Tatler named Princess Kate the best-dressed woman of 2026

Not one but TWO emotional-support polls this week! The first was this week’s YouGov emotional-support poll on which royals are the most popular. Bizarrely, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s names are still being polled on, despite the fact that they’ve lived in California since 2020. Unsurprisingly, Prince William barely edged out his wife as the most popular royal! No one believes those numbers, but sure! Well, Princess Kate was furious, so Tatler gave her something special: she was named Britain’s best-dressed for 2026. The first best-dressed woman to send a dozen British labels into bankruptcy with her reverse Midas Touch!
The Princess of Wales has claimed the top place as one of Britain’s best dressed for 2026. The 44-year-old was named on the list compiled by fashion and lifestyle magazine Tatler, alongside the brother of popstar Dua Lipa and Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd.
Kate, who previously topped Tatler’s list in 2022, was praised by the magazine for her return to the spotlight after taking a break from royal duties in 2024 due to a cancer diagnosis and treatment.
The publication noted that Kate is “back to health – and back to being a Brit-fashion heroine”, hailing her as “Britain’s chicest figure” whose fashion choices “light up royal occasions”.
The princess is often praised for her elegant and brightly coloured ensembles, having turned heads at Royal Ascot this year when she wore a bold yellow outfit paired with a matching hat.
[From The Evening Standard]
I’m including some fashion pics of Kate this year. I’ll say something mildly nice – I appreciate that someone (I guess William) adjusted her clothing allowance last year, because she’s been wearing new dresses, new coatdresses and new Meghan/Diana cosplay pretty consistently. I still shudder when I think about the two-year-period of time when Kate was wandering around in the same trousers, blazer or Self Portrait ensemble multiple times in a matter of weeks. And all of that was when Natasha Archer was her stylist too. Kate’s post-Archer style has been… okayish. Better than I thought it would be after her right-hand gal suddenly left her. Kate’s post-Archer style has also shown the world that Kate doesn’t need Natasha Archer to keep up with her Meghan moodboard. Kate is clearly keeping track of Meghan’s looks all by herself (and Archer is clearly maintaining her own separate Meghan moodboard).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 15: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as Prince William, Prince of Wales walks past during the 2026 Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 15, 2026 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter, Britain’s oldest chivalric order established by Edward III, includes The King, Queen, Royal Family members, and up to 24 companions honoured for their public service. Companions of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.,Image: 1110378568, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales arrives for the Enthronement Ceremony installing Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent. Picture date: Wednesday March 25, 2026.,Image: 1086176840, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt/Avalon
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales was welcomed to the city at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall. The Princess was formally met by Mayor Marco Massari before proceeding inside to his office for an official meeting with the city’s civic leaders. Her Royal Highness then moved into the Piazza Camillo Prampolini, where she greeted members of the local community.,Image: 1098589868, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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14/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Salvador Allende pre‑school to observe how nature‑based learning is embedded within the Reggio Emilia Approach. Her Royal Highness spent time with children learning outdoors and met the educators whose commitment to nature shapes the design and ethos of the school. The Princess then joined a class of children for their outdoor morning assembly. Her Royal Highness also met an atelierista, who guided her around the grounds. The Princess then meet parents who volunteer at the school, to understand the strong community involvement that supports the pre-school.,Image: 1098940444, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 15: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2026 Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 15, 2026 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter, Britain’s oldest chivalric order established by Edward III, includes The King, Queen, Royal Family members, and up to 24 companions honoured for their public service. Companions of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.,Image: 1110378504, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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17/06/2026, Ascot, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales present the trophy to the winners of the Prince of Wales Stakes on Day Two of Royal Ascot.,Image: 1110823844, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, The Princess of Wales, speaks to members of the staff as she visits Evelina London Children’s Hospital in London, Monday, July 6, 2026.,Image: 1114829496, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
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11/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, during the Ladies’ Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1115962944, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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12/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, at the Gentlemen’s Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1116211165, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Princess of Wales during a visit on day four of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales watches as the Prince of Wales takes part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire. The funds raised by the match will be distributed across ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, helping them to carry out the vital work that they do.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales attends a polo match with the Prince of Wales as he takes part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park. The funds raised by the match will be distributed across ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, helping them to carry out the vital work that they do.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I’ll give Kate credit: she has always dressed well. I don’t say that lightly. I do think she has taste and a certain style. But there’s nothing about it that really makes you go, WOW. There’s nothing — to take the most salient contrast — like Carolyn Bessette, who was a true original. Kate’s style is very safe. Home Counties, Bicester Village, safe. Which is why I always found it funny that she had a “stylist.” You don’t need a stylist to dress like Kate. You just need a credit card. If all it takes is money, it isn’t really fashion, in the cultivated sense; it’s just consumerism. That’s what Kate represents.
Yes, I was about to post the same thing. Anyone can be well-dressed, given enough money and an age-old template.
Forgive me, but I have no idea how anyone can find anything good about the way Kate dresses—let alone speak of taste or style.
Kate, like all the Middletons, has ALWAYS dressed terribly. They are tacky and kitschy. Always ill-fitting outfits, awful accessories, and even worse makeup. Kate was always intent on showing off her butt and boobs—and, in jeans bare belly all the way down to the crotch.
In terms of fashion, she fared somewhat better when she copied the Queen or Diana—though in the case of Diana, it took on unhealthy proportions.
Before Meghan came along, she wore the same black mid-height heels and clutches almost constantly; while sitting next to the Queen, she’d expose her crotch and white panties, and later she went all out and started leaving her underwear at home.
Meghan’s arrival shook up the entire Royal Family—and not just in terms of fashion; Kate and her mother became obsessed, and Kate didn’t just copy Meghan—she mimicked her look from head to toe.
But even the best copied outfit can be completely ruined by terrible, garish accessories.
On top of that, she doesn’t know how to carry her clothes; her posture doesn’t help matters either—her head is always jutting out ahead of her torso. She needed a stylist for menial tasks and to keep tabs on Meghan, not for actual fashion advice. She has Carole for that, which unfortunately shows. And calling Carolyn Bessette original is wide of the mark, too. Carolyn was the embodiment of classic style. I can’t recall a SINGLE “quirky” outfit of hers. She always wore very simple, classic, elegant pieces; the fact that she looked amazing in them was down to her posture, her figure, her looks, and her ability to carry the clothes well and the selection of clothing.
I think she wears expensive clothes, but she really has zero taste. having taste would mean wearing appropriate jewelry for daytime vs evening, wearing better hats for different occasions, having clothes tailored properly, etc. That’s all part of having taste/style and she does not have that.
If you mean that she spends a lot of money on clothes, sure. But she is not well-dressed. She does not understand color, style, fit, proportions or accessories. She looks both like an old lady and a toddler with her dated, fussy “style.” And her hair is an abomination and her make-up is ok sometimes and garish at others. Spending money is the only thing I see here.
For her it’s other people’s money that she really doesn’t work for and the taste and style isn’t even her own. I’m just laughing because we all know that they didn’t genuinely come to this decision. Tatler is Kate’s (the Middleton’s) tabloid to big up Kate for being mediocre and white, but more so white. They know as much as the rest of us with eyes that Kate doesn’t have style, fashion, taste or class but she is white and they can’t allow anyone else who would deserve the real honor to not be white. It’s almost August yet they’ve determined that a woman who copies every woman who is normally on the YEARS END list of best dressed is prematurely now given their top honor because they know that when 2026 is finally over no real style magazine will list her without people laughing and pointing out the absurdity of a woman who shuts down fashion, in the wrong way, is anywhere near such a list.
LOL. The emperor really has no clothes on.
Best dressed compared to what?
Camilla?
Honestly, I think Camilla dresses better than Kate. She has good hats, matches her jewelry to the occasion, chooses colours that suit her and her clothing suits her better. Her clothes never fit well but she does a better job overall because she’s not trying to be someone else.
Add that to the list of things I thought I’d never say.
If they say so.
The funny thing to me with this and yesterday’s poll, is that I’m at an age where this sort of thing would embarrass me, not please me. That people felt that my feelings needed this sort of handling, if someone else was getting attention. To be so emotionally stunted that not only do you still need this, but for it to still be effective?
Nope. Not buying it.
But I do wonder what the BRF spent so that *they* might buy this honour.
Well, she certainly wears a lot of clothes- maybe that makes you “best-dressed”. But I don’t think she is stylish.
Her day wear is a disaster. Tatler must be having a sly laugh. Her gowns are nice though.
Um, we’re not supposed to focus on what Kate wears, Tatler. Focus on her charitable contributions and initiatives.
I wonder how much they paid for this nest dressed honors?
Maybe they are hoping for titles.
About a week ago the Times (UK) published an interview with former fashion designer Tabitha Webb (me neither) who said this about what happened after Kate wore some of her pieces:
“Seeing that, I turned to my husband and said, ‘I think I might finally make money’. There’s no greater endorsement than Kate wearing your clothes. It’s easy to think it’ll be the making of you. But it’s not. Customers buy what she wore but they don’t return for more.”
The business folded.
WOW. Unlike Meghan, Katie Keen is the fashion kiss of death.
I disagree. The pictures of her at those banquets, one with the tilted tiara, the unflattering gown the long Disney Princess wig, was so unflattering. The one she wore when Trump was flattering her.And that green gown she wore at another banquet. She needs to get a good hair trim also.
There was a pic posted here, a few weeks ago, where Kitty was turning her head in the shot, and it captured the image of what looked like a hair cut, to jaw length. For a nano-second, I thought she *had* finally* chopped it off! And it looked great… on that side of the pic. Then I saw the tangled mess on the other side. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. A bob would look VERY good on her; heck, even a lob would be a great improvement! A bit of a more side part to soften the length of her face… It would take years off her!
But we all know: “William likes my hair long”, and mousy, no personality, trad-wife, with no opinions or will of her own, will do as she’s told. She’s going to hang onto that *just*out*of*reach* crown for dear life at this point.
Harriet Phillips is better dressed than Keen but they dare not give Harriet the honors.
Too funny that Twatler chose to ignore Kate being the kiss of death for so many brands.
But to call her Britain’s best dressed when she can’t even dress for her own body type or her age is just sad.
Do I think she looks better when she sticks to her old fashioned, relatively frumpy style? yes. do I think that there is always something “off” about her outfits? Yes. Wrong jewelry, wrong shoes, wrong fit, wrong length – those are things a stylist would help her with.
But even when she looks nice (like the green dress at wimbledon for example), she’s not setting the fashion world on fire. She just looks fine.
All that to say – yeah this is an emotional support thing lol.
I’m with you, @Becks1, I think if your native style is “frump” just lean in and love it. The late Queen was happy and delighted with one mode of dress — bright colour, a simple cut, crew neck collar, a few big buttons, hem hitting just below the knee — for quite literally decades. That was her uniform. Off-duty, it was a tweed skirt, cinched-waist blazer, cashmere pullover, and low heels. It was just authentic. Anne is very similar. To me, that might not read as fashion for Vogue, but it’s a personal choice, it has that integrity. Kate kind of reminds me of what Kennedy said about Richard Nixon in 1960: “he has to decide who he is when he looks in the mirror to put on his clothes every day.”
Ah ha ha ha ha ha *gasp choke*
Sorry, please excuse me, that went down the wrong way.
I’ll see myself out. Need to go buy an ugly hat, a padded coatdress, some boring tiny necklaces, and about four dozen pairs of beige shoes…
Is it just me or does everything she wears look like it’s slung low on her hips?
That yellow suit and big hat are giving Melania dictator’s wife energy.
Best dressed compared to what? Her step MIL who walks around looking like the grinch while her boobs are tapping out save us in morse code against her stomach? As an aside does Queen Jump off know she can buy supportive bras that don’t have wires in them? I REFUSE to wear bras with wires digging into me, so I buy the kind that give support with no wires. Anyway, she wears expensive clothes, and she looks nice most of the time but that’s it. She has no sense of personal style and cos plays her dead MIL and her SIL at all times, you can see that in the photos included. How can you be best dressed when you don’t know HOW to dress?
In the picture with the car when she’s wearing pale pink/beige/peach/sand? dress, she’s wearing the hat backwards.
That’s apparently fashion forward? (sorry, I can’t copy/paste the picture of the model wearing the hat the way it was intended to be worn).
HA! that’s like that scene in Dreamgirls when Deena makes them wear their wigs backwards because it would be ” different”.
This is flat-out pandering.
There is no way in hell that Kate is the best-dressed woman in Britain. Better than Emma Watson and Simone Ashley?
The Kate who looked like a frumpy Maria von Trapp when she met with Melania Trump for an event with the Scouts? The Kate who can’t accessorize to save her life?
She’s best dressed because she’s like a size zero or something, and all designers know how to make a size zero look good. Most of us would look lumpy as sausages in the things she wears.
Beyond that, her buttony coat dresses, nude heels, and theme dresses reveal a real lack of panache. (Still better than her prairie dress days though)
Actually, not true. I’m a 0-2, depending on the manufacturer (5’1″ on a good day, 99/100 lbs), and everything does NOT look good at that size, you’d be surprised (I was! lol). There is a variety of body shapes in this size, too; you can be pear shaped, boxy, wide shouldered, long/short waisted, a fuller (though small) bust, or flat (or Barbie like with implants! lol). You can have a flat butt or an exercised, muscled butt. But no matter your shape in whatever size, the clothes have to *fit*, and that does mean tailoring, which Keen Kitty rarely gets right: waistlines too high for her long torso, skirt length too long, to give an impression of longer legs. Clothes also *should* be age appropriate and by that I mean Peter Pan collars usually look pretty bad on anyone over 11. Sleeves need to hit right on the wrist, colors need to compliment your skin tone, not compete.
You get the idea. Just because I have the money to buy something in a small size or designer’s vision, doesn’t mean I’ll look good in it.
Kate’s ideal fashion would be skinny jeans and a fleece North Face vest. She’s a white millennial suburban PTA mom at heart. That’s why she looks so out of place in those ugly posh getups.