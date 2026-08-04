“Sebastian Stan & Annabelle Wallis welcomed their first child” links

Sebastian Stan & Annabelle Wallis welcomed their first child. Congrats to them! He talked about his impending fatherhood when he was in Cannes this year. [InStyle]

I love these photos of Charles Leclerc, his pregnant wife & their dog. [JustJared]

Jonah Hill really said that about jiujitsu. [Pajiba]

Rats are fleeing the sinking SS Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]

Kristen Stewart was out & about in LA. [LaineyGossip]

The Flock reckoning is upon us. [Jezebel]

Marisa Tomei & Tom Holland clearly adore each other. [Socialite Life]

Recession indicator: lots of Walgreens shops are closing. [Hollywood Life]

Rihanna looks great. [Seriously OMG]

Monica Barbaro in Sandy Liang (this is bad). [RCFA]