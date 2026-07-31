Queen Camilla spends most of the summer with her family, not her husband?

The Windsors’ “working royal” group is a dull and dusty group with declining numbers across the board – fewer working royals doing fewer public events with less impact. One of the funniest parts of this issue is that there’s an abundance of royal property these days. Instead of giving away these properties or leasing them at exorbitant rates, King Charles and Queen Camilla just shuffle through them constantly, trying to make it seem like they’re all being used regularly. For example, the Windsors have so many private and public homes and estates in Scotland. During Charles’ reign, he rarely stays at the main Balmoral house, because he prefers Birkhall, his longtime home on the larger Balmoral estate. He also stops by Castle of Mey, which his grandmother left him. Meanwhile, the “working royals” are expected to put a few days of appearances at Balmoral every summer. The Mail’s Becky English discussed all of this in the royal newsletter, answering a question about Charles’ “shortened” trip to Balmoral.
It is true that the Royal Family’s stay at Queen Victoria’s beloved Highland residence is significantly shorter than in the reign of Queen Elizabeth, particularly towards the end of her life when she would go to Scotland in late July and not return until early October. It was most definitely her ‘happy place’, and she deserved it.
But the King and Queen also adore the region. Indeed Birkhall, which is their personal home close to Balmoral that once belonged to the late Queen Mother, is actually seen by the couple and the Royal Household as their true ‘marital home’.
So while the King’s standard will go up at the castle for a shorter time than previously, he isn’t far away. He always spends a few days at the Castle of Mey in Caithness, which also belonged to his adored grandmother, in early August before gravitating to Birkhall, and then finally Balmoral, where he will host family, friends and official visitors such as the Prime Minister of the day.
Queen Camilla likes to take her children, grandchildren and often her sister, Annabel, and friends, on holiday at the end of July, somewhere preferably hot and sandy with lots of wild swimming, before flying up north to join her husband with their dogs later in August.
Other members of the Royal Family are frequent visitors to the castle over the summer, enjoying the regular rhythm of long walks, picnics, fishing and BBQs.
Princess Anne also likes to squeeze in a spot of sailing with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, particularly off the Scottish coast. The couple own a Rustler 44 – named Ballochbuie – and have made it their mission to visit every lighthouse in the British Isles.
The Prince and Princess of Wales spend most of the summer holidays with their three children at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home, where they enjoy a very wholesome and outdoorsy lifestyle, sailing and playing cricket on the beach. They also usually squeeze in a break somewhere sunny, often in the Caribbean, before joining the King at Balmoral at the end of August.
Nice little gossip asides in here, right? Camilla skips off with her family every summer? Remember how she was seen on a borrowed yacht last summer and people were like… wait, she’s allowed to do that? My guess is that Camilla actually spends most of her summer vacation far away from her husband. She does the same every weekend too – she goes to Ray Mill while Charles goes to Highgrove. As for Prince William and Kate… I’ve assumed for years now that we don’t know the half of what those two are getting up to every summer. There are yacht vacations, trips to Mustique, and probably a lot more. And yes, Charles prefers to just wander around all of his many homes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Imagine spending your summer (I can’t say vacation because for most of us that’s a week or two at best) just travelling from your home to your home to your home … all while pretending to champion saving the environment and eradicating homelessness. And funded by the people suffering the environment and the homelessness… Oof.
At least with Camilla you can understand her motives. Who would want to spend weeks on end with bellyaching, petty raging whinge-a-thon man? I picture Camilla having a circle of friends and a few drinks and laughing. I wonder if she ever regrets not telling Charles to make the best of his marriage. But, he was the meal ticket. And all the more urgently necessary after she lost all of her money in the Lloyd’s bust. He was a lifeline, I guess.
He was. By now Camilla has what she wanted from this marriage – I bet there is a lot money offshore. Remember the missing gifted jewels worth 80 millions?
Interesting that queen mum left all to Charles who had the most even before. Wouldnt the castle of mey something for Margaret’s family?
That’s pretty standard for British aristocracy. Loads of families have nearly everybody leave everything or most of everything they have to either the individual with the title or ‘the heir’ in order to keep the main line properly afloat generation after generation, and the general idea is that then everybody in the family can also depend on whoever has the title or ‘the heir’ to financially support them to some extent. It is also a common avenue of abuse and coercive control.
And practically speaking, dividing a family fortune between multiple children every generation tends to result in no family fortune pretty quickly, especially with the way British aristos love to mismanage their money and hate to work.
What missing jewels?
Camilla only lost around £30,000 in the Lloyds meltdown in the late 90s according to news accounts.
News accounts? Really. Which one?
Camilla was a Lloyd’s name? I didn’t realize that.
This was meant to be under @YankeeDoodle ‘s comment
Yup, @Cathy, that is my understanding. Which means it would have been a big chunk of change. AFAIK she was the money behind Andrew Parker-Bowles, in that she bought their house, she paid for their kids’ private schools, she paid for their horses & memberships in home counties’ hunt clubs, etc…. & he was well-connected so they made a good team. One had money & one had connections. My understanding is that Ray Mill was purchased to absorb the last of her liquid capital, so that Charles had a reason to put her on the payroll, as it were; and then he had to justify the expenses that he charged to the Duchy of Cornwall (which were leaked) so that set them on the road to marriage, in that the taxpayer would understand him underwriting her lifestyle if she was his wife. Camilla played a looooooooong game. But her hand was forced, a little bit, otherwise, with her own money, she might have been a mistress forever.
Her hand was forced when Charlie spilled the beans about their affair and APB was “forced” to divorce her, to save face, no?
Now that’s some good tea ☕👀
Spending time away from Charles? But…but..it’s a great love story, right?
Pfft. You get what you deserve.
What do you want to bet, that the Rottweiler is on holidays with her first husband, on Chuck’s bucks?
Oooooooooo 🫖👀
So we know that the media will drop pointed hints about the Royals, under a veneer of stodgy praise?
My thoughts upon reading this – which I’m sure is the pint of the article: Camilla has her family, Anne has Tim, Kate and William are together. But Charles, cancer patient, spends his summer alone?
Cannot be. Charles has a companion or friends who keep him company. But who are they? And why don’t we ever hear of them? Even QEII had “favorites” and friends, and they were mentioned in the press. Who are Charles’s friends? Could he be as solitary as they make him seem? Or are friends there, but the agreement with the press is so strong that literally not a single person can be named?
Questions, questions… again, I’m sure this is the point.
His “friends” are a Rolodex of pedos from the upper echelons of society.
Maybe he is still friends with fawcett.
This line about Kate and William made me laugh: “They also usually squeeze in a break somewhere sunny.”
Squeeze in??? Squeeze a vacation into their extended vacation?
QEII “deserved” a three month vacation? Did she, though?
Are we talking about the family member nestled right next to her in the pic? Also her electric blue jumpsuit is hideous!
Ngl I thought that was a zip front bathrobe, not a jumpsuit at first.
I looked at it and thought “well, looks like she’s totally giving up on competing in the style stakes against other royal women”
If the latest emotional support poll was only including “paid for” royals, I can now see why Wiglet got the nod.
I was so hoping to see Kaiser’s classic picture of Camilla with horse ears.
Honestly, what they’re saying is that she and her family are going on vacation for about a week, and then she’ll join Charles in August. She and Charles spend the summer in Scotland every year until October, meaning they spend about two months together. Every summer, you can see her and Charles attending church in Scotland. Seriously, don’t create fake news. We shouldn’t be like those mentally ill royalists.
@Alex, that’s a much more balanced and accurate view and one that can be easily verified by the weekly pictures of Charles and Camilla attending church near Balmoral.
I, personally, wouldn’t criticise Camilla for spending time abroad rather than at Balmoral though 😃. Watching paint dry sounds more exciting than a royal holiday in Balmoral.
Say what you want about Camilla, but she is a very good mother and grandmother who truly enjoys time with her family. Other than Charles she was always involved and loves to spend time with the grandchildren. You can see this side of her when she hosts a magical tea party and treasure hunt at Clarence House. Always very well prepared, fun for the children, and she really seems to enjoy it. She looks far more natural at these parties than Kate meeting children.
Charles seems to enjoy solitude, puttering in the gardens, reading, and listening to classical music. Weekends away from all at Highgrove? Time in Scotland without family? Bliss. He doesn’t need Camilla around all the time, and certainly not the Wails. If he wants to talk to someone, there is his gardener, or his valet.
I’ve always believed that married women need their own time in their marriages, and being able to travel with female friends is a wonderful thing. Regardless of your opinion of Camilla, she certainly has a group of female friends she’s known for decades, unlike Kate, whose relationship with even her sister Pippa is distant. I really appreciate Meghan and her female friends going out and traveling; independent time is important. Most long-married couples I know have their own “me times,” and I know many middle-aged women who travel with friends for a week or more almost every two months. Charles and Camilla also work together (they do appear together frequently at work), so it’s normal for them to have independent time during their weekends and holidays. And Charles is an amateur painter; he obviously needs time to paint alone as well.