Tatler named Princess Kate the best-dressed woman of 2026

Not one but TWO emotional-support polls this week! The first was this week’s YouGov emotional-support poll on which royals are the most popular. Bizarrely, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s names are still being polled on, despite the fact that they’ve lived in California since 2020. Unsurprisingly, Prince William barely edged out his wife as the most popular royal! No one believes those numbers, but sure! Well, Princess Kate was furious, so Tatler gave her something special: she was named Britain’s best-dressed for 2026. The first best-dressed woman to send a dozen British labels into bankruptcy with her reverse Midas Touch!

The Princess of Wales has claimed the top place as one of Britain’s best dressed for 2026. The 44-year-old was named on the list compiled by fashion and lifestyle magazine Tatler, alongside the brother of popstar Dua Lipa and Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd. Kate, who previously topped Tatler’s list in 2022, was praised by the magazine for her return to the spotlight after taking a break from royal duties in 2024 due to a cancer diagnosis and treatment. The publication noted that Kate is “back to health – and back to being a Brit-fashion heroine”, hailing her as “Britain’s chicest figure” whose fashion choices “light up royal occasions”. The princess is often praised for her elegant and brightly coloured ensembles, having turned heads at Royal Ascot this year when she wore a bold yellow outfit paired with a matching hat.

[From The Evening Standard]

I’m including some fashion pics of Kate this year. I’ll say something mildly nice – I appreciate that someone (I guess William) adjusted her clothing allowance last year, because she’s been wearing new dresses, new coatdresses and new Meghan/Diana cosplay pretty consistently. I still shudder when I think about the two-year-period of time when Kate was wandering around in the same trousers, blazer or Self Portrait ensemble multiple times in a matter of weeks. And all of that was when Natasha Archer was her stylist too. Kate’s post-Archer style has been… okayish. Better than I thought it would be after her right-hand gal suddenly left her. Kate’s post-Archer style has also shown the world that Kate doesn’t need Natasha Archer to keep up with her Meghan moodboard. Kate is clearly keeping track of Meghan’s looks all by herself (and Archer is clearly maintaining her own separate Meghan moodboard).