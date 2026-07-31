“Alexander Skarsgard is probably the hottest wicker man ever” links

Alexander Skarsgard is genuinely an attractive guy and it’s so funny that he keeps taking roles where no one sees his face. His latest is Wicker, where he’s a “man” made of wicker and brought to life because Olivia Colman wants a husband. [OMG Blog]
Wonder Man was canceled, reversing the previously announced renewal for season two. Whew, Disney is never beating the allegations. [Hollywood Life]
North West canceled her tour? Okay. [Just Jared]
Sandra Bullock is gearing up for Practical Magic 2 promotion. [LaineyGossip]
Charlize Theron wore a bizarre Louis Vuitton. [RCFA]
I love Clueless but the time for this has passed. [Socialite Life]
Review of The Devil’s Mouth: it’s apparently terrible. [Pajiba]
My question is: Peter Facinelli is only 52? I thought he was older. [Seriously OMG]
Prison Wives of TikTok is probably already canceled. [Starcasm]
Andrew Garfield was outside. [Go Fug Yourself]
Reactions to that asinine hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci. [Buzzfeed]

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21 Responses to ““Alexander Skarsgard is probably the hottest wicker man ever” links”

  1. Becks1 says:
    July 31, 2026 at 12:31 pm

    yeah……that trailer…….whew. that was something else. lol.

    Reply
  2. Kitten says:
    July 31, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    We do NOT need a Clueless sequel FFS can we please just let sleeping dogs lie?

    Reply
  3. ollilesmom says:
    July 31, 2026 at 12:46 pm

    This movie looks really good and I’m all about the Skarsgard. But ouch. I keep thinking of splinters. Down there.

    Reply
  4. Lilly (with the double-L) says:
    July 31, 2026 at 12:46 pm

    I love Wonder Man and I recently watched it again, thinking of the second series. Disney just won’t center POC for any space of time. Perhaps another streamer I will drop and save money since I’m not their audience anyway.

    Reply
    • Little Red says:
      July 31, 2026 at 1:07 pm

      I am so disappointed too. I finally got around to watching season 1 and really enjoyed it. For Star Wars, the only thing I would be interested in is the second season of Ahsoka. At this rate, I have no reason to bother with a Disney+ subscription.

      Reply
  5. Mads says:
    July 31, 2026 at 12:52 pm

    The Threads algorithm Gods were in my favour and dropped me into that content. Easily an hour spent howling in laughter at the posts.

    Reply
  6. CJW says:
    July 31, 2026 at 2:10 pm

    Well this looks Fantastic! Alexander is going to make wicker hot as fv(k!

    Reply
  7. jferber says:
    July 31, 2026 at 3:13 pm

    Don’t forget Alexander’s daddy is still one cool dude (yes, somewhat older than Alex, but that’s not his fault).

    Reply
  8. WhatWasThat says:
    July 31, 2026 at 4:15 pm

    So no splinters as willow is flexible & strong 👀 Slightly different trailers UK/US the former being more raunchy worth watching both Weta Workshop were the creative genius team behind this & hopefully will get some acknowledgment So I hope you are ready for a Hot Basket Autumn 🧺🔥❤️

    Reply
  9. mightymollly says:
    July 31, 2026 at 7:04 pm

    Just here to say that Spiderman BND is SOOO good. If you’re debating going this weekend, do it! It’s too long. It’s basically two movies fused together, but that’s kinda a two-fer for the ticket price, so just be prepared to settle in and enjoy.

    Reply
  10. Anare says:
    July 31, 2026 at 8:13 pm

    “Wicker” looks like all kinds of hot, trashy, fun. Count me in!

    Reply
  11. Margaret says:
    July 31, 2026 at 8:39 pm

    “Wicker” looks like great fun! Fablous cast. I look forward to it.

    Reply

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