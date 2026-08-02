Brittney Griner filed for divorce from her second wife Cherelle

WNBA drama is pretty fun and spicy most of the time. Many WNBA players are lesbians, and there are so many relationships, marriages and divorces among players. For example, Brittney Griner’s first marriage was to fellow player Glory Johnson. Shortly after Glory announced that they were expecting twins (via IVF), Brittney filed for divorce. Leaving your pregnant wife in the lurch… wow, it’s still shocking to me. Brittney is still paying child support on those kids. After her first divorce, Brittney moved on quickly with Cherelle and they got married eight years ago. They have a child together too, with Cherelle going through IVF. Cherelle stayed by Brittney’s side when Brittney was in a Russian prison for eight months in 2022. Well, Brittney just filed for divorce.

Brittney Griner has filed for divorce from her wife, Cherelle — the woman who stood by her when she was locked up in Russia — after eight years of marriage. The WNBA star filed the divorce petition Thursday … and lists July 24 as the date of separation. She says their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Brittney and Cherelle — who share one child together — tied the knot back in June of 2018 … and remained together during the 10 months Brittney spent in a Russian prison. Brittney’s asking the court for joint legal custody and to determine how much child support to award, if any at all. While Brittney balls up the basketball court, Cherelle dominates the court of law … she’s an attorney and was a leading advocate in pushing for Brittney’s release from Russia back in late 2022, months after she was sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison for allegedly possessing marijuana. Cherelle told People that she felt “hopeless” during Brittney’s prison sentence … and she told them all about their tearful reunion.

[From TMZ]

Filing for divorce against your lawyer spouse… well, Brittney is about to go through some things. I would never, ever want to divorce a lawyer (or a cop). Cherelle really did so much to get Brittney out too – she was in constant contact with the Biden administration, even speaking one-on-one to President Biden and VP Harris. Cherelle kept Brittney’s name out there, reminding everyone that her wife was rotting in a Russian prison. Brittney and Cherelle also advocated for other Americans being detained in Russia too. Anyway… whew, this is messy AF.