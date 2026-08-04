“Sebastian Stan & Annabelle Wallis welcomed their first child” links

Sebastian Stan & Annabelle Wallis welcomed their first child. Congrats to them! He talked about his impending fatherhood when he was in Cannes this year. [InStyle]
I love these photos of Charles Leclerc, his pregnant wife & their dog. [JustJared]
Jonah Hill really said that about jiujitsu. [Pajiba]
Rats are fleeing the sinking SS Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]
Kristen Stewart was out & about in LA. [LaineyGossip]
The Flock reckoning is upon us. [Jezebel]
Marisa Tomei & Tom Holland clearly adore each other. [Socialite Life]
Recession indicator: lots of Walgreens shops are closing. [Hollywood Life]
Rihanna looks great. [Seriously OMG]
Monica Barbaro in Sandy Liang (this is bad). [RCFA]

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8 Responses to ““Sebastian Stan & Annabelle Wallis welcomed their first child” links”

  1. mightymolly says:
    August 4, 2026 at 12:48 pm

    Sebastian and Anabelle are gonna have a nice looking kid. Congrats to the happy couple!

    So, August 4th. Wasn’t something gonna happen today? #MitchMcConnell.

    Reply
  2. ChillinginDC says:
    August 4, 2026 at 1:01 pm

    I was still confused when they got together since I thought she was still dating Pine.

    Reply
  3. Constance says:
    August 4, 2026 at 1:17 pm

    Even Seinfeld knew that bras are not shirts. I hate it so much.

    Reply
  4. Normades says:
    August 4, 2026 at 2:17 pm

    It looks more like something a girly pop star would wear but I don’t hate it.

    Reply
  5. MaisiesMom says:
    August 4, 2026 at 2:27 pm

    Congrats to Annabelle and Sebastian. She’s gorgeous and possibly a very good actress but I’ve only ever seen her in Peaky Blinders and she annoyed me to no end in that. But I think it was just the character.

    Reply
  6. Alicky says:
    August 4, 2026 at 3:30 pm

    So Eugenie had a girl!

    Reply

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