“Sebastian Stan & Annabelle Wallis welcomed their first child” links

Sebastian Stan & Annabelle Wallis welcomed their first child. Congrats to them! He talked about his impending fatherhood when he was in Cannes this year. [InStyle]
I love these photos of Charles Leclerc, his pregnant wife & their dog. [JustJared]
Jonah Hill really said that about jiujitsu. [Pajiba]
Rats are fleeing the sinking SS Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]
Kristen Stewart was out & about in LA. [LaineyGossip]
The Flock reckoning is upon us. [Jezebel]
Marisa Tomei & Tom Holland clearly adore each other. [Socialite Life]
Recession indicator: lots of Walgreens shops are closing. [Hollywood Life]
Rihanna looks great. [Seriously OMG]
Monica Barbaro in Sandy Liang (this is bad). [RCFA]
Sebastian and Anabelle are gonna have a nice looking kid. Congrats to the happy couple!
So, August 4th. Wasn’t something gonna happen today? #MitchMcConnell.
I was still confused when they got together since I thought she was still dating Pine.
Girl keeps trading up.
Chris Martin < Pine < Stan.
100%
Even Seinfeld knew that bras are not shirts. I hate it so much.
It looks more like something a girly pop star would wear but I don’t hate it.
Congrats to Annabelle and Sebastian. She’s gorgeous and possibly a very good actress but I’ve only ever seen her in Peaky Blinders and she annoyed me to no end in that. But I think it was just the character.
So Eugenie had a girl!