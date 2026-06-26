Mail: Natasha Archer ‘seemingly channelled Meghan Markle’ yet again

Almost one year ago exactly, Natasha Archer suddenly abandoned her employer, the Princess of Wales. Archer had been Kate’s executive assistant and stylist for well over a decade. What was super-interesting about Archer’s exit was that the “break-up” seemed very messy. Like, people were calling it a “divorce” and Kate seemed scared that Natasha would spill all or some of Kate’s real story. Soon after the split, Natasha made her Instagram public and it became a whole other scandal, as Natasha was following dozens of the Duchess of Sussex’s friends and close associates. It definitely looked like Natasha and Kate were keeping a close eye on Meghan AND Meghan’s circle. Since Archer’s exit from royal work, she’s divorced her husband, started a fashion-consultancy and started a new site to get clients. Everything about her site and her social media seems extremely influenced by Meghan’s aesthetic. Well, check out what Archer recently posted on her Instagram. Bar for bar with Meghan’s As Ever, I swear to god. Even the Daily Mail called her out:

The Princess of Wales’s former PA Natasha Archer seemingly channelled Meghan Markle in a photoshoot for her newly-launched style consultancy – down to the beige interiors and her outfit. Natasha, 38, posted a snap of herself wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, as she posed pensively in a sun-soaked kitchen, complete with wooden beams, a rustic-looking table, and statement lights. Catherine’s former right-hand woman also appears to have taken a leaf out of Meghan’s marketing playbook, as she reflected on ‘bringing clarity, confidence, and ease to moments that matter the most’. Natasha, who recently attended Royal Ascot, said: ‘One of the things I love most about my work is that it’s always looking ahead. Whilst everyone is enjoying summer, I’m quietly beginning conversations with clients around the world about the months ahead; from seasonal wardrobes and international travel to key engagements and milestone occasions.’ It harked back to an earlier promo for the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, as Meghan, 44, appeared in a video wearing a very similar outfit while flogging As Ever’s ‘sweet, comforting, and endlessly useful’ set of fruit spreads. Natasha, who finished her look with gold accessories and pumps, set up her styling business as she mused it ‘begins with understanding’ and spoke of her desire to ‘create something elevated’. The musings are not dissimilar to Meghan’s regular posts about wanting to ‘elevate the everyday into the exceptional’ through her products.

[From The Daily Mail]

Something nice… I’m glad the Mail is calling it out for what it is. Usually, those people struggle with pattern-recognition when it comes to who is actually copying whom. Do you ever take a step back and really think about how bonkers it is that Kate and her former stylist are *this* obsessed with an American woman who moved out of the UK over six years ago? Granted, it seems like the British media is equally Meghan-obsessed, but the Mail isn’t pulling this out of their ass. What Archer has been doing has been obvious for months. It’s creepy as hell.