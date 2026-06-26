Mail: Natasha Archer ‘seemingly channelled Meghan Markle’ yet again

Almost one year ago exactly, Natasha Archer suddenly abandoned her employer, the Princess of Wales. Archer had been Kate’s executive assistant and stylist for well over a decade. What was super-interesting about Archer’s exit was that the “break-up” seemed very messy. Like, people were calling it a “divorce” and Kate seemed scared that Natasha would spill all or some of Kate’s real story. Soon after the split, Natasha made her Instagram public and it became a whole other scandal, as Natasha was following dozens of the Duchess of Sussex’s friends and close associates. It definitely looked like Natasha and Kate were keeping a close eye on Meghan AND Meghan’s circle. Since Archer’s exit from royal work, she’s divorced her husband, started a fashion-consultancy and started a new site to get clients. Everything about her site and her social media seems extremely influenced by Meghan’s aesthetic. Well, check out what Archer recently posted on her Instagram. Bar for bar with Meghan’s As Ever, I swear to god. Even the Daily Mail called her out:
The Princess of Wales’s former PA Natasha Archer seemingly channelled Meghan Markle in a photoshoot for her newly-launched style consultancy – down to the beige interiors and her outfit. Natasha, 38, posted a snap of herself wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, as she posed pensively in a sun-soaked kitchen, complete with wooden beams, a rustic-looking table, and statement lights.
Catherine’s former right-hand woman also appears to have taken a leaf out of Meghan’s marketing playbook, as she reflected on ‘bringing clarity, confidence, and ease to moments that matter the most’.
Natasha, who recently attended Royal Ascot, said: ‘One of the things I love most about my work is that it’s always looking ahead. Whilst everyone is enjoying summer, I’m quietly beginning conversations with clients around the world about the months ahead; from seasonal wardrobes and international travel to key engagements and milestone occasions.’
It harked back to an earlier promo for the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, as Meghan, 44, appeared in a video wearing a very similar outfit while flogging As Ever’s ‘sweet, comforting, and endlessly useful’ set of fruit spreads.
Natasha, who finished her look with gold accessories and pumps, set up her styling business as she mused it ‘begins with understanding’ and spoke of her desire to ‘create something elevated’. The musings are not dissimilar to Meghan’s regular posts about wanting to ‘elevate the everyday into the exceptional’ through her products.
Something nice… I’m glad the Mail is calling it out for what it is. Usually, those people struggle with pattern-recognition when it comes to who is actually copying whom. Do you ever take a step back and really think about how bonkers it is that Kate and her former stylist are *this* obsessed with an American woman who moved out of the UK over six years ago? Granted, it seems like the British media is equally Meghan-obsessed, but the Mail isn’t pulling this out of their ass. What Archer has been doing has been obvious for months. It’s creepy as hell.
Photos courtesy of Archer’s Instagram, Netflix and Meghan’s As Ever.
What in the SINGLE WHITE FEMALE HELL😧
Took the words right out of my mouth!
This woman is disturbed
Has this pale imitation broken any records?
She’s supposedly a fashion stylist, why is she posing in a kitchen??? And a bare one at that. Unless she’s figured that the Mail and Sussex fans pointing out her continued stalking of a woman she and her former employer claimed to hate will get her the publicity she craves?
Is there anyone in that circle (and the media) who does not make a living on Meghan’s back at this stage? They NEED to constantly create links and comparisons to Meghan in order to survive at this stage.
In any event, Meghan does it better. Always. At this stage, Archer’s clients may as well just watch Meghan’s Instagram posts and the outfits she wears to her business and charitable events and copy her themselves.
Of course Meghan does it better.
She started The Tig in 2014, and people have been copying her eclectic mix of fashion, recipes, advice, travel and personal, diary-kind of style, blog ever since she appeared at Harry’s side.
Be it Longleat, or Natasha Archer — especially royal-adjacent influencers.
Yeah at the end of the day for her role I don’t understand how this helps her in her business? Why would I hire you when you are so obviously biting someone else’s aesthetic? I can just look at their page. Or, perhaps I’m looking for my own aesthetic and I don’t want to copy someone else’s so obviously.
The larger point though is that they all copy Meghan, but act like she’s the worst thing ever. And I find it fairly hypocritical that they can point out this with Natasha ( they are clearly getting to go ahead from KP there), but haven’t noticed the numerous times Kate has done it down to literally wearing the exact same outfit, shoes, and purse, and having the people she’s with replicate the clothes that individuals in photos with Meghan had on too.
@DEE(2) – Amen a hundred times.
Well, I’m just wondering whether the Daily Fail is going to investigate if this was her “real” kitchen, like they did with Meghan during her “With Love, Meghan” days.
For some reason, I actually don’t even mind Natasha copying (or finding inspiration from) Meghan as much as I do with Kate. Maybe it’s because she spilled all the beans and exposed what she and Kate had been doing. However, I just wish that Natasha would now give credit where it’s due and note somewhere on her site where she’s getting her ideas from, either that or share her fees with Meghan. This is getting weird.
Are asylums still a thing over in the UK? JFC, this is so unhinged.
A fashion stylist with no style POV of their own who has built their entire portfolio off of copying ONE very well known woman? Yeah okay girl. People can copy Meghan all by themselves – they don’t need to pay you to do it for them.
If they hate us because they want to be us but can’t, were a person. Every Breath You Take must be playing in the background. Creepy….
Meagan was, is and always will be that girl for these people. They will always and I mean always remain obsessed. She’s the blueprint for it all.
She’s doing it on purpose and getting all the publicity the Mail is providing her — for Free, Not only a SWF but still a grifter on the Royal Family. She doesn’t care what the Mail is saying – its driving eyeballs to her Insta and probably to her business website, All intentional.
This is fascinating, @EasternViolet, I don’t know if I give her credit enough to assume she’s craftily done this deliberately or if she’s genuinely just too dense to realise everyone can connect the dots. The dots are neon blinking hazard lights FFS. But clicks and eyeballs don’t translate into income. Why on earth would you book a stylist with no original look?
Could the Fail be being shady, saying “yes, your eyes weren’t deceiving you, and Kate was copying Meghan all along, and that’s because Natasha was copying Meghan”?
The Fail use the “Kate only copied Megha because her stylist was copying Meghan” because Kate’s stalking and copying Meghan has continued a year after Archer left. And anyone who has common sense would have known that what Kate was wearing was copying Meghan and if they were a decent person who claims to not like her, they wouldn’t have stopped it from happening. It also wouldn’t explain how she copied Meghan’s mannerisms, hugging people, selfies, giving speeches or how her font and color to her early years thing copied Meghan’s own fonts and colors in Archewell.
That kitchen is so bare! Blegh.
No doubt Natasha Archer is a big fan of Meghan’s. I can’t blame her. I just wish the press would admit that Kate is cosplaying Meghan now.
As far as I can see, Archer was nothing but a flunky with a succession of fancy titles but consistently low pay, yet someone took the time to go elbow deep into her Instagram to out her as Meghan Sussex’s style stalker and they did it just as she announced her fashion consultancy grift. Somebody really hates her.
Will any of this ever end? Because I’ve become so personally involved (or psychologically involved) with the Sussexes’ plight, that I am already extremely upset by this bitch single white female-ing Meghan. I think I need to take a break from all this. Fairness is fairness, but this is not my personal family, so I think I need to take a step back.
Natasha has never had great style of her own. Yes she has access to all the designers bc of Kate, and that relationship blew up. Apparently part of Natasha’s silence is getting to keep all her fashion contacts.
She was only at Ascot one day, not the same day as Kate, and only at the invitation of Garrard. Id think Kate would want to see her bestie?
How embarrassing.
Raise your hand if you are skeptical she has clients “around the world”? 🙋
My two cents worth is of course the stalking and copying of Megan was the first requirement on Natasha’s job description.
Once Natasha got what she wanted (and a medal) for putting up with the nasty Katie Wails, Natasha was off, now we have reached the demented part of the equation. There is a new person who has a university degree in Diana’s style and is proving herself to be as cunning as Katie Wails.
There are two conclusions that I have come to on this state of insanity. The first being that Katie would dig up a dead woman if she could to have someone to agree with her that Megan is worth hating.
The next conclusion is that sooner rather than later the facade of Katie Wails will slip further and she will lose the plot because Megan is living rent free in her head and there is no way of putting that genie back in the bottle.
Therefore being the nasty mean person that Katie is means that Natasha cannot and will not be able to be reigned in – so Natasha thriving in spite of Mrs Wails rotten attitude will continue to fester and Megan doesn’t have to say a word.