Mayer: Prince Harry & Meghan’s exit ‘has done very serious damage to the monarchy’

Royal denialism has been the order of the day for a decade when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. First it was denialism about the racism and anti-Americanism Meghan faced from the press and the royal institution, then denialism about the depth of Prince Harry’s love for Meghan (“he won’t marry her”), then a complete misread of what Harry and Meghan would do after being smeared, attacked and harassed post-marriage. But nothing has been quite like the royal denialism of the Sussexit, the terms of which were designed to force Harry back to the UK, broke, divorced and humbled. The royalists’ psychotic efforts to destroy the Sussexes have blown up in their faces and done permanent damage to the monarchy. But there’s denialism about that too, with few even willing to acknowledge that the damage exists. Well, Catherine Mayer is one of the few people willing to say it, at least.
As Meghan Markle celebrates her 45th birthday, one royal author argues the Duchess of Sussex’s exit from royal life caused “very serious damage” to the monarchy.
“I believe that the rupture in the family that saw Meghan and Harry go to the United States has done very serious damage to the monarchy,” Catherine Mayer, who penned “Divide & Rule,” told Fox News Digital. “But to say that is not to say that I blame them for what happened,” she said. “It’s often taken as a criticism: ‘Look what they’ve done to the monarchy.’ I think this has been very painful for everybody and for the institution, but you need only look at the latest polling on the popularity of the monarchy to see that it is losing ground.”
Mayer argued that, according to U.K. polls, the royal family has lost popularity primarily due to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his princely title following his controversial relationship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, she believes that “undoubtedly,” the Sussexes had an ability to connect with younger populations in a way that’s “not really there with the rest of the family.”
“The only ones who can potentially do it are Kate and William, and they’re more of a small ‘c’ conservative in their approach,” said Mayer, referring to the Prince and Princess of Wales.
“They’re young, but they’re in their 40s,” she said. “Their children are really young. And there’s nobody in between George and his parents, William and Kate, to capture the imagination of younger audiences. Harry and Meghan are basically the same age, but they had this appeal, a much broader appeal, and that’s been lost now.”
Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner echoed that view, noting that family divisions remain unresolved despite recent signs of reconciliation.
“I feel there are major cracks in the royal family over Meghan and Harry, especially between King Charles and Prince William, who I believe are at loggerheads over the couple, culminating in the recent private meeting at Highgrove, leaving William blindsided about the meeting. Now, with Harry able to use Buckingham Palace again when he returns, it could be a breakthrough for Meghan and a heart-piercing wound for William.”
“In my book, I also examine the bullying allegations made against Meghan,” said Mayer. “One of the problems was that they surfaced at exactly the time of the 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview. I think that made a lot of people suspect this was done to undercut anything Meghan might say in the interview. I’d actually been hearing about friction in the palace for a very long time before the story surfaced. As I explain in the book, that doesn’t necessarily mean we’re talking about bullying, but we’re definitely talking about real friction there.”
“We’re talking about people who were very bruised by the experience, which includes her as well,” Mayer continued. “But the fact is, there were real frictions between the brothers, William and Harry, as well as between the women and within the palace system. I don’t think Meghan really understood that the monarchy will always give preference to the monarch and the immediate heir. And its members get very nervous when somebody feels bigger and more glamorous than the institution…The last thing they wanted to do was make her into some big star,” Mayer added.
Turner noted that Meghan hasn’t been the only one to experience struggles with “The Firm.”
“Outsiders are accepted, provided they do not become more powerful or overshadow family members,” he said. “In my time, Charles used to hate being overshadowed by Princess Diana at walkabouts. I believe this was part of the reason for the breakup. I feel palace employees and members of the royal family could see Meghan’s charm was making her into another Diana in waiting.”
It might sound like “water is wet” to all of us, but think about how difficult it’s been for more royal commentators to admit any of this: the palace feared Harry and Meghan’s popularity and charisma; Meghan had and has Diana’s magnetism and ability to overshadow everyone; William and Kate are dull, fussy charisma-vacuums; the Sussexes leaving the UK and living well in America has broken every royalists’ brain. That being said, Mayer’s analysis still has issues: “I don’t think Meghan really understood that the monarchy will always give preference to the monarch and the immediate heir.” That too has been a consistent talking point, that it was somehow Meghan’s fault for not understanding that she was going to be treated like garbage because she married the “spare.” How about blaming the institution for treating people like garbage? How about blaming the institution for waging these dangerous campaigns against women who happen to marry into the institution?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Those folks are just tip toeing around the true issue. Meghan has charisma to spare. She is authentic, world traveled and a very empathetic person. When you factor in her looks, communication skills, along with her knowing her self worth, her race, she was larger than the role she was assigned and the box they tried to fit her into. It was never going to work for her to stay within that archaic system with the heir and his wife so incredibly lacking of the natural characteristics she possess.
“Outsiders are accepted, provided they do not become more powerful or overshadow family members,” he said.” Well Ian that doesn’t sound like acceptance does it? Acceptance would be acknowledgement that different people have different strengths and that’s fine because it all at the end of the day supports the same goal.
Their problem is not that Meghan didn’t understand that the monarch and heir got preference, but that the monarch and heir couldn’t stand it that the public preferred someone over them. They want to be, to borrow a phrase from Teddy Roosevelt, the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral.
This is it, @Dee(2), 100%.
@Dee (2)
Never a truer word spoken!
But not only that, while I’m sure that M would have been willing for team efforts to be accredited to all members of any team project to which WanK might have contributed their little 2-cent effort, what she was NOT willing to do was sit by while they colonized her ideated projects.
In fact, one of the complaints that had been levelled at H&M by palace critters in their effort to make H&M look bad, was that H&M were always whining and complaining that everything they proposed for getting off the ground or for funding was always being turned down……they were always being told to wait or told no. And that was because they couldnt be seen to be accomplishing more than the lazy heir and his assistant.
How frustrating and soul-crushing that must have been to a self-actualized woman.
@Kingston, your comment reminded me of everything Meghan accomplished during her (short time) as a working royal. I did a quick AI search–
*Together: Our Community Cookbook (2018) – cumulative proceeds have exceeded $1.2 million, and it’s still generating income.
*Smart Works (2019) – launched the Smart Set Capsule Collection in 2019 and helped style women for interviews. For every item purchased from participating retailers, a matching item was donated to women seeking employment.
*British Vogue “Forces for Change” (September 2019) – Guest-edited the issue which featured 15 women she considered changemakers and included interviews and essays on equality, climate, mental health, and representation. It became one of the fastest-selling issues in the magazine’s history.
*Mayhew (2019) – Promoted the charity’s animal welfare work, sponsored a dog kennel in Archie’s name.
*Other patronages – National Theatre and Association of Commonwealth Universities ( 2019).
*VP of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust
Plus her work on preventing period stigma and promoting education for women and girls.
Meanwhile, the Cambridges are listening, learning, and making empty “5-year” promises…
Seems like the better phrase would have been “Outsiders are allowed to marry into the family, provided…” Because otherwise the Windors would become the Habsbergs, and William might be proof there were already too many cousins in the mix.
We cannot underestimate the role that racism played in this, too. They were particularly miffed by Meghan because of her race — and how dare a woman of color expect to be treated respectfully?
And then there was this: “The last thing they wanted to do was make her into some big star,” Mayer added.
She was immediately a star and not because they made her one. But because she was better at royaling — more energetic, more compassionate, more compelling — than they are.
Along those lines, something else I dont think Meghan understood – it wasn’t that she couldnt be bigger than the heir or outshine the heir or monarch – it was that the institution would actively try to cut her own if they thought she was getting bigger than the heir and/or monarch. She thought she was going to come in and have this big platform to do good and her international stardom was just a byproduct of that, she wasn’t courting it or anything. she wasn’t TRYING to outshine William and Kate – she just did. I think she understood that QEII was the star of the show. I dont think she anticipated how the Firm would attack her because people also saw her as a star.
also, I dont think she understood that the heir was given preference in ALL things. I dont think she had a problem walking behind Charles or William into a church or anything. I dont think she had a problem with William and Kate getting better seats at a public function or being invited to state dinners or anything like that. I think she had a problem with Harry living somewhere where he could not stand up straight while William and Kate lived in a 20 room “apartment.” I dont think she understood that the preference for the heir carried over into all things, not just the public side.
While reading your comment all I was thinking thank God Harry had the good sense to love and fight for Meghan. They held each other up while both their families brutalized them. They were like Tanya Tuckers song : two sparrows in a hurricane. Except they came out the other side smarter, wiser and more resilient than anyone expected. #nomorekings
Building on your ver well said comment, neither Harry nor Meghan understood that favoring the heir and cutting Meghan down to size would involve substandard security arrangements and advance work on both the Australian and South African tours because to provide more security and crowd control and appropriate accommodations for Archie would place them on the same plane as the heir. Etc.
And in the great tradition of GIGO, what has resulted from the treatment and resulting loss of M&H is a garbage institution.
UK taxpayers are paying an astronomical price for the shoddiest of products.
Yep, they 100 percent knew they had a potential Diana on their hands and that had to be eradicated at all costs. What a sorry excuse for a family. So glad Harry found her and that they’re living such a great life.
Team Sussex here. Regarding the statement “I don’t think Meghan really understood that the monarchy will always give preference to the monarch and the immediate heir,” I think that is fair and true. This statement doe not need to be read as Meghan being blamed, it’s just a fact. It seems that Meghan thought if she worked hard and did a good job, she would show them she was valuable and earn respect and appreciation. This makes sense, at least to us Americans. What I think the writer is pointing out here is that Meghan’s hard work doesn’t matter. The monarch and the heir are always most valued, no matter what anyone else’s merits are. Those two are immovably at the center, and the parties around them must adjust or diminish themselves to keep that ranking in place. The monarch and the heir did nothing to achieve that position, and they needn’t do anything to retain it. Everyone else must move around them. It sucks ass.
I think that Meghan understood this VERY well – I mean, look at the vast difference in just the living conditions and the financial situation between William and Harry when she met him, with William and Kate having a lavishly renovated massive palace apartment with a multimillion pound budget per annum (plus a country house and already at least two other residences in Wales and Scotland) and Harry living in a comparative hovel with holes in his shoes and no income – his only allowance being specifically to buy “work” clothes. She understood, she is no dummy.
As she said in the Netflix interview and to Oprah, I think, she expected them to be FAIR. She did NOT expect that “giving preference to the monarch and immediate heir” meant feeding her to the wolves, the people who were attempting to destroy her and nearly succeeded. She did NOT expect the palaces to collude with the media and encourage them to print lies about her, and to concoct a global smear campaign which is ongoing to this day, 10 years after she met her husband. She really did see the monarchy as something with a sense of honour and decency where people would do what she did as a child – point out when things were wrong and unfair and correct them, while working to actually help people. Then she found out that they were a bunch of sordid poseurs, grifters and opportunists. And cruel, narcissistic liars to boot.
So I think that Kaiser is right, Catherine Mayer’s comments have issues. I used to admire her forthright way of speaking about the royals, because she used to call a spade a spade, but sometime in the past couple of years – I guess when she began to work on her book and needed access – she suddenly began to talk out of both sides of her mouth and echo some of the UK media narratives, knowing that they were lies, rubbish, disingenuous or all three. I side-eye her as much as I do the others these days, just as I do the other so-called “historians” who have traded their good names to join the racists in continuing to drag the name of a good woman.
“I think she expected them to be FAIR.” That’s exactly it – she really did not understand that its not fair. She didn’t really understand that she had to stay in her place or woe to her. Then she got woe’d. I do not think that makes any of what has happened her fault. But she was surprised by her inevitable bad treatment. She thought it was possible to win, i.e., do good work and be accepted, when all she was going to be permitted to do is serve at the monarch’s pleasure to embiggen the monarch. Again, Team Meghan here. Terrible family.
Right, it was never fair and it wasnt going to be fair to her. I said something similar above, but wanted to add – remember Meghan’s story of meeting QEII, how she didnt understand that she was expected to curtsy to her in private. “in public yes of course” was I think the line from the documentary, and then she talked (either at that point or later) about how she didn’t realize the outside formality would carry over to the inside. She thought behind closed doors they were a family, mainly bc that’s what they’ve been selling for decades.
But the Firm is always the Firm.
The idea that the monarch and heir are the main focus isn’t exactly a secret to even non royalists. The key to this setup is who controls the wealth and all the pompous BS that goes with it. The monarch and PoW control the purse strings of the entire ecosystem: the family members, the royal press, the royal bureaucracy, the awards, the knighthoods, etc.
M&H knew this. The sad part is Harry (and Meghan) didn’t realize how badly his father and brother would behave and react. Racism played a huge part in this. The fact that Meghan has a flourishing career, is hardworking, confident and independent made the courtiers and royals nervous. She was the antithesis of Kate (or the young, shy, virginal 19yo Diana). Meghan isn’t someone they can mold and bully easily. Harry has her back as well.
Nah. It’s clear how unstable this Royal show is and has been for sometime (e.g. Andrew). In the meantime, the Windsors will continue to be one of the best reality shows for the world to enjoy. Each day brings endless drama and pot stirring. C’mon Ratings people. And ad revenue and more click baits. Next gen of royal reporters depends on this ongoing farce of an institution.
I think Meghan expected that she was joining a family and, in joining that family, signing on to a job. But they did not treat her like family *or* like she was doing a job. Instead they treated her like a servant. I think Harry heard all his life that “you pose, we pay”—he accepted the invisible contract. But once Charles refused to fund Meghan, that contract was broken. There was no alternative but for them to leave.
I always thought their treatment of her was “the tallest poppy” syndrome brutally enforced. Besides her charisma, she came into the family having successfully worked in a profession, with charitable and business endeavors in professional environments, and having a work ethic to do the best that can be achieved. The RF competes among themselves on a zero sum game basis where there must always be a loser and there is no sense of collective achievement, and that ethos is among the staff. So, no wonder there was a mismatch. The racism amplified it.
Yeap. Meghan was hard working, just like Anne and the Gloucesters, but unfortunately she has tremendous charisma and connects well with the younger gens, like her husband. That dynamic duo couldn’t be tolerated.
It’s an old story.
Yep – jealousy, jealousy, jealousy.
Too true. And yet – Charles got some of the best PR of his life by walking Meghan down the aisle. A month later, TQ asked Meghan to accompany her on a well-received overnight visit. I wonder if it ever crossed his mind to do the same, to have Meghan accompany him on some modest visits, to burnish his reputation by aligning with her. Did he or anyone around him remember JFK’s famous quote, “I am the man who accompanied Jacqueline Kennedy to Paris – and I have enjoyed it!” Apart from her natural skills and charisma, she was new. That newness would have faded eventually; or at least, it would have, had the media not been encouraged to focus on her relentlessly, to hound her via multiple articles daily.
A moot point of course. Any more benevolent approach would have been immediately vetoed, by Camilla, by Alderton. They wouldn’t want to chance their power and influence being superseded in any way. A small thing to remind the naturally jealous Charles of the Diana years and tank any more positive approach. Then there’s Will, a man unacquainted with anything other than getting what he wants, as soon as he wants, certainly unacquainted with logic in any form that would encourage him to act differently than he has.
The upshot, what’s becoming clear years later, is the astonishing number of truly poor choices made by Charles & Co. along the way. Good luck to them as they try to dig their way out of the hole they’re in.
Even this annoys me. Saying she heard about the tensions at KP long before the bullying allegations dropped so it didn’t mean that they were dropped to undercut Meghan right before the Oprah interview. Seriously? Come on. They didn’t drop an expose that said there were tensions. They dropped one explicitly calling Meghan a bully. So yes it was purposeful and the bullying was never proven. The equivocating around this fact is eye-rolling and undermines meyer’s credibility.
This is where Mayer loses me. She knows damn well the tensions were because Meghan expected the staff to work and the staff wasn’t going to listen to the wife of the spare, especially not an American.
And Jason Knauf, William’s Michael Fawcett, was making up allegations to please his master.
Mayer almost gets it, then she fumbles the bag. The root of the problem is the monarchy itself which prioritizes certain people by birth order and gender. The monarchy is a very arbitrary institution. William was born first, therefore, he is more important than Harry even though Harry is more naturally suited to the needs of a modern monarchy. And Meghan is expected to take a back seat to dull and lazy Catherine because she is married to the angry heir while Meghan is married to the “spare”. All of this just highlights how anachronistic the British monarchy truly is. If two people who are not expected to ever be the monarchs can leave the institution thrashing about like a beached whale simply by leaving it, its time is running out and may well be already expired.
The monarchy isn’t arbitrary at all. It’s totally consistent that the monarch and the heir come first and second. And first in everything, not only money and prestige and precedence,but also in popularity, admiration and the entitlement to be arbitrary.
Because Meghan and Harry’s success outside of the family was always, always supposed to be attributed to William and Catherine. They were supposed to come with ideas, take the abuse and shut their mouths. This is the model. And the lack of any tangible, measurable success by William and Catherine shows exactly this.
Meghan understood that there was an heirachy but thought that things would fair. She didn’t expect to be disrespected and ill-treated by family members and staff and she didn’t expect to be smeared in the press by the Royal Family either. This is what is being left out of all of these royal books.
The RF like to flatter themselves as serious people with statements like “it’s a job,” but they are bad bosses. If they were good bosses, they could let Meghan flourish, and bask in the reflected glory of her achievements.
This is such a brilliant comment. Well said.
Once he married Camilla the monarchy was over. Camilla laserbeams on people. Diana, Harry, Meghan. There’s a pattern.
Charles and William and all their hangers on are lazy and corrupt. Camilla and Kate fit right in. Diana, Harry and Meghan do not.
👍👍👍
Does he mean that the English conniptions, insanity and hatred (after the Sussexes were forced to leave England) have caused serious damage to not only the royal brand, but to the entire English brand? Because I am boycotting their whole damn country and will never visit England again because they are bonkers racists.
Seriously.
It seems the Royals could use a bit of humility.
The main problem is and always will be that Harry, just by breathing, outshines William by several thousand orders of magnitude. This has always been the problem – the quiet part, the secret – and always will be. If Harry had married Chelsy, or Cressida, or anyone else, we’d still be in some variant of this story, because of this fact. Of course, the OG racism of the BRF and its treatment of Meghan and her children makes the current storyline utterly despicable, but this story has always been about Harry’s glow. If Harry were to get divorced, it would not diminish, which is what makes the divorce storyline particularly idiotic.
They didn’t realize that Saint Catherine would feel threatened by Meghan’s popularity and glamour – fact acknowledged by even Robert Jobson – and William would feel aggreived by the Sussexes’ popularity and visibility, and that in the event of such a situation that joint employee, Jason Knauf, would undertake a campaign of aggression against Meghan to protect his true principals, Kate and William, at any expense.
Thank God that Meghan was a self-made woman with a solidly good reputation worldwide among her friends, people she worked with past and present, and her millions of fans and followers, because otherwise, those cretinous, unaccomplished people on that island would have convinced the world that she really was all those horrible things that they had said.
Unfortunately for them, Meghan’s fans in particular keep receipts, and her friends are loyal. And she has always been exceptionally well connected and has influential friends. And managed to make many more because even more influential people were so horrified by the vicious and consistent assault on her character.