why not get rid of him immediately if he’s been undermining the king?
Or is Alderton simply being blamed for Charles’ bad decisions on his way out the door?
Also, I’m certainly not a royal scholar, but using King George III as a comparison for a modern monarch’s leadership is, um, a real choice. I think there’s a reason why people don’t usually hold him up as an inspiration! If I remember rightly, he was eventually declared unfit and his son installed as regent, it just happened several years after he “lost” the American colonies and much public and political support. So, again, not sure if that’s the example I would bring up…
Most people I know don’t know much about George III, so maybe that isn’t so much about the monarch as it is about his heir and the monarchs’ relationship with his heir.
George III, like all the first four Georges, had a very contentious relationship with his son, who was generally seen as a pompous and extravagant layabout party boy who was very impatient to be King. When George IV racked up too much debt to handle as a Prince his father G3 agreed to pay off the debt in exchange for G4 marrying Caroline of Brunswick, whom G4 hated, and G4 spent most of the rest of his life estranged from her, making a grand public spectacle of humiliating his beloathed wife, and unsuccessfully trying to divorce her. Their only child, Charlotte, died in childbirth and extinguished G4’s line, so the throne went to G4’s younger brother Prince Frederick (William IV).
I’ve never understood how the grey suits have been given such power. When the Queen was still alive her secretary kept Harry from visiting her. Now Alderton has been doing the same but this time it has been at a great cost to the royal family. They grow less popular by the day. It may be too late for the King to recover but it will be interesting to see him try.
The royal family are dumb, sheltered, coddled and with little connection to the outside world. The courtiers are lifelong political figures civil servants who are savvier, smarter, and control the flow of information to their principals. Now, why the royals allow this is also beyond me.
I think it’s less that Charles wants Harry back, but more that he wants to be able to show Happy Family Photos the way every other monarch does and has.
Alderton’s hatred of Harry and Meghan seems personal, and is probably that way for many courtiers, but Rycroft seems to have no skin in the game and is looking at it from purely optics, and the petulant hatred LOOKS BAD.
Everyone loves reunions and happy endings and Rycroft seems astute enough to know this, and I think he’s probably got Charles understanding that enough to know it’s time to stop the juvenile drama.
I doubt anyone at KP has such levels of intelligence, maturity or long-term strategy though, so that’s an uphill battle if there ever was one.
I think this is only Sykes rubbing his hater hands together in anticipation. What viable future is there in H & M going back? The hatred for Meghan has not gone away and William is never going to be able to get along with the Sussexes, he hasn’t made a single concession in all these years. This is more like a revenge fantasy of luring them back so they can be entrapped and unable to get away when the shift of power goes to the royals & royalists having full control over every aspect of their lives again. They are literally salivating over how they’re going to subject Meghan & the kids to disapproval, lies, hatred and punishing payback every day of their lives in the UK if they ever go back. They probably sit around over tea workshopping all the many ways they’ll be able to abuse them. If Charles is frustrated with W & K and using H & M to stoke jealousy and goad them out of laziness — that’s in line with his dogs*t parenting for sure and hopefully at least Meghan will be too smart to fall for it. It’s not only toxic triangulating, it’s very insultingly ignoring the reality that the royals & royalists actively persecute Meghan apparently just for being alive. There is no “way back” – wasp gone or not — I’d never trust Sykes – he’s already shown us his hate agenda.
This is why I have a hard time with Harry entertaining anything over there. They literally want to make his wife and children miserable in the future. There is a deep hatred there and the thing with the children is vile from the haters. They already are bad enough because they don’t want to believe they exist and are threatened by them being in succession. Any future public appearances he has with charities there needs to be solo. It’s hard enough to watch Meghan be put through such hate and nastiness from there. If he keeps with the cases and security fight the media will keep dragging him into the royal drama over there. If he’s not seen to be fighting to for respect over there and just focuses on his family and life here things will be much better for A/L/M. He has fought hard enough but he needs to quit allowing them to take shots then they’ll be forced to focus on the rest.
Yep, I agree, there’s no safe return – that is utter nonsense. If Harry wants to smooth things over with his father so his kids can occasionally visit and enjoy their heritage, fine, but this idea that H & M are going to return is just a creepy spider web being woven in hopes to entrap Meghan and her innocent children to their great detriment. Any talk of a return is entirely duplicitous. Hopefully Harry is just trying to figure out how to visit occasionally while keeping his own little family safe and nothing more.
I have no pity or compassion for this man. However, it sound like he is the scapegoat to diminish the pettiness of the king and suggest he has nothing to do with how Harry and Meghan were treated once they move out. Harry said once that the courtiers never act without the ok from the king or his heir.
Interesting but I don’t think anything will change. I’m sure Harry is happy that Alderton is going but hopefully he won’t be deluded to think that the Palace’s attitude towards him will change.
@Amy Bee agreed because while Harry is probably happy to see the end of Clive he is just one man and neither Camilla nor Will are in danger of getting sacked by the King! Both Camilla and Will are implacable enemies of Harry. Charles cares about good PR and ill-treating the Sussexes is just horrible. I am an optimist and Andy Burnham has given me hope that things can change and get better. I hope that Clive’s replacement is able to facilitate the improvement of relations between father and his two sons, which even the sunniest of optimist would concede is highly unlikely!
@LADY DIGBY
I wouldn’t count on Charles and William’s relationship improving. It might happen briefly—just for a photo op or some joint move against the Sussexes.
William and Middleton are so openly sabotaging Charles and are so eager for him to leave this world that, instead of “improving the relationship,” he ought to improve his security—especially in the kitchen.
I wouldn’t say Rycroft is more pro Sussex but rather better at understanding the long term damage in PR terms; the culmination of their out of touch humiliation and smear campaign (headed by Alderton) blew up into an unmitigated disaster during the Sussexes recent visit and Charles was forced into the Highgrove meeting.
Charles has to appear to be taking a more conciliatory stance for PR and all the pearl clutching by the anti Sussex commentary is to be expected. In a weird way, this benefits William too because his side can brief about the tenuous reconciliation being “forced” on him if that happens.
Thank you @Mads for your nuanced take. This is such a weird family/institution/propaganda/PR dynamic. On a personal, human level individuals should self determine who they have or don’t have in the life and it should be a private matter. Here for decades when Charles started his separation campaign against Diana as and she refused to go silently, he approved a business model of briefing against family whom he deemed to be a PR threat. Charles has outsourced this to willing minions but the last ten years have been terrible for the Firm . Family values from a King, father, grandad and head of the CE when he shuns his own flesh and blood is inexcusable It is time for a change of approach to ostracism of the Sussexes: the punishment briefing and removal of security is morally wrong, could result in a tragedy and needs to stop right now
I think as H&M are out and about more on their terms – especially Meghan – the hate campaign is starting to fall flatter and flatter and the royal are losing the PR war that THEY started. I’ve seen so many comments that are either pro Meghan (“wow she really is lovely”) or more ambivalent about her but puzzled about the hate (“I dont know that much about her, but the vitriol really seems off the charts.”) and I think some people in Charles’ camp have been tracking that for a while. Any reconciliation between /harry and Charles would be PR for Charles’ part, and I don’t even hate that about him because I think that’s just who he is. He lives and dies by his PR. he makes decisions based on what will look better in the press. It’s a rough way to live but its his choice.
And right now the PR is turning in the Sussexes favor and Charles is going to trim his sails accordingly.
This reads like Sykes just lost a great source within BP–whatever else was going on between Charles and Alderton. I wouldn’t be surprised if Alderton and Sykes had each other on speed dial.
But Sykes being Sykes, he’s going to find something to monetize about Alderton’s departure, too. So here, have this Royalist column.
Unless Rycroft is a wizard, he’s not going to be able to completely save Charles from his own weakness — or from the “Not My King” protesters or from William’s fecklessness — but he can’t do a worse job than Alderton.
Alderton, you have failed if you started with the monarchy at a popularity rate of 85+%, and you ends at a rate of 45%. In the corporate world, or any serious company at that, you would have been sacked the minute the ratings (as in turnover or profit) had dropped with ca 15-20% from were you stared, with no upward forecast.
You started to believe that you were the true ruler of the RF, like Michael Fowcett, Charles’s former decades longtime handler once thought he was. You overplayed your hand, you went too far with your personal animosities and preferences by mingling into the family’s personal businesses, but you forgot to focus on taken the monarchy to the next/modern/viable level. Bye wasp.
Charles and Camilla met Harry Meghan + the Kids for only one hour.
IMHO, if he really wanted to bring Harry in from the cold, he would’ve invited them for the whole weekend.
ah, that’s the brilliant move on Harry’s part though – they already had plans for the weekend. i think their stay at Althorp was long planned.
It was three against one:
Charles vs Camilla, William and Wormtongue (Sir Clive)