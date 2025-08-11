Queen Camilla was with her kids & grandkids on her crazy yacht vacation

Over the weekend, the Daily Mirror published their big exclusive: Queen Camilla on a yacht in Greek waters, having gone on a summer vacation far away from her husband. King Charles has been in Scotland for more than a week, doing public events and visiting the Castle of Mey. Camilla has been sunning herself on a yacht which belongs to a Tory donor and Syrian with extensive business relationships in Saudi Arabia. As Tom Sykes’ new Royalist Substack points out, it gets even worse: Camilla was on the yacht with her children and grandchildren.
If Queen Elizabeth II were still with us, one suspects she would be surveying photographs published this weekend of her daughter-in-law aboard a billionaire Tory donor’s £30 million ($38 million) superyacht in the Aegean with an expression of flinty disapproval. The late monarch prided herself on never taking a bean from anyone, never accepting freebies, and considered a summer holiday to mean Scotland, not Santorini. She believed, to her bones, that Charles’s taste for grandeur sent the wrong message.
And yet, as a remarkable scoop by the Mirror revealed, here is Queen Camilla, wafting from one of Greece’s most exclusive bays to another on a Monaco-registered floating palace, in full view of the world, during a cost-of-living crisis, on the dime of one of the Conservative Party’s most lavish benefactors. Oh, and her family came along for the ride, its owner revealed.
The constitutional problem is obvious: the monarchy’s survival depends on political neutrality. The Royal Family’s own website stresses that “while The King is the Head of State, he remains politically impartial” and the rest of the family follows the same principle. That is, quite simply, the very basis of the Crown’s legitimacy. Accepting hospitality from Wafic Saïd, an 85-year-old Syrian-Saudi billionaire and former Tory mega-donor who brokered the controversial Al-Yamamah arms deal in the 1980s for the Thatcher government, blatantly flouts not just the spirit but the written rules of that neutrality. It is also, more importantly, exquisitely tone-deaf.
The yacht’s owner, far from downplaying the connection, arguably made it worse in comments to the Mirror, saying: “The Parker-Bowles family have been close friends of mine for over 40 years. Tom Parker-Bowles was at school with my son, and Tom and Laura are like children to me…. It is natural for me to offer my boat to close friends when I am not using it. I was therefore pleased to offer it to the family and glad to learn she is enjoying time with her children and grandchildren.”
As Sykes points out further in this piece, it’s very likely that Camilla believed that no one would know, and/or that Buckingham Palace would be able to control the story and muzzle the British press. It seems the palace has been working to put out this fire, because few outlets picked up the Mirror’s exclusive. Sykes actually pointed out the double-standard in what the British press obsesses over: “Humor me and conduct a thought experiment: imagine the scathing coverage if Meghan had been photographed on this massive political donor’s yacht with her kids.” Exactly.
Anyway, the point is that Camilla’s yacht jaunt was bad news in like ten different ways. I’m shocked that she would so openly vacation away from her husband, and I’m shocked that no one seemingly told Camilla that she should not take this particular vacation at this particular time. It’s also bonkers to me that Camilla is seemingly bored with the multiple palaces, castles, mansions and lodges at her disposal. Like, all of that real estate, all of those homes, and you still need to “relax” on a yacht?
It does look bad, especially bc there is a picture. I just don’t understand how they are not mentioning the fact that the Wales were also on a yacht in Greece within these same articles. It’s not just Camilla looking tone-deaf but also Will and Kate. The article should be about how the majority of the BRF were just chilling on borrowed yachts this summer. Except Charles, lol.
I have a feeling that this exclusive was helped along by the people that were on the other yacht hence the lack of deep reporting there. But what I wan’t to know is who started it? Is this a reaction to Camilla leaking about them, or this red meat to get the heat off the Wales?
Either way it’s a bad look all around. These people don’t work in any real sense, and then they whine when they do have to do their approximation of work. So I bet people are already feeling some sort of way about the constant largesse they are supposed to just understand.
This family is stuck in the past in a multitude of ways, but the biggest one seems to be thinking the average citizen has the same access to information and thus perception as people had of the royals 40-50 years ago.
I can believe it was helped along by the people on the other yacht lol. But these reporters are just making themselves look hypocritical, stupid and like bad journalists if they can’t even mention the other family on a yacht in Greece in the same dang article. And I think it can be both, a distraction from their trip and a revenge on Camila for any myriad of things. Bc William must believe someone tipped off the Greek press about his vacay. Even though it technically could have just been an intrepid Greek press seeing the Wales and talking about it idk.
Yes it is a bad look and still no mention of the bad look that was the Wales on a yacht in Greece. What’s good for the goose’s is good for the gander so let’s hear about what a royal mistake it was for the Wales to have done the same thing!
Sykes is Willy’s rat. So he won’t cover the Rottweiler fairly.
Its interesting how She vacations with her jids and grandkids and Charles is never invited also on the converse sidehe is not spending summer with his kids, grand kids and the wider family. i wonder what the dynamics are with this “blended” family this is not quite blended Charles immediate family is fractured, while She keeps her family quite close.
I can believe Charles did not want to go and spend time on the yacht with all the little kids. I’m sure he’s closer to Camilla’s grandkids…in that he’s actually seen them. But spend significant time with them? No. Doubt he cares that she’s on her trip without him. Or at least he didn’t care until it got put in the papers. Bc it looks bad that he’s sick and she’s not with him. And I bet he’s mad now that it’s been publicized.
I don’t care about Camilla on a yacht from a Tory donor until the press cares about W&K on a yacht lent to them by a foreign billionaire diplomat. The fact that Tom Sykes can write this article with a straight face without mentioning W&K is insane.*
*I actually do think its pretty bad optics for several reasons for camilla to be taking this trip, but the same criticisms for her can be levied against the Wales as well – and its hypocritical that the press is pretty much staying silent about them.
Oh I’m sure William’s “friend” was happy to have Sykes write a whole article about Camilla on a yacht while failing in journalistic integrity to even mention that the Wales were also on a yacht in Greece this summer. It’s ridiculous.
I am always amused by the British media’s creativity in rewriting or just ignoring facts when the mood suits them. Queen Elizabeth spent plenty of time cruising on the former Royal yacht around the Mediterranean until the gray men correctly read the room and retired the yacht. It wasn’t her decision and she is well known for her inability to gauge the feelings of her subjects until forced to do so.
I can’t imagine going on a foreign holiday alone while my beloved husband fights cancer. After spending God knows how much on bots and people to brief the press about the horrors of my daughter in laws alleged protocol breaches. Camilla is trash.
This one of the seldom moments I would say even Diana would understand that you spent time with your family in the sun and not in Scotland or another cold and foggy castle. But then I remember why she doesn’t…
Willy using Sykes again. I’m surprised Sykes has gone hard. Oh dear. It’s an open war at this stage.
So who will the Rottweiler use next?
The current Queen of England and her family grifting on a freebie yacht, while the King suffering from cancer is far away. Quite the optics.