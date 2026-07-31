“Alexander Skarsgard is probably the hottest wicker man ever” links

Alexander Skarsgard is genuinely an attractive guy and it’s so funny that he keeps taking roles where no one sees his face. His latest is Wicker, where he’s a “man” made of wicker and brought to life because Olivia Colman wants a husband. [OMG Blog]
Wonder Man was canceled, reversing the previously announced renewal for season two. Whew, Disney is never beating the allegations. [Hollywood Life]
North West canceled her tour? Okay. [Just Jared]
Sandra Bullock is gearing up for Practical Magic 2 promotion. [LaineyGossip]
Charlize Theron wore a bizarre Louis Vuitton. [RCFA]
I love Clueless but the time for this has passed. [Socialite Life]
Review of The Devil’s Mouth: it’s apparently terrible. [Pajiba]
My question is: Peter Facinelli is only 52? I thought he was older. [Seriously OMG]
Prison Wives of TikTok is probably already canceled. [Starcasm]
Andrew Garfield was outside. [Go Fug Yourself]
Reactions to that asinine hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci. [Buzzfeed]
yeah……that trailer…….whew. that was something else. lol.
Ribbed for your pleasure…
Wicker looks fun!
The splinters!
I was not prepared for that!
I was not prepared for that preview.
Anything with Peter Dinklage and Olivia Colman is always worth a watch
At first, I was worried it was another remake of The Wicker Man which scared the absolutely bejesus out of me (the original from the 1970s, not the Nicholas cage one). I am just glad it’s not that.
I’m a huge fan of the Wicker Man (original version) but this looks… not like that! (fans self) Can’t wait to see it!
Wicker Man looks amazing! Can we all just acknowledge that we don’t love Alex Skarsgard for his acting? But Olivia Coleman turns everything to gold. I’m here for it!
“Can we all just acknowledge that we don’t love Alex Skarsgard for his acting?”
Speak the hell for yourself.
What??! Alex can act!
We do NOT need a Clueless sequel FFS can we please just let sleeping dogs lie?
This movie looks really good and I’m all about the Skarsgard. But ouch. I keep thinking of splinters. Down there.
I love Wonder Man and I recently watched it again, thinking of the second series. Disney just won’t center POC for any space of time. Perhaps another streamer I will drop and save money since I’m not their audience anyway.
I am so disappointed too. I finally got around to watching season 1 and really enjoyed it. For Star Wars, the only thing I would be interested in is the second season of Ahsoka. At this rate, I have no reason to bother with a Disney+ subscription.
The Threads algorithm Gods were in my favour and dropped me into that content. Easily an hour spent howling in laughter at the posts.
Well this looks Fantastic! Alexander is going to make wicker hot as fv(k!
Don’t forget Alexander’s daddy is still one cool dude (yes, somewhat older than Alex, but that’s not his fault).
So no splinters as willow is flexible & strong 👀 Slightly different trailers UK/US the former being more raunchy worth watching both Weta Workshop were the creative genius team behind this & hopefully will get some acknowledgment So I hope you are ready for a Hot Basket Autumn 🧺🔥❤️
Just here to say that Spiderman BND is SOOO good. If you’re debating going this weekend, do it! It’s too long. It’s basically two movies fused together, but that’s kinda a two-fer for the ticket price, so just be prepared to settle in and enjoy.
“Wicker” looks like all kinds of hot, trashy, fun. Count me in!
“Wicker” looks like great fun! Fablous cast. I look forward to it.