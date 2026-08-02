Brittney Griner filed for divorce from her second wife Cherelle

WNBA drama is pretty fun and spicy most of the time. Many WNBA players are lesbians, and there are so many relationships, marriages and divorces among players. For example, Brittney Griner’s first marriage was to fellow player Glory Johnson. Shortly after Glory announced that they were expecting twins (via IVF), Brittney filed for divorce. Leaving your pregnant wife in the lurch… wow, it’s still shocking to me. Brittney is still paying child support on those kids. After her first divorce, Brittney moved on quickly with Cherelle and they got married eight years ago. They have a child together too, with Cherelle going through IVF. Cherelle stayed by Brittney’s side when Brittney was in a Russian prison for eight months in 2022. Well, Brittney just filed for divorce.
Brittney Griner has filed for divorce from her wife, Cherelle — the woman who stood by her when she was locked up in Russia — after eight years of marriage.
The WNBA star filed the divorce petition Thursday … and lists July 24 as the date of separation. She says their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”
Brittney and Cherelle — who share one child together — tied the knot back in June of 2018 … and remained together during the 10 months Brittney spent in a Russian prison.
Brittney’s asking the court for joint legal custody and to determine how much child support to award, if any at all.
While Brittney balls up the basketball court, Cherelle dominates the court of law … she’s an attorney and was a leading advocate in pushing for Brittney’s release from Russia back in late 2022, months after she was sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison for allegedly possessing marijuana.
Cherelle told People that she felt “hopeless” during Brittney’s prison sentence … and she told them all about their tearful reunion.
[From TMZ]
Filing for divorce against your lawyer spouse… well, Brittney is about to go through some things. I would never, ever want to divorce a lawyer (or a cop). Cherelle really did so much to get Brittney out too – she was in constant contact with the Biden administration, even speaking one-on-one to President Biden and VP Harris. Cherelle kept Brittney’s name out there, reminding everyone that her wife was rotting in a Russian prison. Brittney and Cherelle also advocated for other Americans being detained in Russia too. Anyway… whew, this is messy AF.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Cherelle’s Instagram.
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PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 11: Brittney Griner of United States poses with her gold medal during the ceremony after winning the Women s Gold Medal Game, Game 52, France vs United States of America on day sixteen of the Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS Paris 2024 at Arena Bercy on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. Paris Bercy Arena France *** PARIS, FRANCE AUGUST 11 Brittney Griner of United States poses with her gold medal during the ceremony after winning the Women s Gold Medal Game, Game 52, France vs United States of America on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Arena Bercy on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France Paris Bercy Arena France Copyright: xJustPictures.ch/DanielaxPorcellix jp-en-EuSpIm-20240811-_DP15497,Image: 897860684, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Daniela Porcelli/Avalon
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PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 11: Brittney Griner of United States poses with her gold medal during the ceremony after winningthe Women s Gold Medal Game, Game 52, France vs United States of America on day sixteen of the Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS Paris 2024 at Arena Bercy on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. Paris Bercy Arena France *** PARIS, FRANCE AUGUST 11 Brittney Griner of United States poses with her gold medal during the ceremony after winningthe Women s Gold Medal Game, Game 52, France vs United States of America on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Arena Bercy on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France Paris Bercy Arena France Copyright: xJustPictures.ch/DanielaxPorcellix jp-en-EuSpIm-20240811-_DP15534,Image: 897860911, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Daniela Porcelli/Avalon
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2023 White House Correspondents Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel.
Featuring: Gayle King, Brittney Griner, Cherelle Griner
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 29 Apr 2023
Credit: Julia Nikhinson/CNP/startraksphoto.com
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2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals.
Featuring: Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner
Where: NEW-YORK, United States
When: 02 May 2022
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Brittney Griner on The View to talk about her new book Coming Home
Featuring: Brittney Griner
Where: New York, United States
When: 30 May 2024
Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages
This is sad. I read Brittney’s book about that whole nightmare ordeal and Cherelle really worked tirelessly to get her out.
I read it too, but even then wondered what impact the trauma might have on their marriage, not unlike soldiers returning from war. A lot was left unsaid in that book. We’ll never know the real depths of that hell.
I’m sad for both of them. No doubt Brittney has PTSD from Russian prison. I’m sad for Cherelle too – you are right that Cherelle is one of the main reasons Brittney made it home safely. I hope they both have the support they need.
Why is this being called messy? It’s been straight fwd with no leaks on either side so far. Can it get messy, possibly. It’s not there yet. It’s sad though.
Probably because this is the second marriage she’s left with little kids involved. It’s a shame, I thought these two were cute together.
I read this as messy, as it’s the second time Brittney is filing for divorce, and both her first wife and second have/had young children with her. She’s moving like the NBA/male pro-athletes that I am not fond of. No one is talking right now…but the situation reads as “messy”.
This makes me sad. But yeah, Brittney probably has a lot of unresolved trauma.
I feel bad for them both. I hope Brittney is getting professional help for her trauma.
I think Brittney lives for mess. The divorces, decisions on parenting and bringing weed into Russia are part of a pattern. We all live out patterns to greater or lesser degrees, and hopefully grow-but a Black queer lesbian basketball star trying to break laws in Russia makes about as much sense as goofing in Singapore or North Korea. Not a sensible person.
I agree, there’s always something going on with her and the breakdown of her first marriage didn’t leave me with the impression that she’s a super great partner.
I thought she’s had DV allegations? Or police called for that? I might be misremembering, but I thought that was her. Her being a Baylor product from when the men’s basketball team had a murder problem is always a little wild when I remmber it.
The whole Baylor sports program was a criminal enterprise for YEARS (in addition to the horrors of the men’s basketball team, see also the football program and administration actively covering up athlete SA allegations that caused untold harm to the young women victims.) Anyone who was bringing money/glory to the university would have had bad behavior excused, rug-swept, etc. She was immersed in that culture, although I’m not alleging that she engaged in those kinds of actions.
My mom was in district administration overseeing the HS Brittany attended when she was a high-school superstar, and she has stories about the different set of rules Brittany had even from that young age. We talked about it when the Russian arrest happened.
I get the impression that Cherelle and Glory expected full, equal partnerships (especially when children entered the picture) and since she’s never had to really sacrifice her own wants, Brittany wasn’t willing or couldn’t do it.
She needs to get herself in some therapy and really start examining what she wants out of life. Leaving two marriages with kids in them under 10 years is crazy business. You can be a mess in relationships when kids aren’t involved, but you really need to get your sh*t together when you’re bringing dependents into it.