“Alexander Skarsgard is probably the hottest wicker man ever” links

Alexander Skarsgard is genuinely an attractive guy and it’s so funny that he keeps taking roles where no one sees his face. His latest is Wicker, where he’s a “man” made of wicker and brought to life because Olivia Colman wants a husband. [OMG Blog]

Wonder Man was canceled, reversing the previously announced renewal for season two. Whew, Disney is never beating the allegations. [Hollywood Life]

North West canceled her tour? Okay. [Just Jared]

Sandra Bullock is gearing up for Practical Magic 2 promotion. [LaineyGossip]

Charlize Theron wore a bizarre Louis Vuitton. [RCFA]

I love Clueless but the time for this has passed. [Socialite Life]

Review of The Devil’s Mouth: it’s apparently terrible. [Pajiba]

My question is: Peter Facinelli is only 52? I thought he was older. [Seriously OMG]

Prison Wives of TikTok is probably already canceled. [Starcasm]

Andrew Garfield was outside. [Go Fug Yourself]

Reactions to that asinine hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci. [Buzzfeed]